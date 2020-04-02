34
Games April 2

Help us pick a team for our ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ game

34 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers desperately struggling with withdrawal symptoms are in luck as we fully launch a new video series this week, entitled ‘FOOTBALL MANAGER – FPL STYLE’.

After a successful trial last week, we are now preparing for another head-to-head clash in the virtual world of Football Manager.

Long-time Scoutcaster Az has spent the last few days using Football Manager to build the 2019/20 season into the game as it happened in real life all the way up to March 13, the day that coronavirus triggered a suspension in the Premier League, with Gameweek 30 the next one to play.

We will then use this virtual world to do two things:

  1. Have a simulated FPL head-to-head battle
  2. Predict how the 2019/20 campaign could end if it had been able to play as planned

We will select a Gameweek 30 Scout Picks XI for the next round of fixtures set to be played in the Football Manager save that has been prepared earlier.

Each round of action will see the Scout Picks’ weekly team go up against a community team lead by long-time Scoutcaster Az.

As Az will be representing the Scout user base, he is asking for your help on any 50/50 calls regarding selection – more of which at the bottom of this piece.

We’ve allotted ourselves a budget of £85.0m, the same as we would normally for the Scout Picks, and have purchased players based on their current prices in the real-life version of FPL.

Then, we’ll watch some of the matches from Gameweek 30 scoring our players using the pre-existing FPL scoring system. The only difference will be bonus points. Obviously, we’re not going to use the existing calculator for that as it would take far too long, so for each match 3, 2 and 1 bonus points will be handed out to the players with the highest match rating.

At the end of the Gameweek, we’ll see who has the most points and they will be the winner! We will aggregate the scores each week and, come the end of the series, we will know if the FFS editorial team or Az’s community champions will emerge triumphant.

Watch out for this brand new video on our YouTube channel this week.

Gameweek 30 Fixtures

The only difference from the actual Premier League table is that Sheffield United and Aston Villa have already played their outstanding Blank Gameweek 28 fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Where our Football Manager simulation and the real world may occasionally differ are the order of the remaining fixtures for 2019/20.

Gameweek 30, indeed, is a Double Gameweek in this Football Manager save, with Newcastle and Aston Villa enjoying two matches:

  • Watford v Leicester City
  • West Ham United v Wolves
  • Newcastle United v Sheffield United
  • Norwich City v Southampton
  • Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
  • Everton v Liverpool
  • Manchester City v Burnley
  • Newcastle United v Aston Villa
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Gameweek 30 – Az’s 50/50 Calls

As mentioned above, Az will be canvassing for your votes on a range of team decisions.

His starting XI for Gameweek 30 contains a number of as yet unresolved decisions (highlighted in bold below) and he wants your help in settling them:

We will be revealing both Az and David’s teams on Friday lunch-time while the video itself will be online on Saturday afternoon – in place of the usual football.

Everything you need to know about the FFS World Cup of FPL
34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Fantasy Football of Fantasy Football.
    Can it get any nerdier?

    Hope you'll check out the series! Looking forward to seeing how the season pans out (and putting David in his place along the way of course)

    Open Controls
    1. DavidMunday815
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      My only goal for the next episode is to EXACT MY REVENGE! 😀

      Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I have no idea what’s going on here - feel like I’m in some sort of wormhole.

    Open Controls
    1. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      embrace it. let it consume you.

      Open Controls
    2. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Take the red pill.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I thought the World Cup of FPL was a weird concept, but this is just as weird, if not weirder.

      Open Controls
  3. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    It's 12 years since I last played Football Manager on my PC. Is the latest version (2020) of that program the best football management game available today ?

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pretty much!

      You can actually get the 01/02 version for free and update it to the current teams and stuff if you want - I did it yesterday.

      Mason Greenwood is currently ripping up the 19/20 season - something like 9 goals in 8 games.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks I've already got Football Manager 2008, I wonder if the same can be done with that.

        Open Controls
        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Not sure to be honest! There's a pretty big community around the 01/02 game that I can see which is how it's all happening.

          Not sure if that's the same for other FM games.

          Open Controls
      2. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Do you know where I could download 01/02 version from? 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          champman0102 dot co dot uk

          Open Controls
          1. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Legend.

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Try playing a direct ball 4-3-3 in that version, if it's the one I'm thinking of it will transform also rans into world beaters.

              Open Controls
      3. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Does it take a lot of work to get it going ? (Downloading, winrar's, other programs ?).

        Open Controls
  4. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Belgian league has been completed with rest of season cancelled

    - Club Brugge champions with 15pt lead
    - Gent get CL as runners up
    - Relegation to be decided

    Via Rory Smith

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      The Belgian league's mental isn't it? There's 16 teams so its a 30 game regular season, followed by a play off round after the initial 30 or something?

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      What position did Clutching Straws finish?

      Open Controls
    3. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      For anyone that hasn't read it, it's worth reading the extra couple of addon tweets - https://twitter.com/RorySmith/status/1245674616712048641

      Sounds like it was probably a much easier decision than it would be to do something similar for the PL etc

      Open Controls
  5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    I'll have Tonton Zola Moukoko & Pablo Aimar behind Martin Palermo in a Christmas tree formation please Carol

    Open Controls
  6. andy85wsm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    My vote is in, will be good to see Danny Rose back to his best I hope!

    Open Controls
  7. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    How you lads doing over there in Premier League country? Terrible statistics and projections.

    In Australia we are showing extremely promising numbers and it’s got me questioning the implementation of such drastic measures at the complete desolation of the economy. I am in the medical profession, however, I am extremely conflicted from both a political and economical forefront

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Imagine the numbers if the drastic measures weren't implemented.

      Open Controls
    2. Right In The Stanchion
      55 mins ago

      Australia has a lot less people and a lot more space. Better run government too.

      That’s why

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Dead people don't vote or spend money.....

      Open Controls
    4. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Everybody will have to hunker down and weather the economic storm as a byproduct of the battle against COVID19.

      Numbers-wise, please don't be lulled into a false sense of security ... it might rear up again. Best to be totally or near-totally sure before lifting restrictions.

      Open Controls
    5. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is that you Doctor Shipman?

      Open Controls
  8. Amey
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Banter between Benzema & Giroud is awesome 😀

    Giroud has nailed it !!

    Open Controls
    1. Right In The Stanchion
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Benzema international record is worse then Giroud. Doesn’t have a leg to stand on

      Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    I miss football.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hang in there boss. We're Vin the land of the living and hopefully your family and friends are all good. In a few months football will be back and we'll be saying it was worth the wait.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yep, just imagine that in few months time you will be excited to watch Burnley vs Newcastle or even worse Everton vs Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm missing only FPL, probably wont even miss that after few more days 😀

      Open Controls
  10. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I don’t fully understand this but I would love it, LOVE IT! if Liverpool didn’t go on to win the league in this simulation. Come on Az, make it happen 😉

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.