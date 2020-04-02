Help us pick a team for our ‘Football Manager – FPL Style’ game

Fantasy Premier League managers desperately struggling with withdrawal symptoms are in luck as we fully launch a new video series this week, entitled ‘FOOTBALL MANAGER – FPL STYLE’.

After a successful trial last week, we are now preparing for another head-to-head clash in the virtual world of Football Manager.

Long-time Scoutcaster Az has spent the last few days using Football Manager to build the 2019/20 season into the game as it happened in real life all the way up to March 13, the day that coronavirus triggered a suspension in the Premier League, with Gameweek 30 the next one to play.

We will then use this virtual world to do two things:

Have a simulated FPL head-to-head battle Predict how the 2019/20 campaign could end if it had been able to play as planned

We will select a Gameweek 30 Scout Picks XI for the next round of fixtures set to be played in the Football Manager save that has been prepared earlier.

Each round of action will see the Scout Picks’ weekly team go up against a community team lead by long-time Scoutcaster Az.

As Az will be representing the Scout user base, he is asking for your help on any 50/50 calls regarding selection – more of which at the bottom of this piece.

We’ve allotted ourselves a budget of £85.0m, the same as we would normally for the Scout Picks, and have purchased players based on their current prices in the real-life version of FPL.

Then, we’ll watch some of the matches from Gameweek 30 scoring our players using the pre-existing FPL scoring system. The only difference will be bonus points. Obviously, we’re not going to use the existing calculator for that as it would take far too long, so for each match 3, 2 and 1 bonus points will be handed out to the players with the highest match rating.

At the end of the Gameweek, we’ll see who has the most points and they will be the winner! We will aggregate the scores each week and, come the end of the series, we will know if the FFS editorial team or Az’s community champions will emerge triumphant.

Watch out for this brand new video on our YouTube channel this week.

Gameweek 30 Fixtures

The only difference from the actual Premier League table is that Sheffield United and Aston Villa have already played their outstanding Blank Gameweek 28 fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Where our Football Manager simulation and the real world may occasionally differ are the order of the remaining fixtures for 2019/20.

Gameweek 30, indeed, is a Double Gameweek in this Football Manager save, with Newcastle and Aston Villa enjoying two matches:

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham United v Wolves

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Norwich City v Southampton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Everton v Liverpool

Manchester City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Gameweek 30 – Az’s 50/50 Calls

As mentioned above, Az will be canvassing for your votes on a range of team decisions.

His starting XI for Gameweek 30 contains a number of as yet unresolved decisions (highlighted in bold below) and he wants your help in settling them:

We will be revealing both Az and David’s teams on Friday lunch-time while the video itself will be online on Saturday afternoon – in place of the usual football.