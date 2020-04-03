10
News April 3

Premier League postponed indefinitely but plans remain to finish 2019/20 season

10 Comments
Share

The Premier League have acknowledged that the 2019/20 season stands no chance of resuming at the beginning of May amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released on Friday, the Premier League announced that top-flight football will only return when “it is safe and appropriate to do so” and said that the restart date remains “under constant review”.

However, the league’s administrative body and its 20 clubs remain committed to seeing the current campaign through to a climax if and when Government and medical guidance permits it.

In their previous video conference a fortnight ago, Premier League clubs and the powers-that-be agreed on a temporary suspension of play until April 30.

A resumption at the beginning of May is a non-starter, however, and we are set for a considerably longer period of downtime than initially bargained for in mid-March.

Fantasy Premier League may follow suit with an announcement given that the Gameweek 36-38 deadlines are going to be affected in the same way as the six sets of fixtures before it.

FPL have so far been retaining the pre-scheduled Gameweek deadlines, with no fixtures taking place but the usual rules surrounding free transfers, points hits and head-to-head scores still applying.

The next deadline (Gameweek 32) is on Saturday morning at 11.30am.

FPL confirm deadlines for Gameweeks 31-35 will remain unchanged

There were other issues on the agenda at Friday’s meeting, including an agreement that clubs would consult their players regarding a 30% pay cut.

The league also unanimously voted to advance funds of £125m to the EFL and National League, with some clubs further down the football pyramid starting to struggle.

The Premier League committed £20m to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile.

The full statement can be read here, with the most pertinent passage concerning the restart below:

At a meeting of Premier League Shareholders today, clubs discussed in detail how to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

First and foremost, it was reaffirmed that the overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters.

It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution. 

With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    I've tweeted them but don't expect a response as it's not a 'name the mystery player with this FPL record'

    "Trying not to make any comment on the severity of the situation and all the rest. Hypothetically if FPL 19/20 can continue, can you confirm whether or not the platform can support additional gameweeks GW39, GW40 etc? Or will anything remaining just be lumped into GW38?"

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Forget about FPL mate.

      Open Controls
      1. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm not particularly bothered (despite being well placed for a decent cash sum if it finished as-is) but I just don't understand why they have let the weeks tick on. From a technical perspective, if they can just let people know that the game cannot support multiple game weeks, it would mean half of us can probably just drop any lingering thoughts of FPL.

        It's well and truly at the back of my mind but given how invested everyone was for 30GWs (and lord knows how many hours) would be nice to have some temporary closure.

        Open Controls
    2. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      That feels like a tweet they probably just wouldn't respond to. More likely to get an announcement and perhaps an article to go with it rather than responding to an individual tweet.

      Fingers crossed it can be finished along with the league, whenever that might be

      Open Controls
    3. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      FPL will only alter the game once there's a confirmed decision by the PL which won't be anytime soon.

      Open Controls
    4. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It can definitely support additional GWs. Whether they add them or not is a different matter.

      Open Controls
      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Of course it can support them, get new programmers if they can't manage it.

        Open Controls
  2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Better pick from AWB and Maguire?
    Looking to use a FT to upgrade Soyuncu.

    Open Controls
    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      AWB

      Open Controls
  3. FPL_PEP_TALK
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Still can't believe the decision the FPL took to just continue with the game regardless of the fact that there were no Premier League matches being played and nothing to score.

    They should have just frozen the game as soon as the first postponement was announced by the Premier League. Going to cause them a lot of issues having to rewrite the software to accomodated GW39, GW40, GW41 etc.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.