Henry, van Persie, Ronaldo and Drogba in World Cup of FPL knockout stages

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL continues this week with some more knockout stage action.

The last sixteen is now well underway with four ties completed and as many players already locked into the quarter-finals.

Before we take a look at the next set of matches, let’s review the latest results.

Last Sixteen – Match 3

Wayne Rooney – 73.4%

– 73.4% John Terry – 26.6%

Group E winner Rooney took this second-round tie by storm, crushing Terry with 73.4% of the vote.

Despite the Chelsea man securing more Dream Team appearances than any Premier League player other than Lampard across a lengthy career, Rooney was still the favourite.

That is hardly surprising considering that the Manchester United all-time top goal-scorer has more FPL points than any other asset since records began in 2006/07 – as well as the record for highest-ever Double Gameweek score.

Last Sixteen – Match 4

Kevin De Bruyne – 24.15%

Mohamed Salah – 75.85%

Kevin De Bruyne becomes our first group winner to be eliminated in the knockout round.

Emerging triumphant from the very tight Group G, the Belgian has been thoroughly beaten by Mohamed Salah, who had to make do with second place in Group H.

Sergio Aguero proved too much for the Egyptian in round one, but Salah had no trouble overcoming the Argentinian’s team-mate.

Despite De Bruyne’s longer time as a key Fantasy asset, clearly, the heroics of Salah since he arrived was the deciding factor.

CURRENT STANDINGS

HENRY VS VAN PERSIE

As the fates would have it, this second-round tie brings together Arsenal’s two best strikers in FPL history.

There is no doubt that Thierry Henry is the greater servant to the club, and better player, but were his exploits too long ago to compete with Robin van Persie’s?

The Dutchman was a must-own at the start of the decade just gone, a make or break player for many.

Van Persie, who later continued his success at Manchester United, finished as runner-up to Frank Lampard in Group A while Henry was the winner of Group B.

RONALDO VS DROGBA

Cristiano Ronaldo rode confidently into the second round as the winner of Group D.

He held off Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eden Hazard and Andrew Robertson to secure 43.5% of the vote in the group stages.

It was no surprise to see Ronaldo do so well early on, after he secured three consecutive Dream Team appearances between 2006/07 and 2008/09.

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba comes into this tie as the runner-up of Group C, his 35% score beaten only by Harry Kane.

The Chelsea man was no slouch either, registering three campaigns of his own in the Dream Team. In 2009/10, Drogba was involved in 42 goals.