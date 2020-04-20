52
Tournaments April 20

Henry, van Persie, Ronaldo and Drogba in World Cup of FPL knockout stages

The Fantasy Football Scout World Cup of FPL continues this week with some more knockout stage action.

The last sixteen is now well underway with four ties completed and as many players already locked into the quarter-finals.

Before we take a look at the next set of matches, let’s review the latest results.

Last Sixteen – Match 3

  • Wayne Rooney – 73.4%
  • John Terry – 26.6%

Group E winner Rooney took this second-round tie by storm, crushing Terry with 73.4% of the vote.

Despite the Chelsea man securing more Dream Team appearances than any Premier League player other than Lampard across a lengthy career, Rooney was still the favourite.

That is hardly surprising considering that the Manchester United all-time top goal-scorer has more FPL points than any other asset since records began in 2006/07 – as well as the record for highest-ever Double Gameweek score.

Last Sixteen – Match 4

  • Kevin De Bruyne – 24.15%
  • Mohamed Salah – 75.85%

Kevin De Bruyne becomes our first group winner to be eliminated in the knockout round.

Emerging triumphant from the very tight Group G, the Belgian has been thoroughly beaten by Mohamed Salah, who had to make do with second place in Group H.

Sergio Aguero proved too much for the Egyptian in round one, but Salah had no trouble overcoming the Argentinian’s team-mate.

Despite De Bruyne’s longer time as a key Fantasy asset, clearly, the heroics of Salah since he arrived was the deciding factor.

CURRENT STANDINGS

HENRY VS VAN PERSIE

As the fates would have it, this second-round tie brings together Arsenal’s two best strikers in FPL history.

There is no doubt that Thierry Henry is the greater servant to the club, and better player, but were his exploits too long ago to compete with Robin van Persie’s?

The Dutchman was a must-own at the start of the decade just gone, a make or break player for many.

Van Persie, who later continued his success at Manchester United, finished as runner-up to Frank Lampard in Group A while Henry was the winner of Group B.

RONALDO VS DROGBA

Cristiano Ronaldo rode confidently into the second round as the winner of Group D.

He held off Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eden Hazard and Andrew Robertson to secure 43.5% of the vote in the group stages.

It was no surprise to see Ronaldo do so well early on, after he secured three consecutive Dream Team appearances between 2006/07 and 2008/09.

Meanwhile, Didier Drogba comes into this tie as the runner-up of Group C, his 35% score beaten only by Harry Kane.

The Chelsea man was no slouch either, registering three campaigns of his own in the Dream Team. In 2009/10, Drogba was involved in 42 goals.

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 52 mins ago

    Waaaay too much bias on recent players

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Henry and CR7.

  2. Sloane426
    8 hours, 45 mins ago

    Looking to sort bench out
    1. Cheapest nailed mid?
    2. Cheapest nailed defender?

  3. Live Scoutcast Tues - leave your questions/views here
    J0E
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 38 mins ago

    The Scoutcast gets in its Time Machine this Tuesday and travels back to #GW1 19/20

    How was your first gameweek? What lessons did you learn? Who were your key players? How important is a good start?

    Drop your views, GWK 1 roughs & smooths and questions for us here.

    PLUS: Also on the bill - Virtual FPL!

    I'll post link/times/line-up later.

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      Wut

    2. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 22 mins ago

      Any news from FPL towers how they plan to run the Gameweeks when Football restarts. Have they the technical ability to update the program quickly? We need an exit strategy. 😀

      1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 10 mins ago

        You are persistent ill give you that

    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      How do you feel about reaching the quarter finals and do you fancy your chances of a good run or even winning?

      1. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 2 mins ago

        Don't rub it in. Some of us are still in shock

    4. John Nerdelbaum
      • 7 Years
      7 hours ago

      Sterling did well iirc

    5. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      I got a clean sheet and two bonus points from Wan Bissaka this week. Do you think he's set for a rocking season?

    6. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Oh and I didn't get anything from Sigurdsson this week but I'm sure he'll do well. Confident of my cheap differentials Locadia and Callum Robinson as well. I didn't manage to captain Sterling but I will be captaining him a lot now, I'm sure that's the first of many hauls, do you agree?

    7. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gw1? I got 91pts. If I get that every week than I will win fpl. No need for advice.
      But if I have one, Zinchenko...should be nailed right? 🙂

    8. J0E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      1pm Tuesday

      https://youtu.be/Y1-scng3rGY

      Joining me to look back at the start of the season will be Andy and Neale

    9. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      I took a punt on Wesley, not the best start from him but in sure he'll smash it this season

      Open Controls
    10. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Loving VFPL, filling the void in my life!!!

      Plus this week i would have a great smooth, in the rough with the smooth section. Vardy and Mane out for Auba and Son for free, a 16 point swing!

      Big thanks to Ragabolly for coming up with VFPL.

  4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any thoughts on moves? Stuck. 2ft with 0 itb.

    Pope (Button)
    TAA Robbo Stevens (Stephens Lascelles)
    Barnes Fernandes Kdb Mane (Dendo)
    Auba Ings DCL

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 32 mins ago

      Idiot... In virtual fpl!

    2. Shnkswnt
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      DCL out Wood in

      Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 40 mins ago

        Thanks - it just struck me that Wood and Jota look good for a cheap spot, so I'll pick from them. I'll need 2ft to get city cover next week.

    3. Simpix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      Are you sure it's Virtual?
      Your current team value is 104.2m and max is 100m.

    4. svg53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 50 mins ago

      That squad is over budget in virtual fpl.

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Oh bugger - I've had a mare.
        Grealish instead of KDB!

  5. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 12 mins ago

    Van Persie and CR7 for me absolute utd legends

  6. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 29 mins ago

    Has anyone got any tactics for what we should be doing with FF teams during covid-19...... i.e. perhaps selling a high profile player so there's money sat in your bank with 2FT to rock with once we get back to playing...?

    OR, is it literally just a case of sit and wait?

    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sort out the duds in your team. Other than that we don't even know what state (if any) FPL is going to be in if it returns.

      1. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Very true (the "state").

        I think I'm going to try and get shot of a couple of duds, but there's four teams with an extra game to play... Man City, Villa, Sheff Utd and Arsenal. I might try and get a couple more of those in.

        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          Yeah I don't think you can really plan per se other than to make sure that if FPL was to come back your team is ready to go. I wouldn't go any further and worry about what's in the bank etc.

          Though I'd try where possible to make sure you are always on 2 free transfers. There's no point in making 2 transfers in a week unless the moves can't be done separately because of budget.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      I've upgraded/replaced the players I no longer wanted Dendoncker, Rico, Stephens, Traore and VVD (I've still got TAA) with Saka, Egan, Boly, Barnes and AWB, and have 2FTs to use if the season resumes. It's cost 66 places in OR (which is neither here nor there) because transfers made are used to separate teams on the same number of point, but has effectively gained me an extra WC. The plans to use the proper WC the week before I BB if more GW's are added.

    3. onceuponatyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      Thanks guys.
      I know there's far bigger things going on right now, but I do feel like I should be looking at this a bit.

      🙂

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 41 mins ago

        True, but we have got to do something to keep our minds occupied during the lockdown.

  7. Ragabolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Quick but important poll for Virtual FPL.
    Do you prefer the deadlines to be at

    1) 3 pm
    2) 5 pm
    3) 7 pm as they are currently

    All times are in BST. Please reply so that I see if a change is needed, as many people requested it. Remember that those will apply to weekdays; Tuesday and Thursday not just the weekend.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      P.S. All deadlines have to be at the same time for coding convenience. I don't want to start a programming fire by having different times for each GW.

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        I suspect 7pm is still the best bet for the 9-5 weekday UK work brigade.

        1. Ragabolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 18 mins ago

          Yeah, that's exactly why I picked 7 pm. It seems many on twitter want it changed though.

          Might have to start the fire and have different times for the weekend, and hope it doesn't break the game

          1. Jarvish Scott Talent
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            People on Twitter are bellcheeses

            1. Brimble82
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 18 mins ago

              Bellcheeses!!!!
              Hahahahaha

          2. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Forget the moaners 7pm is great.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Whilst a little earlier in the weekends might be nice, I appreciate that some people are working weekdays, so 7pm as-is shouldn't eat into their working day, deadline-wise.

      Depends how serious people take it to be fair!

      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Agreed, I had working managers in mind when I picked 7 pm..

    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      7pm is great. The later the better especially on weekdays

    4. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      7 pm is fine, with matches starting at 8pm, gives me something to look forward to in the evening.

    5. The Cisco Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Keeping them the way they are is fine by me!

      1. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        Ditto I am happy with current times
        Cheers

    6. svg53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      7 PM is fine....something to look forward to at the end of a boring lockdown day.

    7. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Cheers all, I was secretly hoping you would agree with 7 pm 😀

    8. Brimble82
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      7PM.

    9. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      7 is spot on.

    10. Tigers Time
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      7pm is good

  8. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/04/20/new-per-90-stat-available-in-ffscout-members-area/

