New ‘per 90’ stat available in FFScout Members Area

Amid the carnival of football management simulations, quizzes and videos, we’ve been hard at work (at work, anyway) behind the scenes making a number of upgrades to the Fantasy Football Scout site.

Those of you who are still using the Members Area during the Fantasy Premier League downtime may have already spotted the latest tool that is available to subscribers, namely the ‘per 90’ filter.

Unlike the array of new expected goal (xG) stats that perhaps required further clarification, the ‘per 90’ tool is fairly self-explanatory.

By ticking the ‘per 90’ checkbox next to the ‘Filter’ button, subscribers can see the usual range of player data in a different way: that is, all the figures given, be it shots, saves, yellow cards or any other metric, are shown per 90 minutes.

A ‘before and after’ example is shown below:

From the top image, we can see, for example, that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has supplied 14 assists in total (TA) in FPL this season.

Clicking on the ‘per 90’ tickbox, this translates as 0.47 assists (TA) per 90 minutes (as shown in the bottom image) – almost one every two games.

Exact Time Played

We should point out at this juncture how the ‘per 90’ metric is calculated.

Rather than use the usual ‘Mins’ (aka ‘Time Played’) figure that we are used to seeing in the Player Stats tables in the Members Area, the ‘per 90’ tool harnesses a statistic called ‘Exact Time Played’.

The difference between the two is, effectively, injury time: the former doesn’t factor it in, the latter does.

To give an example: Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) has played 2,224 minutes when we exclude stoppages but 2,335 minutes when we incorporate that added time at the end of each half.

The ‘Exact Time Played’ figure is one that subscribers can use in their custom stats tables, should they so wish.

How is the ‘per 90’ filter useful?

For those of us who pay heed to underlying numbers, raw statistics can sometimes be misleading.

This is especially the case when we are looking at a group of players who have played a contrasting number of minutes.

Take Michail Antonio (£6.9m), as an example.

The ‘out of position’ West Ham United asset is ranked joint-22nd among FPL midfielders for shots in the box in 2019/20.

However, the injury-prone utility man has clocked up only 1,091 minutes of Premier League football (out of a possible 2,751) in a stop-start season.

When we apply the ‘per 90’ filter, Antonio shoots up to fifth among FPL midfielders for shots in the box per 90 minutes (we’ve excluded those players who haven’t started a game this season, such as Curtis Jones (£4.5m) and Daniel Podence (£5.1m), from the below table):

Where Can I Use the ‘per 90’ Stat?

The ‘Player Stats’ menu is the place to go to see the ‘per 90’ metric in action.

Most of the tabs that subscribers can see, from ‘Goal Threat’ to ‘Set Pieces’ to ‘Expected’, are compatible with our new tool.

Members can also filter by home and away matches or sort by Gameweek ranges in conjunction with the ‘per 90’ checkbox.

The flat-track bully feature is also compatible in the usual manner, as we have illustrated below:

We’ll be using this new tool in Members’ articles over the coming weeks and months, particularly when looking at players who could return from injury – such as Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m) – when the Premier League resumes.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT