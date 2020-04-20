32
New 'per 90' stat available in FFScout Members Area

Amid the carnival of football management simulations, quizzes and videos, we’ve been hard at work (at work, anyway) behind the scenes making a number of upgrades to the Fantasy Football Scout site.

Those of you who are still using the Members Area during the Fantasy Premier League downtime may have already spotted the latest tool that is available to subscribers, namely the ‘per 90’ filter.

Unlike the array of new expected goal (xG) stats that perhaps required further clarification, the ‘per 90’ tool is fairly self-explanatory.

By ticking the ‘per 90’ checkbox next to the ‘Filter’ button, subscribers can see the usual range of player data in a different way: that is, all the figures given, be it shots, saves, yellow cards or any other metric, are shown per 90 minutes.

A ‘before and after’ example is shown below:

From the top image, we can see, for example, that Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has supplied 14 assists in total (TA) in FPL this season.

Clicking on the ‘per 90’ tickbox, this translates as 0.47 assists (TA) per 90 minutes (as shown in the bottom image) – almost one every two games.

Exact Time Played

We should point out at this juncture how the ‘per 90’ metric is calculated.

Rather than use the usual ‘Mins’ (aka ‘Time Played’) figure that we are used to seeing in the Player Stats tables in the Members Area, the ‘per 90’ tool harnesses a statistic called ‘Exact Time Played’.

The difference between the two is, effectively, injury time: the former doesn’t factor it in, the latter does.

To give an example: Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) has played 2,224 minutes when we exclude stoppages but 2,335 minutes when we incorporate that added time at the end of each half.

The ‘Exact Time Played’ figure is one that subscribers can use in their custom stats tables, should they so wish.

How is the ‘per 90’ filter useful?

For those of us who pay heed to underlying numbers, raw statistics can sometimes be misleading.

This is especially the case when we are looking at a group of players who have played a contrasting number of minutes.

Take Michail Antonio (£6.9m), as an example.

The ‘out of position’ West Ham United asset is ranked joint-22nd among FPL midfielders for shots in the box in 2019/20.

However, the injury-prone utility man has clocked up only 1,091 minutes of Premier League football (out of a possible 2,751) in a stop-start season.

When we apply the ‘per 90’ filter, Antonio shoots up to fifth among FPL midfielders for shots in the box per 90 minutes (we’ve excluded those players who haven’t started a game this season, such as Curtis Jones (£4.5m) and Daniel Podence (£5.1m), from the below table):

Where Can I Use the ‘per 90’ Stat?

The ‘Player Stats’ menu is the place to go to see the ‘per 90’ metric in action.

Most of the tabs that subscribers can see, from ‘Goal Threat’ to ‘Set Pieces’ to ‘Expected’, are compatible with our new tool.

Members can also filter by home and away matches or sort by Gameweek ranges in conjunction with the ‘per 90’ checkbox.

The flat-track bully feature is also compatible in the usual manner, as we have illustrated below:

We’ll be using this new tool in Members’ articles over the coming weeks and months, particularly when looking at players who could return from injury – such as Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) and Harry Kane (£10.8m) – when the Premier League resumes.

  1. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Where is everyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      At home hopefully

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Waiting for sports of any sort to resume. This place will explode ( hopefully) when the green light goes on.

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      At home. Savage weather thankfully. Two girls 4 and 10 would be driving me demented if the weather was bad and they were cooped up indoors all day.

      Open Controls
      1. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Same here mate , twin girls 5 yrs and a boy 3yrs just been trying to wear them out on the trampoline,swings and slide not working at the moment .On the bright side keeping me extremely busy.
        All the best

        Open Controls
      2. SADIO SANÉ
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        #humblegardenbrag

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Not really all that takes the garden up, but we are lucky living in a small countryside village so used it is always peaceful .
          Hope everyone is doing well
          Cheers

          Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Price changes been locked?

        Open Controls
      • Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Texas, USA

        Open Controls
    5. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Uefa will provide an update on plans to finish the 2019-20 season to all its 55 national associations at a video conference on Tuesday.

      Germany and Denmark - talking optimistically about a resumption next month, while others - England among them - believe it will be June at the earliest before they can play games, and some Premier League clubs feel it will be longer than that.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52353856

      Open Controls
      1. Men in green tights
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        That's interesting as this leads to the next question when do we reckon flights will be opened back up to various parts of the world

        Open Controls
      2. BobB
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        If it aint finished in June it won't be finished. They will focus on finishing 20-21 before the Euros .

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          The problem with cancelling this season is that you are then risking cancelling two as the Coronavirus isn't going to go away until after a vaccine has been discovered.

          Open Controls
          1. Men in green tights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour ago

            Agree with this , we are going to learn to adapt to a new way of living while this is about .In regards to a vaccine it maybe a long way off if they can come up with one and if they do it will take a long period of time for everyone to have it then there will be the case of proving you have had the vaccine to roam freely I presume .

            Open Controls
            1. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              48 mins ago

              Yes I've heard September mentioned, but also as long as 18 months. The truth is nobody knows how long it will take, the Olympics in 2021 is still doubtful and the PL would be as well until a vaccine is found.

              https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/52331657

              Open Controls
              1. Men in green tights
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                42 mins ago

                Personally I think it will start before an vaccine is found they will come up with some control measures and play sports behind close doors as it is business and as we all know the economy is taking a major hit at the moment , so we do need to start putting things in place so people can go back to work.

                Open Controls
                1. bitm2007
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  I do well, but whether they can make it through a whole season like that is doubtful. Especially as the Coronavirus is expected to rear it's ugly head again next winter. As we have already seen just one person at a club getting the virus, puts that clubs fixtures at risk, with the knock on effect on their previous opponents fixtures etc. That's why I think by cancelling this season, they would be risking losing two.

                  Open Controls
        2. Tinkermania
            48 mins ago

            They won't cancel this season even if they have to wait another 6 months. Why start next season which might also be distracted? Don't think they will be many law suits if the restarts season in 6months. Cancellation however, would result in a lot of law suits.

            Open Controls
            1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
      3. chicken george
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Anyone using their transfers during this time?

        Open Controls
        1. Men in green tights
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          A few of us have just getting rid of certain players but no major changes
          Cheers

          Open Controls
        2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Yeah loads are.

          Open Controls
          1. chicken george
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Makes sense...why just let them go right? I noticed a lot of the top 25 have not been transferring. I do just trying to move things around and position myself for the return.

            Thoughts on going ahead and having two playable GKs, to set up for the Bench Boost and and double game weeks that might arise?

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              May as well. It's not like we've got anything better to do. Definitely the time to make sure you've got a full playable squad aye. Then I'd keep rolling a transfer so you always have 2 free each week.

              Open Controls
        3. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          I've made 4 transfers since GW29, and that's all I plan to make for the time being.
          Most of the Pro Pundits have made at least one transfer since then, but only one of them made a transfer last game-week.

          Open Controls
        4. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes done 5. Hopefully with the help of a couple of FT's I can now get the ideal team for when the season restarts, and save my WC to use the week before I BB, if extra GW's are added.

          Open Controls
        5. Tinkermania
            2 mins ago

            I am not as I already had a decent squad, imo. I am enjoying going up a few places every week as people make transfers. Besides, transfers at this point only assume that everyone is fit which is not the case. I will wait until close to resumption.

            Open Controls
        6. chicken george
          • 5 Years
          43 mins ago

          /Users/jdc/Desktop/Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 12.28.47 PM.png

          My Team just for fun....hammer away at it - I have 2 free transfers

          Open Controls
          1. chicken george
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            opps

            Pope Button
            TAA Gomez Doherty Saiss Lascellas
            Salah KDB Fernandes Saka Cantwell
            Jimenez Vardy DCL

            Open Controls
        7. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          I remember an Opta "per 90" filter being available many, many years ago. Wonder why the got rid of it? Curious.

          Open Controls
        8. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Bayern have extended Alphonso Davies out to 2025. He's going to be one of the world's greatest players. I was hoping to see him in the EPL - too bad.

          Open Controls
        9. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          Nice to have per 90's now...

          Any word on the holy grail of members area improvements?

          i.e. addition of FPL points as a metric 🙂

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.