Vardy and Sterling’s contrasting seasons assessed using expected data

The slow-burning lull in proceedings affords us more time to analyse the current state of play in the 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

For the purpose of this article, I want to take a look at Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) and Raheem Sterling’s (£11.7m) very contrasting campaigns.

The idea is to drill down into the members’ data step-by-step before showing the significance of our new metrics such as “Expected Goals On Target” and “Shooting Goals added”, and how they can be applied to help your research.

Vardy is the top-scoring forward in FPL, earning 168 points thanks to 19 goals and six assists.

Sterling, meanwhile, sits joint-ninth among midfielders on 118 points, having scored 11 goals and supplied two assists.