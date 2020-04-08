13
Vardy and Sterling’s contrasting seasons assessed using expected data

The slow-burning lull in proceedings affords us more time to analyse the current state of play in the 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

For the purpose of this article, I want to take a look at Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) and Raheem Sterling’s (£11.7m) very contrasting campaigns.

The idea is to drill down into the members’ data step-by-step before showing the significance of our new metrics such as “Expected Goals On Target” and “Shooting Goals added”, and how they can be applied to help your research.

Vardy is the top-scoring forward in FPL, earning 168 points thanks to 19 goals and six assists.

Sterling, meanwhile, sits joint-ninth among midfielders on 118 points, having scored 11 goals and supplied two assists.

  1. zhiren
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    Guys, I know the season might be cancelled, but i'M working on the slow wildcard just in case the season will somehow proceed. Which option is better?

    A) Ings, Martial, Lascelles
    B) Rashford, Sarr, C. Taylor

    Rest of the team:
    Pope // McCarthy
    TAA // AWB // Egan // Saiss // Player 1
    Salah // KDB // Bruno // Hayden // Player 2
    Vardy // Jimenez // Player 3

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      If most or all of the remaining games are part of one mega-GW, then I would definitely stay away from Martial with his injury record.

      But even if not, I'd probably lean toward B.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        Martial has started 19 of the last 20 league games...

        Who has he been more injury prone in relation to?

        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          Are you disputing that he’s injury prone? Put another way, he’s been injured at least twice this season.

          1. Paul Scholesy Scores Goals
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            I’m with MBP. This is more ABU propaganda. Fake news. Please go ahead and try to name 5 payers that could take Martial in a fight (current only) - he is as robust as it gets

            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              21 mins ago

              Loool I respect your work fella, it doesn't go unnoticed

            2. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Fraser
              Torreira
              Owen
              Crouch
              Lineker

    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Yyyyessss, he's back! One of the best writers of FPL content there is. I'm looking forward to reading this.

  3. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52219771

    Fantastic.

    Let's hope Matt Hancock himself and other government ministers follow.

  4. jtreble
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Schalke is in trouble: https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-sports-cancellations/a-52569936

