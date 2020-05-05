95
Members May 5

Using the ‘per 90’ tool to assess FPL defenders with the best assist potential

95 Comments
Share

As mentioned in a recent introductory article, we’ve added a new “per 90 minutes” filter to the Members Area.

This can help shine a light on those players who have performed well when handed the chance but have perhaps had their seasons curtailed by factors such as injury or rotation.

Our latest series of articles for Members aims to pinpoint those players whose numbers per 90 minutes compare very favourably against the overall leaders per position, according to the Opta statistics.

This first piece assesses the most creative defenders in 2019/20.

Paul Is certain he won't make the same mistakes next season.” Follow him on Twitter

95 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Mane(C) ruined the GW 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Don’t captain away in this game 😉

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    I'm in love with KDB 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      it's a simulation of a fantasy game, in real life KDB may be leaving the prem. Maybe you should think about deleting your account to protect your mental health

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Just because I'm a high profile member of the FFS community, there's no need to have a pop at me.

        Open Controls
    2. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Legend!

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nice to have a good gameweek for a change.

        Open Controls
        1. Longlatini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Great even though a virtual score!

          Open Controls
  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ragbolly, are you planning to incorporate double gameweeks? If not then I can start thinking about using chips instead of saving them. For example, I could have TC KDB tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      There will be no DGWs..

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  4. Longlatini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    98 points! Up to 137 OR!
    If only I could have shown this form in Fpl 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I think in FPL terms that's around the equivalent of being 400k

      Open Controls
      1. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Less dead teams in vfpl surely?!

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Aye very true. Let's meet in the middle and call it around 200k then. 😀

          Open Controls
          1. Longlatini
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Cheers yep I’ll take that 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks Geoff

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours ago

          Always here to help xx

          Open Controls
      3. Longlatini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Anyway, would have been quite pleased with top 400k the way things were going!!!

        Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    3 episodes into Tiger King - God there are some weirdoes out there...
    Not sure how you can binge watch it though, more than 50 minutes per day and you risk being left brain dead.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Any good you reckon?

      I haven't seen it because it looks crap to me, but everyone seems to have watched it. Maybe I'm missing a trick.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhinos
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        you are it's great and definitely helps explain why Trump is president

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          I've got it on my watchlist so I guess I'll give it a watch at some point but it won't take precedence over other stuff on my watch list.

          Open Controls
      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Started watching becasue all the hype about it.

        Personnally at the end of episode I don't feel like "I must watch another one", its ok as a guilty pleasure intellectually not demanding entertainment but nothing more than that for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Longlatini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          It gets a little better but your initial reaction stands you in good stead

          Open Controls
      3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Yes watch it. Before Snowpierecer starts on the 17th 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      The thing is, in hindsight it doesn’t really start getting *properly* mad until about the fourth episode I think - its around then that it just goes off the deep end in a big, big way from memory

      Here Kitty Kitty is some tune though

      Open Controls
  6. Gentle_Turks
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    93. Perez, Traore, Kane, Jota, KDB(c).

    Open Controls
    1. Longlatini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    2. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Who would have thought playing Lascelles over Mane was the right call though. (no I didn't do it).

      Open Controls
  7. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is TAA dispensable now Liverpool's fixtures have turned?

    He has double the attacking involvement of any other defender but nearly £8m is a huge amount to pay for a defender when there are viable playing options for nearly half the price. Plus clean sheets seem to be quite rare in VFPL and even if Liverpool do get them they can be covered by Gomez for £2.5m less.

    Open Controls
    1. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Haven't owned TAA at all.

      Open Controls
    2. Bad Kompany
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      TAA doesn’t seem to be worth it even when he has good fixtures. If it hadn’t been for him being subbed off before losing a cs, he’d only have 1 more point than VVD, who costs over 1m less than him.

      I’m also considering ditching salah. Kane and Auba have much better fixtures and have been doing well on vfpl and are in great form

      Open Controls
    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      A lot of people thought that in real FPL before Liverpool played Leicester at Christmas.....

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Having said that, their fixtures are getting bad

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have him for attacking returns and as good a chance a Cs as most teams. Might swap him if it means getting a proper upgrade elsewhere but for me VPL is less predictable than FPL. In a great way!

      Open Controls
  8. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Actual fpl*

    4.3 best defender option?

    C.Taylor? ( Have Pope though)

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ward or Lascelles

      Open Controls
  9. Bad Kompany
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    For fpl, would you be concerned with Barnes, Martial, or Taylor being rested?

    Barnes was often subbed early. Martial often struggles with fitness. Burnley has often changed their fullbacks.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would only be concerned if you have a terrible bench.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.