Wildcard activity increases amid uncertainty over FPL plans beyond Gameweek 38

Just one more regulation Gameweek remains before we reach the end of the mapped-out road in Fantasy Premier League.

With less than a week to go before the Gameweek 38 deadline, Fantasy managers are still none-the-wiser about how FPL plan to accommodate the outstanding Premier League fixtures should we be in a position to restart in June.

FPL may be, in turn, waiting on the outcome of the vote and further discussions on Project Restart before committing to any concrete plan.

But the ongoing uncertainty has led to much debate and conjecture in the Fantasy community as to what lies in store after the final scheduled Gameweek of 2019/20 has been and gone.

There seem to be three possible scenarios being speculated on at present:

Gameweek 38 will absorb all 92 remaining fixtures Additional Gameweeks will be added to the game FPL will end after Gameweek 38

Those in camps two and three were perhaps encouraged by the Premier League’s most recent update in April, which stated that “all players will earn zero points” in Gameweeks 34-38 and that a further announcement on any outstanding fixtures would follow.

There are, of course, some FPL managers who believe the first of the above scenarios will happen.

That would perhaps explain why Wildcard activity was slightly on the rise ahead of Gameweek 37, with a minority of Fantasy bosses potentially gearing up for a ‘blind’ Bench Boost on what should have been the final weekend of 2019/20.

That would be a high-risk strategy based on the little we know now but, hopefully, we will hear some word from Fantasy Premier League – one way or another – before we get to next Sunday afternoon’s deadline.

There were a total of 374 Wildcards played in the run-up to Gameweek 37, a relatively small number but still more than we had seen in any of the preceding five ’empty’ Gameweeks and over 300 more than were activated in Gameweek 36.

TRANSFERS

During the downtime, we have been keeping track of the transfer ins and outs on a weekly basis.

There were 46,060 transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 37 deadline, a small drop of around 2,000 on the previous week and a fraction of what we would ordinarily see.

The top ten for purchases and sales in Gameweek 37 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 36 tables listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

Player Club GW37 Transfers In GW36 Position Rashford Man Utd 2,166 (1) Fernandes Man Utd 1,562 (3) Calvert-Lewin Everton 1,509 (2) Abraham Chelsea 1,179 (7) Pope Burnley 1,167 (4) Cantwell Norwich 1,056 (8) Grealish Aston Villa 1,028 (9) De Bruyne Man City 1,013 (5) Vardy Leicester 954 (6) Martial Man Utd 878 (10)

For the second week running, Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) took top spot in the transfers in table.

His teammate Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) rose to second, meanwhile.

The top ten were unchanged in terms of the players involved but the order did alter, with Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Jack Grealish (£6.4m) among the risers.

Player Club GW37 Transfers Out GW36 Position Ings Southampton 2,089 (1) Aubameyang Arsenal 1,949 (2) Jimenez Wolves 994 (5) Traore Wolves 972 (3) Vardy Leicester 942 (7) Jota Wolves 895 (6) Soyuncu Leicester 890 (4) Salah Liverpool 748 (9) Button Brighton 698 (10) Barnes Leicester 679 (13)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was the most-sold asset for the sixth Gameweek in a row.

Six of the players above were provided by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, with Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) a ‘new entry’ into the top ten.

Another week has passed without a single price change; the last one of those we saw was on April 6.

DEADLINES

The deadline for the one remaining ‘blank’ Gameweek is as follows:

GW38 – Sun 17 May 14:00 BST