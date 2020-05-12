18
Metrics May 12

Wildcard activity increases amid uncertainty over FPL plans beyond Gameweek 38

Just one more regulation Gameweek remains before we reach the end of the mapped-out road in Fantasy Premier League.

With less than a week to go before the Gameweek 38 deadline, Fantasy managers are still none-the-wiser about how FPL plan to accommodate the outstanding Premier League fixtures should we be in a position to restart in June.

FPL may be, in turn, waiting on the outcome of the vote and further discussions on Project Restart before committing to any concrete plan.

But the ongoing uncertainty has led to much debate and conjecture in the Fantasy community as to what lies in store after the final scheduled Gameweek of 2019/20 has been and gone.

There seem to be three possible scenarios being speculated on at present:

  1. Gameweek 38 will absorb all 92 remaining fixtures
  2. Additional Gameweeks will be added to the game
  3. FPL will end after Gameweek 38

Those in camps two and three were perhaps encouraged by the Premier League’s most recent update in April, which stated that “all players will earn zero points” in Gameweeks 34-38 and that a further announcement on any outstanding fixtures would follow.

There are, of course, some FPL managers who believe the first of the above scenarios will happen.

That would perhaps explain why Wildcard activity was slightly on the rise ahead of Gameweek 37, with a minority of Fantasy bosses potentially gearing up for a ‘blind’ Bench Boost on what should have been the final weekend of 2019/20.

That would be a high-risk strategy based on the little we know now but, hopefully, we will hear some word from Fantasy Premier League – one way or another – before we get to next Sunday afternoon’s deadline.

There were a total of 374 Wildcards played in the run-up to Gameweek 37, a relatively small number but still more than we had seen in any of the preceding five ’empty’ Gameweeks and over 300 more than were activated in Gameweek 36.

TRANSFERS

During the downtime, we have been keeping track of the transfer ins and outs on a weekly basis.

There were 46,060 transfers made ahead of the Gameweek 37 deadline, a small drop of around 2,000 on the previous week and a fraction of what we would ordinarily see.

The top ten for purchases and sales in Gameweek 37 are listed below, with their respective positions in the Gameweek 36 tables listed in the final column to see how trends are changing.

PlayerClubGW37 Transfers InGW36 Position
RashfordMan Utd2,166(1)
FernandesMan Utd1,562(3)
Calvert-LewinEverton1,509(2)
AbrahamChelsea1,179(7)
PopeBurnley1,167(4)
CantwellNorwich1,056(8)
GrealishAston Villa1,028(9)
De BruyneMan City1,013(5)
VardyLeicester954(6)
MartialMan Utd878(10)

For the second week running, Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) took top spot in the transfers in table.

His teammate Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) rose to second, meanwhile.

READ MORE: Rashford on the FPL radar as return from injury nears
READ MORE: Manchester United’s remaining fixtures among the best

The top ten were unchanged in terms of the players involved but the order did alter, with Tammy Abraham (£7.5m), Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) and Jack Grealish (£6.4m) among the risers.

PlayerClubGW37 Transfers OutGW36 Position
IngsSouthampton2,089(1)
AubameyangArsenal1,949(2)
JimenezWolves994(5)
TraoreWolves972(3)
VardyLeicester942(7)
JotaWolves895(6)
SoyuncuLeicester890(4)
SalahLiverpool748(9)
ButtonBrighton698(10)
BarnesLeicester679(13)

Danny Ings (£7.1m) was the most-sold asset for the sixth Gameweek in a row.

Six of the players above were provided by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, with Harvey Barnes (£6.2m) a ‘new entry’ into the top ten.

Another week has passed without a single price change; the last one of those we saw was on April 6.

DEADLINES

The deadline for the one remaining ‘blank’ Gameweek is as follows:

GW38 – Sun 17 May 14:00 BST

18 Comments
  1. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Go sort them out Scout. Go all Piers Morgan on them! Disgusting from FPL. We need an update.

  2. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Given the PL may resume soon, I have to admit I haven't missed FPL that much, Life has been much better in terms of less frustrations over a game which has little impact in your life. I love FPL, but I also enjoyed the time without it, maybe I was preoccupied with the virus and all that it brought forward. Anyway, if it does return, then expect back the euphoria football brings but also the frustration of a stinking gameweek. Bring it on!

  3. Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Seems the BB38 that was first mooted weeks ago is gaining traction. FPL has been silent throughout on whether the game can accommodate extra gameweeks. The minute they didn't freeze it in-situ, and allowed transfers to continue, they condemned it to the three given scenarios.

    1. Legomané
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      In my opinion, FPL have been explicitly clear in their statement that GW38 will be no different to GW30-37.

      https://twitter.com/Legomane_FPL/status/1258871743596429313?s=20

      "Given each fixture in these Gameweeks [inclusive of GW38] has been postponed, all players will [WILL] earn zero points"

      So, if FPL returns for the completion of 2019/20 season, either we’re looking at additional gameweeks, FPL abandoned or a separate mini-game for the run in. Mega GW38 makes zero sense from a marketing (or diplomacy toward managers) point of view. Don’t waste your BB imo.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        44 mins ago

        Totally agree.

      2. Pasqualinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        They haven't been clear - otherwise you wouldn't have needed to insert your paraphrased bit in there. I would prefer it if you were in charge of FPL because the bit you've added would make it clear.

      3. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        It is not explicitly clear and you are guessing like everyone else. Nice subtle Twitter plug though.

      4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yep that part of their statement is very black & white - i.e. in GW38 = 0 points

        Obviously they can also go back on that & everything changes, but taking them at their word it looks very unlikely that there'll be any type of mega GW - either season ends this weekend, or they add extra Gameweeks.

        They could of course possibly do a Mega-GW39 - but why stop at adding one extra gameweek, when they could attract multiple times the volume of clicks & advertising revenue by adding more Gameweeks

        For my money, the survival of football as we know it is in big trouble though - If (hopefully not when) project restart gets derailed we're in a situation where next season can't be played either, until a vaccine which could be a year away or may or may not even work

    2. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      You could also look at it from the point of view that FPL have been silent on whether they can accommodate one game week of 92 fixtures. We just don't know. We need an update from them before Sunday otherwise it's just pure guesswork.

      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        92 fixtures! That's a lot of scrolling down on the points page! 🙂

    3. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      BB and (c) Bruno for me.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        It's very risky given that FPL would have to make a U turn on the statement they have already given, and even if it comes off it would feel like a hollow victory to me, resulting in a rank that doesn't truly reflect the season you have had.

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who would you prefer to have long term in Virtual FPL ?

    A) Aurier in a 4-3-3

    B) Snodgrass in a 3-4-3

    C) Egan in a 4-3-3 who rotates extremely well Cathcart all the way through to GW30 (see below Egan Starts have *)

    CRY(H)* BRI(H)* WHU(H) ARS(H)* SHU(H) BUR(H)* SOU(H) AVL(H)* CRY(H) NEW (H)* NOR(H)* AVL(H) WOL(H)* NEW(H)

    1. poulteren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      C

  5. poulteren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    gents, if i dont use my FT this week, will it carry over and be 2fts please?

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Currently there are no more GWs after this week.

  6. El Presidente
      6 mins ago

      It makes ZERO sense a mega GW38. Its disastrous from a comercial, marketing and sporting point of view, plus the backlash from managers would be nothing short than epic. It makes absolutely no sense, unless FPL is run by morons.

      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That last sentence may well be prophetic

