69
Podcast May 13

Scoutcast Episode 329 – Top tips from the best ever FPL managers

69 Comments
Share

For the last two years, Joe has been interviewing many of the best ever FPL managers, in Fantasy Football Scout’s Meet the Manager series.

In this latest lockdown Scoutcast episode, Joe is joined by FFscout editor David and Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy to discuss the key tips for success to emerge from those interviews.

This includes how to be a fearless maverick manager, making the right calls on high points ceiling players at exactly the right time.

Spotting bandwagons that are worth hopping aboard, while keeping a close eye on squad value and the market is another area of advice.

A balanced approach and the nuanced strategy of using price points is also on the show.

Meanwhile, being an opportunist in the transfer market and knowing when to stick to a tried and tested strategy are among other issues covered.

Our Scoutcast trio marvel at some of the consistent top finishes from the Meet the Manager interviewees and above all look to see what they can learn to become better managers themselves.

Elsewhere, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL gets an airing as Joe and Andy discuss their contrasting recent fortunes and next moves. Both are trying out new strategies in this game as their Meet the Manager chat spills over into this ‘virtual’ discussion.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future live episodes.

All our Meet the Manager interviews can be viewed here.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. F0oTBall GuRu
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    Stay home stay safe !!!

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Boris said we are allowed out though. This is confusing.

      Open Controls
    2. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Go out, stay alert!

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Not if you are here in Scotland!

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 24 mins ago

          Ye have been doing that for years up there so it must come naturally for ye DD. 😛

          Open Controls
    3. Gentle_Turks
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      What's so hard to understand?

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfrThV6DJu4

      Open Controls
      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes, it's Matt Lucas, nailing it.

        Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 34 mins ago

      Stay alert, play golf.

      Go to work, don't go to work.

      Open Controls
  2. BNMC
      6 hours, 16 mins ago

      Rashford's been pretty inconsistent as of late. Should I give him one last chance against Villa?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Yeah go on then.

        Open Controls
      2. Utd - Were not a club, were…
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 43 mins ago

        Utd legend

        Open Controls
      3. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 39 mins ago

        I have him too but don't think i will move him on for the coming gw as Villa is not the worst fixture for him.

        It was the Martail and Fernandes show last gw so it might be Marcus's turn this time.

        I might even treble up after that tricky Liverpool fixture in gw18 for that simi nice run of fixtures until gw23.

        Open Controls
    • circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      Euro 96 quiz here, I got 20/30.

      https://www.sportinglife.com/football/news/the-ultimate-euro-96-quiz/179889

      Open Controls
      1. Utd - Were not a club, were…
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        got 13 but quiz seems to be aimed more at you brits

        Open Controls
    • Feanor
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'll ask again...

      Are FFS going to be doing anything with the Bundesliga Fantasy game?

      Open Controls
      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Would be good if they did. I've entered a team just for fun really - know nothing about German football (mind you, knowing about English football hasn't been much help to me in FPL!)

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Do any of the Scouts know anything about Bundesliga?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I don't know anything about the Premier League but it hasn't stopped me

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            😀

            Open Controls
      3. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        I'll ask around tomorrow, I've been out of the loop for a little while. Would likely require outside input if it did happen (like our Eliteserien articles) as my own knowledge of the Bundesliga is limited at best.

        Open Controls
    • DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Can anyone wrap their heads around why lockdown rules are different in England to Wales and Scotland?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Dunno about Wales but the rate of infection is much higher in Scotland.

        Open Controls
      2. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        It is an opportunity to assert their difference by petty cultural nationalist politicians.

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Complete nonsense.

          Open Controls
      3. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        different governments, different positions on the CV curve

        Open Controls
      4. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        It's because the devolved governments have rejected Johnsons ill considered, premature and reckless plan to open up the economy and are instead protecting the lives of their citizens.

        Open Controls
        1. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Keeping the economy closed is costing lives too,don't forget that.

          Open Controls
      5. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Different country with their own assembly's i guess.

        The UK has a population of nearly 70 million people so whats works well in a densely populated area of London might not work as well in sparsely populated part of the Scottish Highlands for instance.

        Also i get the feeling that whatever the parliament do in Westminster that the Scottish assembly will do the opposite.
        The virus does not care who you vote for and what your political outlook is but that does not stop the usual suspects from politicizing it.

        Open Controls
        1. Gentle_Turks
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          The idea that Scotland and Wales are not motivated by the best interests of the health of their citizens and are instead politicising this public health crisis is just plain wrong.

          Open Controls
    • pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Players have 24 hrs to tell captains if they will return to training. Many players are reluctant.

      Imo any player that does not want to risk should not be criticised. It is clear to see black players are at a higher risk.

      Fantasy wise (which really is insignificant in the grand scheme of things) the season has to be done. The silence from FPL is a bit crappy tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        You got a link to this?

        Open Controls
        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          All on sky sports news right now

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            Cheers It'll probably be on the news sites soon then.

            Open Controls
          2. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/11987835/premier-league-players-to-consult-captains-over-training-return-fears

            Open Controls
      2. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Why would the color of ones skin affect the risk factor?

        Open Controls
        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          Jesus. No offence but black people have between 2 and 4 times the chance of dying from the virus

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Fair to say more to do with socio-economic/risk factor reasons for the difference in numbers more than having to actually do with actual skin color though.

            Open Controls
            1. Gentle_Turks
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Scientists don't yet have an answer to this. They have cautioned that it could well have a biological basis.

              Open Controls
        2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          Black people are 4 times as likely to die from it. And when taking into account the relevant health issues black people tend to have at a higher rate it has been found they are till twice as likely to die.

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 2 mins ago

            *still

            Open Controls
          2. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            I just read an article about the higher risk there.

            Did not hear of this being a thing until i read the post above as i have not watched much UK or Irish news for the last few days as it is starting to make me depressed.

            Open Controls
        3. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Isn't this common knowledge by now? Unless you live in a country where news outlets are more selective in publishing facts.

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            The media here in Ireland certainly have their problems Berb's but they are not that bad.

            I seen a story during the week about the Brazilian emigrant community here in Ireland many of which are part of very close knit communities that work and live together.

            In the story they were saying that they were disproportionately affected by outbreaks because they still had to work,in this case in a meat factory which is deemed essential.

            Very sad that the poor and vulnerable are being getting even harder than everyone else.

            Open Controls
      3. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I suspect players will be cornered into paying once their told they'll face significant wage cuts.

        That being said, even if/when Project Restart gets approved, I still think curtailment (be it weighted PPG or PPG) is more realistic.

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          They're*

          Open Controls
        2. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Playing*

          Open Controls
        3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          They'll be good.

          Q: Can I refuse to go to work if I feel my workplace is unsafe?

          A: Yes. The law is very clear on that. If you feel that your workplace is unsafe then you're protected when taking certain actions and one of them could be refusing to attend your place of work, or assuming you've already arrived there, you'd be able to leave.

          The law protects you when it comes to your safety and maybe others in that situation. You also shouldn't be subject to any unfair treatment as a result of having taken that kind of action, and you shouldn't be dismissed in relation to that.

          Open Controls
        4. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          Bedtime

          Open Controls
      4. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        A very fit footballer with massive houses and access to fantastic medical and outside space etc. I don’t think they qualify for this statistic somehow. Shouldn’t group all one ethnic group together. Very different circumstances

        Open Controls
        1. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          It's not about that. It's about the throat.

          Open Controls
          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Just look at the percentage of black NHS workers who have died.

            Open Controls
        2. pablo discobar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          Fantastic medical? No matter much money they have it can't buy a vaccine

          Open Controls
          1. pablo discobar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            On a less sombre note, like I said above I find the lack of updates from FPL disturbing

            Open Controls
    • Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Dele robbed at knifepoint

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52656589

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Nasty that. Hope he and those who live there are ok.

        Seems to happen more frequently to players playing for London clubs though.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Disgusting, hope those low life’s get put inside, learn from it and get rehabilitated.

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          You forgot the part about them getting their heads kicked in.

          Open Controls
      3. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Scumbags should not see the light of day for 15 to 20 years if caught.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            For robbery?

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
                2 hours, 18 mins ago

                Nevermind didnt read the article thought it was just a random robbery

                Open Controls
              • Ógie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 2 mins ago

                *Armed robbery

                Open Controls
          • Optimus.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            I wonder what Spurred them on

            Open Controls
        2. Optimus.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          This day 9 years ago it was 2011..

          Let that sink in..

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Is it your FFS birthday Opti?

            Open Controls
            1. Optimus.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              If it was Ogie then you would have been invited to my Zoom party

              Open Controls
          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            That's when the film Contagion was made and it perfectly predicted everything that has happened in recent months.

            Open Controls
            1. Optimus.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              Coincidence or what

              Open Controls
        3. Optimus.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I wonder if I say "no price changes" in a couple of hours if i'll get hulked 😐

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Chance it and see what happens.

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.