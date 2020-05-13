Scoutcast Episode 329 – Top tips from the best ever FPL managers

For the last two years, Joe has been interviewing many of the best ever FPL managers, in Fantasy Football Scout’s Meet the Manager series.

In this latest lockdown Scoutcast episode, Joe is joined by FFscout editor David and Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy to discuss the key tips for success to emerge from those interviews.

This includes how to be a fearless maverick manager, making the right calls on high points ceiling players at exactly the right time.

Spotting bandwagons that are worth hopping aboard, while keeping a close eye on squad value and the market is another area of advice.

A balanced approach and the nuanced strategy of using price points is also on the show.

Meanwhile, being an opportunist in the transfer market and knowing when to stick to a tried and tested strategy are among other issues covered.

Our Scoutcast trio marvel at some of the consistent top finishes from the Meet the Manager interviewees and above all look to see what they can learn to become better managers themselves.

Elsewhere, Ragabolly’s Virtual FPL gets an airing as Joe and Andy discuss their contrasting recent fortunes and next moves. Both are trying out new strategies in this game as their Meet the Manager chat spills over into this ‘virtual’ discussion.

