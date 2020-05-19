115
News May 19

Six positive coronavirus tests across three Premier League clubs

Six individuals across three Premier League clubs have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) amid plans to resume the competition in June.

Part of Project Restart’s preparation procedure has been to conduct mass testing on all those involved, which started on Sunday, May 17.

On Tuesday afternoon it was announced that 748 players and club staff had been tested on Sunday and Monday, with six of these tests coming back positive.

The unnamed players and/or staff, who hail from three different top-flight clubs, will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

The testing is expected to continue in the coming days and it does appear that those who test positive will be kept anonymous for the time being.

The news came as preparations to resume the Premier League ramped up this week, especially in regard to training.

Squads were free to start non-contact training from Tuesday onwards, although most will begin their small group sessions on Wednesday.

However, there is still not full unanimity on best practice for training across all Premier League players.

On Tuesday, Watford captain Troy Deeney (£6.2m) would not return to training this week for fears over his family’s health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The striker’s young son is classed as a vulnerable individual to the virus.

“We’re due back in (training) this week, I’ve said I’m not going in. It only takes one person to get infected within the group and I don’t want to be bringing that home. My son is only five months old, he had breathing difficulties, so I don’t want to come home to put him in more danger.” – Troy Deeney

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the United Kingdom. The competition still has 92 fixtures left to fulfil, with a June restart date still believed to be the target for league officials.

115 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    9 hours, 29 mins ago

    Some added information from local media sources for anyone curious.

    This round of testing covered 19/20 of the PL clubs. Norwich did their testing today so will be included in the next update on Saturday (Testing occurs twice a week).

    The PL will not comment on which were the 3 clubs with positive tests, all I've gathered is Wolves, West Ham, Bournemouth and Man United seem to have received the all clear.

    In the first round of testing:

    PL - 6 positives from 748 tests
    Germany - 10 positives from 1724
    Spain - 5 positives from top 2 leagues.

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 38 mins ago

      Assuming FPL returns, I wonder whether we'll find out covid test results prior to the deadline?

      I would hope all test results are revealed the day before the first game of the gameweek.

      Open Controls
      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 36 mins ago

        Wouldn't help - which teams / players that test positive won't be made public. Would be relying on presser news and we all know how that goes 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 8 mins ago

          I'm not sure I understand the logic in keeping it private once the PL resumes seeing as we'll know which players are missing out on line ups are announced.

          I do understand why they've kept the current results private, seeing as there's no immediate games.

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 hours ago

            I don't think it would be private per se, but they might not release names in any sort of official way.

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              7 hours, 56 mins ago

              Probably. It's a bit frustrating from a FPL perceptive.

              All eyes on coach arrivals, hotel check-ins etc then 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                7 hours, 46 mins ago

                That's the FPL we know and love 😀

                Open Controls
          2. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 35 mins ago

            Everyone has a right to privacy especially when it comes to medical matters tbf.

            These people and their family's have enough to be dealing with without having their names splattered all over every tabloid out there.

            Open Controls
            1. Berbinho's Forehead
              • 9 Years
              7 hours, 18 mins ago

              Absolutely agree.

              It's just that once the season resumes and players miss out, we'll know why and it'll make headlines anyway.

              Open Controls
    2. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Doing whatever it takes to protect your family is the ultimate embodiment of manning up not that I'd expect a child to understand

      Open Controls
    3. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      First confirmed case - Burnley's assistant manager Ian Woan.

      https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/news/2020/may/club-confirms-positive-covid-19-test/#.XsQwiVE8m1c.twitter

      Open Controls
  2. El Presidente
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      The numbers are staggeringly low for infected in % of total tests. Its less than 1% in all measure.

      If we take the average % of healthy people under 40 getting serious problems after infected - which is close to ZERO! - and apply it to already near zero rate of infection on these teams I think the probability of someone being affected is less than the probability Norwich has of winning the league.

      #projectrestart
      #manup

      Open Controls
      1. BNMC
          7 hours, 50 mins ago

          One infection at a team would bring the whole squad into further scrutiny.

          Open Controls
          1. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 55 mins ago

            They haven't even gone near each other and when the season starts there will be strict testing before and after games.

            Open Controls
            1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 48 mins ago

              Testing isn't 100% accurate. It also won't give a positive for someone who is about to come down with the virus but hasn't yet. It also doesn't show who has it on the outside via skin, clothes etc and they then go on to touch each other up in the box.

              Open Controls
        • TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          7 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yes but it's also about the players passing the virus onto other people in their families who could be more at risk. Totally understand how Troy Deeney feels.

          Open Controls
        • DonDaggen786
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          The issue is that the illness could get passed on to people that are more vulnerable.

          Open Controls
      2. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        For Virtual FPL geeks, I've added a Virtual Expected Goals sheet to the Attack Counter spreadsheet https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1i3MnjNtqv0nwMUkgC-m6iYkQhuFDGaC6zsNkCgmaoF0/edit#gid=1600858367

        You can sort teams on the VxG sheet, you will need to make a copy first.

        Open Controls
        1. BNMC
            7 hours, 37 mins ago

            Fancy! Just curious, what went into the calculation?

            Open Controls
            1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 19 mins ago

              Well to start with it's not really xG: it doesn't measure chance quality.

              It tries to work out how many goals you would expect a team to score based on the fixture difficulty, and how many goals their opponents are likely to let in.

              So for instance, if Man City are playing Norwich away. That's a green fixture for City and a red fixture for Norwich.

              On average, how many goals do City score in green fixtures? And how many do Norwich concede in red ones?

              Add together those two averages and divide by 2.

              That gives you how many goals you would expect City to score against Norwich away.

              You can work that out for each fixture. Then you can look backwards and see how accurate it was. Turns out City always score more virtual goals than you would expect.

              It's also worth noting that because it's based on averages, and averages change as more matches are played, VxG should improve with time.

              Open Controls
          • Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 hours, 57 mins ago

            Great work TopMarx.

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 56 mins ago

              Convinced me to bring in Alonso and Sane and drop Auba.

              Open Controls
              1. TopMarx - H2H L4 D5
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 hours, 51 mins ago

                Got the same two players in on my WC! Good luck to us both 😀

                Open Controls
        2. BuYaKasha
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 46 mins ago

          vFPL
          Salah or Mane?

          Open Controls
          1. BNMC
              7 hours, 6 mins ago

              If you don't have either, it depends where you are in the ranks. Salah is safer and will likely be captained by most, whereas Mane seems to have a slightly higher ceiling but isn't as consistent as Salah.

              If you already have one, there's no point wasting a free transfer to swap to the other.

              Open Controls
              1. BuYaKasha
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 5 mins ago

                On WC
                Can't decide, doing my head in

                Open Controls
            • Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 hours, 2 mins ago

              either

              Open Controls
              1. BuYaKasha
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                6 hours, 58 mins ago

                Great show steve-o, waiting for tonight

                Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 hours ago

              In the recent simulations I've run, Mané. For ownership concerns, Salah.

              Open Controls
            • Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 58 mins ago

              Get both

              Open Controls
            • BuYaKasha
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 hours, 54 mins ago

              Pope (Button)
              TAA, Egan, Holgate (Basham, Simpson)
              Salah (c), DeBruyne, Sane, Fernandes, Mount
              DCL, Jimenez (Greenwood)

              Good luck all!

              Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 36 mins ago

            Captain Trent or Salah?

            Open Controls
            1. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 57 mins ago

              Trent a risk, I have him as vice, gone for Salah.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 55 mins ago

                It's what I have currently. Neither fared fantastically in my simulations.

                Open Controls
                1. Wolves Ay We
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 54 mins ago

                  The latest from the virtual Liverpool Echo is Salah is feeling great and firing for a hat-trick.

                  Open Controls
            2. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 hours, 56 mins ago

              Salah safety. Trent for possible explosiveness

              Open Controls
          3. Saint Steve-O (@EliteFPL)
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 35 mins ago

            If you're interested, we'll be covering the Vfpl games live here, all a bit of fun

            https://youtu.be/015yyUtW5ac

            Open Controls
            1. BNMC
                6 hours, 56 mins ago

                Nice idea, I need to resist the urge to click the "jump to full-time" button and actually watch the games.

                Open Controls
              • Little Red Lacazette
                • 3 Years
                6 hours, 54 mins ago

                Thanks for this.

                Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 53 mins ago

                I watched a bit of your recent stream. It was actually very funny at times. Loved the Boly injury.

                If anyone is otherwise bored, recommend giving this a watch!

                Open Controls
            2. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 33 mins ago

              6 positives from 748 tests. Are those encouraging numbers?

              Open Controls
              1. Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 hours, 51 mins ago

                16 teams have no positives. The 6 positives came form 3 teams. The players concerned should be questioned about their Social Distancing, one could be Walker. 😀 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Since when is it a crime to contract the virus?

                  Open Controls
              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 46 mins ago

                Just going from a quick Google

                UK Confirmed Cases: 249k
                UK Populations; 66 million
                % of population infected: ~0.3%

                PL Players Confirmed Cases: 6
                PL Players Tested: 748
                % of population infected: ~0.8%

                Not everyone in the UK has been tested, so that number is surely higher. And this is just the reported figures, so take it with a pinch of salt.

                It's hard to learn much from these numbers, especially since one is such a small size.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 hours, 44 mins ago

                  (And might I add with only my mid-level analytical skills, and zero expertise in transposing the data sets!)

                  Open Controls
                2. jtreble
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  6 hours, 37 mins ago

                  Interesting, thanks.

                  Open Controls
            3. Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 hours, 29 mins ago

              Virtual PENS DOWN!

              Open Controls
            4. Little Red Lacazette
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 28 mins ago

              Salah TC. Can't do worse than my Mane TC in real FPL.

              Open Controls
            5. Amey
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 57 mins ago

              This is pathetic IMHO !!

              Football & Money over safety of players & staff ???

              Just shut it down until vaccine is available. It's a contact sport. Celebrating without high fives and hugs won't solve the issue.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbinho's Forehead
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 39 mins ago

                While I agree that football shouldn't return in June, I don't agree that we should wait until a vaccine.

                Most, if not all clubs would go bust by then.

                Just like every other business, football will have to find a way to move to a new version of normal.

                It's worth noting that all 20 clubs unanimously agreed to commence small group training from today. So while some figures are going public with their desire to halt the season, the votes from the top suggest otherwise.

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 34 mins ago

                  I just hope all stay fit N fine.

                  I can stay without watching football till everything is fine again myself. But it's about money involved so you're right.

                  Open Controls
              2. Top Mark.S
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 34 mins ago

                https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg24632804-000-why-itll-still-be-a-long-time-before-we-get-a-coronavirus-vaccine/

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Yep.
                  Even if we can get something effective we can do i guess.

                  Main problem is it's a contact sport unlike cricket etc.so .....

                  Open Controls
              3. Top Mark.S
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 33 mins ago

                So no football for anywhere between 1 year and never. Great solution

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  4 hours, 29 mins ago

                  It's not a solution.
                  It's a precaution type thing.

                  Maybe i am overreacting, but if some players get Corona because of playing games right now, I'd find it ridiculous & hypocritical

                  Open Controls
                  1. Top Mark.S
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 24 mins ago

                    Right but then you have to consider the alternative.

                    If we wait 3 months. Nothing changes. 6 months. Nothing. A year probably nothing. 5 years could still be no change. If you are willing to accept football with corona ever. Then you are being hypocritical.

                    But if you double down on football without corona no matter what. Well. Ok then. Just be sure you know what you are advocating for

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 20 mins ago

                      Undwr current circumstances over the world, when people who should get attention aren't getting it.

                      When the situation calms down, the vaccine / some medicine is available hell,start everything !!

                      I am not advocating anything I am astounded by the article heading so just expressed my emotions

                      Open Controls
                      1. Top Mark.S
                        • 3 Years
                        4 hours, 17 mins ago

                        I am south African. We have the highest HIV rate in the world and one of the severest lockdown restrictions worldwide. Schools are back in june. Life has to move on man. This thing is not going away anytime soon. Infortunately

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 12 mins ago

                          Bro, trust me.
                          This is the most disgusting thing i guess we all have faced in our lifetimes. HIV thankfully didn't spread virally 🙁

                          Fine, i am not arguing just amazed at some things around us.

                          Stay safe and take care mate !!

                          Open Controls
                  2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 19 mins ago

                    To be fair you could say the same about most work places. Football is far from essential, but neither are hairdressers, car washes, restaurants etc, but all these will be coming back too. It's crap but I can see why they are trying to get some kind of normality back.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      4 hours, 13 mins ago

                      I get it where it's related to small industries/work places where many people who have to earn food daily to eat. (Daily wager's is a huge issue in India atm. They are so troubled and we can't feed them all sadly)

                      But in your country though that scheme I don't remember name, staff salaries are made available.

                      Footballers earn enough so no issued there. Small clubs can get bankrupt i agree but that's the cons of money minded football world right now. Top flight clubs can survive without TV money for time being ( i guess)

                      My thinking is unless and until it is a MUST that you should work, it should be avoided right now.

                      We are risking lives of people here.

                      I hope i made myself clear now, Sir 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        4 hours, 8 mins ago

                        Yeah you're making sense.
                        Some of the Premier League clubs are pretty small and would soon be ruined without the TV money. There's no way the likes of Brighton will survive for long without TV money.

                        And the money from the Government (furloughing) can't go on forever. It will only end up being the public who have to pay it all back in the end.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Amey
                          • 1 Year
                          4 hours, 1 min ago

                          You're right. We can't stop the wheels of economy forever. Maybe we'll have to learn living with the virus.
                          It's a scary thought though.

                          Actually the city in which i stay here in India, is a medium size one. Many shops and other things are open now. So people have started to learn to live with it now ...

                          Who would have thought this might be the case !!

                          Take care Mate.

                          Open Controls
            6. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 hours, 56 mins ago

              rashford to martial run ouy of patience with crapsford and of course martial out for 6 weeks

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 52 mins ago

                Oooof

                Open Controls
              2. Legomané
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 22 mins ago

                vRashford returns have just been unbelievably poor lately.

                Open Controls
                1. Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Yeah, he has been brutal of late.

                  Next two fixtures are nice though so it is a good chance for him to find his virtual rhythm again.

                  Might even be a good differential captain as this bad form can't last forever.

                  Open Controls
              3. kopite65
                • 5 Years
                5 hours, 54 mins ago

                Sane here
                Rashford does well in the games /friendlies I don’t have him
                As soon as I have him, like now, nothing
                Pogba been sane for me to

                Open Controls
              4. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 56 mins ago

                Got Martial after his hattrick.

                Predictably, non goals since and now out for 6 months.

                Auba stinking up my team too. Hefty price tag for naff all of late.

                Open Controls
            7. Brimble82
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 26 mins ago

              Hands up who has Hayden as 3rd sub!!!

              Open Controls
              1. Legomané
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 2 Years
                6 hours, 7 mins ago

                Sold on WC :gulp:

                Open Controls
              2. BNMC
                  5 hours, 59 mins ago

                  Jason from EliteFPL stream has him as second sub!

                  Open Controls
                • Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  5 hours, 26 mins ago

                  2nd on bench. Would never start him so not too gutted!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brimble82
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 55 mins ago

                    Yeah, 3rd on mine - but for good reason.
                    Just stings seeing your top scoring player sat there going to waste!

                    Open Controls
                • The Mandalorian
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Sold

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brimble82
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 33 mins ago

                    I just promoted him for next week... to 1st sub!

                    Open Controls
                • Gentle_Turks
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  1st sub.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gentle_Turks
                    • 2 Years
                    4 hours, 2 mins ago

                    Had a feeling about him versus that depleted Spurs defence, but feeling wasn't strong enough to start him.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Brimble82
                      • 1 Year
                      3 hours, 45 mins ago

                      Sooooo close!

                      Open Controls
              3. BNMC
                  6 hours, 13 mins ago

                  I'm fancying a cheeky Moura one-week punt then a GW22 WC, to combat the fixture swings.

                  Open Controls
                • liner
                  • 3 Years
                  6 hours, 9 mins ago

                  I cant make transfers. Said that fpl season is over, come next year? Didnt go to my team for so long and now i find out that i cant make transfers. Can see that some people still does it. Is there any reason for that?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 8 Years
                    5 hours, 30 mins ago

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21835469

                    Open Controls
                    1. liner
                      • 3 Years
                      5 hours, 24 mins ago

                      Ah, thanks. Make sense all that. Hope this season continues

                      Open Controls
                • The Mandalorian
                  • 7 Years
                  5 hours, 21 mins ago

                  KDB Martial to Son Moura

                  Then DCL to Vardy in a few GWs

                  Need to freshen up

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 32 mins ago

                    KdB, Alonso, Martial, Auba. All expensive wasters in my team right now.

                    Alonso does not cover TAA, I have learned this at great cost. Only thing he’s been collecting lately is yellow cards.

                    Auba seems like a colossal waste of money considering what he does to my budget and has barred me getting TAA. Sorry, but TAA is more valuable than Auba in this game.

                    KdB seems to be getting outscored by Raz now. Sane looks a cheaper option.

                    Martial, well, thanks for nothing. Glad to get rid, will probably stay away from Man Utd players for now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Mandalorian
                      • 7 Years
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      TAA I have changed my team on a WC and it now looks worse 🙂

                      Open Controls
                • HollywoodXI
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Unsubtle brag alert. I’m 13th in the world on virtual FPL. Nosebleed territory! Turns out I’m better at the virtual version of this game 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ragabolly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Well done 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. HollywoodXI
                      • 5 Years
                      4 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Great game! 🙂

                      Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Nice one. Keep her lit.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    4 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Well done.

                    Nothing works for me in vFPL so I tip my hat to you, fella.

                    Open Controls
                  4. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Well done.

                    What was your rank in FPL?

                    Open Controls
                    1. HollywoodXI
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Pants this season. 250k when the game stopped.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 hours, 49 mins ago

                        Well you're probably beating me. 😀

                        Open Controls
                  5. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    4 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Awesome

                    Open Controls
                  6. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 21 mins ago

                    Good job.

                    Open Controls
                • diesel001
                  • 3 Years
                  4 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Wikipedia on it:

                  "Ian Simon Woan (born 14 December 1967) is an English former footballer and current assistant manager at Burnley and Covid-19 sufferer."

                  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Woan

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    3 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Fair play to User 79.71.89.3 for informing Wikipedia readers that the man has COVID19. Just in case they confuse him with another Ian Woan at Burnley.....

                    Open Controls
                • Rotation's Alter Ego
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 8 Years
                  4 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Watford have 3 of the 6 Covid positive tests - 2 staff and 1 player. As a result, a further group of players have decided against training tomorrow.

                  https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1262848345967661057

                  Open Controls
                  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    4 hours, 20 mins ago

                    Validates Deeney even more.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 8 Years
                      4 hours, 13 mins ago

                      Won't understand people having a go at the man for trying to protect his son, regardless of opinion. At the very worst it's a matter for the player and club to sort out between themselves, privately - why people feel the need to take to social media to berate him I will never understand.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 47 mins ago

                        You are surprised people on social media are idiots?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 8 Years
                          3 hours, 44 mins ago

                          Not surprised, just don't understand it. Faceless anonymity apparently lets people justify bullying others to themselves.

                          Open Controls
                    2. Arctic monkeys
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      I'm struggling to agree with him, I mean it's risky for them to go out and play but isn't it the case with all the people around the world going out every day risking their lives with way less sanitary measures without even talking about the wages differences.

                      For him and other players to express their fears is normal but I find it weird for people to defend them in a extreme way like they are the only people facing it.

                      Open Controls
                  2. GreennRed
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    4 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Is 7 days the standard quarantine period for anyone who tests positive in the UK?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 8 Years
                      3 hours, 50 mins ago

                      Yep. 7 days if you test positive, 14 if you're in close contact with the individual, but I may be wrong.

                      From the best of my knowledge, other team-mates won't have to quarantine as they've been tested and returned negative results, removing the need for the 14 days.

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours, 44 mins ago

                        It's 14 days here if you test positive, frontline or not and contacts have to isolate at home for 14 days in case they develop symptoms. Thought I misheard the radio when they said the 6 affected will be quarantined for 7 days. Footballers, coaches, club officials should be healthy, bar the positive test. Hopefully they won't develop bad symptoms and be jumping round the garden after the week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ginkapo FPL
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 41 mins ago

                          Its only 7 days for the person who tests positive because they have been through the up to 7 day incubation period.

                          Open Controls
                  3. The Mandalorian
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 29 mins ago

                    I don't know why so many people feel sorry for footballers. They live a life of privilege inside their own bubble with very little stress. They don't worry about us having to work all year for less money than they earn in a week. EPL Clubs provide them with everything they need. Deeneys sad face in the media is pathetic.

                    He could easily spend time away from his family in a hotel as a one off. He's club captain and has earned millions and lives a fantastic lifestyle.

                    How many men work away from their families, oil riggers, soldiers, truckers etc. If he was desperate for the money like so many others he'd find a solution and go to work.

                    Open Controls
                • Nomar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Just ran a friendly.

                  Arsenal 4-1 Watford
                  Auba hattrick Perreyra (Sarr assist)
                  Luiz

                  I guarantee you nothing like this even remotely happens on Thursday.

                  Open Controls
                  1. tets mcgee (BSC Small boys-…
                    • 4 Years
                    3 hours, 21 mins ago

                    I ran 3 liverpool away games.. mane scored in all 3 and got bonus of 3, 3 and 2. if i had him id cap him but gonna punt on auba as dont trust salah this week.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    3 hours, 1 min ago

                    You have a wildcard. If you hate your team so much, use it.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Utd and Dallas Cowboys
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 39 mins ago

                    Arsenal winning a match is unrealistic

                    Open Controls
                • Witty Pun: Not good at this…
                  • 3 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Hey does anyone know if we have unlimited transfers now in real FPL since the season is over?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 10 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    No deadline = no transfers.

                    Open Controls

