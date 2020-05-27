Top two clash in Gameweek 17 as ChampManFPL team launch new website

Double Gameweek 16 was largely a disappointing affair for managers that targeted Liverpool assets.

However, it was much more fruitful for those that brought in the lesser fancied Fulham assets, with Luis Boa Morte reminding people of his explosive capabilities.

Liverpool picked up six points in the Double Gameweek with wins over Derby and Fulham, but almost all of the heavily owned assets let their owners down.

Robbie Fowler was the most captained player for the round, but his only return was a solitary bonus point. That produced nothing more than a five-point score. That was made all the more frustrating by most of the similarly priced assets, such as Sergei Rebrov and Kevin Phillips, scoring comfortably from just one fixture.

Liverpool did keep two clean sheets but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Sami Hyypia played in neither game, Vegard Heggem was substituted before 60 minutes in the second match, and Stephane Henchoz was sent off in the second half against Fulham. Double clean sheets without any deductions were only earned by Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher and Stephen Wright, none of which has ownership higher than 4%.

The true winners of Gameweek 16 from a Double Gameweek perspective were owners of Luis Boa Morte. One goal and two assists against a struggling Leicester City were all he needed to outscore all Liverpool assets.

Those that made the move to invest in Fulham defensively were punished by the late red card for Alain Goma. Fortunately, Goma has two good home fixtures before his suspension kicks in for Gameweek 19. He also returns just in time for Blank Gameweek 22 for those managers that can hold him on the bench.

Spurs continue to be the entertainers of the season with a 5-2 win over West Ham, Rebrov proving the main man with a hat-trick.

Owners of typical penalty-taker Stefan Selakovic were unlucky to only get one goal as Rebrov assumed spot-kick responsibilities to score his third. Spurs have a couple more fantastic fixtures and Rebrov looks like an easy move for those that own Robbie Fowler.

Middlesbrough and Manchester United have a Double Gameweek in Gameweek 17. Both have tempting home fixtures for the opening game as Middlesbrough face a struggling Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium and Manchester United host a leaky Leicester.

Following that, the two clubs clash on Teesside in a top of the table showdown.

It is highly likely most managers will own at least five assets for this match, with the news that Dean Gordon is fit again a positive update ahead of the Double Gameweek.

Rotation of the key players will always cause some concerns, although those fears could be allayed slightly by Manchester United’s second-string needing 120 minutes to see off third division Hull in the League Cup.

The Triple Captain chip is likely to be very popular for owners of Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

In the other fixtures, the rock-solid home defence of Ipswich Town will be tested by the arrival of Thierry Henry and Arsenal at Portman Road.

Everton start a juicy run of fixtures with a home game against depleted Newcastle. Sunderland are the opponents of Leeds, who return to action after blanking for the last two games. Will the refreshed Yorkshire outfit be able to halt the impressive Sunderland strikers? Kevin Phillips, Lilian Laslandes and new signing Gerald Sibon have all excelled in recent weeks.

