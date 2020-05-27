28
Games May 27

Top two clash in Gameweek 17 as ChampManFPL team launch new website

28 Comments
Double Gameweek 16 was largely a disappointing affair for managers that targeted Liverpool assets.

However, it was much more fruitful for those that brought in the lesser fancied Fulham assets, with Luis Boa Morte reminding people of his explosive capabilities. 

Liverpool picked up six points in the Double Gameweek with wins over Derby and Fulham, but almost all of the heavily owned assets let their owners down. 

Robbie Fowler was the most captained player for the round, but his only return was a solitary bonus point. That produced nothing more than a five-point score. That was made all the more frustrating by most of the similarly priced assets, such as Sergei Rebrov and Kevin Phillips, scoring comfortably from just one fixture.

Liverpool did keep two clean sheets but that doesn’t tell the whole story. Sami Hyypia played in neither game, Vegard Heggem was substituted before 60 minutes in the second match, and Stephane Henchoz was sent off in the second half against Fulham. Double clean sheets without any deductions were only earned by Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher and Stephen Wright, none of which has ownership higher than 4%. 

The true winners of Gameweek 16 from a Double Gameweek perspective were owners of Luis Boa Morte. One goal and two assists against a struggling Leicester City were all he needed to outscore all Liverpool assets. 

Those that made the move to invest in Fulham defensively were punished by the late red card for Alain Goma. Fortunately, Goma has two good home fixtures before his suspension kicks in for Gameweek 19. He also returns just in time for Blank Gameweek 22 for those managers that can hold him on the bench. 

Spurs continue to be the entertainers of the season with a 5-2 win over West Ham, Rebrov proving the main man with a hat-trick. 

Owners of typical penalty-taker Stefan Selakovic were unlucky to only get one goal as Rebrov assumed spot-kick responsibilities to score his third. Spurs have a couple more fantastic fixtures and Rebrov looks like an easy move for those that own Robbie Fowler. 

Middlesbrough and Manchester United have a Double Gameweek in Gameweek 17. Both have tempting home fixtures for the opening game as Middlesbrough face a struggling Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium and Manchester United host a leaky Leicester. 

Following that, the two clubs clash on Teesside in a top of the table showdown. 

It is highly likely most managers will own at least five assets for this match, with the news that Dean Gordon is fit again a positive update ahead of the Double Gameweek.

Rotation of the key players will always cause some concerns, although those fears could be allayed slightly by Manchester United’s second-string needing 120 minutes to see off third division Hull in the League Cup. 

The Triple Captain chip is likely to be very popular for owners of Ruud Van Nistelrooy. 

In the other fixtures, the rock-solid home defence of Ipswich Town will be tested by the arrival of Thierry Henry and Arsenal at Portman Road. 

Everton start a juicy run of fixtures with a home game against depleted Newcastle. Sunderland are the opponents of Leeds, who return to action after blanking for the last two games. Will the refreshed Yorkshire outfit be able to halt the impressive Sunderland strikers? Kevin Phillips, Lilian Laslandes and new signing Gerald Sibon have all excelled in recent weeks. 

Double Gameweek chaos continues in ChampManFPL

Keep an eye out for the Scout leak today. 

The most exciting news of the week has been the launch of the FantasyChampMan website at fantasychampman.com

The game will be running a new league starting in Gameweek 20 and welcomes new players to join and register teams now. 

They will be able to participate in a weekly competition for Gameweeks 17 to 19 before the real battle begins in Gameweek 20. There is the option for mini-leagues too. Don’t just watch, join the fun and participate in this incredible game. Get signed up now!

  1. BNMC
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I wonder out of the people selling Salah in vFPL, how many of them will be bringing him back after he returns. I imagine not many, but it could set things up nicely for Salah to be slightly lesser owned and worth using a transfer to bring him back.

      
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Maybe. BB for Saturday. WC for Sunday.

        
    • Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Good Wednesday morning all!

      
      1. Lateriser 12
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        Morning father. We ready to dominate in FPL again?

        
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          I'm getting prepared to play fantasy Championship after Villa's relegation. My attempt to sabotage the season and get it voided has seemingly fallen through.

          
      2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        Morning fake Mad Beer

        
      3. mad_beer ✅
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hey! That's my line!

        
        1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          😆

          
    • pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Do wish the hounding of Cummings would stop. Perfectly reasonable to take a test drive to a beauty spot in the opposite direction adding 60 miles to the journey. And it would be most unreasonable to ask his wife to drive - it was her birthday after all and didn’t get the chance to celebrate.

      
      1. HamezMace
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Mate, even if I’d had my eyes pecked out by crows I’d still take my chances behind the wheel before letting my girlfriend drive.

        
        1. El Presidente
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            ah ah ah ah

            
        2. Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Of course, Cummings is our intellectual superior. He is allowed to do whatever he wants.

          
        3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I don't mind Cummings at all so maybe biased but i am bored with it all Storm in a teacup. It will be somthing else for them to pick at next week. I can imagine a few are still bitter about Brexit too so not helping

          
          1. El Presidente
              8 mins ago

              No, its much more complicated than that. The Boris side kick has run its course, and Boris himself he has his days left in office in a tag with a date on it. He has done his job, took from Cameron, promoted brexit help avoid a true change in the satuts quo, but as we all know he is utterly incompetent and a total clown. Time to step down is not farway.

              The British establisment, the aristrocartic elite has a better candidate, its quite clear for people paying attention. Starmer is an elitist, a Knight and funded by the same zionist fascists with the seal of approval of the LFI. Its just a matter of time.

              
          2. Utd and Dallas Cowboys
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Media hates him because he’s a Utd fan. If he supported a less successful club they’d leave him alone

            
        4. TheLord
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Vfpl: I ran 3 Man City friendlies to find my Salah replacement and I thought I would share the results:

          Man City - Crystal Palace 3-1

          G Laporte G Sané G KdB
          A Sterling
          G Ward

          Attack involvements: SANÉ: 9, DE BRUYNE: 6, STERLING: 5, AYEW: 4, AGÜERO: 3, VAN AANHOLT: 3

          Aguero subbed off after 70 minutes

          Man City - Crystal Palace 3-2

          G Sané G KdB G KdB
          A Rodri A Zinchenko A Sterling
          G Ayew G Zaha
          A McArthur A Schlupp

          Attack involvements: SANÉ: 12, STERLING: 10, DE BRUYNE: 8, BERNARDO SILVA: 7, AYEW: 6, RODRIGO: 5

          Aguero subbed on after 73 minutes

          Man City - Bournemouth 4-0

          G Aguero G Aguero G Aguero G Rodri
          A Otamendi A KdB A Sané

          Attack involvements: SANÉ: 9, AGÜERO: 6, STERLING: 5, DE BRUYNE: 4, RODRIGO: 3, KING: 3

          Aguero subbed off after 73 minutes

          I think I am gonna go KdB as my Salah replacement. Was pondering Aguero but too much minutes uncertainty. KdB played 3x90 and never blanked.

          Have a good day all!

          
          1. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I went with Dé Bruyne (c) and Sane (v) for Salah and Amartey.

            Open Controls
          2. BNMC
              1 min ago

              I feel like Sane and Sterling is the best City duo at the moment in terms of form and nailedness. They're currently the two I own, but KDB is improving...

              
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              I got Kdb for Salah after yesterdays games.

              
          3. ZoumasBloomers
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Anyone know if Ramsdale is asymptomatic? Only bought him just before GW38 so I had two keepers in case of a big bench boost

            
            1. Wild Rover
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              He'll be out of quarantine long before the season gets going again. If it ever does

              
          4. Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            Interesting early Bundesliga analysis by BBC Sport which could impact on FPL decisions when the PL restarts.

            "Is there any advantage still to be had when you don't have the support of your fans in the stadium and it's no longer intimidating for the opponents?

            The past two weeks of the Bundesliga suggest that could be the case. Only three wins have been picked up at home in 22 matches. And more goals have been scored by the away teams too (44 compared to 25.)"

            
            1. GreennRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              18 mins ago

              Is there much difference between evenly-matched teams and ames where top of the table play bottom of the table teams and vice versa?

              
            2. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              just now

              A very small sample size. Were there similar results when Serie A went behind closed doors?

              
          5. Berbinho's Forehead
            • 9 Years
            34 mins ago

            Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so

            Full statement: https://t.co/mZmkUHoStp https://t.co/E90KCAIgH4

            
          6. BNMC
              30 mins ago

              If the phase earlier in the season when Mane was suspended and everyone TC'd Salah is something to go by, I'm expecting a lot of Mane TCers in GW26 when Liverpool host Watford.

              It's probably the thinking that if one of Salah and Mane isn't playing, the other will get more points. It's not necessarily true - I'll have to see what kind of impact Salah's absence has on Mane's performance in GW25 before deciding.

              
              1. Wolves Ay We
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                Thinking of waiting till Villa and TCing salah.

                
            • Amey
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              The Premier League plan to televise five games back-to-back on Saturdays, and then the same on Sundays. Kick-off times will start at 12 noon, then 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm.

              From Twitter.

              

