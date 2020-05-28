36
Tournaments May 28

Legomané wins HG Sportswear shirt design competition

Fantasy Football Scout moderator Legomané is the winner of the Hope and Glory Sportswear shirt design competition, which concluded earlier this week.

He entered a rainbow-inspired ‘Legomaniac XI’ kit into the tournament, which secured victory in the final on Wednesday.

AFC Columbia was the other entry to reach the big clash, but ultimately lost out by a 53%/47% scoreline in the Twitter poll.

Naturally, Legomané was delighted with the win, which will see his shirt design brought to life by HG Sportswear.

“THANK YOU to everyone who supported my Rainbow Sunrise kit design — for all the votes, likes, retweets and DM’s — I’m overwhelmed with the response!” – Legomané

We would like to thank everybody who voted in this tournament.

We had some fantastic designs sent in and there was fierce competition in every round.

Congratulations to Legomané for emerging as the victor.

Follow HG Sportswear on Twitter HERE.

  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 38 mins ago

    Good Thursday afternoon all!

    I win EF!

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      I was too busy reading this wonderfully written article 😉

      Open Controls
  2. BNMC
    7 hours, 4 mins ago

    Congrats mate! Well earned.

    Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 49 mins ago

    Aussie rugby league resumed after three weeks of training

    https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/nrl-2019-brisbane-broncos-vs-parramatta-eels-round-3-live-blog-live-scores-updates-matt-lodge-fox-sports/news-story/d09b2be6ae5cdb7fa5d700ec9600f92d

    Open Controls
  4. Berbinho's Forehead
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 44 mins ago

    Exclusive: Premier League will restart on June 17 with Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United and Manchester City hosting Arsenal.

    More here from @JBurtTelegraph

    https://t.co/2wrdJ84km1

    Open Controls
    1. Berbinho's Forehead
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      So we presumably start off with a DGW for Villa, Sheffield, Arsenal and Man C.

      FFS!!

      Open Controls
      1. Bossworld
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        See how it pans out scheduling wise but wonder if it might be worth free-hitting?

        Open Controls
      2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Or maybe a single GW for them and blank for everyone else.

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          This would be Free Hit central

          Open Controls
          1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 hours, 27 mins ago

            Definitely. I'd use it straight away if it's like that.

            If I had to bet, I'd say it's going to be a DGW though, but the option is definitely there.

            Open Controls
        2. Berbinho's Forehead
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          That's the alternative.

          I suppose FPL will go for the easiest route in terms of coding and testing etc. which is understandable given the game is free.

          Open Controls
    2. Chris_H
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      That actually does have some logic, for people like me who used a WC for DGW29 we don't lose out...

      Open Controls
    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Interesting. Thanks for sharing.

      Open Controls
      1. Berbinho's Forehead
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        Great to see John Percy cited in the article. Probably the most reliable journalist in England.

        Buzzing to have it back.

        Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sound the Horn Of Gondor and gather the Council Elders

      For Tomorrow we ride

      To Victory or Death

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      So there is a chance my GW29 WC with Kun, Auba, KdB and Saka may work out?

      Open Controls
  5. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    First Premier League games are on June 17.
    Villa vs Sheffield and City vs Arsenal. It wont be a blank GW with just 2 games surely so it can only be a DGW. PL is back with a bang!

    So if its a DGW than a FH is a real good idea, right? We dont need this chip as there wont be (probably) any more blank or double GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      Well, unless games start to get wiped out due to Coronavirus. Dunno really

      Open Controls
    2. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 24 mins ago

      Might be useful if there is a week high on big v little boys

      Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      It might be worth using it anyway because I think clearly the PL are trying to even up the number of games just incase they have to curtail the league.

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yeah its a BGW or a DGW by logic I think. Free hit chip suddenly becomes the Daddy if the former.

        Open Controls
  6. Sarri, not Sarri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qgET1Zhpb8

    Open Controls
  7. The Blackadder
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    If you try and make transfers on FPL now, it says the game has finished, come back and start again next season!! Hope this isn’t true as I’m 110pts clear at the top of a £500 1st prize money league

    Open Controls
    1. Rhinos
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      the phrase rhymes with clucking bell

      Open Controls
  8. Obi-Wan Kenobi-Nil
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    I’ve just logged into FPL for the first time in months and seen that the My Team page is gone, and the Transfers screen doesn’t show transfer costs etc.

    Does this mean we’re able to transfer players in and out without cost? Just thinking given the announcement of fixtures on June 17th, it may be shrewd to essentially wild card now, but I’m worried it’s a “post GW38” glitch in the system.

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      The game is 'finished'. You can't do anything right now.

      Open Controls
    2. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      No, you can't confirm transfers. Suspect this will get asked a lot.

      Open Controls
  9. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TeleFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

    First games announced

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      Jambot first on the scene with the breaking news. 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 12 mins ago

        Lol, how many hours behind an I?

        Open Controls
  10. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Just hope they don't schedule those two games at the same time.

    From a fantasy perspective I think it's Auba v KDB and Grealish v Sheff U defence, unless you have an Free Hit spare.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 25 mins ago

      City aside, I think I'd struggle to pick 3 players I'd want from those teams in the event of using FH.

      Can't see Arsenal getting much at City, likewise Villa against that Blades defence.

      Might wait for a plum single GW where several of the big teams are at home against poor opposition.

      Of course, this could all be irrelevant depending on what FPL decide to do.

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yeah it all really depends on if more DGWs show up. If it is all SGWs then chips lose a bit of their power.

        Open Controls
  11. Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Was this competition a remake of this?

    https://youtu.be/CzQerkZ3QsY

    Open Controls
  12. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    In all this excitement can we just have a moment of respect and silence...

    VFPL....RIP....you helped many...

    Open Controls
  13. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - ca…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours ago

    This competition was an absolute screw job. Think ffs have played a blinder.

    Open Controls

