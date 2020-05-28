Legomané wins HG Sportswear shirt design competition

Fantasy Football Scout moderator Legomané is the winner of the Hope and Glory Sportswear shirt design competition, which concluded earlier this week.

He entered a rainbow-inspired ‘Legomaniac XI’ kit into the tournament, which secured victory in the final on Wednesday.

AFC Columbia was the other entry to reach the big clash, but ultimately lost out by a 53%/47% scoreline in the Twitter poll.

Naturally, Legomané was delighted with the win, which will see his shirt design brought to life by HG Sportswear.

“THANK YOU to everyone who supported my Rainbow Sunrise kit design — for all the votes, likes, retweets and DM’s — I’m overwhelmed with the response!” – Legomané

YES!! — we did it! 🤗



THANK YOU to everyone who supported my Rainbow Sunrise🌈☀️kit design — for all the votes, likes, retweets and DM’s — I’m overwhelmed with the response!🥰



All the best to @AFCColumbia — a terrific kit design & an exciting new project👏 good luck!!⚽️



💚💛❤️ https://t.co/st3z1VTtfe — Legomané (@Legomane_FPL) May 27, 2020

We would like to thank everybody who voted in this tournament.

We had some fantastic designs sent in and there was fierce competition in every round.

Congratulations to Legomané for emerging as the victor.

