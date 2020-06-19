350
Team News June 19

Boost for Sterling and Mahrez’s FPL appeal as Sané prepares for Man City exit

350 Comments
Share

Leroy Sané (£9.3m) is set to leave Manchester City, potentially boosting the Fantasy Premier League appeal of Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m).

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his Friday press conference that the German international had rejected the latest contract offer made by the club.

While the Manchester City manager did not explicitly state that Sané’s game-time would be limited between now and the end of the season, it would be reasonable to assume that Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo Silva (£7.7m) would feature more heavily.

“Leroy Sané has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.” – Pep Guardiola

However, Guardiola did reveal that Sané had been training without pain and that implied that he would try to let him play at some stage.

“Leroy Sané was a long time away. He is training without pain. Everyone is fit and we will take decisions that depend on many reasons. I decide, in that moment, the way they are training. I will try to let them play.” – Pep Guardiola

Owners of Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) were handed another boost on Friday afternoon as Guardiola added a previously forgotten update on John Stones (£5.3m).

The England international missed the Arsenal game with an ankle problem, while Eric Garcia (£4.5m) suffered face injury on Wednesday night.

“I forgot to tell you, after the second or third training session, John Stones had a problem in his ankle. He’s at the end of his recovery now – he was not available (for Arsenal).” – Pep Guardiola

“The Premier League rules that when there’s a concussion, it’s a protocol to be one week/10 days off. We saw Eric yesterday and of course, he has damaged his face. He left hospital and he feels quite good after what happened.” – Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, any lasting concerns about Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) were finally put to bed by Jurgen Klopp.

He confirmed on Friday lunch-time that the two players, as well as goalkeeper Alisson (£6.2m), were all ready to face Everton over the weekend.

“They look all good. We had, of course, during the training period, some little problems. None of them is ruled out for Sunday, I can say.” – Jurgen Klopp.

Opposite number Carlo Ancelotti has a few more issues to worry about, with Yerry Mina (£5.3m), Fabian Delph (£5.3m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£4.8m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) all ruled out.

However, those still invested in the key men at Everton, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) and Richarlison (£8.3m), can take some comfort in the fact that Ancelotti is not looking to change the Toffees tactics, which proved fruitful pre-lockdown.

“In this period we were in contact with players showing them some video and giving them physical training. We are not going to change our strategy or our style. Until the end of the season, we will follow the style from before lockdown.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Those eyeing up Jack Robinson (£4.0m) after his bonus-points display against Aston Villa may have to cool their interest in light of Chris Wilder’s latest injury updates.

He revealed on Friday that he was “hopeful” that Jack O’Connell (£4.7m) and John Fleck (£5.0m) would be available for Sheffield United’s upcoming trip to Newcastle.

Chelsea will face Aston Villa without Fikayo Tomori (£4.2m) while Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) is reportedly not “match-fit” yet.

“Fikayo Tomori has a muscle injury, maybe due to the stresses of getting fit quickly, and is out for 10 days. Hudson-Odoi had a small injury earlier on and is not match fit, albeit he is physically fit.” – Frank Lampard

We did not get any fitness updates on Chelsea’s next opponents Aston Villa, but there is a chance that budget FPL midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) could get another shot at starting up-front.

Manager Dean Smith was keen to heap the praise on the player after his role in Villa’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

“I thought Davis’ impact was really good but it was what I’d seen in the last four weeks of training and in the practice matches we’d had. Davis is going to be a top player. He’s a lad who has come through the academy and I’ve always said I’ve been a big fan of him and that the biggest problem is keeping him fit. Davis has had a few little niggles and injuries over the last 18 months, and he needed a long period without injury. This mini pre-season has been able to give him that. Davis was a handful [against Sheffield United] and walking off speaking to my former player John Egan, John said what a handful he’d been.” – Dean Smith

Crystal Palace will be without James Tomkins (£5.0m), Martin Kelly (£4.1m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) when they travel to Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe was his usual coy self in Friday’s Double Gameweek 30+ press conference.

The only indication he gave about his team selection was to explain that Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) would not be involved.

The Scottish international recently rejected a contract and Howe has now revealed that he has played his final game for the Cherries.

“I don’t think I was surprised by Fraser’s decision (to reject a contract). The first thing to say is no-one could have predicted what has happened. It put him in a difficult position. He’s played his last game for the football club.” – Eddie Howe

As ever, the Bournemouth manager did not give anything away when it came to the latest fitness updates or team news.

“Of course there are niggles. We don’t have too many who are ruled out.” – Eddie Howe

That said, he did heap praise on David Brooks (£6.2m) who may be involved for the first time this season following a long-term summer injury.

“Brooks has looked really good in training. He’s fit, he’s overcome the ankle problem. He’s got better and better. In terms of game involvement, it’s difficult to predict. Time will tell on that. Every minute of every game, probably not.” – Eddie Howe

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

350 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Roy Keane with a real lock down hairdo. 🙂

    Open Controls
  2. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Why on earth is Duda benched?

    Open Controls
  3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Ozil and Duda benched on BB, this is so annoying..

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      No Reina?

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yikes

      Open Controls
    3. beric
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Chin up, Ozil wasn't benched

      Open Controls
  4. DeadStar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    If you're getting irritated by a Duda benching now then you are in for a long 9 game weeks 🙂 . There will be so much rotation to come. It is what it is. He may still get minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      It’s first game back after a long break in a game they really need to win. I don’t understand it

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Hard to know who has been impressing in training and what systems they have been working on, nothing to go on.

        Open Controls
    2. UnitedFan
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Just didn't expect it first game back. But yeah, take it on the chin I suppose.

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        52 mins ago

        I own him and it is a surprise in that he was a regular 3 months ago but this is like a whole new season. With the 5 subs now maybe the manager thinks he may be better in the final 30 minutes against more tired legs? We need to just see but I think they'll be more shocks to come in the coming weeks from all teams.

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          This is why I think it prudent to hold off from using the wildcard this week at least to get a better understanding of how the teams are going to operate.

          Open Controls
          1. DeadStar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            46 mins ago

            My personal view is that I think it will get harder, not easier, to predict starting teams. As the season comes to an end fewer teams will have something to play for and I think they'll be even more rotation.

            Open Controls
            1. beric
              • 8 Years
              44 mins ago

              Interesting. I plan to use it within the next two weeks but want more than just one week to observe.

              Open Controls
              1. DeadStar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                40 mins ago

                Are you free hitting this week? I'm torn between wildcarding or free hitting this week. Probably leaning towards wildcard and save free hit for an "emergency".

                Open Controls
  5. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Rockstar needs to spread his net a bit wider....

    Open Controls
  6. UnitedFan
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Duda punt not off to a good start

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Will probably get some minutes. Maybe a goal/assist.

      Open Controls
  7. beric
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    3rd player benched in as many games, classic FPL

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Unlucky.

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Thems the breaks!

        Open Controls
    2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Diagnosed as Dudanitis, Pepenus and requiring a Ozilotomy

      Open Controls
      1. beric
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Dudanitis yes, but showing symptons of Reinache and Aguernorreah

        Open Controls
  8. HollywoodXI
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    My team for next GW. Anything worth doing? I’m quite happy with it (which is rare!)

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Boly Saiss Fernandez Taylor
    Salah KDB Son Fernandes Barnes
    Jiménez Abraham DCL

    Open Controls
    1. DIMITRIS
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Abraham might not get returns against City, besides from that the team looks good.

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate!

        Open Controls
    2. beric
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      expensive 8th attacker

      Open Controls
      1. HollywoodXI
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yep that’s true. DCL and Barnes rotate well and I don’t feel like my defence has suffered.

        Open Controls
        1. beric
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Would be nice if Boly was Doherty though ey

          Open Controls
          1. HollywoodXI
            • 5 Years
            just now

            For sure. I’m just keen to have strong players in every position given the rotation I think will occur for the rest of this season. Upgrading Boly to Doherty would mean downgrading DCL or Barnes to a 4.3m player who won’t play / won’t play much.

            Open Controls
  9. DIMITRIS
    • 1 Year
    51 mins ago

    Is Rashford to be exected to start tonight ?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yashford

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No. Could’t make it. Meetings with Boris Johnson in parlament.

      Open Controls
  10. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Quite funny to be upset about having a player benched on a bench boost.

    FPL equivalent of a death in the family...

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Still doesn't feel anywhere near as bad as Mane (TC)

      Open Controls
  11. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Sane (TC), you wont be missed.

    Open Controls
    1. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Noooooooooo

      Open Controls
    2. Belli2007
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      TC'd Sane on a DGW last year having been in form coming into it, didn't play first match and played 56mins in the second.

      3pts.

      My son went Kun who delivered circa 60pts....

      Hated Pep after that......

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Remember that DGW. Went Aguero and 141points. My GW record that I am hooping to beat this GW.

        Open Controls
  12. Trophé Mourinho
    49 mins ago

    Barnes or Jota for my wc team? Already have Jimi? See what happens this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      9 mins ago

      I already have jimi to clarify

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wait and see

      Open Controls
    3. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Jota? 🙂

      Open Controls
  13. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Duda wagon derailed

    Open Controls
    1. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      A dud backwards. 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Lol who even is duda? People own that player?

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.