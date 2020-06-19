Boost for Sterling and Mahrez’s FPL appeal as Sané prepares for Man City exit

Leroy Sané (£9.3m) is set to leave Manchester City, potentially boosting the Fantasy Premier League appeal of Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m).

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his Friday press conference that the German international had rejected the latest contract offer made by the club.

While the Manchester City manager did not explicitly state that Sané’s game-time would be limited between now and the end of the season, it would be reasonable to assume that Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo Silva (£7.7m) would feature more heavily.

“Leroy Sané has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract. The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.” – Pep Guardiola

However, Guardiola did reveal that Sané had been training without pain and that implied that he would try to let him play at some stage.

“Leroy Sané was a long time away. He is training without pain. Everyone is fit and we will take decisions that depend on many reasons. I decide, in that moment, the way they are training. I will try to let them play.” – Pep Guardiola

Owners of Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) were handed another boost on Friday afternoon as Guardiola added a previously forgotten update on John Stones (£5.3m).

The England international missed the Arsenal game with an ankle problem, while Eric Garcia (£4.5m) suffered face injury on Wednesday night.

“I forgot to tell you, after the second or third training session, John Stones had a problem in his ankle. He’s at the end of his recovery now – he was not available (for Arsenal).” – Pep Guardiola

“The Premier League rules that when there’s a concussion, it’s a protocol to be one week/10 days off. We saw Eric yesterday and of course, he has damaged his face. He left hospital and he feels quite good after what happened.” – Pep Guardiola

Meanwhile, any lasting concerns about Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) were finally put to bed by Jurgen Klopp.

He confirmed on Friday lunch-time that the two players, as well as goalkeeper Alisson (£6.2m), were all ready to face Everton over the weekend.

“They look all good. We had, of course, during the training period, some little problems. None of them is ruled out for Sunday, I can say.” – Jurgen Klopp.

Opposite number Carlo Ancelotti has a few more issues to worry about, with Yerry Mina (£5.3m), Fabian Delph (£5.3m), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (£4.8m) and Theo Walcott (£6.2m) all ruled out.

However, those still invested in the key men at Everton, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.5m) and Richarlison (£8.3m), can take some comfort in the fact that Ancelotti is not looking to change the Toffees tactics, which proved fruitful pre-lockdown.

“In this period we were in contact with players showing them some video and giving them physical training. We are not going to change our strategy or our style. Until the end of the season, we will follow the style from before lockdown.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Those eyeing up Jack Robinson (£4.0m) after his bonus-points display against Aston Villa may have to cool their interest in light of Chris Wilder’s latest injury updates.

He revealed on Friday that he was “hopeful” that Jack O’Connell (£4.7m) and John Fleck (£5.0m) would be available for Sheffield United’s upcoming trip to Newcastle.

Chelsea will face Aston Villa without Fikayo Tomori (£4.2m) while Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.2m) is reportedly not “match-fit” yet.

“Fikayo Tomori has a muscle injury, maybe due to the stresses of getting fit quickly, and is out for 10 days. Hudson-Odoi had a small injury earlier on and is not match fit, albeit he is physically fit.” – Frank Lampard

We did not get any fitness updates on Chelsea’s next opponents Aston Villa, but there is a chance that budget FPL midfielder Keinan Davis (£4.3m) could get another shot at starting up-front.

Manager Dean Smith was keen to heap the praise on the player after his role in Villa’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

“I thought Davis’ impact was really good but it was what I’d seen in the last four weeks of training and in the practice matches we’d had. Davis is going to be a top player. He’s a lad who has come through the academy and I’ve always said I’ve been a big fan of him and that the biggest problem is keeping him fit. Davis has had a few little niggles and injuries over the last 18 months, and he needed a long period without injury. This mini pre-season has been able to give him that. Davis was a handful [against Sheffield United] and walking off speaking to my former player John Egan, John said what a handful he’d been.” – Dean Smith

Crystal Palace will be without James Tomkins (£5.0m), Martin Kelly (£4.1m) and Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) when they travel to Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe was his usual coy self in Friday’s Double Gameweek 30+ press conference.

The only indication he gave about his team selection was to explain that Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) would not be involved.

The Scottish international recently rejected a contract and Howe has now revealed that he has played his final game for the Cherries.

“I don’t think I was surprised by Fraser’s decision (to reject a contract). The first thing to say is no-one could have predicted what has happened. It put him in a difficult position. He’s played his last game for the football club.” – Eddie Howe

As ever, the Bournemouth manager did not give anything away when it came to the latest fitness updates or team news.

“Of course there are niggles. We don’t have too many who are ruled out.” – Eddie Howe

That said, he did heap praise on David Brooks (£6.2m) who may be involved for the first time this season following a long-term summer injury.

“Brooks has looked really good in training. He’s fit, he’s overcome the ankle problem. He’s got better and better. In terms of game involvement, it’s difficult to predict. Time will tell on that. Every minute of every game, probably not.” – Eddie Howe

