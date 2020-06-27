972
FFS Cup June 27

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The third round of our FFS Cup was played out in Gameweek 31+ and now just 64 Fantasy managers remain in contention.

There’s no respite for those involved as the fourth round takes place in Gameweek 32+, the deadline for which is at 11.30am BST on Saturday.

ALL RESULTS FROM THE THIRD ROUND CAN BE VIEWED HERE
THE FULL DRAW FOR THE FOURTH ROUND IS AVAILABLE TO VIEW HERE

Wild Rover is still flying the flag for our former winners, having seen off Euroalien – who had been inside the top 1k as of the Gameweek 31+ deadline – in the round-of-128.

It wasn’t a great week for managers lurking inside the top 1,000, with rdamjan and Forza, currently ranked at 30th and 643rd respectively, also exiting the competition.

billybly is our highest-ranked FPL boss left in the cup, with his score of 105 easily good enough to see off sirakhun and sufficient to move him up to 660th in the world.

Having scored 141 points in Gameweek 30+, stamfordbridge bowed out in unfortunate circumstances after a 60-60 draw with __simdy; the latter’s superior rank seeing them through to a last-64 tie with the aforementioned billybly.

Annie also lost out on a tie-breaker after a 78-all draw with Mighty Wings.

baingaboyz was arguably even more luckless, being edged out by two points despite racking up a triple-figure score of 103.

We’ve got an all-top 2k clash in the round-of-64, with Hellraisers facing Dial Square.

Every single one of our remaining 64 managers is ranked inside the top 300,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates
Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29
Round 2 – Gameweek 30+
Round 3 – Gameweek 31+
Round 4 – Gameweek 32+
Round 5 – Gameweek 33+
Round 6 – Gameweek 34+
Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+
Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+
Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. No Pirlo No Party
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anywhere to improve this WC team?

    DDG - Martinez
    TAA - Doherty - Aurier - Boly - Lundstram
    Salah - KDB - Fernandes - Martial - Saka
    Jimenez - DCL - Nketiah

    Still have FH and BB left to use. 0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Benching nightmare

      Open Controls
      1. No Pirlo No Party
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Oh it is, but the two Arsenal boys are rotation risks so will be mostly benched. Still have BB for when it's suitable. And where else would you upgrade to strengthen the 11? Only obvious omission I can see is Son...

        Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Lundstram is done

      Open Controls
      1. No Pirlo No Party
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Had since GW1. He's 4.0 essentially. Any better options out there around that price?

        Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      One wolves def spread risk if have bb left

      Open Controls
    4. The Strokes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      If you BB this week then looks great

      Open Controls
  2. King Kohli
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play one of each:

    A. Pope
    B. Hendo

    1. Basham
    2. Gomez
    3. Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. popcoin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hendo
      Taylor

      Open Controls
    2. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A3

      Open Controls
    3. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      B3

      Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      A3, Pope is a machine.

      Open Controls
  3. acesingh
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    TAA (vs Man City)
    Or
    Lascelles (vs Bou)

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Always TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        this - I can't believe I've hardly owned him this season - won't make that mistake next season

        Open Controls
  4. Mr. Wizard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    1FT, worth doing Mane -> Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      No, save

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. Wizard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  5. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    What to do here? Considering WC as it's a bit of a mess.

    Ederson Leno
    TAA Lundy Egan Saiss Elmohamedy
    Son KDB Bruno Saka Barnes
    McBurnie Rash Jimi

    3 Sheff Utd, 1 keeper and defence is weak WC is the best move? 3.2m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. popcoin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Was gonna say I’d be happy with that if I upgraded McBurnie but can’t see many options

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Struggling for a captain option this week and concerned about no Liverpool attacker too.

        Open Controls
  6. popcoin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start 2:

    A) TAA
    B) Soyuncu (eve)
    C) Taylor (cpl)

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      just now

      AC

      Open Controls
  7. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    I hope the weather will change, It is too hot for the players to perform at high level...I hope the weather will change, It is too hot for the players to perform at high level...

    Open Controls
    1. Bennerman
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      What, like in, say, Italy or Brazil, where the players are renowned for being rubbish?

      Open Controls
    2. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or has it already changed in the England? Here in Denmark its still around 30 degrees...

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 1 Year
        just now

        My point is that players play brilliant in much hotter temperatures, eg Italy/Spain/Brazil/take your pick

        Agree it's not premium but it doesn't preclude playing well, they won't all be asleep.

        Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Errr where do you live?!

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think I will melt. Copenhagen Denmark, it is simply too much

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Somewhere I am well overdue visiting, it's on the list but the list always seems so long and time so short.

          Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hoping for early team news on Villa v Wolves. If Jota benched would you take - 4 and get Nketieh and play ? Or might Jota off bench potentially be good option

    Would give funds for Barnes to Mahrez next week if made switch and would be taking -4 to do next week anyway

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am hoping Jota (Wolves) is benched tbh. I want to see Wolves play Neto, Jimenez, Traore front three, with Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss and Jonny as the defence.

      If that happens, then I will go Jimenez(c).

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 5 Years
        just now

        If benched I'd be tempted with a hit.

        Think I'm doing jota to nketiah for free whatever team news is.

        Gives me 2ft and lots of cash to do pretty much anything for gw33

        Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who to captain? Thinking of a cheeky Aurier punt?

    A) Aurier
    B) Mane
    C) Fernandes
    D) Jimenez
    E) Son

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      D or E

      Open Controls
  10. TAT
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    I'm in a strange situation with my team, where I'm either likely to captain Aubameyang or take him out for a hit for Rashford. What should I do?

    Down from 97 849 to 163 235 in two GW's, so, I have nothing to lose now anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Capt

      Open Controls
  11. HMFC1874
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    I Willian a better option than Pulisic? He's on pens and seems to play regularly.

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Has his contact been sorted? If not that would worry me

      Open Controls
      1. ZoumasBloomers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yep, he signed a short extension

        Open Controls
    2. popcoin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it totally depends on Pulisic’s minutes. Puli consistently gets more points per minute but Willian plays more so so far they’ve evened out

      Open Controls
    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Pulisic better goal threat

      Open Controls
  12. Irish Villan 1985
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is captaining Salah away to City nuts?

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not madness but depends on your other options available

      Open Controls
      1. Irish Villan 1985
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Rash, Jimi, Kane being the main ones mate, thoughts?

        Open Controls
    2. Irish Villan 1985
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A lot of teams play in FA cup before their PL fixtures so should we consider injuries?

      Open Controls
    3. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Generally there are goals in this game, I don’t hate mo cap

      Open Controls
      1. Irish Villan 1985
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate!

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I prefer to see real actors.

        Open Controls
    4. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      No but the odds aren’t as good as others

      Open Controls
      1. Irish Villan 1985
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    5. popcoin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just go for it why not

      Open Controls
    6. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I am, think he will do well and Pool will want to put on a show

      Open Controls
  13. Gideons Rolling Another One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Leno to Martinez for -4 worth it, other playing keeping is McCarthy?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If you have a bb left and no wc probably,but McCarthey isn’t too bad

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No IMO. After NOR, Arsenal fixtures get tougher. You'd prefer a different keeper for then IMO.

      Open Controls
  14. Concrete
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    WC as want to double up on Salah and Mane in 33 and BB. Foregoing KdB for the next two as chasing in mini league. Will get him back for Mane in 34

    Pope Martínez
    TAA Doherty Lascelles Taylor xxx
    Salah Maxim xxx xxx xxx
    Rashford Jim Nketiah

    A Maguire, Martial, Son
    B Aurier, Martial, Fernandes..

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB, last time I removed him he got 19 points, good luck, I foresee a rank dip.

      Open Controls
      1. Concrete
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers...high risk isn’t it. It’s him or Son and Son is a huge diff in ML and will capt

        Soton away is the only worry but the way we are away from home I can’t see a huge score

        Open Controls
  15. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Start 1

    A) TAA(mcy)
    B) Lasc(bou)
    C) Nketiah(NOR)
    D) Pulisic(whm)

    Open Controls
    1. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd always start A, but you have to find a way to play D if you can this week too - just to give yourself a chance of nabbing any return he may or may not get.

      Open Controls
    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bench boost ??

      Open Controls
  16. ZoumasBloomers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Taylor or Fernandez? If Newcastle get destroyed in the FA cup I can see them throwing in the towel in the league

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why? Bruce fighting for his job surely? A lot of motivation to get in the top 10. Don’t see it personally. Fernandez.

      Open Controls
  17. Siggy Azalea
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Morning all, should I play Ayew over Barnes or Grealish?
    I have already transfered in Ings for Tammy. Thanks

    Pope
    Saiss - Soyuncu - TAA
    Barnes - Martial - KDB - Salah - Grealish
    Ings - Jiminez (c)

    Subs: Ramsdale - Ayew - Egan - Williams

    Open Controls
  18. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play;
    A. Kiko
    B. Lascelles
    C. Holgate

    Captain;
    1. Salah
    2. Rashford
    3. Jiménez

    Open Controls
    1. Siggy Azalea
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B2

      Open Controls
  19. Marty McFly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ings + Jota > Rashford + Nketiah for -4?

    Would mean playing Sako/Nketiah every week OR going 442 with two of Holgate/Lascelles/Kiko.

    Open Controls
    1. Siggy Azalea
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
  20. Charan77
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Good morning

    Pope
    TAA, Doherty, Lascelles
    Salah, KDB, Fernedes, Saka
    DCL, Jimenez (c), Rashford (v)

    Martin, Barnes, Jack Robinson, Simpson

    Gtg?

    Open Controls
  21. Fast Eddie Felson
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who to play ?

    Saka (NOR)
    or
    DCL (LEI)

    atm going with Saka

    Open Controls

