The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The third round of our FFS Cup was played out in Gameweek 31+ and now just 64 Fantasy managers remain in contention.

There’s no respite for those involved as the fourth round takes place in Gameweek 32+, the deadline for which is at 11.30am BST on Saturday.

Wild Rover is still flying the flag for our former winners, having seen off Euroalien – who had been inside the top 1k as of the Gameweek 31+ deadline – in the round-of-128.

It wasn’t a great week for managers lurking inside the top 1,000, with rdamjan and Forza, currently ranked at 30th and 643rd respectively, also exiting the competition.

billybly is our highest-ranked FPL boss left in the cup, with his score of 105 easily good enough to see off sirakhun and sufficient to move him up to 660th in the world.

Having scored 141 points in Gameweek 30+, stamfordbridge bowed out in unfortunate circumstances after a 60-60 draw with __simdy; the latter’s superior rank seeing them through to a last-64 tie with the aforementioned billybly.

Annie also lost out on a tie-breaker after a 78-all draw with Mighty Wings.

baingaboyz was arguably even more luckless, being edged out by two points despite racking up a triple-figure score of 103.

We’ve got an all-top 2k clash in the round-of-64, with Hellraisers facing Dial Square.

Every single one of our remaining 64 managers is ranked inside the top 300,000.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Fantasy Football Scout Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 28

Round 1 – Gameweek 29

Round 2 – Gameweek 30+

Round 3 – Gameweek 31+

Round 4 – Gameweek 32+

Round 5 – Gameweek 33+

Round 6 – Gameweek 34+

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 35+

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 36+

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 37+

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

