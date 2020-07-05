512
Scout Notes July 5

Who are the best Man United FPL players after big Bournemouth win?

512 Comments
Share

Man United 5-2 Bournemouth

  • Goals: Mason Greenwood x2 (£4.4m), Marcus Rashford (£9.1m), Anthony Martial (£8.2m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.8m) | Junior Stanislas (£5.8m), Joshua King (£6.1m)
  • Assists: B Fernandes x2, Martial x2, Nemanja Matić (£4.8m) | J King
  • Bonus Points: Greenwood x3, B Fernandes x2, Martial x1

It was the offensive arm of the Manchester United triple-up that emerged victorious from Saturday’s big win over Bournemouth as they produced 19 shots, 10 on target and scored five times.

Amid interest at both ends of the field for Gameweek 33+, the Red Devils defensive assets largely let their owners down while Fantasy managers are continually presented with a wealth of in-form midfielders and forwards to choose from. That is welcome news with Aston Villa, Southampton, Crystal Palace and West Ham their next four opponents.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.8m) appears to have firmly reclaimed his position as the chief Manchester United attacker, adjusting to life alongside Paul Pogba (£8.3m) with aplomb. Following that Gameweek 31+ blank against Sheffield United, in which the Portuguese midfielder was overshadowed by Pogba’s creative force in the midfield, Fernandes has answered any critics with two blistering double-digit hauls, his third and fourth of the 2019/20 season. 

“They’re a totally different team to the team we played earlier in the season, I have to give them a lot of credit. They’re very creative now with Fernandes and Pogba in midfield and they’re tough to stop.” – Eddie Howe

It means Fernandes has amassed 80 points in his first nine Premier League matches for Manchester United, averaging 8.9 per game – enough to be in the captain conversation most weeks given his upcoming fixtures.

Such is the range of avenues that he can deliver Fantasy returns from, he was able to register a goal and two assists against Bournemouth despite Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) taking a first-half penalty.

While the spot-kicks are no longer completely under his control, the Portuguese international still retains a strong ranking in the direct free-kick pecking order, dispatching an excellent strike from the edge of the box in the second half.

Outside of that, his creativity appears to have returned to the levels we were previously seeing before Pogba returned to the team. On Saturday afternoon, it was Fernandes who took up the more advanced positions with Pogba playing a less prominent role in his deeper pairing with Nemanja Matić (£4.8m), a complete reverse to what we saw in the Sheffield United game. As a result, he got two assists in the first half, his fourth and fifth of the campaign.

Even more exciting for Fernandes backers moving forward is the fact that he arguably could have come away from this latest outing with more points to his name.

He was put clean through behind the Bournemouth defence in the early exchanges, one-on-one with Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m), but could only hook his chip over the bar as well as the goalkeeper.

However, it is getting to the point that Fernandes is no longer anything but a so-called ‘shield’ against other active managers, offering the highest effective ownership of any player inside the top 10,000 Fantasy managers for Gameweek 33+.

Therefore, it now appears important to consider combining him with a selection of his attacking colleagues for the remaining weeks with both Anthony Martial (£8.2m) and Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) making especially compelling cases for inclusion.

The Frenchman was certainly more peripheral against Bournemouth than he was in the Sheffield United game but demonstrated once again just how explosive he can be as an out-of-position playing centre-forward for a team now supercharged on creativity.

He curled in a spectacular effort from the edge of the box in the first half, also picking up two Fantasy assists on Saturday. The first was for forcing the handball which led to Rashford’s penalty, the second for picking up the foul which resulted in Fernandes scoring a direct free-kick.

Whether or not Martial features as heavily in the captain debate next time out remains to be seen, considering the disparity between his home and away form.

The out-of-position FPL midfielder has returned in each of his last four at Old Trafford, producing six goals and two assists for a whopping 12.8 points per game. By comparison, Martial’s last four road trips contain three blanks, one goal and an average of 3.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, Greenwood has gone some way to suggesting the same caveat does not apply to him. Fresh from a goal and an assist at Brighton midweek, the young forward bagged a brace against Bournemouth, securing a second double-digit haul in less than a week. All for less than £5.0m.

Greenwood has been on the Fantasy radar nearly all season given his budget price and penchant for goals. In fact, he has 15 of those in all competitions this season, his full campaign as a senior Manchester United professional, which is more than double Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of six in 2003/04 and two off Wayne Rooney’s the following year. For all of that, it has only since Project Restart that Greenwood has become a genuinely viable option for more than just managers operating a 3-5-2 formation.

That’s because he has now started the last three games in a row, helped by his exceptional, undroppable form. Greenwood scored two excellent goals against Bournemouth, one with his left foot and the other with his right. 

However, the most encouraging element of his latest outing is unlikely to be the complete nature of his performance, but the fact that Manchester United sealed up the three points early enough to warrant bringing him off on 74 minutes. As has been previously mentioned, some managers have been put off by Greenwood’s lack of starts in the past, but getting a second-half rest to go with his recent form all but locks in a place on the team-sheet for Gameweek 34+. Manchester United hitting their stride in recent matches, combined with their largely favourable recovery time, is generally good news for Fantasy investment as it caused Solskjaer to name a completely unchanged side for the third match in a row, the first time a Red Devils boss has done that since November 2006.

“(Greenwood) is a fantastic goalscorer. I’ve said it so many times. The moments he chose the goals were important moments for us. Especially the second one. You know he’s got a left-foot to come inside, but defenders have to look out for what he can do on the outside with his right foot too. He’s a very very talented boy. We’ll nurture him and manage him as much as we can and give him more minutes.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rashford was somewhat left behind by his double-digit scoring colleagues as his solitary attacking return made for just six points. However, owners of the FPL forward could experience the benefits of patience, considering how unlucky he was not to be involved in more goals against Bournemouth.

Not forgetting that he is back in the penalty conversation, Rashford is still involved in direct free-kicks and in the 18th minute, his excellent effort, aiming for the top corner was denied only by an impressive sprawling save from Ramsdale. Then, just after the hour-mark, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.5m) got into the advanced positions he has been taking up of late and played an Alexander-Arnold-esque cross from deep which found Rashford tapping at the back-post. However, the goal was pulled back, for the tightest of offside calls. On another day, both of those efforts might have found the back of the net and stood, which would make for a completely different outlook on Rashford’s credentials for the Aston Villa game.

That said, we do have to clarify that even though Manchester United’s attacking assets were devastatingly brilliant on Saturday afternoon, they were helped by the fact that Bournemouth arrived at Old Trafford with a ravaged defence.

Eddie Howe revealed before the game that Steve Cook (£5.0m), who this week came under fire from his manager for criticising the club publicly had been added to the list of injured centre-backs, alongside Chris Mepham (£4.3m), Jack Simpson (£3.9m) and Simon Francis (£4.4m). That meant left-back Lloyd Kelly (£4.4m), who only made his first-ever Premier League start against Newcastle in Gameweek 32+ was forced to drop into a central defensive role he was not particularly suited to, Diego Rico (£4.2m) returning on the flank.

“He’s injured. There was no direct upset with what (Steve) Cook said, it was probably the way it came across. There was nothing intentional from his side. He is injured, he’s a big player for us, he’s our captain when he’s fit and playing so we’ll miss him badly and Chris Mepham picked up an injury too.” – Eddie Howe

It must be said that as much as Bournemouth defended poorly at Old Trafford, Manchester United were not much better. In fact, this was arguably one of their backline’s worst performances for some time. Harry Maguire (£5.3m) and David de Gea (£5.3m) were both at fault for Bournemouth opening the score, the centre-back nutmegged inside the box by Junior Stanislas (£5.8m) and the goalkeeper beaten at his near post.

That was the first goal Manchester United had conceded at home since January when Jay Rodriguez (£5.7m) netted Burnley’s second in a shock 2-0 win for the Clarets, so perhaps this was just a blip. Obviously, a meeting with Aston Villa in Gameweek 34+ is certainly enough to justify hanging onto a defensive United asset, especially if it is Wan-Bissaka. As already mentioned, he was unfortunate not to come away with a third assist in as many matches and, for anyone who felt he was quieter than usual going forward, it does seem as if part of Howe’s game-plan on Saturday afternoon was to negate Wan-Bissaka’s impact. Stanislas was the main outlet for Bournemouth in the early exchanges, finding some success in committing the former Crystal Palace man to defensive duties for large spells.

Meanwhile, a potential budget opportunity may emerge in Manchester United’s defence in the remaining fixtures of the season, although relies on a few factors. Victor Lindelöf (£5.3m) who has largely been a mainstay under Solskjaer, was taken off with a back problem at half-time. It is worth monitoring this situation as any long-term absence could open the door for the cheaper Eric Bailly (£4.8m) to get some starts in a team with decent clean sheet potential over the next few weeks. However, it is still early days for the Ivorian, who made the worst possible impact a substitute could make after coming on for the second period. Within moments of the restart, his awkward control of a Matić pass back resulted in a handball and penalty, dispatched by Joshua King (£6.1m).

“(Lindelöf) struggled today with his back. Hopefully, he won’t be too bad.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf (Bailly 46′), Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, Matić (Fred 67′); Rashford (Mata 80′), B Fernandes, Greenwood (D James 75′); Martial (Ighalo 80′).

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Rico, Aké, L Kelly, A Smith (Stacey 77′); Stanislas, L Cook (H Wilson 66′), Lerma, Brooks (Danjuma 46′); J King, Solanke (Billing 66′).

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

512 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    BUR: Pope, Long, Taylor, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Westwood, McNeil, Brownhill, Pieters, Rodriguez, Vydra
    Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Dunne, Thomas, Brady, Josh Benson, Gudmundsson, Goodridge, Thompson, Wood

    SHU: Henderson, Egan, Basham, Jack Robinson, Norwood, Baldock, Berge, Stevens, Osborn, McGoldrick, McBurnie
    Subs: Moore, Jagielka, Freeman, O'Connell, Rodwell, Sharp, Zivkovic, Mousset

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Pieters a 4.2m defender playing midfield and Robinson at 4m still starting too. Such good value cheap defenders out there with Lamptey and Kiko too!

      Open Controls
      1. The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        Not needed with cheap attackers like Greenwood and Foden..

        Open Controls
      2. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        not sure how long pieters will last, Brady/Guddie on bench. Mee out for a while could mean Long interesting opt

        Open Controls
        1. harrythealien
          • 5 Years
          just now

          +1 Pieters only a temporary solution in midfield. Surely wingers like Brady / Gudmundsson will get the nod once (soon) fully fit.

          Open Controls
  2. SH
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Whom to bench next week?

    A) Jiminez (shu)
    B) Ings (eve)

    Open Controls
    1. Essential
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Jim

      Open Controls
    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A. Thinking of moving him out. Low ceiling and highly owned.

      Open Controls
      1. SH
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Interesting perspective to bench a highly owned player!

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          The risk is less due to the low ceiling Shef Utd could stifle him too. Yesterday he was coming deep to get the ball.

          Open Controls
      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Same here

        Open Controls
  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Who gets the CB donkey award for yesterday ?
    Maguire or Sakho ?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Otamendi
      Dier
      Luiz
      Mustafi

      Honerable mentions

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        No doubt all of the above had their moment, I was thinking just about yesterday games.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          39 mins ago

          Maguire
          Can't forget that Nutmeg 😀

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            Soo good, perfect timinig and weight.

            Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      Maguire

      Open Controls
  4. Amey
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Haven't followed Burnley this season.
    Why is Gudmundsson is on the bench & Peiters starting on wings 😮

    I remember having him in the team last season for a nice 4 GW's span with 30+ points in return

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gudmundsson hasn't featured since lockdown due to a calf problem.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Ohhh
        Thanks.. he's a good set piece & hard working character. Hopefully gets fit soon

        Open Controls
    2. Supertrooper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      58 mins ago

      Been injured/unfit for what feels like the whole season.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Sad ....

        Open Controls
        1. Supertrooper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yes, very

          Open Controls
  5. Daniel S.
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Robinson looks like nailed on

    Open Controls
    1. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Until O'Connell gets fully fit, yes.

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Yes. Decent price fodder if he doesn't frees up cash elsewhere.

      Open Controls
  6. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    1-0 Burnley please

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      1-1 with own goals from Baldock & Pope would be a dream.

      Open Controls
      1. Ole Trafford
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        Blasphemy

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Went Foster over Pope on my WC, now you know why so salty.

          Open Controls
          1. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Foster will do good next gw

            Open Controls
  7. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Rash > Greenwood a no brainier or a water FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I think it's worth it, Martial and Greenwood looked on a different level to Rashford yesterday

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Rashford was unlucky yesterday, could have scored a lot more points.

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Rashford is getting there with mobility and positioning, if you don’t need the excess funds I’ll leave it

        Open Controls
        1. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yes that was my thinking

          Open Controls
      3. AC Yew
        • 1 Year
        52 mins ago

        Depends if you need the funds elsewhere. Personally think its worth it

        Open Controls
    2. Soonmixdin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      The Good - Pretty solid GW so far for me, Bruno (C) and Greenwood doing the damage and now inside the top 350K.

      The Bad - Had Dave (Azpi) and Saka on the bench for a combined total of 22 points dropped!!

      Now my hopes rest with Trent - either he needs to haul for me or get a complete rest for the game (my preference!).

      So I've now got 1 FT for next week and really need to make a decision on what to do; currently have Auba and Jimenez and thinking one of these two may need to go.....opinions?

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        56 mins ago

        Trent getting a haul won't help that much. most have him.
        i pin my hopes on Laporte and DCL who have relatively low ownership.

        Open Controls
        1. Soonmixdin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Yeah I know, hence why I hope Klopp give him a benching against Villa today. Can see it happening, keeping fingers crossed!!

          Any thoughts on my forward lineup changes? DCL may be an option I'd consider, if he starts to score!! Laporte is a very good shout, think

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Unlikely to get big numbers with them but if they score I have a chance of moving up. i think Auba you can keep if you can afford it. Jimi owned by everyone but his ceiling is low so less of a gamble moving him out. Giroud could be a good shout.

            Open Controls
            1. Soonmixdin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Had Giroud and swapped him for Greenwood last week, think Jimi to him is a good shout.

              Open Controls
      2. Supertrooper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        How is your team structure if you are benching dave at home vs watford?

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          30 mins ago

          Was just thinking the same

          Open Controls
        2. Soonmixdin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          Hendo
          Saiss Trent AWB
          KDB Pulisic Traore Bruno
          Greenwood Jimenez Auba

          Ederson Dave Ritchie Saka

          Just thought that Wolves would be more likely to get a result against Arsenal, wrong call!!

          Open Controls
          1. Supertrooper
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Open Controls
      3. Slitherene
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Aub to Vardy

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Hey ho Bruno Martial owner here .,,
      A. Keep AWB and refusing temptation for Greenwood
      B. Use 2 transfers to swap AWB/Greenwood

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        If it's for free, I'd do it

        Open Controls
      2. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Who are you swapping them for? Cannot answer without that info.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Nketiah and any defender, have already other solid 3 defenders

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Then B IMO

            Open Controls
    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      1-1 would be fantastic.

      Open Controls
    5. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Anyone thinking of selling Salah for GW34?

      Really like the look of Sterling or Foden if one of them is rested today.

      Open Controls
      1. JabariParkersEyelid
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Thinking of selling Mane for sure, probably as part of a -4.

          If I had Salah though would be a much tougher decision.

          Open Controls
        • Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          That's like running around in landmines. Stay safe 🙂
          Unless you have Mane ...

          Pool can kill anyone. (I think we will see that today)

          Open Controls
        • Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          I asked this and it seems to come to on how sure starters they are. For that City is painful.

          Open Controls
      2. unitednations
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Have Ddg, Bruno and Rashford.

        A: Ddg + Jimmy >> Pope + Greenwood (-4)
        B: Rashford + Jimmy >> Greenwood + Kane (-4)
        C: Save FT and reassess with 2FTs

        Open Controls
        1. FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          B if you are chasing

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Would probably wait and keep DDG for now but that could change if Villa get a proper battering today mind.

          Open Controls
        3. Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Same combo as me and I think I’m in the C zone

          Open Controls
        4. Balls of Steel
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          B assuming you'll want to captain Harry against a hapless Bournemouth side.

          Open Controls
      3. COLLIN QUANER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Praying for a 1-1 so the cheaters who own Pope and SHU defenders don't get clean sheet points

        Open Controls
        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          How are they cheaters?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            It's just a joke surely

            Open Controls
        2. Kindness
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          There are so many babies on here

          Open Controls
        3. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Cheaters 😆

          Open Controls
        4. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Prolific

          Open Controls
        5. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I know right, I want retribution for being a Saiss new owner and Lascelles 94th minute goal conceded midweek!

          Open Controls
      4. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Had to laugh at this comment

        Open Controls
      5. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        May god have mercy on Salah non owner’s souls today.

        Open Controls
        1. harrythealien
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          His hat-trick today won't come soon enough...

          Open Controls
      6. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Pope Martinez
        Aurier AWB Mendy Ritchie Jonny
        Barnes Saka St Maximan Foden Pulisic
        Greenwood Giroud Ings
        20 mil in the bank
        What do you think? Who to captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          55 mins ago

          Barkley over Pulisic

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            12 mins ago

            No chance IMO. first goal in years. And that boy is inconsistent, believe me.

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              I would save some money though (smile)

              Open Controls
        2. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          20 mil itb for charity?

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Scratching my head what to do with it (smile)

            Open Controls
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              You know why you created this team. So you should know the best captain for it too 😉

              Open Controls
              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                If we all took that line., conversation would be dead on here. (smile)

                Open Controls
                1. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  8 mins ago

                  Fair enough. Pulisic/ Ings seem like the best captain options

                  Open Controls
                  1. FALSE PROFIT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    I think Pulisic. Tnks.

                    Open Controls
                  2. FALSE PROFIT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Actually, it is my son's side and he plays in a ML That the maximum spend is 85 mil. I think he enjoys it more than I do.

                    Open Controls
        3. Slitherene
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Weak weak team

          Open Controls
          1. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Oh Why? You hurt my feelings bro.

            Open Controls
          2. FALSE PROFIT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Please remember, I am mentally unstable. I get flash backs and struggle to eat. The only way to solve it is cocaine, get on this site and have 10 conversations at the same time. Then I calm smoke some weed to pick up the appetite. This brings on a new meaning of "hiding behind the sofa" when I don't own Salah!

            Open Controls
            1. Simmering Marv'
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              How has this survived 5 minutes?

              Open Controls
              1. FALSE PROFIT
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                I am getting help though! Smile mate. Censorship is your thing is it?

                Open Controls
                1. Simmering Marv'
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  No, but it usually is on here.

                  Open Controls
                  1. FALSE PROFIT
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    If so. They should lighten up. I am far more concerned about my side lasting 5 minutes TBH!

                    Open Controls
      7. DannyDrinkVodka
          55 mins ago

          3 things I need to happen today:

          1)Burnley clean sheet (Pope + Taylor)
          2)Salah(c) haul
          3)Mahrez justifying taking a -4 to replace Sarr

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Southampton pen. Danny Ings goal
            Mané hat trick Trent 2 assists + cs
            Firmino goal & assist

            Salah assisting the assister

            Open Controls
        • FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          For someone who can only stand on his left foot and only looks up when gasping for air, McBurnie is fairly effective.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.