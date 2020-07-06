Kane auditions for Gameweek 34+ in meeting with Everton

The Fantasy community will have their eyes firmly on the exploits of Harry Kane (£10.9m) as Spurs host Everton on Monday night.

The premium forward is set for an appealing trip to Bournemouth in Gameweek 34+, which the Cherries will approach on the back of conceding five at Manchester United over the weekend.

For that reason, many are interested to see if Kane can be trusted with such a fixture, increasing the interest in the visit of Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As ever, he is the spearhead for Spurs’ attack, tonight flanked by Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Lucas Moura (£7.1m).

That means Steven Bergwijn (£7.3m) is on the bench for the second time in three Gameweeks, joined there by Erik Lamela (£5.7m).

By contrast, Giovani Lo Celso‘s (£7.3m) importance to the team only increases, the Argentinian earning his third successive start in Gameweek 33+.

Following the 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, Jose Mourinho has made the first defensive line-up change since the Premier League restart, dropping Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m) to the bench, replacing him at centre-back with Toby Alderweireld (£5.3m).

Conspicuous by his absence is Dele Alli (£8.3m), absent from the matchday squad.

Everton line up in their usual 4-4-2 formation, with Richarlison (£8.2m) overcoming the ankle knock he picked up against Leicester to start up-front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m).

Fresh from netting a penalty in that win over the Foxes, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) earns a place on the left-hand side of midfield, where André Gomes (£5.2m) and Tom Davies (£5.3m) are trusted with central roles.

As ever, budget defender Mason Holgate (£4.4m) finds himself at centre-back once again, Yerry Mina (£5.3m) named among the substitutes.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Lo Celso, Sissoko; Son, Kane, Moura.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Sigurdsson, Gomes, T Davies, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21 are now available for the price of £17.50, while monthly subscriptions cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT