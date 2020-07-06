187
Injuries July 6

Kane auditions for Gameweek 34+ in meeting with Everton

187 Comments
The Fantasy community will have their eyes firmly on the exploits of Harry Kane (£10.9m) as Spurs host Everton on Monday night.

The premium forward is set for an appealing trip to Bournemouth in Gameweek 34+, which the Cherries will approach on the back of conceding five at Manchester United over the weekend.

For that reason, many are interested to see if Kane can be trusted with such a fixture, increasing the interest in the visit of Everton to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As ever, he is the spearhead for Spurs’ attack, tonight flanked by Son Heung-min (£9.8m) and Lucas Moura (£7.1m).

That means Steven Bergwijn (£7.3m) is on the bench for the second time in three Gameweeks, joined there by Erik Lamela (£5.7m).

By contrast, Giovani Lo Celso‘s (£7.3m) importance to the team only increases, the Argentinian earning his third successive start in Gameweek 33+.

Following the 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, Jose Mourinho has made the first defensive line-up change since the Premier League restart, dropping Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m) to the bench, replacing him at centre-back with Toby Alderweireld (£5.3m).

Conspicuous by his absence is Dele Alli (£8.3m), absent from the matchday squad.

Everton line up in their usual 4-4-2 formation, with Richarlison (£8.2m) overcoming the ankle knock he picked up against Leicester to start up-front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m).

Fresh from netting a penalty in that win over the Foxes, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m) earns a place on the left-hand side of midfield, where André Gomes (£5.2m) and Tom Davies (£5.3m) are trusted with central roles.

As ever, budget defender Mason Holgate (£4.4m) finds himself at centre-back once again, Yerry Mina (£5.3m) named among the substitutes.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Lo Celso, Sissoko; Son, Kane, Moura.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Sigurdsson, Gomes, T Davies, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

  1. Lucy2019
    12 mins ago

    Politics should really stay away from sport ffs.

    1. Bam Bam Bigelow
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Use the countdown as a trigger warning next match and maybe you won't be so upset by a simple gesture of solidarity

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I think the messege is loud and clear now.
      Are they going to do it whole season ?
      Just asking out of curiosity

    3. ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't see any involved right now

  2. SackWenger
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Odd time to tie your laces, just before kick-off.

    1. Lucy2019
      9 mins ago

      You will be getting called racist in 3-2-1 🙂

      1. SackWenger
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        It’s the world we live in unfortunately

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Lol

  3. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Mahrez out for which of these three please: Antonio/Foden/Willian?

    1. Lucy2019
      9 mins ago

      None.

      1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Why? I don't think he'll start

        1. Lucy2019
          7 mins ago

          Don't try and guess Pep selection but fact he came off early suggests to me he starts next game. You could move to Foden and he could easily be benched.

          1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Foden has started each of the last three home games with excellent results

            1. Bubz
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Probably both start

    2. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Antonio looks a good bet...

      1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I do like him. West Ham all to play for

        1. jamiejoe
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Makes some sense then... But Mahrez too.

  4. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Sissoko already getting on my nerves

    1. jamiejoe
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Why?

  5. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    How on earth did Pickford play in a world cup

    1. Riedle Me This, Riedle Me T…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Flavour of the Month

    2. Lucy2019
      6 mins ago

      Below average keeper.

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Hes okay. Certainly better than the other england keepers bar heaton maybe

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pope? Henderson?

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Really? Theyre no better

          playing in a park the bus system is a lot different. Remember oickford was a world beater at Sunderland

    4. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      England squads have always been dictated by zeitgeist.

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Keeper is indeed one of England's weakest positions right now.

      Pickford
      TAA Maguire Dier Chilwell
      Rice Henderson
      Sterling Foden Rashford
      Kane

      That's probably their best lineup.

    6. Custard Gannet
      just now

      I'm an Everton fan, he's definitely not the best 'keeper England have.
      But he had a very good World Cup and his inclusion at the time was justified.

  6. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    WC team is on its final drafts now. Thoughts?

    Pope Martinez
    TAA Digne Holgate Saiss Taylor
    Mane KdB Foden Fernandes Martial
    Kane Rashford Nketiah

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      just now

      As a fellow Pope/Taylor owner, I would perhaps suggest looking elsewhere given the injury to Mee.......Burnley is starting to look very thin and it’s a matter of time IMO that they will start letting in a few more goals.
      Otherwise, very good with the possible exception of Mane......is he going to be rested quite soon?

  7. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Come on dcl lad

    1. Lucy2019
      5 mins ago

      As long as you get his permission first.

  8. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Son looking lively

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      As always? 😉

  9. SuperMane Returns
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Evening all,really thinking to target vs the smaller teams for a GW34 FH....

    Ederson
    Trent/Aurier/Kiko Femenia
    Son/KDB(c)/Sterling/Fernandes/Martial
    Greenwood/Kane

    3 x Man City (NEW)
    3 x Man Utd (ast)
    3 x Spurs (bou)
    1 x Wat (NOR)
    1 x Liv (bri)

    What do you folks think?

  10. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Son visibly more central today

  11. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fully expect Son (sold) and DCL (benched) to punish me tonight. Bring it on, just get it over with .

  12. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any chance we can just keep this to a calm and collected 1-1

    Lo Celso and Alex Iwobi to score

    Pretty please!

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      DCL brace would really put the cat amongst the pigeons since everyone is getting rid.

  13. AC Yew
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    TAA Doherty Taylor Egan Stevens.

    Looking to upgrade one of the SHU lads or even both eventually. Any good suggestions considering fixtures under 5.3.
    TIA

  14. Gringo Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane in stealth mode so far

