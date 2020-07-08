1967
Dugout Discussion July 8

Sterling benched as De Bruyne, Mahrez and Foden lead Man City attack

1,967 Comments
Pep Guardiola continues to ruffle the feathers of Fantasy managers as he named Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) on the bench for Manchester City’s Gameweek 34+ meeting with Newcastle.

The England international has been in decent form since the restart, returning double-figure hauls in both of his starts at the Etihad Stadium in that time.

But his 16.3% ownership will have to settle for, at most, an appearance off the bench tonight, where he has been selected alongside Kyle Walker (£5.6m).

Sterling’s place in the team has been taken by Phil Foden (£5.4m), snapped up by over 140,000 managers for Gameweek 34+ having averaged 11.3 points per game at home since the Premier League came back.

His backers will certainly be excited by the prospect of Foden playing in the front-three alongside Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), support in midfield by the Gameweek’s most popular captain: Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m).

However, Newcastle will certainly do their best to put their bodies on the line as Steve Bruce has gone with a very defensive-looking 5-4-1 formation.

It features Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) and Valentino Lazaro (£5.3m) on the flanks of midfield supported by fellow defenders Danny Rose (£5.3m) and DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) behind them in the full-back roles.

Still, they may find it hard to ask too many questions on the counter-attack with Miguel Almirón (£ 5.8m) on the bench and Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) sidelined with a knock.

Sheffield United will be in good spirits as they host Wolves, with Jack O’Connell (£4.5m) finally back in the starting line-up for the first time since Gameweek 29.

Chris Wilder also has John Lundstram (£4.6m) at his disposal, recovering from his shoulder injury ahead of schedule to sit on the Blades’ bench.

Wolves come to Bramall Lane in the familiar 3-4-3 formation, featuring Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Adama Traoré (£5.7m) either side of Raúl Jiménez (£8.3m), Leander Dendoncker (£4.4m) dropping to the bench.

West Ham are another team with key reinforcements arriving just in time for Gameweek 34+ as Sébastien Haller (£6.8m) has been deemed fit enough for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

Michail Antonio (£6.9m) retains his starting centre-forward berth for now, but it will be interesting to see what impact Haller will have from this point onwards.

The mid-price midfielder, with three attacking returns in his last two matches, is supported by an attacking midfield of Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.2m), Pablo Fornals (£6.0m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m).

Still without Ben Mee (£5.0m), Burnley hand another start to Kevin Long (£4.3m) alongside James Tarkowski (£5.2m).

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Otamendi, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva; Foden, Jesus, Mahrez.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Rose, Fernández, Schär, Krafth, Yedlin; Ritchie, Bentaleb, Shelvey, Lazaro; Joelinton.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Norwood, Berge, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Yarmolenko, Fornals, Bowen; Antonio.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Bardsley; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez.

  1. gedda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Egan has been a BEAST since I sold him.

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      He was. Glad he played for me

      Open Controls
  2. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Vomit. Rivals captained Bruno. Great opportunity for KDB to make a difference. Running out of games now

    Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Silva 3, Jesus 2, KDB+Sterling 1
    Egan 3, Basham 2, Henderson 1
    Rodriguez+Taylor 3, Pieters 2, Pope 1

    by the looks of it

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      JRod & Taylor 3
      Pieters 1

      If them numbers are correct.

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah my bad, got overexcited as a Pope owner!

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pope wont get any

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Somthing

        Open Controls
    3. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      If Rodriguez and Taylor get 3 then Pope gets sweet Fanny Adams.

      Open Controls
  4. drughi
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Mane please come on and score a brace

    Open Controls
    1. Reg83
        2 mins ago

        he is not sterling

        Open Controls
    2. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Mane captain next week?

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yes.

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Maybe?

          Open Controls
          1. Limbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Maybe not

            Open Controls
      2. pundit of punts
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        Vardy

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        He's my captain right now. Although Burnley with another clean sheet. They could be tough to beat.

        Open Controls
      4. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Burnley don’t concede!

        Open Controls
      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Vardy all the way

        Open Controls
      6. drughi
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        yes for me, burnley to fold and mane is a beast at home

        Open Controls
    3. pundit of punts
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Loving that Sheffield goal 😀

      Open Controls
      1. the snazzy viking
        • 3 Years
        just now

        ok

        Open Controls
    4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      On a brighter note

      Sterling starts Brighton, right?

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          I wouldn't say 100% now, but anyway... 😀

          Open Controls
    5. drughi
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      KDB captain and city 5-0, one assist really

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Should have had about 5 assists but the rest were a bunch of wasters

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel S.
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its not his fault. He created big chances, Foden was missing

        Open Controls
      3. Babelcopter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Yeah this game is about pure luck

        Open Controls
    6. DandyDon
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      We’re all thinking city players who played 90 will now best rested next game etc - not necessarily, pep likely to rest players in game directly before cup semi which is 3 days later. Could start KDB next game Away to Brighton THEN rest him v Bournemouth. Alternatively could rest him for both games!

      Open Controls
    7. Daniel S.
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Bench boost success. Juuuhuuu. Thank you Eagan and Hendo.

      It would have been huge pain if i didn't play it...

      Those pts on the bench would have killed me literally.

      Anyone else played the BB?

      Open Controls
      1. SpagBol
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah i played bench boost and got Pope, Taylor, Saiss, Greenwood

        Open Controls
      2. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        No, I have 26 points on the bench and played it when someone got 0 a couple of weeks ago.

        Open Controls
    8. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Anyone else correctly choose playing Pope over Martinez this GW? Feels like a miracle!

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Had pope on FH last week and Martinez back for this week.....fml

        Open Controls
    9. Manani
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Doh > Saiss, Jimenez>Vardy

      that is the popular this week I think?

      Open Controls
    10. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      I am so gutted above that Wilves double defence lost C.S. Absolutely gutted. Was flying in my leagues over rivals. Has put me on a real dampner!!

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I just checked after ManC game. YES Double Wolves defence CS in. Went back to this site and all the post where EEGANN

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Heartbroken, like... 🙁 🙁

          Open Controls
    11. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Foden the highest expected goal involvement of all players in the City game :/
      KDB 7 chances created

      Open Controls
    12. krzys
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I felt so smart choosing Patricio over Pope on my wildcard

      Open Controls
      1. DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Been a disaster hasn’t it!

        Open Controls
      2. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Me to. Killed me. Went Martinez or Pope in every draft. Final: Patricio.

        Open Controls
    13. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Rashford to Vardy
      Jimenez to Ings

      For free. Yay or nay. Nothing Itb so cant just do Jimi to Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not a bad shout. You could also get Greenwood after with the spare Utd slot.

        Open Controls
    14. GoonerGirl
        17 mins ago

        I've got 30 points on my bench

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Geez.

          Open Controls
        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          18 from 2, with Williams starting for Liverpool

          Open Controls
      • Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        KDB captain, Foden, Mane Doherty, wow just wow, there is no being good at this game it is pure pure luck and anyone that says differently is obviously very lucky! I work hard at this but constantly get unlucky.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Happens. I have KdB, Foden, Mane too. Hopefully Mane can pull a Sterling and get points off the bench.

          Open Controls
        2. DandyDon
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Swings and roundabouts. You’ll do better next week when our mahrez and salah picks get benched

          Open Controls
      • HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        So glad I sold Egan 2 weeks ago
        Nearly as good a decision as getting Fabianski over Pope :role:

        Open Controls
      • Niho992
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Trent masterclass needed

        Open Controls
      • james 101
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I reckon my double wolves cleanie would have put me more or less top of the charity league - at least before pool play.

        Life goes on though.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Aye. It hurts me bad at times, these things, but we soldier on, eh...!? 😉 🙂

          Open Controls
      • JohnRoss
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Mass exodus now for many from Jimi to vardy, flush with all that free cash from greenwood. The remainder of the fpl season is starting to write itself and splutter over the line

        Open Controls
      • Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        -8 hit central for the next game week ... why not eh 🙂

        Open Controls
      • Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Start Foden or Mahrez next week?

        Open Controls
        1. the snazzy viking
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          you'd expect Foden to start next gameweek with his minutes

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Absolutely no pressure on Mane. All he has to do is come off the bench and he'll have done his job lol. Nketiah first sub.

        Open Controls
      • Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        At least Doherty dropped out of the BAPs if it had remained at 0-0...

        Open Controls
      • Somar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        So KDB captaincy was virtually a fail if we're being honest.

        Open Controls
        1. Prisoner B5160-8
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Don't know that yet.

          Open Controls
        2. DandyDon
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          It certainly feels that way as I’ve only just got green arrow despite also having Pulisic and mahrez score...2k rise really, I’d dropped 30k the last two weeks!

          Open Controls
      • SuperMane Returns
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        There's the first Salah goal ....uh oh

        Open Controls
      • DandyDon
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Get in Mo!

        Open Controls

