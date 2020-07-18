Lively Stanislas can finish season with an FPL flourish

With only two Gameweeks to go, opportunities to catch mini-league rivals or hit pre-season targets are fast running out.

With that in mind, we’ve scouted three mid-price differentials for the run-in, who we hope will have a similar impact to last week’s pick, David Silva (7.4m).

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less.

Junior Stanislas

FPL Ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.8m

£5.8m Remaining Fixtures: SOU | eve

Junior Stanislas (£5.8m) has had to watch on from the sidelines for much of the season with a knee injury that required surgery, but is now thriving and has arguably been Bournemouth’s best player since the restart.

Against Manchester City on Wednesday night, the winger was electric and unlucky not to return. In the first half, Ederson (£6.0m) was at full stretch to superbly touch his free-kick onto the post, whilst later in the game Joshua King (£6.1m) swept in his effort, only to see it ruled out by VAR for offside. On another day, it could have been a double-digit haul.

Since Gameweek 30+, Stanislas leads the way at Bournemouth for shots, shots in the box, created chances and crosses, whilst his three goal involvements (two goals, one assist) is more than any other teammate.

Following the loss at City, Bournemouth remain 18th – three points adrift of Watford and West Ham United, with two make-or-break games against Southampton on Sunday, and Everton on the last day of the season.

Stanislas has been really unlucky with injuries in recent years, but when fit, is perhaps the most talented player at Bournemouth, and if the Cherries are to stage a great escape, it’s likely he’ll be heavily involved.

Neal Maupay

FPL Ownership: 1.7%

1.7% Price: £5.7m

£5.7m Remaining Fixtures: NEW | bur

Neal Maupay (£5.7m) arrived at Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer of 2019 from Brentford, having scored 41 goals in 95 games for the Bees.

The former France Under-21 international has settled well, and netted his tenth goal of the campaign at Southampton on Thursday night, one which puts him in an esteemed group – Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry and Anthony Martial (£8.4m) are among the other five Frenchman to have hit double figures in their first season.

Despite Graham Potter’s tendency to rotate, Maupay has now started five of Albion’s seven Premier League outings since the restart, and has featured for over 30 minutes both times he’s appeared off the bench.

Amongst teammates, he’s registered the most shots, shots in the box and big chances this season, whilst his xG ranks 11th amongst forwards.

Though he could have scored more, his goals have been key to winning points this season. In fact, they are yet to lose when he’s been on the scoresheet.

Up next for Brighton is Newcastle United, who have injuries to several key centre-backs, and rank 20th for xGC since the resumption.

Maupay has done well in his first season since stepping up from the Championship, and whether deployed as a no 9, on the flanks or deeper to link play, we’re backing him to deliver in Gameweek 37+.

Dwight McNeil

FPL Ownership: 0.9%

0.9% Price: £6.0m

£6.0m Remaining Fixtures: nor | BHA

Winger Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) has impressed for Burnley this season, developing into his side’s main creative outlet.

He sits top at Turf Moor for chances created, big chances created, crosses and take-ons, whilst only five players in the entire division can boast a higher xA.

Key to his appeal is this week’s opponents Norwich City, who have now lost eight consecutive league games for the first time in their history, whilst the goal they conceded against Chelsea on Tuesday night, a close-range header by Olivier Giroud (£6.7m), was the 21st goal they have conceded from a cross this season.

Their 12 goals conceded from corners is also the worst in the Premier League, which bodes well for McNeil, who has a share of Burnley’s set-pieces, and regularly puts the ball into the box from wide areas. In fact, only eleven players have delivered more crosses than him since the restart.

It isn’t all about his opponents though.

Tenth-place Burnley are a team in form, with only one defeat in their last 14 Premier League matches, and with aspirations of a Europa League spot, still have plenty of motivation for the run-in.

The last time McNeil made an appearance in this column, he responded with a 14-point haul in Gameweek 27, and given his opponents vulnerability from crosses, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he delivered again on Saturday evening.

Become a Member and access our data

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT