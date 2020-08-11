41
Value of Premium Defenders vs Cheap Rotating pair

My articles on player value (first, second and third) have highlighted that premium defenders seem to be the most efficient use of funds in FPL, with the it almost always being worth upgrading defenders to the highest scoring, regardless of price.

In this article I will look at whether this still holds true if we look at rotating pairs of cheaper defenders compared to their more expensive counterparts.

Reference Point

Starting with the defenders from the theoretically most efficient team we got:

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold | 7.0m | 210

DEF: Virgil Van Dijk | 6.5m | 178

DEF: Matt Doherty | 6.0m | 167

And the season before (2018/19) was:

DEF: Andrew Robertson | 6m | 213

DEF: Virgil van Dijk | 6m | 208

DEF: Aymeric Laporte | 5.5m | 177

DEF: Trent Alexander-Arnold | 5m | 185

And in 2017/18:

DEF: César Azpilicueta | 6.5m | 175

DEF: Marcos Alonso | 7.0m | 165

DEF: Nicolás Otamendi | 5.5m | 156

DEF: Ben Davies | 5.5m | 143

Effectively two rotating £4.5m defenders is equivalent to one £5.0m defender (presuming cheapest bench). If you can get 8 points in a season per £0.5m then an upgrade is usually worth taking (see discussion here) so the aim here is to see if rotating £4.5m can get over 151 – 161 points, at which point they might be worth considering.

Method

I’m going to only look at fairly nailed on defenders (played 60mins in at least two-thirds of their games), and then I’ll take the points per game (PPG) of the top two defenders (not from the same team), average them, then multiply by 38 to get a benchmark for rotating them across the whole season.

This presumes that one of the two will play every game and, to make it a fair fight we will increase the target to 155 – 165 to account for a couple of no-shows for the premium options, presuming a 2-pointer bench fodder coming off the bench in that scenario.

I’ll start with the basic method which gives you a benchmark for arbitrary rotation, then will add some parameters in to simulate rules about which defender you would prioritise.

Results

Random

If you managed to hit upon the two best £4.5m defenders and rotated them randomly, you would get Baldock (3.7ppg) and Dunk (3.6ppg) giving a score of 138.7.

Exclude Man City and Liverpool

The first adjustment is an obvious one – don’t play the defender who is playing Man City or Liverpool. This gives you Baldock (4.0ppg) and Soyuncu (3.9ppg) and a total score of 150.1.

Exclude Top 8

The second adjustment is to only play the defender who is not playing one of the top eight finishers from this season. Although we wouldn’t have known this at the start of the season, excluding the traditional big six plus Leicester and Wolves seems fairly logical.

The top two here come out as Baldock (4.2ppg) and Fernandez (4.1ppg) with a total of 157.7.

Home/Away

The next adjustment is to prioritise the home fixture. The best pair in this setup is Egan (4.5ppg) and Saiss (4.0ppg) giving a total of 161.5 points. This may, however, be slightly misleading as Egan is a full 0.5ppg ahead of anyone else with home form which seems to be a bit of an anomaly, so possibly taking Saiss and Fernandez (4.0ppg) for a total of 152.0 is more realistic.

Combined

If we combine some of the filters we get:

No City/Pool and home: 176.7 points

Not top 8 and home: 220.4 points

In Reality

The results show the most significant boost when not playing cheap defenders against top 8 teams, and if you add in priority for home fixtures the PPG, in theory, goes higher than the top-scoring premium defender. There are a couple of key problems with this.

The first is that finding a rotating pair that lets you always play a home fixture against a non-top-8 team is going to be pretty challenging. Home/away rotating pairs that avoid Man City and Liverpool, however, seems achievable.

The second is that the top two defenders are not going to be the ones that you can actually rotate successfully home and away, even for parts of a season.

Top x Defender Average

It is probably, then, better to look at the average of the top five defenders (again, maximum one from each team) to give a more realistic potential for rotating pairs.

No City/Pool and home: 167.2 points

Not top 8 and home: 193.8 points

What about if we just take the average of the best defender from each team, excluding the teams that would have been obvious to avoid fairly early on (Brighton, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, West Ham)?

No City/Pool and home: 159.6 points

Not top 8 and home: 182.4 points

Conclusion

After doing this exercise, I’m reconsidering rotating £4.5m defenders for one slot over premiums.

It looks fairly reasonable to get 160-180 from rotating pairs by prioritising home and avoiding City/Pool and, ideally, the rest of the big 8.

Please do leave any thoughts on the method, any flaws in the logic or other rules to try to improve PPG performance.

  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thank you Hedge, this is really good research.

    I also prefer rotating 4.5 defenders with usually just 1 premium defender in my squad (if that) but surely this could be even more appetising if we're looking to spend tons on our midfield next season? Nothing like a bit of confirmation bias to make me happy with my plans 😉

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      There is always the confirmation bias risk! I guess if you swap two premiums out for three or four rotating pairs you could save £3-4m, however I'm not sure if it'd be easy enough to nail that many decent budget options even for a short spell

  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 43 mins ago

    So rotating.... hmmmm.... Lewis Dunk anyone?

  3. pingissimus
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    Nice article

    Just one observation. If you take Laporte as a likely/possible part of any premium defence there’s a strong case to be made to have at least one “strong” 4.5 in any event.

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not sure I follow

      1. pingissimus
        • 1 Year
        6 hours ago

        Laporte will miss a number of games compared to other premiums - notably Liverpool. In 2018/9 - a complete season with no injury issues - he was rotated more.

        Even if his season value is good - and you’re prepared just to run with season value - it can be improved by having someone cheap stand in when he’s out.

        (I wonder whether Ake in - someone who plays on the left too - makes his season value more questionable)

        1. Hedge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Ah I see, so going for a non-nailed premium with a £4.5 backup?

          The issue with that for me are when the premium comes on as a sub and also not being able to select the fixtures that your budget defender comes on, could end up as a bad one

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 hours, 35 mins ago

            Yeh, that doesn't work. However, a close-ish equivlent is perhaps my hope to have a 4.5 Brandon williams as one of my 4.5s. Cheap defender but at 'premium' club.

          2. pingissimus
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 28 mins ago

            You can’t select the fixture he gets but with two cheapies you could theoretically rotate first bench. Early season that’s not budget but late season perhaps - but that’s a different question

            Core issue for me is whether Laporte can comfortably be included in any premium defence. If not you’re losing one of the best defences in the league.

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              5 hours, 18 mins ago

              He's one of many Peptation gambles. You have him on the understanding that he'll sit out the odd game but makes up for it over the season. The only Citizen spared the curse is Ederson.

              Open Controls
            2. Hedge
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 14 mins ago

              Yep that could work potentially

        2. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          I think the article was looking at whether it might be a possible improvement to his theoretically most efficient team if he replaced the third premium defender (Doherty) with a pair of cheaper rotating defenders from say Sheffield United and Newcastle or Leicester and Brighton.
          Laporte wasn't in his theoretically most efficient team.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Doh usurped Laporte last year but Laporte was the third premium the previous year (or 2 before you corrected the error). This year we can postulate that Laporte will likely outscore Doherty in terms of ppm, so the issue is how often will Laporte sit out a game.

            Anyway, in my case, the 3 premiums are due to be all from Liverpool - although I might take Gomez over VVD if there's a 1m difference. I'm looking to supplement those with 2x4.5 defenders albeit in a more complex arrangement than simply standing in for a rested premium. I'll be trying to play the fixtures in blocks of 6 GWs with easy homies taken into consideration.

            1. RedLightning
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Since the restart, Doherty and Laporte had almost identical points per game. Doherty played in all 9 matches compared to only 6 for Laporte though, so Doherty will probably still be the better choice for third premium defender.

              Taking defenders in isolation Robertson would be better still, but trebling up with 3 Liverpool defenders would prevent the inclusion of Salah or Mane.

              Having two rotating cheaper defenders either to replace a third premium or in addition to three premiums is certainly an interesting option which I may consider for next season. Or having a 4.5m defender to rotate with cheap midfielders or forwards, which is something I have sometimes done in the past.

              I wonder though why Hedge omitted any mention of Lord Lundstram. He outscored Baldock by 2 points and was also 0.5m cheaper, so rotated well with a Newcastle defender such as Fernandez. Won't be a serious option next season though, except possibly as a 4.5-5.0m midfielder!

  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 38 mins ago

    IN 2017/18, the highest scoring defenders were:
    Azpilicueta 175
    Alonso 165
    Otamendi 156

    ...

    Robertson 111
    Laporte 35
    Alexander-Arnold 83

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Good spot, copy and paste issue there, oops!

  5. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 28 mins ago

    Love your stuff Hedge - always food for thought.

    My first response is that I doubt anyone picks a pair of 4.5 defenders and hangs onto them all season. But I suppose if you use your transfers to sift through until you hit on 2 of the best performers, you end up with something like you advocate, albeit with fewer points due to the time taken to land on them.

    Secondly, my intended strategy is to have a flexible pair of 4.5 defenders, but utilise them quite differently. The idea is to have 3 fixed premium defenders, from your initial short list of tried-and-tested, with a pair of 4.5s. I will also have a 4.5 midfielder and two budget strikers. From that pool of five, I start 2 and leave 3 on the bench. The choices depend on form and fixtures, with the formation changing accordingly. So there should be plenty weeks when both budget defenders are benched, and occasions when both step up in a 5-at-the-back. I'm sure that's way too complex to analyse and predict though.

    1. Jonah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Good points. Everything in this article would also apply to you, as you say.

      This article can help you decide whether you want a £5.0 and a £4.0 in your bench, or two rotating £4.5s.

    2. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yeh am not advocating keeping the same £4.5m pair for the whole season, but just using the average PPG and multiplying it out to the full season for easy comparison with premiums.

      In theory the same should hold true for a six week spell, for example. Obviously you get good runs and bad runs for premiums and cheap defenders, but on average you'd expect it to be true for any given gameweek

  6. Jonah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 14 mins ago

    What a fantastic article. Back when I used to play (starting again next season) I used to favour this strategy, but it was such a massive ball-ache working out if it had been effective or not. This was very helpful.

    In these days of chips, where you completely change your team every 15 weeks or so through the season, you can shift your budget defender choice to get to the best fixtures. If you have some restraint, you normally know what kind of time-frame you are looking at, and can pick the best budget pair specifically for that window.

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Cheers for the feedback. Yep, that's what I'm thinking I might have a go at this season, trying the find the best rotating pair for a period based primarily on avoiding the top 8 and, if possible, home matches.

      Interested to see if anyone else has ideas about what factors could help choose the best of the pair to play

      1. Jonah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 48 mins ago

        Picking the first player is obvious, really. In most cases it will be the one which one you think will score the most points. Picking the second one may be more surprising. It really might not be the one who scores the most points! It's who fits in best with the first one. This is more likely to be the case if you are dealing with a short period of time, e.g. a 6-week period leading up to a wildcard.

        The Rate My Team tool on the site is great for this (full disclosure, my friend invented it). Set your team up, swap different budget players in and out, and see what comes out. Saves you doing lots of adding up of scores!

  7. Jonah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    And one more thing - when choosing between budget defenders, who normally have very little attacking threat, the bookmakers publish the odds of a clean sheet for each team. They basically make your decision for you!

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours ago

      Yeh that's true. Might look at the correlation for that. I know bookies normally give fairly crap odds for minor markets like clean sheets, but I guess both teams may be relatively equivalent

  8. OHYEAH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Great article! Would also be cool to try come up with some sort of lower bound estimate for this strategy. Did you also calculate the points you would have got if you picked the 2x 4.5m defenders that had the highest ppg on their team but with the lowest ppg out of the best 20 players from each team in the league (or less than 20 as not all teams have a suitable 4.5)?

    Bit confusing to explain but I think this makes sense.

    1. OHYEAH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      I guess you could also calculate the score in each scenario if you picked the best 2 teams but the second best 4.5m defender from each team... although I think it is easier to pick the best 4.5m defender from a team than it is to identify which teams will do the best over the season

      1. Hedge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Will have a look when I get the chance. I think the difference between £4.5m on the same team is generally limited, or its obvious that one is the better option (additional attacking threat, BPS magnet etc)

        In terms of the lower teams, if Norwich were one of your rotating pairs, your average PPG would be completely shot! Similar for some of the other teams with poor clean sheet records. You do need to be able to pick the 5-6 teams with a £4.5m option and decent chance of clean sheets

  9. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Woah. Now this is why I come to this site.

  10. marko_v_111
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    It is a very good idea however there is one MASSIVE flaw with this.

    This is dependent on knowing which 4.5M will be highest scorers..haha

    Its very easy at the moment to pick out which premium defenders will be in the top 6 scoring defenders but alot harder to pick which 4.5M defenders will be highest scores AND rotate home/away.

    You could end up picking the wrong ones and then your theory fails.

    1. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It's a fair point, but I think I addressed that at the end of the article.

      I think being able to predict the third or fourth highest scoring premium defender and being able to pick two of the top 8-10 £4.5m are roughly comparable, and both look to return similar points. If you can nail two of the top five £4.5m then there's potentially a greater upside than your third or fourth premium

      1. marko_v_111
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Sorry if i missed that at the end.

        But i do like your article. and has got me thinking. We all beleive me know who the premium good scoring defenders are but also hope to find those 4.5M great scoring defenders.

        But there could be 1 area missing....those 5-5.5M solid picks

        If you balance your team right then should be able to tap into all 3 of these to get a solid back line 🙂

        1. Hedge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Generally upgrading the mid priced defenders to premiums is a better place to spend your money than anywhere else on the pitch (see my first article).

          I guess rotating 5.0-5.5 with a 4.5 could work, but your effectively spending the same as a premium plus bench fodder then anyway

  11. Tmorton
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I wonder what this looks like if you rotate three 4.5m defenders and then have 2 premium defenders, say 2 of Trent, Robbo and Doc.

    I also think there is a big benefit of paying 0.5m extra on your second keeper so that you can rotate keepers. That extra 0.5m is unlikely to be better spent anywhere else.

    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I've tried that a few times. Never got it to work well. With 4.5 defenders it's too hard to anticipate their form - the highest scoring one is the one you leave on the bench, a curse that befalls to rotating keeper as well.

      1. Hedge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        That's more about the psychological part of the game though. If you can cope with the mental side of getting the benching wrong sometimes then I think it could work out higher points over the season potentially.

      2. Tmorton
        11 mins ago

        The three 4.5m defenders argument is just an enhancement of rotating two 4.5m defenders as you can pretty much have a defender slot who only plays at home to weaker teams.

    2. Hedge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Keepers is an interesting one. Generally the lower value keepers have come closer to the premiums than defenders (obviously last year premium keepers flopped completely), so possibly rotating £4.5s may present better value. I suspect the increase for keepers in easier games may be less pronounced due to the top up of save points in the harder games

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        In my experience, my benched 4.5 would be the one that racked up the save points while my playing one ends up with a single point. I'd prefer one playing 4.5 keeper and transfer him out if he's on a losing streak. If possible, however, I'll get me a 5.5 (Pope) to set 'n' forget.

        1. Hedge
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          Clean sheets for top teams were decidedly weird this season, am still considering an Ederson or something for the coming season

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Yeah, Alisson had a fluke injury that screwed up the clean sheets early doors. City had a defensive gap - still not sure it's completely plugged but I do expect them to start better. I'll be full with Liverpool; I would take Ederson but I expect to be short of funds.

        2. Tmorton
          22 mins ago

          If you were to look at average points of keepers against top 8 teams and non-top 8 teams, I’m sure you would show that rotating two 4.5m GKs is better than having one GK and just sticking with him. Sure, there will be times when the benched one scores more but over the course of the season, I’m thinking the rotation would get you more points

