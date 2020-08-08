20
Player Value – 2019/20 Review

This is another article looking at player value following my other articles here and here. The approach I take is to take a base team of 11 of the cheapest possible players, then make upgrades to that team that offered the best value (points per million) until the team value was at £100m. You can read the full approach and some thoughts on its limitations in the previous article.

Formations

Last year my analysis showed that five at the back looks promising at the start of the season because we don’t know who the budget enablers will be yet, but that 3-5-2 and 4-5-1 tend to be better in reality. My first article also highlighted that 3-4-3 is a ‘streaky’ formation that sometimes performs well and often underperforms.

This bore out in 2019/20 with this being a good season for the 3-4-3, coming out top of the pile:

GK: Pope | 4.5m | 170
DEF: Alexander-Arnold | 7.0m | 210
DEF: Van Dijk | 6.5m | 178
DEF: Doherty | 6.0m | 167
MID: Martial | 7.5m | 200
MID: De Bruyne | 9.5m | 251
MID: Mahrez | 8.5m | 175
MID: Mane | 11.5m | 221
FWD: Ings | 6.0m | 198
FWD: Jimenez | 7.5m | 194
FWD: Vardy | 9.0m | 210

What was unusual this year is that there were enough high scoring defenders to make four at the back strong, and three good budget-to-mid forwards meaning that 4-3-3 actually came out as the second-best formation for the first time in the last four seasons.

4-4-2 and 3-5-1 were not far off. Again, five at the back was way off the pace with 5-4-1, 5-3-2 and 5-2-3 performing equally badly.

Price Points

My model predicted that only one 11m+ player would be optimal as 8-10m players came to the fore scoring 200+ points. This was the case with Vardy (9.0m | 210) and De Bruyne (9.5m | 251) but we were also blessed with the even cheaper Martial (7.5m | 200).

The model also predicted at 5-6m player earning 180+ points and this year Ings (6.0m | 198) took that crown, nearly hitting the 200 mark himself.

I think the consistency of this in recent seasons that continued into 2019/20 is worth noting. I will also add a shameless boast that my two picks from last year’s article for 8-10m players hitting 200 were Vardy and De Bruyne!

Forwards

Yet again the premium forwards struggled with Aubameyang (11.0m | 205) the only premium forward to hit 200 points, but still not strong enough to warrant a spot in the team based on value for money. If, however, Aubameyang becomes a midfielder in 2020/21 then I will be very interested in him.

2019/20 Conclusions

The price points suggested by the model seem to be a continued theme and would expect that to continue going forward. My early thoughts (pre-price releases for 2020/21) are to have one premium 11m+ slot, a couple of 8-10m slots, and two or three in the 5.0-7.5m range in the forward line.

I do, however, think that this coming year maybe has a chance to be the year that five at the back could work. Something like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Doherty and Wan-Bissaka could all get over 180. It would, however, be a bit of a risk going that way at the start given you’d need a couple of transfers to move away to a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3.

At the time of writing, prices for the next season are not yet out, but keep your eye out for another article soon.

  Rotation's Alter Ego
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    Cheers Hedge - really enjoyed your articles at the start of the last season, so really looking forward to your next piece!

    Hedge
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Cheers, hopefully we'll get prices before long

  SADIO SANÉ
    Cheers! I think that what has become clear from these is that premium defenders, even if you only play 3, works better - of course getting the right ones is usually pretty hard but the Liverpool 3 have been pretty solid 2 years in a row now with not much personnel change

    and now that there are a few players seemingly able to keep up with Salah/Mane I'm very tempted by a VVD TAA Robbo perma-defence, then it becomes a straight comparison between the other positions on a vorp/ppm basis I guess - which could still bring Doherty and City boys into the equation, or maybe someone like Dallas to slot in next to them

    Hedge
      Exactly my thinking actually. Seriously considering Liverpool triple up then Sterling and/or Aubameyang (if a mid) as my premium attackers. May look at starting 4-4-2 again with Doherty or a United defender alongside

    FPL Pillars
      Salah will be heavily owned and capped. Started off with double liv def last season and they were not getting clean sheets. Look forward to the fixtures and the prices coming out 🙂

      Salarrivederci
        Same here. I really had my work cut out for me owning double pool defenders the first 6 gw’s or so.
        I will start off with double again, but not all 3.

      SADIO SANÉ
        yeah, they will either get clean sheets or they won't - putting all eggs in one basket works pretty well if you choose the correct basket though 😀

        basically getting 6 points or 20+ from 3 players, not much in between - but with the amount of 2 1 2 from my non-Liverpool back 3s this season it's worth a shot

        also Auba being a mid will probably be key - him, KDB and Sterling can genuinely keep up with Salah imo

  pingissimus
    Rebelled last year against the two cheapies up top model and will likely do so again

    Rationale is partly Ings variant may reappear but it’s chancy hitting him for value. Plenty - most I suspect - missed his real value as they piled in comparatively late. There were of course decent reasons to avoid him.

    More generally 6.5s are very chancy- they’re priced like that because they are so hit and miss. Preseason Barnes and King and a slightly more expensive Wilson were all the rage. It can take several transfers to hit the correct one.

    Other point is getting a premium allows an easy move to Rashford and Vardy - downgrades are both easier and cheaper than uogrades.

    Say this as someone who hit the perfect Pukki -Ings GW2 onwards streak. I also hit Jim almost perfectly in 18/19. Luck as much as judgement surely

    pingissimus
      Put another way does your model change materially if you factor out Ings or reduce the weight of his score? If you have 130 there say what happens? I’m guessing that’s what happened to a lot who went double cheap all the way through

      High scoring premiums at the back in midfield are relatively predictable - if you’re happy to sit on a poor value Doherty say for half a season - but getting the value 6.5 is to me very unpredictable.

      Hedge
        Yep, that's definitely a limitation of the approach. The next best in the bracket are around 150-160 mark, so not quite as low as 130.

        I think I'd advocate going budget to medium up front, rather than just budget. I ran with Vardy and Jimenez as my main two up top for a lot of the season.

        I think a lot of time, the ~6m high scorer does become pretty obvious, but it's easy to say that in retrospect I guess

  MosF94
    Really interesting article, thanks. My gut feeling is that this year the "one 11+ player" outcome may no longer be the optimal strategy. Looking at the list of players I'm predicting to be 10m+ (Salah, Mane, KDB, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus, Rashford, Martial, Bruno, Werner, Auba, Kane, Vardy) - I could see 2 or 3 or even 4 of those breaking the 250+ point mark (though squeezing in more than 3, at a stretch, is surely implausible).

    I suppose Werner and Martial might be 9.5, and there may be other players at that bracket or slightly lower (Son, Pulisic, Jimenez, Ings just below) who score well enough that the optimal model from the last couple of years looks the same again - but I fancy (and am kind of hoping) we might see something a bit different this season.

    My question is (and obvs we don't know prices yet, but we can make rough estimates) - if the optimal model is to look the same next year, who are the players we expect to be priced 7.5-9.5m that we could see scoring ~200 points? And, in a similar vein, is there anyone we expect to be priced in the bracket below (5.5-7.0) that we could see scoring 170+ points? I know there'll be plenty of players who flit between good runs and poor runs, and that most players aren't going to be season-keepers - but if we can identify the players with sub-premium prices who are best-placed to score premium returns (like Hedge did this season, and I'm sure a few more of us did, too - I had KDB from the start and brought in Vardy fairly early) - that seems to be a good platform to build on!

    Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      I wonder whether we might end up with a lot of “sub-premium but not cheap” options all of a sudden too though

      Say Jimmy, Ings, Vardy, Martial, Rashford, Pulisic, Son all land in & around the 8-9.5 region...

      That’s an absolute shedload or firepower, several realistic shouts at 200+ yet you could probably crowbar in 5 or 6 of them (Certainly later when TVs go up) alongside one of the goliaths

      Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        Throw Werner & Ziyech in that price range too maybe

        Some of them might be 10.0 granted (Son, Vardy, Werner, Martial, Rashford coukd realistically get hit with a 10.0)

      pingissimus
        Absolutely

        Particularly interested in the cluster up top - adding Werner in.

      MosF94
        (Posted this in wrong place first) Yeah that's a good point. I guess in that scenario (where there are a lot of players who perform really well - KDB, Salah, Bruno, Sterling all priced at 11+ and getting 250+ points, say, while Pulisic, Son, Jimenez, Ings are all priced 8.5-9.5 and score 200 points) - the question (assuming you've got KDB, say, as a captain option) of whether Salah + Bruno + 6m attacker makes for a better option than Pulisic + Son + Jimenez/Ings would largely depend on a) whether captaincy rotation/flexiblity works better than perma-capping KDB, and b) whether there are any 6m forwards (or mids) scoring well enough for the less even spread of funds to outscore the more balanced option.

        Actually, I think the 6m forward analysis doesn't quite work because we're probably looking at 29m (Salah 12, Bruno 11, ??? 6) vs 27.5m (Pulisic 9, Jimenez 9, Son 9.5) - so I need to give it a bit more thought...!

        Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          It definitely “feels” to me like having two expensive mids needs to be a given, for captaincy if nothing else

          Three expensive mids “feels” too heavy, but may be tempting when it gets to the part of the season where three or four of the group of 6 (Salah, Mané, KDB, Bruno, Auba, Sterling) are triple & quadruple returning...

          And having only one “feels” light - but counter intuitively may actually be the most points optimal outcome overall

          Perma captaining a Bruno at 10.5 say, and taking 470-530 points from that... then surrounding him with 5 or 6 of those 8-9.5 assets if budgets did stretch that far (Vardy, Jimmy, Ings, Rashford, Martial, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Havertz, Son) - that might mathematically be more lucrative, but hard to really objectively quantify that type of thing

          Hedge
            I see what you mean about captaincy, but we always seem to get some 8-10m options that are captainable (sometimes even better than the 11m+). Like Martial, Bruno, Vardy, KDB etc

    Hedge
      The model has shown one or two 11+ is normally about right. One season gave three but that was more about a wealth of budget options than particularly high scoring premiums.

      A good benchmark is 5-8 points per 0.5m makes for a good upgrade. So, as always, it's a balance. If we get multiple 12.5m at 250 points then we'd be looking at a benchmark of 200-220 for a 9.5 and 155-185 for a 7.0m

  MosF94
    Yeah that's a good point. I guess in that scenario (where there are a lot of players who perform really well - KDB, Salah, Bruno, Sterling all priced at 11+ and getting 250+ points, say, while Pulisic, Son, Jimenez, Ings are all priced 8.5-9.5 and score 200 points) - the question (assuming you've got KDB, say, as a captain option) of whether Salah + Bruno + 6m attacker makes for a better option than Pulisic + Son + Jimenez/Ings would largely depend on a) whether captaincy rotation/flexiblity works better than perma-capping KDB, and b) whether there are any 6m forwards (or mids) scoring well enough for the less even spread of funds to outscore the more balanced option.

    Actually, I think the 6m forward analysis doesn't quite work because we're probably looking at 29m (Salah 12, Bruno 11, ??? 6) vs 27.5m (Pulisic 9, Jimenez 9, Son 9.5) - so I need to give it a bit more thought...!

    MosF94
      Sorry reply fail

