News August 13

2020/21 FPL calendar: Premier League and cup fixture dates are revealed

The Premier League today revealed the scheduled Matchweek dates for the 2020/21 season.

The new campaign will start on the weekend of Saturday 12 September, finishing on Sunday 23 May.

The fixtures themselves aren’t yet out but, in their statement today, the Premier League said that they will be released no later than Friday 21 August.

Fantasy Premier League is yet to relaunch, of course, but most of the ‘Matchweeks’ in the below list will likely correspond with FPL Gameweeks:

Matchweek 1: Saturday 12 September
Matchweek 2: Saturday 19 September
Matchweek 3: Saturday 26 September
Matchweek 4: Saturday 3 October
Matchweek 5: Saturday 17 October
Matchweek 6: Saturday 24 October
Matchweek 7: Saturday 31 October
Matchweek 8: Saturday 7 November
Matchweek 9: Saturday 21 November
Matchweek 10: Saturday 28 November
Matchweek 11: Saturday 5 December
Matchweek 12: Saturday 12 December
Matchweek 13: Wednesday 16 December
Matchweek 14: Saturday 19 December
Matchweek 15: Saturday 26 December
Matchweek 16: Monday 28 December
Matchweek 17: Saturday 2 January
Matchweek 18a: Wednesday 13 January
Matchweek 19: Saturday 16 January
Matchweek 18b: Wednesday 20 January
Matchweek 20: Saturday 23 January
Matchweek 21: Saturday 30 January
Matchweek 22: Wednesday 3 February
Matchweek 23: Saturday 6 February
Matchweek 24: Saturday 13 February
Matchweek 25: Saturday 20 February
Matchweek 26: Saturday 27 February
Matchweek 27: Saturday 6 March
Matchweek 28: Saturday 13 March
Matchweek 29: Saturday 20 March
Matchweek 30: Saturday 3 April
Matchweek 31: Saturday 10 April
Matchweek 32: Saturday 17 April
Matchweek 33: Saturday 24 April
Matchweek 34: Saturday 1 May
Matchweek 35: Saturday 8 May
Matchweek 36: Wednesday 12 May
Matchweek 37: Saturday 15 May
Matchweek 38: Sunday 23 May

Matchweek 18 Conundrum

Premier League clubs set to address plans for the remainder of 2019/20

Probably the thing that immediately leaps out from the above list is Matchweek 18.

This has been split in two and bisected by Matchweek 19, which throws up questions over how Fantasy Premier League will handle it.

We had a winter break last season, with the matches spread out and Gameweek 26 taking place over 11 days.

This year’s set-up looks more complicated, however.

Presuming that Matchweek 18 is split down the middle, it may be that the only workaround is a five-match Blank Gameweek 18 and a 15-match Double Gameweek 19 – but then there is the prospect of other outstanding fixtures being squeezed in around this time, just to complicate matters.

Christmas Schedule

Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

Last year we had four FPL Gameweek deadlines in the space of 12 days (December 21 to January 1) over the festive period; this year it looks like being four in 15 (December 19 to January 2).

That should hopefully ease the strain on Premier League clubs and reduce the risk of rotation, but a 48-hour turnaround between Matchweeks 15 and 16 will surely wreak a bit of havoc.

FA Cup and Carabao Cup dates

The planned dates for the FA Cup and Carabao Cup were also revealed on Thursday.

There won’t be any replays in the FA Cup this season, while the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will be one-off games rather than the two-legged affairs we usually see.

FA CUP
  • Third round: Saturday 9 January  
  • Fourth round: Saturday 23 January
  • Fifth round: Wednesday 10 February
  • Quarter-finals: Saturday 20 March
  • Semi-finals: Saturday 17 April
  • Final: Saturday 15 May

Round four, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final clash with Matchweeks 20, 29, 32 and 37 in the Premier League.

Matchweek 29 (which may correspond to Gameweek 29, depending on FPL’s approach) looks set to be a blank in FPL, as an international break immediately follows.

There are currently free midweeks after Matchweeks 20, 32 and 37, however.

CARABAO CUP
  • Second round: Tuesday/Wednesday 15/16 September
  • Third round: Tuesday/Wednesday 22/23 September
  • Fourth round: Tuesday/Wednesday 29/30 September
  • Quarter-finals: Tuesday/Wednesday 22/23 December
  • Semi-finals: Tuesday/Wednesday 5/6 January
  • Final: Sunday 28 February

Premier League clubs aren’t involved in the first round of the Carabao Cup but will be from round two onwards (round three if the teams are involved in European competition).

Rounds two to four of the Carabao Cup take place in quick succession, in between Matchweeks 1-4 of the Premier League.

The final will clash with Matchday 26 but there is currently a free midweek after it, so there are no guarantees of FPL blanks.

UEFA Champions League and Europa League Dates

The schedules for next season’s Champions League and Europa League games had previously been announced and are as follows:

Champions League
  • Group stage, Matchday 1: Tuesday/Wednesday 20/21 October
  • Group stage, Matchday 2: Tuesday/Wednesday 27/28 October
  • Group stage, Matchday 3: Tuesday/Wednesday 3/4 November
  • Group stage, Matchday 4: Tuesday/Wednesday 24/25 November
  • Group stage, Matchday 5: Tuesday/Wednesday 1/2 December
  • Group stage, Matchday 6: Tuesday/Wednesday 8/9 December
  • Round of 16, first leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 16/17/23/25 February
  • Round of 16, second leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 9/10/16/17 March
  • Quarter-finals, first leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 6/7 April
  • Quarter-finals, second leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 13/14 April
  • Semi-finals, first leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 27/28 April
  • Semi-finals, second leg: Tuesday/Wednesday 4/5 May
  • Final: Saturday 29 May

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will all enter the competition at the group stage.

Europa League
  • Group stage, Matchday 1: Thursday 22 October
  • Group stage, Matchday 2: Thursday 29 October
  • Group stage, Matchday 3: Thursday 5 November
  • Group stage, Matchday 4: Thursday 26 November
  • Group stage, Matchday 5: Thursday 3 December
  • Group stage, Matchday 6: Thursday 10 December
  • Round of 32, first leg: Thursday 18 February
  • Round of 32, second leg: Thursday 25 February
  • Round of 16, first leg: Thursday 11 March
  • Round of 16, second leg: Thursday 18 March
  • Quarter-finals, first leg: Thursday 8 April
  • Quarter-finals, second leg: Thursday 15 April
  • Semi-finals, first leg: Thursday 29 April
  • Semi-finals, second leg: Thursday 6 May
  • Final: Wednesday 26 May

While Leicester City and Arsenal will both enter the competition at the group stage, Tottenham Hotspur face three one-off matches before they even get there.

The second qualifying round, third qualifying round and play-off round will take place on Thursday 17 September, Thursday 24 September and Thursday 1 October respectively.

That sets the Lilywhites on a collision course with the Carabao Cup schedule and they could be in a similar situation to Liverpool last season.

International Breaks

There are four international breaks in 2020/21 although one actually predates the start of the Premier League season:

  • September (covers weekend of 5/6) – before Matchweek 1
  • October (covers weekend of 10/11) – in between Matchweeks 4 and 5
  • November (covers weekend of 14/15) – in between Matchweeks 8 and 9
  • March (covers weekend of 27/28) – in between Matchweeks 29 and 30

Manchester clubs to Miss Start of Season?

There is reportedly an agreement in principle for clubs involved in the latter stages of 2019/20 European competition to be handed a delayed start to next season.

Should the two Manchester clubs reach the finals of the Champions League and Europa League, they may miss the opening two Gameweeks of 2020/21.

A blank in Gameweek 1 appears close to being assured, with City having reached the last eight of the Champions League and United through to the last four of the Europa League.

  1. CloudSky
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Upamecano has been immense tonight.

    Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Atletico Madrid is such pain to watch, really hope that germans will eventually break this wall.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Theyre dreadful to watch. I get it they neednto play like this to beat the top sides but they do this even against slightly above average team. Hope they dont make it to the final

      Open Controls
  3. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    As FPL hasn’t been forthcoming with any price releases yet, I have trawled through all their scout articles to gleam as much information as I can in regards to pricing (I have previously posted a few of these).
    Based on their comments which I have quoted, I have personally estimated some price ranges/predicted prices.

    Bear in mind this information is from scout articles, so that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily right, or my predictions for that matter. Take it as you will..

    Fabianski – WHU
    Expected range £4.5/£5.0m, Optimistic predicted price £4.5m
    “Price drop for Fabianski?”
    “If he starts under £5.0m next term, the Poland international will be among the go-to budget options.”

    McCarthy – SOU
    Expected range £4.5/£5.0m, Optimistic predicted price £4.5m
    “At the back, Alex McCarthy could earn the attention of FPL managers if he remains under £5.0m.”

    Fulham defenders – FUL
    Optimistic maximum predicted price £4.5m, (£5.0 possible)
    “But it is Bryan’s all-round potential that is likely to earn the most interest, particularly if Fulham's defensive regulars are all priced under the £5.0m mark.”

    West Brom defenders – WBA
    Optimistic maximum predicted price £4.5m, (£5.0 possible)
    “But Ajayi's goal threat can still warrant investment if West Brom's key defenders are priced under £5.0m.”

    Spurs defenders – TOT
    Predicted prices up to £5.5m (don’t assume this also goes for Lloris)
    “A total of only eight clean sheets indicates members of the Spurs backline will remain under the £6.0m mark in FPL next season.”

    Soucek – WHU
    Expected range £5.0-£6.0m, Predicted price £6.0m
    “The 25-year-old was priced at £5.0m in FPL last season following his loan move from Slavia Prague. And with a cost of under £6.5m expected this term, his eye for goal could provide a major source of value in the campaign ahead.”

    Bamford – LEE
    Expected range £5.5-£6.5m, Predicted price £6.0m
    “That eye for goal suggests Bamford could find his way into early-season squads if he is priced under £6.5m in 2020/21.”

    Mitrovic – FUL
    Expected range £6.0-£7.5m, Predicted price £7.0
    “A kind opening schedule could raise significant interest in the Serb, who is likely to come in around £6.5m when 2020/21 FPL returns.”

    Antonio – WHU
    Expected range £7.0-£8.0m, Predicted price £7.5 (Reclassification to FWD)
    “A cost of under £8.0m could prove tempting, particularly if the Hammers are handed a favourable opening schedule.”
    “Antonio’s impact as a striker looks likely to result in a change of position from midfielder to forward in the upcoming campaign.”

    Ings – SOU
    Expected range £7.5-£9.0m, Predicted price £8.5m
    “Ings is now expected to earn a price hike to around £8.0m next season.”

    Open Controls
    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Doesn't really matter but why is your predicted Mitro price not just 6.5? It's practically guaranteed

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        I think the word "around" implys greater than in these instances.

        Open Controls
    2. Berbs
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      This is good work if you think their so called scout influences prices. Be interesting to compare the above prices to actual prices.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Scout is FPL though 😀

        I think all of above looks good predictions

        Open Controls
        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 4 mins ago

          But is Scout FPL? Could be FFS.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 1 min ago

            😀

            Open Controls
      2. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        If this is right, Fab looks a great price at 4.5
        The real bargain though would be a Spurs defender, only 8 CS, however 4 of those came since the restart 4/9.
        If Aurier stays and fixtures permit, straight in my team.
        If Lloris is 5.5 tho, I might be temopted by that instead. But the scout picked up on the fact that Lloris had a massive PPG since the restart which makes me think he might be 6mil.

        Open Controls
      3. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Lines like;
        "A total of only eight clean sheets indicates members of the Spurs backline will remain under the £6.0m mark in FPL next season.”
        Surely indicates they have confirmation of that pricing

        Open Controls
    3. Daniel S. - Forgot the GW 3…
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      amazing post, thank u so much.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        yw hopefully its close to reality

        Open Controls
    4. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      This deserves more than my solitary upvote lol.

      Open Controls
    5. gwitbrock
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Great post, expecting it to be turf green by tomorrow. Out of interest, were there similar scout comments last season? Any previous comparisons to go by?

      Open Controls
  4. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    I did something similar with Stoke with Maxim Choupo-Moting........major fail in FF .......now at PSG !!!! Think he scored the late winner last night....

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Wasnt a major fail. Think he did okay for me when i had him

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I remember having Choupo-Moting, I think I recall some people calling him Chuppa-Chupp or something so maybe he did something good 😛

      Open Controls
  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    I'm so glad it's finally over !
    😆

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        It ain't over till the fat lady sings 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Opera ?

          Open Controls
          1. Optimus.
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 49 mins ago

            *Oprah

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Sh.t
              Thank you !

              Open Controls
              1. Optimus.
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 39 mins ago

                No you were correct in what you wrote mate.

                I suggested "Oprah"(Winfrey) for comedic effect in reply to yours and Foo Fighters post 😉

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  LOL
                  That went completely over my head then 😀

                  My knowledge of celebrities is pretty bad tbh !

                  Open Controls
                2. Optimus.
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  Of course its not as funny then when I have to explain the joke 😀

                  Open Controls
                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    My bad ! 😀

                    Open Controls
                    1. Optimus.
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 30 mins ago

                      😛 😉

                      Open Controls
                  2. el polako
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 29 mins ago

                    Your joke wasnt lost on everyone but I'm planning on winning FPL next season so...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 29 mins ago

                      😆

                      Open Controls
                    2. Optimus.
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 27 mins ago

                      😀

                      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Jao Felix warming up - Simeone will try to play football ?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    3. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sabitzer assist, nice! One more attacking return and I won't even have to switch armbands.

      Open Controls
      1. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        Alternatively if he could make loads of interceptions that would be nice too.

        Open Controls
    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Hopefully leipzig hold on

      Dont want atm stinking up the semis

      Open Controls
      1. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Most anti football team I've seen in a long time

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Theyve gotten even worse at it over the years. Imagine atletico vs burnley

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Burnley are amazing for what they are mate !
            I love that team. 442 forever !! 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Serious question how many times did u watch them last season?

              It was all fun and games when i had pope and just had to follow the score but tried to endure 90 mins of burnley on tv after restart and couldnt. Without fpl it would be the last team anyone wants to watch

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 21 mins ago

                I agree mate.
                I watched 5/6 complete games i guess.
                Mostly aft lockdown.

                Something about that team though makes ne baised towards them.

                You're right though. It's boring as ...

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  They couldn't kill of 9 man Norwich. Dyche is a one trick pony. Morbid football is what continues to keep them up though.

                  Open Controls
            2. el polako
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              That probably would be as bad as last Liverpool derby.

              Open Controls
              1. Berbs
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 22 mins ago

                Not nearly as dull as Manchester United vs Liverpool at OT. Consistently the worst big game for many years. Most hyped game too.

                Open Controls
                1. Nightcrawler
                  • 1 Year
                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Pook utd games have died down since fergie left. The only memorable one sunce then was Suarez's last one where Gerrard got 3 pens

                  Open Controls
                2. FOO FIGHTER
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    That Lallana equaliser though!

                    Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            You jinxed them apparently 😛

            Open Controls
        2. el polako
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 20 mins ago

          Lodi dodi we like to party
          We dont cause trouble we just want penalty

          Open Controls
        3. el polako
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Pen for Atletico

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel S. - Forgot the GW 3…
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            they can go all the way to the final now

            Open Controls
        4. el polako
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          1-1 so another 50 minutes of 10 Atletico men behind the ball for us.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            One RC in the game ?
            😉

            Open Controls
          2. UnitedFan
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Felix been impressive.

            Open Controls
        5. FantasyHero
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          Anyone know why that wasn't a red card? Wasn't it an obv. Goal scoring opportunity? Last defender fouled.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 9 mins ago

            In the box it's only a red if there's no attempt to play the ball

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              It's fair enough. Pen is already pretty much huge punishment

              Open Controls
          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            Rules have changed

            Open Controls
        6. el polako
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yess.
          Angelino what a pass.

          Open Controls
        7. Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          That was the quickest cut to the manager celebrating a goal ever. As of the director knew what was gonna happen ahead of time.

          Open Controls
        8. Fred54
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 54 mins ago

          Tyler Adams scoring is so gonna confuse Soccer Guy on twitter.

          Open Controls
        9. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 51 mins ago

          Phew, can't stand Athletico.

          Open Controls
          1. Bada Bing
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            I don't hate the club in itself but I despise Simeone's brutal anti-football and his antics on the sideline.

            Open Controls
            1. Make America Greta Again
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 40 mins ago

              Mystified that he's paid 45m a year for puke football.

              Open Controls
              1. King Kohli
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                I don't get the fact that they have never tried to get a manager who plays the right way.
                How long can you keep playing this way despite signing 100m+ players?

                Open Controls
        10. el polako
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Playing like tonight they can easily beat PSG.

          Open Controls
          1. Riverside Red
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            Even if they had won ...lambs to the slaughter against PSG

            Open Controls
        11. Naby K8a
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Chelsea about to drop 100m into Ateti's bank account for a certain goalkeeper

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Will sort out their defence in an instant.

              Open Controls
              1. Scott Talent RIP EJ
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Doubt it. 2 centre backs and a left back needed for that.

                Open Controls
          2. King Kohli
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            Barca vs Bayern prediction?

            I'm going for a 1-3 Bayern win

            Open Controls
            1. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Bayern win also.

              Open Controls
            2. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Everything says Bayern win on paper. But you never know with Messi....

              Open Controls
          3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            Just realised it’s Mahrez who makes Kdb drop deeper and wider, as he likes to cut inside to the edge of the box where Kdb would usually be

            Open Controls
            1. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Mahrez still doesn’t fit with the way City like to play imo. He’s incapable of playing 1-2 touch football. Pretty much every attacking return he gets he makes for himself by dribbling, often too much

              Open Controls
          4. El Fenomeno R9
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Player Apps Goals Assists Mins per goal/assist
            Ziyech 21 6 12 89.8
            Pulisic 25 9 8 101.5

            So what this stats say and why they compare different leagues?

            Pulisic could have at least 50% better stats in Holland league

            Open Controls

