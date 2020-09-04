bet365 to be Fantasy Football Scout’s official sportsbook partner

We’ll again be combining Fantasy Football with a flutter in 2020/21 but this season we will be doing so in the company of our friends at bet365.

We are pleased to announce that bet365 will be our official sportsbook partner in the campaign to come, so expect to see regular articles covering the latest odds and special offers from the world’s favourite online sports betting company.

Each week we will be trying to harness our Fantasy know-how and the data in our Premium Members Area to pick out a few punts ahead of the upcoming action, to see if we can get one over on the bookies.

From baseball to trotting (us neither), bet365 offer a whole host of betting opportunities for those in the mood for a sensible flutter.

It’s good old association football that we’ll be focusing on in 2020/21, however, with the bread and butter of the Premier League our primary focus.

From first goalscorers to total corners, we’ll be seeing if we can pick out some value bets in the run-up to the weekend’s action.

We’ll be back with our first selection ahead of Gameweek 1 but, in the meantime, head on over to the bet365 site to check out the latest odds on the UEFA Nations League, the Premier League title race and anything else that takes your fancy.

For all the latest Premier League odds, visit bet365 and build your personalised football bet.

Odds subject to fluctuation. 18+. Gamble responsibly: BeGambleAware.org

