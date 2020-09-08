789
Kickest September 8

How to play Kickest – a beginner’s guide to the advanced Fantasy game

There’s a new Fantasy game in town ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season, one that rewards many of the underlying statistics that shape our transfer decisions in FPL and beyond.

Fantasy Football Scout are partnering with Kickest for this beginner’s guide to their Premier League Fantasy game, which starts this week.

For the uninitiated, this is Fantasy Football based on the Premier League (and Serie A) that takes into account advanced stats.

So we’re not just talking goals, assists and bookings but everything else that makes up a player’s performance, from shots on target and passes to ball recoveries and turnovers.

All of these statistical actions (and there are over 20 of them) mean that even those players who are not renowned for their goalscoring exploits or assist potential can still rack up a tidy score.

Creating a Team

Fantasy managers can create up to three teams, with a budget of 180 Kickest credits dished out to spend on a squad of 15 players and, something that’s a bit different from the norm, one head coach.

A starting XI and a captain (who scores double the points) is then selected, although changes during Matchdays (the equivalent of Gameweeks) are allowed – more of which below.

Scoring System

Here’s a more detailed rundown of the scoring system and where points can be won and lost:

PLAYER STATS
STATSALLFWDMIDDEFGK
Starter﻿﻿﻿﻿
Enters from the bench2.5﻿﻿﻿﻿
Goal scored﻿14172050
Penalty scored﻿10101010
Assist7﻿﻿﻿﻿
Yellow card-2﻿﻿﻿﻿
Red card-7﻿﻿﻿﻿
Own goal / Own goal caused-7/
+5		﻿﻿﻿﻿
Penalty won3﻿﻿﻿﻿
Penalty caused-5﻿﻿﻿﻿
Missed penalty-10﻿﻿﻿﻿
Clean sheet﻿0﻿810
Team win3﻿﻿﻿﻿
Team tie1﻿﻿﻿﻿
Team loss0﻿﻿﻿﻿
Accurate / missed pass0.1/
-0.1		﻿﻿﻿﻿
Ball recovery﻿0.50.50.5﻿
Turnover-0.3﻿﻿﻿﻿
Shot off target0.5﻿﻿﻿﻿
Shot on target2﻿﻿﻿﻿
Duel won / lost0.5/
-0.2		﻿﻿﻿﻿
Dribble made1﻿﻿﻿﻿
Error leads to goal-7﻿﻿﻿﻿
Shot blocked﻿0.50.50.5﻿
Big chance missed﻿-2.5-2.5-2.5﻿
Goal conceded﻿00-1-2
Save﻿﻿﻿﻿1
Dive save﻿﻿﻿﻿5
Penalty saved﻿﻿﻿﻿15
COACH STATS

Your head coach‘s score is calculated from the following values, multiplied by the coach coefficient (which is based on the difficulty of the game):

ACTIONBONUS / PENALTY
Team win10
Team tie4
Team loss0
Goal scored3
Goal conceded-2
Clean sheet3
A bench player scores a goal2
Away win2
Home loss-2

More details on the scoring system are available here.

Matchday Changes

Another dynamic aspect of Kickest is the ability to change your team at any time.

Each Matchday (the equivalent of a Gameweek) is divided into Game Turns, or single days in which blocks of matches are played.

As an example, Turn 1 (T1) would be all matches played on Friday, T2 all matches played on Saturday, T3 all matches played on Sunday.

Between turns and between Matchdays, you can change your team:

  • Field-bench substitutions: between two turns, you can make field-bench substitutions by inserting players who have not yet played in place of players who have not performed well.
  • Trades: between one Matchday and the next, you can make transfers by selling your players and buying new ones. Each transfer will cost managers a small penalty (-2 points) on the next Matchday score.

Price Rises

Price rises are known as ‘capital gains’ in Kickest and are based on points scored and starting value.

During each Matchday, the credit value of your players will decrease (loss) or increase (capital gain) based on the score obtained, thus affecting your overall budget.

As an example, a player whose value is 25cr could have a very positive Matchday and see his value increase by + 1cr. The value of a manager’s team would therefore rise from 180 to 181cr, increasing purchasing power for future transfers.

Mini-Leagues

Much like in FPL, Kickest managers can play against friends, family, workmates or indeed strangers in mini-leagues.

There are two options: Private (accessible only via invitation code) or Public (open to all).

Once that is decided on, there is the choice of two league types – which most of you will be familiar with:

  • Classic scoring: teams are ranked based on their total points in each Matchday
  • Head-to-head: every team plays a match against another team in the league each Matchday

A bit like in FPL, managers will get automatically entered into three leagues: General (the overall rankings), Country (their respective nation) and Favorite Team (your nominated club).

Fantasy Football Scout will also getting involved on Kickest: join our private league with the union code 5A5FEFEA.

The Kickest app is also available for Android and iOS.

789 Comments
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    I'm worried if Mitro blanks against Arsenal and a similarly priced striker bags a couple of returns he'll drop to 5.9 given his high ownership. Then you're can't do a direct swap unless you have money in the bank or for some reason you want Robson-Kanu or Bamford.

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      6.0s are set and forget for a while, as premium assets need swapping every GW initially atleast, so don't think many will be buying or selling the cheaply priced players

      Open Controls
  2. GROBARI
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      I see more Ryan name in teams than McCarthy today.
      Who is better for long term?

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Guess Mainly coz of KWP

        Open Controls
    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Frilson are back in action then

      Very kindly priced the pair of them

      Open Controls
      1. TheMooyBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        very nice. Do you favour going for them or think it'll mutually benefit ASM?

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I think ASM got nearly all his attacking returns last season vs Bourenmouth so not 100% sure

          Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      TAA or Robbo? And why?

      Open Controls
      1. Pinatta
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Robbo is cheaper
        TAA will get more points
        thats basically the choise

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        All have their merits including VVD given their prices

        Open Controls
    • Pinatta
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Not seeing a lot of love for 6.0 Rodrigo Moreno (leeds)
      What is it I don't know?

      Open Controls
      1. TheMooyBoys
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        from what I understand Bielsa doesn't rotate often and also wants players to "earn" their jersey. So at this stage its Bamford's spot to lose.

        Open Controls
        1. Pinatta
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Thank you kind sir!

          Open Controls
    • Titchmalpas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Does it make sense to plan your Wildcard quite early? The later you leave it, the more prices rise, so you'll eventually get less for your 100m?

      Open Controls
    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I forgot my good teams I made like two weeks ago 🙁

      Open Controls
    • HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      With sheff signing the defenders, egan still nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yes I think so

        Open Controls
    • HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Mccarthy
      Egan taa doherty
      Salah auba son asm saka
      Mitro werner

      Subs: nyland kwp justin davis

      Gtg?

      Open Controls
    • golfboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not much love for Mason Mount on here. £7m is nice way into Chelsea and had a good season, Is his place under threat with the new signings? I still thnk he starts, anyone have any thoughts on this?

      Open Controls

