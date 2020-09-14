The Scout Network weekly round-up

331
Each week as part of the Scout Network, we will be providing a round-up of what the group members have been doing.

Since the launch of the Scout Network last week we have welcomed two more names into the fold, Mini League Mate and KingFut.com, more on whom below.

This time we will be placing the spotlight on KaramTayser and Fantasy Chat as well as taking a view of what some of the other Network members have been doing, along with a look at the Scout Academy. 

If you think you would be a good match for the Scout Network or the Scout Academy, please get in touch here

MINI LEAGUE MATE AND KINGFUT

Mini League Mate is a service which provides an invaluable weekly update on all the vital data, points and bragging rights delivered directly to the mailboxes of every manager in your mini-league.

It’s split into two parts – the first being ‘The Deadline Day’ mail, which is sent straight after the deadline ahead of the kick-off and allows you to easily see exactly how the different teams in your mini-league are lining up, including interesting data such as most transferred in/out, most captained and average starting XI/formation.

Then, once the last ball has been kicked in anger, you get the real meat in the form of ‘The Dossier’, a stat-packed breakdown that not only allows you to easily see whose captain pick came off (and who chose very poorly) but actually provides an insightful tool to plot the coming week, identify differentials and hopefully overhaul your opponents. 

KingFut comprises of Egyptian and African football gurus who have recently launched their own weekly FPL series, King El Fantasy, on YouTube for the Arabic-speaking community in the Middle East and North Africa region.

From the land of Mohamed Salah, their latest episode had over 5,000 views. Presenters Mohamed Korain and Omar Khairallah finished at 23k and 42k in the world respectively last season.

The Scout Network 11

FPL Family 

The latest ‘FPL Family x‘ video features the current FPL champion, Josh Bull, and has had over 11,000 views in the first four days since it was released. Sam talked to Josh about his strategy for FPL last season as well as getting his tips for the new campaign.

Lee and Sam have also appeared on the FPL Show this week, with Sam making two Official FPL Podcast appearances.

On top of this, Sam and Fantast Football Scout editor David Munday were guests on the Mail+ podcast, talking about five key points ahead of Gameweek 1.

Finally, last weekend Lee and Sam recorded a series of short features with the Premier League including a top tips video, a community questions video and a Mr and Mrs-style FPL competition. These are all available on the Premier League website.

The FPL Family Instagram following has grown by over 500 followers in the last week and, exclusively for their Instagram followers this season, Lee and Sam will be continuing with their ‘Instareactions’ at the end of every Premier League game on the IG Stories.   

FPL Nymfria 

FPL Nymfria reached her 10k followers landmark on Twitter this week.

There was a massive response to FPL Nymfria’s two free prize leagues for this season; if you haven’t already joined and want to, information can be found on FPL Nymfria’s latest video covering the Top FPL captaincy picks for Gameweek 1.

As well as this, Nymfria appeared on Elite FPL’s live YouTube stream to discuss the FPL Journey.

El Statto 

El Statto’s interview with last year’s winner, Joshua Bull, was published last week.

He was also joined by two guest writers for the lowdown on Crystal Palace and Leeds players from an FPL perspective.

El Statto will soon be trialling an ‘in focus’ feature, in which one game from the weekend is analysed from an FPL perspective – so keep an eye on El Statto’s social media as well as the website to be able to read these as they become available. 

FPL Take The Hit

Mick and Joff talk all things FPL in their regular podcast, offering an informative and hilarious take on the week’s events.

This week, FPL Take The Hit have released an FPL-focused match report on Liverpool’s opening game from the new season versus Leeds.

They also filmed their usual Thursday night live stream as they prepared for Gameweek 1, which talked through their essential players, season predictions and their draft teams in the build-up to the deadline. 

FPL Poet 

This week, FPL Poet launched a new series titled Poet’s Eleven.

In this series, FPL Poet picks 11 players to own for the coming Gameweek. The first piece can be found here.

Poet is also planning to launch a YouTube live stream and podcast with a friend based in Turkey, so keep your eyes peeled for that over the next few weeks.

FPL Greece 

FPL Greece are the epitome of commitment and have been streaming on Twitch all week:

  • Monday: Community RMT
  • Tuesday: FanTeam, team building and giveaway
  • Wednesday: Open mic for Premier League/FPL discussion with the community 
  • Friday: Team reveal of FPL Greece pundits 
  • Saturday: Deadline stream and a YouTube video on which well-known Greek sport-caster Michalis Tsohos set out his predictions for the Premier League 2020/21 season

Their mini-league is also the biggest in Greece!

We Are Brighton 

The Brighton fanzine has this week been focusing on the start of the season for the Seagulls.

They have published their latest FPL article from Fantasy Football Scout, which discussed the best Brighton assets for Gameweek 1, and are eagerly awaiting their first game of the season on Monday evening against Chelsea. 

The Scout Academy

What’s happening in the Academy?

There has been some excellent stuff created in the Scout Academy this week.

The FPL The Hangover Podcast released new interview-style content with FPL High Stool, who was ranked number one in Ireland and 27th in the world in the 2018/19 season.

Alongside this, Footboxx have been collaborating with other members of the Academy and El Statto from the Scout Network on a team review video on YouTube.

Their most recent updated draft video received their all-time highest view count, with currently over 14,000 views. Keep an eye on the Footboxx channel this week as they’re planning a Watchlist video as well as review/preview ahead of Gameweek 2.

Finally, Fantasy Football Focus have been focusing this week on producing community team reviews from teams sent in from the community. 

Spotlight: Karam Tayser and Fantasy Chat (Dardashet Fantasy)

It was a Christmas night in 2018, a usually rainy cold night in the Netherlands. I and Alaa were watching Everton v Spurs. I owned Son and Alaa had Kane. It was a perfect festive night with lots of FPL points to both of us, we had dinner afterwards, and we were chatting about FPL and whether we can be more than just FPL managers.

So we came up with the idea to launch our YouTube channel. We loved the idea, but we knew it would require a lot of work and commitment.

We wanted to offer unique content that is essentially different from what is there in the Arab market. We looked around and we found that all channels are run by individuals so we said: “Why do not we form a team of the very best managers?” The challenge, however, was to know their identities and how to reach them.

We extracted the list of all-time FPL managers in various Arab countries. Then it took us weeks to find them on social media and try and get them into our team. Eventually, we managed to have the top three all-time FPL managers in Egypt, Tino, Tarek and Kareem, forming the power five team with 17 top 10k finishes between us.

It was a huge success for us to form this team as we always knew that there are top FPL managers who are not well-known to the Fantasy community. They have a lot of experience with unique and diverse ways of playing the game, which made the team much stronger in providing different opinions to the viewer.

We started to produce FPL weekly videos and our channel has been growing ever since.

Last season, we wanted to have more variety by having special guests joining the weekly videos, such as Falah (fifth overall in the 2018/19 season). 

This year, we want to keep going and growing. We had an excellent pre-season preparation as we interviewed seven managers with a top 1k finish last season, which was followed by the biggest achievement for our channel so far as in joining the Scout Network.

This week, Fantasy Chat joined the biggest FPL gathering ahead of the season kick-off. The call included 10 of the very best YouTubers who deliver FPL content in Arabic.

Each of the contributors shared their final draft for Gameweek 1 and they all discussed their expectations from last year’s top eight clubs and the three promoted teams, as well as who could be the best picks for the coming season. 

The contributors shared the challenges of being FPL content creators and how they ensure they deliver the best content for our viewers.

Lastly, the video shared the best 20 tips for the Arab FPL managers ahead of the 2020/21 season kick-off to ensure a good start of the next FPL campaign. All the videos are available here.

Also this week, Fantasy Chat interviewed, for the first time, a female FPL manager in the form of Jannah from Kuwait. Jannah finished 3,551st overall and she shared her secrets of success from last season. Jannah said that not many females play FPL in Arab countries, largely because they have interests somewhere else than FPL and football, but she hopes that more and more will join in the next seasons.

Lastly this week, Fantasy Chat produced their regular weekly video previewing Gameweek 1, including their thoughts on best captain picks, clean sheets and differentials to start the season with.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 1

  1. Vikram Solanki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    hands up who wants Sheffield 0-0 Wolves ?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yay

      Open Controls
    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      No Vinager no clean

      Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Me!!!!

      Open Controls
    4. DazF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      1-0 O’Connell goal would be perfect 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      1-0 Stevens assisting Egan

      Open Controls
      1. Apwilkin
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    2.5 ITB & itching to make a move!

    McCarthy
    Justin Taylor TAA
    Willian Son JW-P Auba
    Mitrovic Richarlison Werner
    Bissouma Ward Coady

    Early thoughts?

    Open Controls
  3. BigBillyBass
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is Vinagre essential?

    Open Controls
    1. Vikram Solanki
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      I do just fine with my non-brewed condiment

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        All condiments have vinegar I think, other than mayo

        Open Controls
  4. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    To all those that have Mitchell first sub , yes Vinaigre will come on no point adding to your score

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yep, no doubt 😆

      That's FPL. I knew the risk, I took the gamble, and I lost.

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Hope so. I don't want my jammy penalty points diluted by others getting jammy autosub points.

      Open Controls
    3. Pumpy Pro
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hoping they bring on Neves , Jota and Silva . The first two will surely come on. Not confident

      Open Controls
  5. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Damn changed Saiss to Vinagre as thought he as more nailed to start this game. Probably change Vinagre to Boly in GW3 for certain starts

    Open Controls
    1. Tempestic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      I did the same

      Open Controls
      1. Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 8 mins ago

        quite annoying

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      why would you think that?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLShaqiri
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        Marcal played a lot of games at CB, so wasn't clear who he was replacing.

        Open Controls
  6. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Egan goal and clean sheet please

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yes please!!! Or 0-0!! Saiss and Egan owner!! Haha

      Open Controls
      1. Sead’s Colossal Snatc…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        Having benched Saiss, played Egan and scored 27 from 8 so far, I’d say a 1-0 win for Wolves with an unassisted Saiss goal is inevitable.

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      I am worry of Podence, he is good

      Open Controls
  7. AdamJ91
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    How's this looking atm?

    Johnstone
    TAA, Digne, Doherty, Tierney
    Auba, Salah, JWP
    Werner, DCL, Adams

    Steer, ASM, Bissouma, Ferguson

    Will be using my WC either GW3/4.

    Open Controls
  8. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Boo you lot, recommending ASM over Podence.

    In truth I didn't fancy the risk, so no big deal. But there's always the "what if?" 😆

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Neto too, sadly they won't be nailed every week. Then again at that price and the returns I anticipate they'll get with even decent minutes, could be a good option

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yeah for sure! Looking at where Podence is in that line-up picture, I can see a second-half substitution for Jota - as that's typically his spot.

        Open Controls
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    A Lundstram brace with his 13% ownership would be classic casual FPL!

    Open Controls
  10. TAT
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    That's a hit for me then, Vinagre+Ings…

    Open Controls
    1. Booked4Dissent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      Nahhh surely not worth a hit. Who’s your bench defender?

      Open Controls
      1. TAT
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        This GW and the next, it will be Mitchell. I was hoping Vinagre would be an option until playing the wildcard.

        Open Controls
        1. Booked4Dissent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Just wait until you have a free transfer. If you take a -4 to swap 4.5 defenders it is a waste of points, even if whoever you swap to got a CS in GW 2 you would still be net 0 points.

          Open Controls
          1. TAT
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Very true, though it would sort the issue with a (now) non-playing option.

            Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Ings has good fixtures and was only denied Sat by a great save . . . I wouldn't be shipping him yet.

      Open Controls
      1. TAT
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        No other way to get a United asset…

        Open Controls
  11. Booked4Dissent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 27 mins ago

    Big disrespect to Vinagre. I would not be happy if I was him and I have him so I am not happy. Looks like I have to play Mitchell against United - I’m not taking a -4.

    Open Controls
  12. Greenbackbøøg…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/11/fpl-gameweek-1-team-news-injury-updates-on-ferguson-soucek-maddison-and-more/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22380322 really should've listened to myself

    Open Controls
  13. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    A)Alli out - James/Willian in
    OR
    B)Keep Alli for the next 1-2 gws and then move to Ziyech for Chelsea's favourable fixtures and use the FTs elsewhere?

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Apwilkin
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Jammy Vinagre owners getting Mitchell and Justin points off the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Greenbackbøøg…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      He's almost definitely coming on

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 42 mins ago

        Don't thinks so. Mitchell points woop woop

        Open Controls
        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          No woops sorry , he comes on

          Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 28 mins ago

          Why don't you think so?

          Open Controls
      2. EgyptianKing
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Why do you think so mate?

        Open Controls
    2. Booked4Dissent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      I played Justin and Mitchell, as well as Vinagre and TAA. Have no bench cover in Douglas (bad pick). Will swap Vinagre for a Burnley 4.5 before GW4.

      Open Controls
  15. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    Is Gabriel a decent option, or a one week bandwagon doomed to fail?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Bad fixtures after next , would wait till gw 8 or 9

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Uhm, probably right there. cheers

        Open Controls
  16. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    As usual my 13 defender points stay on the bench as I'm not stupid enough to pick non-starters...just stupid enough to play the wrong ones...

    Open Controls
  17. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Pepple really expected vinagre to start? Wow...was never even close to likely

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Only needed him for GW1, then out for Ayling GW2, then WC GW3.

      Didn't expect the new guy to come in immediately.

      Open Controls
    2. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      thanks Captain Hindsight

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/22337407

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          Thanks for obliging

          Open Controls
          1. Annie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 4 mins ago

            it wasn't obvious. Should have used your crystal ball on Spurs.

            Open Controls
        2. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          Didn't Nuno also say he'd need time to settle?

          Open Controls
  18. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    This Viagra guy is a waste of space. Out of my team!

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      A hard choice?

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        Hard nail!

        Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sideways move to Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Wood is a fwd

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          5 hours, 17 mins ago

          OMG

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            5 hours, 16 mins ago

            The joke would only make sense if they played same position

            Open Controls
    3. Jellyfish
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Yep, a bit limp really

      Open Controls
    4. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      He's put a big hole in my defence

      Open Controls
  19. Off The Post
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    Assuming no surprises from Chelsea:

    A) Save
    B) Originally planned Salah and Wilson to Fernandes and Martial (-4)

    Mccarthy
    TAA Dier Justin
    Auba Salah Havertz Soucek
    Werner DCL Wilson

    Button Taylor Mitchell Bissouma
    1MM ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Vamos Los Celeste
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      A - never take a hit unless you really really have to.

      Open Controls
      1. Off The Post
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        0 hits pre-COVID last year so looking to try a more aggressive strategy this year. Agree on the save, thanks all.

        Open Controls
  20. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 19 mins ago

    buur not getting a look in then

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 18 mins ago

      Getting the cold shoulder

      Open Controls
    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      At home with Coffee and TV.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 15 mins ago

        He's seen so much he's going blind

        Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Hold Jarv ! Lol see you leading the Epic ML

        Open Controls
        1. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 3 mins ago

          The dizzy bint is already working out how to spend the cash....

          Open Controls
  21. Pad Randa
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thanks to everyone who warned me off Vinagre 🙂

    Planning to hold transfer until GW3. GTG?

    Lloris
    TAA - KWP - Justin
    Auba - Salah - Son - ASM
    Vardy - Mitro - Adams

    Button, Mitchell, Reid, Peters

    Open Controls
  22. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Traore a 6m midfielder who now plays as a wing back

    Lots of casuals own him

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      I think he will do ok there. He isn't a great defender anyway.

      Open Controls
  23. Vamos Los Celeste
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    Burke on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bit harsh calling Vinagre that.

      Open Controls
  24. Kudo Warrior
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any price riders/fallers tonight? What site are we using this year?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 8 mins ago

      Doubt it , look again tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Maybe

      Do your moves tonight if u don’t wanna risk being priced out

      Open Controls
    3. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Fplstats

      Open Controls
    4. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      thnz guys

      Open Controls
  25. Gooner Kebab
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/09/14/vinagre-and-jota-benched-as-lundstram-reclaims-sheff-utd-midfield-berth/

    Over here

    Open Controls
  26. ZeBestee
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Alli and now Vinagre, it looks like I am almost doing a few hits this week.

    Open Controls
  27. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    Vinagre is obviously going to cameo me out of my lovely Digne bench points. At least it makes the decision to hold Alli for another week easier, now I just to decide on a new 4.5m defender...

    Open Controls
    1. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wouldn't bench a premium defender tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Well I have 3 spurs players and expected an easy win - clearly called that one wrong! And I thought if I don’t play Soucek this week, I’ll never player him

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 59 mins ago

          Fair enough. I would still play him over a 4.5 option but still good that u own him at this point when many are scrambling to get him in.

          Open Controls
    2. gergin
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Digne benched? You fully deserve Vinagre to start.

      Open Controls
      1. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        He’s not starting, that’s the problem!

        Open Controls
  28. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Damnit Vinagre ffs

    Open Controls
  29. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    Vinagre likely to get a run out for 1pt to cover Marcel's fitness perhaps.

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yeah he'll probably come on

      Open Controls
      1. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        I was looking forward to getting my Mitchell 6pts for a split second.

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          4 hours, 7 mins ago

          🙁

          Open Controls
  30. Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Nketiah let me down this week. I'm still sticking with him for next. Madness or just the will of a super sub?

    Open Controls

