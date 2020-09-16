699
Big Numbers September 16

FPL Gameweek 2: Analysis of the key underlying statistics

Our Big Numbers piece returns for the new season as we take a look at the vast array of data available in our Members’ Area and present the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

We’re only one Gameweek into 2020/21, of course, and these articles will likely be of more use when we have a bigger data pool to draw from.

Still, there was enough of interest to warrant a cursory look at the Opta numbers from the weekend.

We’ve run down the stand-out figures in every position, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 2.

699 Comments
  1. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    I'm having trouble logging into fantasy premier league website.... is anyone else? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Bruno and KDB purchases have crashed it

      Open Controls
    2. barry custard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Yep. Looks like its crashed.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        It's working fine for me

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Same

          Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Free WC !

      Open Controls
      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
    4. Lestat
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      its down for me too

      Open Controls
  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    G2G?
    McCarthy (Steer)
    TAA Davies Justin KWP(Mitchell)
    Salah Auba Havertz (Bissouma)(Reed)
    Werner Ings Wilson

    A) Havertz to James Rodriguez
    B) Save

    Plan is to KDB to Auba next week, maybe with Reguilon now happening, I can save and do Davies to Saiss along with that

    Open Controls
    1. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Hmm. I have Havertz. There’s nothing wrong with the move.

      It’s just Chelsea have WBA after L’pool.

      Open Controls
  3. Rigid Digit
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Alli => Van de Beek
    (already have the obvious switch - Rodriguez)

    Risky?

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      whats the attraction with Van de Beek?

      Open Controls
      1. Rigid Digit
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Likely to start, and less than 8.0m
        (nothing left in the bank - looking for a quick swap for Alli)

        Open Controls
      2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Slang in Dutch for a car full of coke

        Open Controls
    2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Don't

      Open Controls
      1. Rigid Digit
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Possibly against better judgement, I'm thinking "Alli gets another week"

        Open Controls
        1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          ... on the bench

          Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Incoming player is yeah

      Open Controls
    4. Espanyolie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      VdBeek is a great player. Take it from some one that has watched him live week in week out. (I’m an Ajax seasonticket holder). Has got quite the competition though with Pogba and Bruno. I don’t see him as competition for greenwood to be honest. Can’t imagine Ole got him to put him out wide on the flank as a winger. That would truly be wasting his talent.

      If he nails down a midfield spot, he’ll be gold at 8.0. But for now it’s wait and see if he actually nails down that spot.

      Open Controls
      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thank you

        Open Controls
  4. jai1212
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    A. Ayling
    B. James
    C. Holding
    D. TAA

    Which one to bench?

    Open Controls
    1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      C
      Lowest upside for me. I think WHU will score.

      Open Controls
    4. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I have all, definitely benching B.

      Open Controls
  5. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Damn just seen that saints lineup..
    So Ings could possibly be benched vs Spurs?

    Open Controls
    1. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      No chance

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yeah they’ll just bench their first team for the PL games this season and solely focus on EFL cup.

      Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Why would he be benched vs spurs??

      Open Controls
    4. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      No , but a good chance to have a 2nd look at a near full strength team which let a few of us down in g/w 1

      Open Controls
    5. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      You can’t say for sure. But i would say it’s about rhythm, fitness and. Brentford are decent

      Open Controls
  6. AF90
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Alli -> J Rodiguez tonight...then GTG?

    McCarthy
    TAA, Justin, Lascelles
    Auba, Salah, Havertz, Alli, ASM
    Werner, Adams

    Steer, Coady, Mitchell, Brewster.

    Open Controls
    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yeah I think I'm doing the same. Too many uncertainties with Alli.

      Open Controls
  7. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Interesting that VDS believes VDB can play as a 6
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6rgO6ipH9Y&feature=youtu.be&t=196&ab_channel=ManchesterUnited

    Wonder if Ole will play him with Pogba and Bruno afterall...

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      That would be dope

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Against bottom half teams, he can.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Maybe we all are worrying about thing doesn't exist.

      OGS played Fred with Pogba.
      I'm sure he'll play VBD with Pogba for starting few GW's and see how it goes.

      Scott, Matic will come IN for difficult games

      Open Controls
      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        I watch all Utd games and don’t you think Matic is just too slow these days? He is really slow. Good tehcnical player but Ole wants all players to be fast and technical. Hence why Lukaku went

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          He's Freaking 50 years old.
          He's slow

          Open Controls
      2. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Excitement more than worry. He adds depth to the squad either way.

        I do wonder if Ole is going for a total football style though, where the midfield 3 takes turns going forwards or holding back. So while one is recovering energy the others are attacking. It would allow for relentless attacking pressure.

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Would be lovely 😀

          Open Controls
    4. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Read an interview with DvdB saying that when Ole contacted him about the move he wanted him to play around the box. That's from the player himself.

      Side note: Apparently he got more penalties than any other player in the league last season playing for Ajax.

      Open Controls
    5. Carefree Crew
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Last week I spoke to Solksjear. It was about private things, but also about football. He said he’s been following me for a very long while. He said he knew exactly what my biggest strengths are and told me that he wants me to be in and around the 16-box at Man United too. Edwin van der Sar and Daley Blind helped me too with my decision.

      Guessing 16m box on the continent as opposed to 18 yards but could be a typo.

      Open Controls
  8. Tmel
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Taking price out of the equation, Rashford or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Rashford as he gets some pens and is less likely to be benched due to stupid pecking order

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Absolutely never you cant take the price out of the equation

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Rashford

      Open Controls
    4. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Rashford definitely. Maybe even with price in the equation, but not 100% on that, depends on Rashford’s form and transfer acitivity for RW.

      Open Controls
  9. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    EPL cup notes.

    Mitro scored.

    Southampton playing first 11 or so.

    Everton and Leeds play second string lineups.

    Anything to add?

    Open Controls
  10. Snooze ya lose
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Looks like Bruno and Kdb rising again tonight ☹️

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel S. - Go Havertz !!!
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      🙁 why KDB why???

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      "Again"?

      Open Controls
    3. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      What do you mean again?

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Because they have both been over 100% these last two nights and haven’t risen

        Open Controls
  11. Vazza
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Just an observation - there are some people (including myself!) who are constantly on these FPL forums. Think some of us need to find another hobby. Haha!

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      🙄

      Open Controls
    2. Vazza
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      By no means, this was a criticism.

      Open Controls
  12. PepSala
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Seriously guys does anyone actually know if price rises will happen to players that haven't played yet

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No one knows. I think it won’t. That’s just my view

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No one knows mate. It’s a complete mystery at this stage.

      Open Controls
  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    James Justin in a lot of wildcards..
    He will probably lose his spot when Pereira is back, right?

    IN SANE IN DE BRU
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Shush. Let the value increase and those who had from gw1 get to pocket the change when selling

      Open Controls
      1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        ... and don't tell anyone that wildcard transfers don't affect price changes.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Ah yeah bummer

          Open Controls
    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Yes probably

      Open Controls
    3. Vazza
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Absolutely

      Open Controls
    4. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Definitely. But could be a while away yet

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Expected back GW5

        Open Controls
  14. bitars
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Would you wildcard this team?
    I am not at all happy with my team.
    Ryan, Walton
    TAA, Davies, KWP, Vinagre, Mitchell
    Auba, Salah, ASM, Son, Bissouma
    Werner, Adams, Antonio

    -First of all i dont like the Ryan as a goalkeeper because i really want to have Lamptey. Don't wanna double up on Brighton defence either. And also like Bissouma as my fifth midfielder and monitoring Trossard for the future.
    -Vinagre didn't even start.
    -Spurs double up with Davies and Son. Only reason was good fixtures but i rather own some other good player for the money Son costs and Davies probably gonna lose his spot to Reguilon.
    ASM is not effective at all.
    Werner up against Liverpool and is flagged.
    Antonio was the player to take out anyway due to the fixtures.

    Wildcard team would be.
    Leno, Macey
    TAA, Lamptey, Saiss, Mitchell, Lewis/ Van Dijk
    Auba, Salah, Trossard, James, Bissouma
    Martial, Adams, DCL/Vassilev
    and 0,5 itb
    Can switch Auba to KDB next GW.

    Crazyness or go for it?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      I’d just take a -4 and get rid of Antonio and Vinagre.

      Open Controls
    2. bitars
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      *Sorry Adams should be Callum Wilson.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Log Off 😉

      (Absolutely no need to WC!)

      Open Controls
    4. Vazza
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Play your team this week without making any changes. Capitain Auba and hopefully he scores well. Then transfer three of your worst players next week for a nominal cost of 4 points. Happy days.

      Open Controls
    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wouldn't wildcard. Wait for a couple of gameweeks to see the form teams and players emerge

      Open Controls
      1. bitars
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Thanks guys.

        Open Controls
  15. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    New Article

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Haha! Thanks

      Open Controls
    2. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Clear it?

      Open Controls
  16. LanMi
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    GKP: Steer (McCarthy)
    DEF: Doherty, Alexander-Arnold, Webster (Ayling) (Vinagre)
    MID: De Bruyne, Aubameyang, Son, Saint-Maximin (Pereira)
    FWD: Mitrović, Bamford, Jiménez

    Open Controls
    1. sandman58
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Play 352
      Downgrade Mitrovic to 4.5 striker (lad from Liverpool)
      Upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  17. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Got 0.5m ITB. Really stuck on which transfer to do.

    A) Son > Rashford
    or
    B) Ings > Martial

    Open Controls
    1. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I would do Ings > Martial of those 2

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah that was the original plan pre-gameweek 1

        Open Controls
    2. bashtag
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  18. Hect.OR 98th
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Any ideas? As an FPL veteran I'm genuinely stumped as to the best move (or not) this week. Got a war chest of £3m ITB.

    McCarthy Steer
    Vinagre TAA KWP Davies Mitchell
    Alli Auba Salah ASM Soucek
    Werner Wilson Davis

    Instinct says to hold and have 2FTs next week, but Alli looks a concern. Trouble is, not enough data to work with so any replacement would be a punt.

    Open Controls
    1. sandman58
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Alli to Bruno
      Auba to KDB next week

      Open Controls
    2. Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Alli to Bruno or James

      Open Controls
    3. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Alli to Bruno parks the money in a pretty safe place. You're at least moving from an asset looking like it could lose value to one looking like it could gain.

      Open Controls
    4. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      I think it’s best to hold (listen to your gut!) but if you want a United asset yeah I agree Alli to Bruno.

      Watch the forward options too, e.g. upgrade to Davis > DCL

      Open Controls
    5. stat sifter 888888
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Alli for a better mid (either as placeholder or season keeper) this GW, Vinagre is pointless even on the bench and I would seriously question Soucek. Couple of other tinkers that I'm sure are in your plans and pretty decent shape.

      Open Controls
  19. stat sifter 888888
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    The Southy game has been impossible to find anywhere. Can anyone who watched/is watching the game reassure me that they are playing their usual high line and that it looks vulnerable? Much appreciated.

    Open Controls
  20. bashtag
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Wise ffs community... would you take a hit to bring Rashford in for Pulisic?
    Am I being a knee jerk?

    Open Controls
    1. CBonci
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Don’t take a hit, Pulisic could score against Pool (again) even with limited time.

      Open Controls
      1. stat sifter 888888
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        There's no reason to bring in Pulisic before GW2. Hold off.

        Open Controls
        1. stat sifter 888888
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Fs tough day, Puli's a good transfer just a week early. GW2 wise Rashford for Pulisic is a good punt but there's little point going back again. I would advise possibly WCing if there's no other way to avoid losing points, doing all your tinkers now and then using the funds to do a striker for Jimmy GW3 and Pulisic GW4.

          OR you could take the hit for Pulisic this week (maybe 1 point) and avoid the stress when he starts to take off again.

          Open Controls
      2. bashtag
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        I think you speak sense! Thanks

        Open Controls
  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Good ol question

    A) Bruno + Dcl
    B) Martial + Hamez + 1.0m

    And another:
    1) Alli to Hamez or
    2) for -4 either A or B

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      1 and then B later imo.

      Open Controls
  22. MOZIL
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hamez or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
  23. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Just checked the scores. Southampton, oh dear!

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Knew my comment would come to fruition. Very good sign for my team.

      Open Controls
    2. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  24. 2hotty
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Play 1?
    Soucek
    Pereira
    C taylor

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Taylor if you're convinced he'll play. Pereira always looked dangerous for West Brom but you have to factor in the quality of team he's playing for. Soucek is my least favourite although v. popular on here.

      Open Controls
  25. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Aaagh! Am never scared to take hits after GW1 and had planned to do Saliva > James and Alli > James Rod. Set phone alarm to do FPL transfers at 11.00 pm. Then was so exhausted from work and stress, fell asleep. Noooo! Saliva drops 0.1m and now I cannot do the dual moves.

    Someone tell me if I'm mad also to do Robertson > Digne for a mini wild card -8 hit, in order to enable the planned moves. Or just ride out the Saliva situation for now and do just Alli > James Rod?

    Open Controls
    1. stat sifter 888888
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Oooh unlucky. Maybe just WC? What's the point in taking a -8 hit and a 0.1 budget reduction?

      If not, the Saliva situation will go nowhere but down so if you want Digne do it.

      Open Controls
  26. lpujic
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    dunk-alder-mings-taylor-walker and free gabriel, shaw and coleman, draft in case, im 9th in league so i might get both trades in, help?

    Open Controls
  27. CBN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Superb article.

    Open Controls
  28. Lestat
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A - Son and Antonio to Bruno and Brewster?

    or

    B - Son and Antonio to Rashford and C Wilson?

    each is a 4 pt hit.

    or

    C - keep Son and Antonio.

    Open Controls
  29. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    That was a full strength Saints team, and they did not do well... is it a question of some yard of pace being missing for someone? Either way, I'm happy to hold zero of their players currently.

    Open Controls
  30. RamaLangaDingDong
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Hi Dudes, just watched the Scoutcast and Andy/Gianni's preview of GW2.
    There appears to be some sexy new functionality on the official site that shows upcoming fixtures etc. under each player. How do you access this? I normally access FPL using a laptop rather than by phone, but I don't see those features...?

    Open Controls

