Traoré up against Mendy as Wolves host Man City in Gameweek 2

Adama Traoré (£6.5m) remains in a wing-back role for Wolves as they host Manchester City, his favourite team to face last season.

In two meetings against Pep Guardiola’s men, the FPL midfielder registered three goals, one assist and six bonus – all for a total of 29 points.

That accounted for 22.3% of his 130 points across the whole of last season, no Premier League offering up more Fantasy fuel to Traoré than Manchester City.

He might be fancying his chances once again this time around, as the wing-back will have the chance to double-up with right-winger Daniel Podence (£5.5m) on adventurous left-back Benjamin Mendy (£6.0m).

Pedro Neto (£5.5m) staffs the other side of Wolves’ front-three, joined there by talismanic forward Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m).

With Manchester City losing a number of key personnel to injury, Guardiola’s latest line-up was easier than normal to predict.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) leads the line in the absence of Sergio Aguero (£10.5m) while Phil Foden (£6.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) make use of Bernardo Silva‘s (£7.5m) muscle problem to start on the left and right-hand side of the front-three.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£5.5m) are out with muscle and foot injuries respectively, hence the start for Mendy, while Aymeric Laporte‘s (£6.0m) red flag means Nathan Aké (£5.5m) makes his Premier League debut next to John Stones (£5.0m).

Owned by 33% of FPL managers worldwide, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) is this game’s most popular asset, as he makes an expected start in central midfield.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£12.0m) on the chopping board for many of us, all eyes will be on how the Belgian compares with Sterling tonight.

The last time Manchester City visited Molineux, the Englishman scored twice while De Bruyne failed to match up, mustering just one assist and no goals…

Wolves XI (3-4-3): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Marçal, Neves, Moutinho, Traoré; Neto, Jiménez, Podence.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Mendy, Aké, Stones, Walker; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Fernandinho; Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek