Scout Notes September 20

Budget FPL assets shine for Leeds and Fulham but Bielsa highlights lack of creativity

Leeds United 4-3 Fulham

  • Goals: Helder Costa (£5.5m) x2, Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Patrick Bamford (£5.6m) | Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) x2, Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Bamford x2, Klich | Joe Bryan (£5.0m), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m), Kenny Tete (£4.5m)
  • Bonus: Mitrovic x3, Bamford x2, Costa x2

Patrick Bamford (£5.6m) rewarded his growing Fantasy following with a double-digit haul in Leeds United’s second seven-goal thriller of the week.

The forward’s goal in Gameweek 1’s 4-3 loss to Liverpool prompted nearly 365,000 managers to buy him in for the Fulham game.

Seasoned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses, and many a Leeds fan, would have considered the move optimistic at best as Bamford has plenty of previous for missing his fair share of chances.

But the striker struck again on Saturday, finishing with aplomb when released by a Mateusz Klich (£5.5m) pass early in the second half of the win over Fulham.

His boss, Marcelo Bielsa, was quick to play down the side’s eye-catching start to the season:

This won’t be a constant all year. It is very difficult to maintain the efficiency we have had in these first two games. The characteristics of our game is to create goalscoring opportunities. In these two games we have created very little, but we have scored all our chances.

He might as well have been talking about Bamford, who has now scored from two of the three chances he has been presented with this season.

That has tempted another raft of managers to back the striker. He’s currently in the top three transfers-in for a Gameweek 3 trip to Sheffield United and a Yorkshire derby that should be, to use a technical term, proper tasty.

Whether his fine form is sustainable is highly debatable.

FPL has indulged plenty of fine early starters who failed to deliver consistently over a season – Norwich’s Teemu Pukki is the most recent example of that, while Manchester United striker Anthony Martial (£9.0m) is another who hit the Premier League ground running before being reduced to a stagger within a few weeks.

As we detailed in pre-season here, Bamford has never been the most clinical of strikers, missing 34 (77.3%) of the big chances he had in the Championship last season.

For now, however, it would be churlish not to bask in his point-scoring glory. He also had two assists against Fulham, earning a penalty when he was pushed in the back by Joe Bryan (£5.0m) and then setting up Helder Costa (£5.5m) on the break to make the scoreline 4-1 with barely ten minutes of the second half played.

Add on two bonus and the forward ended with 14 points on the day –  a total he shared with Costa as the midfielder opened the scoring when he picked up a loose ball from a corner and smashed it in off the bar with five minutes on the clock.

Costa also earned two bonus points and has now hauled in both matches for his 1.6% ownership.

But spare a thought for the 4.6% with Klich in their squads. He also scored in Gameweek 1 and was on the score sheet against the Cottagers when he rolled home the penalty Bamford had earned.

Such was the madness of the match, a goal and an assist were not enough to bring in any extra points for the Poland international. In fact, the maximum bonus award didn’t even go to a Leeds player at all.

That honour was reserved for visiting striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m), who marked his first start of the season with two goals and 12 points.

The Serbia international was a very popular pick heading into the season and the 20%-owned forward was quick to reward his followers when he blasted in a first-half penalty, awarded when Robin Koch (£4.5m) mistimed a slide tackle on Bryan.

He then headed in from a fine Kenny Tete (£4.5m) cross to make it 4-3 with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Fulham’s other goal was a sweet one, with the impressive Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) playing a beautifully-weighted pass through to Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.5m), who shot across Leeds keeper Illan Meslier (£4.5m) and into the far corner.

Both Meslier and his Fulham counterpart Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) were, unsurprisingly, busy boys on the day and the pair picked up a save point apiece for their efforts.

Two players who were rather less involved were Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez (£6.0m), who suffered a groin strain in the warm-up, and the club’s record signing, Rodrigo (£6.0m), who replaced him in the starting line-up.

The striker was peripheral at best playing as a number ten behind Bamford and he was hooked at half-time, although that was more an indication of his lack of match fitness as Bielsa, who has very high standards in that regard, was quick to point out post-match:

I was under the impression that he lacked a bit of energy to show his qualities. I think that has something to do with the physical effort he used against Hull (in the EFL Cup). That’s why I decided to sub him.

The coach also gave an update on Hernandez:

Pablo had a small knock in the warm-up. We don’t think it’s very serious.

Fulham boss Scott Parker had understandably mixed emotions about an away game in which his team had 55% of the possession and scored three goals, but still lost:

We showed some real quality in possession at times. We showed a real impetus and caused Leeds a lot of problems. On the flip side we gave away easy goals today and left ourselves a mountain to climb.

He also made it clear that he will chop and change his side this season:

The players who did not play today are vital and will play a vital part this year. As I showed last year I will make changes for matches that give us the best chance of winning.

Not that Fulham rotation will be a major concern for most Fantasy managers, with Mitrovic by far and away the most likely to be drafted in for a good schedule from now until late November.

As for Leeds, they currently have the dubious honour of being an even worse defensive unit than Fulham, having conceded seven goals to the Cottagers’ six.

But in Bamford, Costa and Klich, they have three in-form and very nicely priced assets who will surely find their way into many FPL teams over the next few weeks.

The Leeds rush might have to wait, however – after that derby in Sheffield, Bielsa’s men will host Manchester City in Gameweek 4.

Leeds United XI (4-4-2): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Costa; Bamford (Alioski 70), Rodrigo (Roberts 45).

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Bryan, Hector, Odoi, Tete; Reed (Lemina 70′), Zambo Anguissa; Kamara (Kebano 58′), Onomah (Decordova-Reid 58′), Cavaleiro; Mitrović.

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    have activated wc.

    a shall i keep taa
    b kane or son
    c barnes or zaha or neither
    d best everton attack

    thanks a lot

    Open Controls
    1. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      A yes
      B son
      C both as I can't decide either
      Dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        thanks a lot

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes
      Kane
      Maybe barnes
      Not sure, maybe dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Shteve
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes, Son, Neither, DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      a) i think the equation is broadly speaking TAA, Son or Werner. Pick 2
      b) the one that plays upfront
      c) neither
      d) Richarlison is the best. all offer good value. JRod may well be on pens as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        thank you

        Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes
      Neither
      Barnes
      DCL

      Open Controls
    6. KUN+10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      a - No if you need the funds for the other moves
      b - son
      c - barnes
      d - JRod

      Open Controls
  2. The Royal Robin
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Trent & Harvey Barnes
    or
    Castagne & Son

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - 1 season 1der
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Top one

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A no brainer

      Open Controls
    3. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Tonight, castagne and son.

      Botg set to rise in value.

      But just before deadline include Taa or VVD or both

      Open Controls
  3. akhilrajau
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    My current team:
    McCarthy
    TAA,Davies, Justin
    Salah,Auba,bruno,Saint-Maximin
    Wilson,Werner, Adams
    Bench: Nyland, Bissouma,Mitchel,Johnson

    Please suggest
    A. Auba -> KDB
    B. Wildcard ( poor = davies, Johnson, ASM, Adams)

    Open Controls
  4. Krafty Werks
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Seriously considering an early WC this season which is unlike me but 2x injuries and a red card today and so many changes i want to make in general that something is telling me now is the time? Would you or maybe just take multiple hits? Any thoughts much appreciated, thanks...

    Current squad (*denotes injured or ruled out) :

    McCarthy / Steer
    TAA / R.James / Ayling / Lamptey* / Mitchell
    Salah / Bruno / Auba / ASM* / Bissouma*
    Werner / Adams / Mitro

    Potential WC squad :

    Martinez / Steer
    Saiss / R.James / Justin / KWP / Lamptey (if fit or other 4.5)
    Salah / KDB / Son / Podence / Alzate
    Jimenez / Jesus / DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      defence too weak imo

      Open Controls
      1. Krafty Werks
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ok, but would you WC or no?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 6 Years
          just now

          no

          Open Controls
    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      just now

      no need to panic imo

      Open Controls
  5. Somar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Too many wildcards being activated. It's only been 2 GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      will be fun for a week 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. COLLIN QUANER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah. Hard to determine form yet. Lots still to change with the transfer window open too

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Depends what you WC to 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. Kasper the ghost keeper
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Priced out of Aubamayang and ASM -> KDB and Zaha (-4) if Zaha goes up tonight. Go for it now in case Zaha rises before City play and hope for the best?

    Open Controls
  7. Cheeto__Bandito
    10 mins ago

    Didnt want to take hits, but Davies to Reece James for -4 has to be done with Reguillon looming right?

    Or will he take time to go in starting lineup..

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      james is not nailed i wouldnt

      Open Controls
  8. Jay Jay Okocha
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    On WC...

    1) Is Reece James nailed ahead of Azpi?
    2) TAA + Justin or Robbo + Saiss
    3) Jesus + Son or DCL + Sterling

    Open Controls
  9. mash
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Davies C.Taylor
    Salah Auba Son ASM*
    Werner DCL Mitrovic

    Steer KWP Justin Bissouma

    2FT 0 in the bank

    A) Auba to James Rodriguez before his price rise tonight and then take more time to decide where/if to spend the 4.5 banked.

    B) Ignore price rise, watch tomorrow's games and take longer to decide

    Open Controls
  10. arndff_
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Exact funds for:

    Auba, Soucek to KDB, Podence (-4)

    a) Do it.
    B) Too risky. Sleep over it.

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Do it. I'm going to get Sterling & Jimenez tonight!

      Open Controls
      1. arndff_
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jimenez... How?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Auba & Adams to Sterling & Jimenez

          Open Controls
    2. Bambi
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same dilemma as me. It all depends on whether soucek drops tonight

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good moves but wait until games play out- can’t see any price movements for any of them tonight

      Open Controls
  11. MikeLowrey
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Want to wait on Wolves vs City, but which move seems the best?

    A - Auba & ASM to James & Son
    B - Auba & ASM to KDB & Podence

    Adams & Saka on the chopping block as well but don't want to WC yet or take any hits

    Open Controls
  12. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    My dream GW4 team is currently this:

    Martinez Steer
    TAA Robbo Digne Saiss Justin
    Sterling Bruno Son Zaha James
    DCL 4.5 4.5

    But this involves selling Jimenez to get to Sterling C (-4) for my first hit of the season, so... Err... That's tuff

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Somewhat similar on the backbone (see below my team). Forward structure bothers me on this 4-5-1, inflexible. Probably reduce triple Everton and play 2 up top?

      Open Controls
  13. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    WC Team 4-3-3 formation, 0.5M left ITB. What do you think?

    Ryan (4.0)
    Robertson VVD Castagne Saiss (Mitchell)
    Son* Salah Rodriguez (Soucek 4.5)
    DCL Jimenez Jesus*

    Prefer Son* Jesus* than Sterling Mitrovic/Wood?

    Open Controls
  14. Carcetti
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Shall I do:

    OUT: TAA, Periera, Aubamayang

    IN: Van Dijk, JRod, Sterling (-4)

    Allows my midfield to be: Salah, Sterling, Barnes, JRod....

    Open Controls
  15. FreddyP3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Guaita
    Robertson Castagne Saiss
    Salah Sterling Son Zaha
    Jimmy DCL Mitro

    The usual suspects on the bench and 0itb

    Open Controls
  16. Bambi
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Soucek to survive drop?

    Open Controls
  17. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chances of Adams getting benched for Long/Obafemi?

    Open Controls
  18. Hits from the Bong
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bruno to Son worth a hit or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No, Bruno could do Son next week

      Open Controls
    3. Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nope. The way fantasy is going this year. Bruno will have a hattrick and Son will blank lol

      Open Controls
  19. Reeker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Doherty - Walkers-Pieters
    Salah - Auba - Son - Saint-Maximin
    Werner - Mitro - Adams
    (Button - Webster - Mitchell - Bissouma)

    0.0 ITB - 2 FT

    What would you do. The only transfer I can see at the moment is:
    Auba + ASM -> KDB/Sterling + one of the many value midfielders in the 5.5-6.0m mark.

    Really wanted Adams out for DCL but looks like I have to figure that out some other week

    Open Controls
    1. Saro0808
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Doherty & Adams to Justin & Dcl

      Open Controls
      1. Reeker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        For a -8?

        Open Controls
  20. Saro0808
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    1)Saint maximin to klich/costa
    2)Werner to bamford
    3) Hold and wait for city game.

    My Current Team
    McCarthy
    Justin Micthell Castrange
    Salah Auba Son Saint-Maximin
    Timo Mitrovic Kane
    Bench: Steer Douglas Brathwaite McCarthy
    Ft-1 Bank-0.5m

    Open Controls
  21. Kloptimus Prime
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Need some advice.

    I have Bissouma Vinagre and Ferguson on my bench but should be okay to play 11 GW3 with

    Ryan
    TAA Robbo KWP
    Salah Son Fernandes Soucek
    Werner DCL wilson

    Should I WC or wait?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Any FT left? Regardless, no WC needed ...

      Open Controls
      1. Kloptimus Prime
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No I did Auba to Salah

        Open Controls
  22. Heaton Mess
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Have also activated WC and the only change I am concerned about is losing Werner.

    Worth it for these changes?

    Out: Werner, Mitrovic, Soucek, Auba, Digne

    In: Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, De Bruyne, Son, James

    Open Controls
  23. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Ideas on what to do here?

    McCarthy
    TAA Egan Saiss Davies
    Salah Aubameyang Bruno Hames
    DCL Mitrovic

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.