581
Scout Notes September 21

Injury updates on Lamptey and Saint-Maximin after Albion’s FPL assets impress

581 Comments
Share

Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Goals: Neal Maupay (£6.5m) x2, Aaron Connolly (£5.5m)
  • Assists: Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m), Leandro Trossard (£6.0m), Maupay
  • Bonus: Maupay x3, Connolly x2, Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) x1

Brighton put a sorry Newcastle to the sword with a performance full of fluency, cohesion and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m).

Seagulls striker Neal Maupay (£6.5m) got all the points, but it was the young wing-back who drew all the praise with an eye-catching display full of pace and attacking intent.

He set up the Seagulls’ first goal, a Maupay penalty, when he was fouled by Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) and had a hand in the second, releasing Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) down the flank, the Belgian then crossing for the French forward to apply a deft finish.

All of that happened in the first seven minutes, although Maupay’s day wasn’t done as he provided the assist for Brighton’s third goal, late in the game, sweetly scored by his strike partner Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) following a superb team move.

With maximum bonus awarded as well, the frontman ended up with a 16-point haul for his modest 1.7% ownership – a figure that had actually shrunk from its Gameweek 1 levels thanks to the 9,748, presumably very bitter, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who had sold him.

But even then, all the talk was of Lamptey.

Of the Brighton players, only Trossard (20) had more touches in the final third than the defender. He also matched the front pair for penalty area touches (three), forced a save from Karl Darlow (£5.0m) and still had time to lead the way for interceptions, with four.

But such are the vagaries of FPL rules, Lamptey ended the match with just four points because he packed all of that into 57 minutes of action before going off with a knock, thus missing out on clean sheet and, almost certainly, bonus points as well.

Potter was keen to resist the temptation to praise Lamptey more than the team as a whole post-match:

It was a really good team performance, it’s not really fair or right to single anyone out.

But in the end, he just couldn’t help himself:

He’s got such pace, he threatens the backline of the defence so well and then he does his own defensive work as well, he’s amazing. I have spoken about his personality a lot, he just wants to improve and wants to learn, he’s so refreshing to work with.

Fantasy managers have certainly taken notice of Lamptey – he’s the only Brighton player in the top 20 for Gameweek 3 transfers in, despite that knock and the fact the Seagulls will be playing host to Manchester United.

That match-up starts a generally tough run of fixtures over the next ten Gameweeks for Potter’s side, with Everton, Spurs, Liverpool, Leicester and a derby with Crystal Palace all to come before Christmas, and a run of four games in under a fortnight, turns up to muddy the waters even further.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton can find a consistency that eluded them for large swathes of last season, but they were utterly dominant at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Trossard produced attacking returns for the second straight week and was unlucky not to score when his shot hit the post, Connolly was also denied by the woodwork and Darlow was kept busy throughout.

The same could not be said of his opposite number, and Brighton’s most owned player in FPL, the 18%-owned Mat Ryan.

Newcastle didn’t manage a single shot on target all match, with the 287,000+ new owners of striker Callum Wilson (£6.5m and 13.7%) missing their one big chance when he headed Miguel Almiron‘s (£6.0m) cross over from close range.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce didn’t spare the horses with his assessment of the team:

We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We’ve gifted them the first two goals. When you start like that it’ll be a difficult afternoon. Since I’ve been here it’s like this. We do okay for a while, then we throw a hand grenade in. We’ve got to be better than we were today.

It was more damp squib than hand grenade for the side’s most popular FPL asset, the 18%-owned Saint-Maximin. He provided no cover for Jamal Lewis (£4.5m), leaving the left-back to be tormented by Lamptey time and again.

And when the winger did attempt to stop the rampaging defender, it ended in a penalty for Brighton and an ankle injury for the midfielder which he failed to run off, leading to his substitution after 32 wretched minutes.

Lewis was even more unfortunate, having to leave the field late on with a head injury after being caught by the high boot of Yves Bissouma (£4.5m). The challenge was clumsy rather than malicious, but it led to a VAR-influenced red card for the midfielder.

Bruce issued a ‘wait and see’ verdict on the injuries to both his players and both managers agreed that Bissouma was right to be dismissed, with Potter possibly only needing to make do without his man for one league match should they progress in the EFL Cup this week.

Not that the Brighton boss has ever been frightened to change things up, and he was at it again on Sunday, switching from three centre-halves to a flat back four to counter Bruce’s decision to ditch his floundering 4-4-2 formation at half-time.

Potter’s move worked like a charm, but he will need to curb last season’s desire to change his personnel too regularly if Brighton are going to replicate the Newcastle performance on a regular basis.

If that turns out to be the case, then their assets will warrant further Fantasy consideration.

As for Newcastle, Sunday’s debacle has prompted a rush to sell their stars, with Saint-Maximin and Wilson both in the top ten for transfers out.

Based on their tough immediate – Spurs, Burnley, Man United and Wolves over the next four Gameweeks – that looks like a wise move.

Newcastle United XI (4-4-2): Darlow; Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Lewis; Hayden, Shelvey (Joelinton 72′), Hendrick, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 33′); Carroll (Almiron 45′), Wilson.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-3): Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey (Burn 58′), Bissouma, Alzate, March (Lallana 78′); Trossard, Maupay, Connolly (Jahanbakhsh 90′).

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 2

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

581 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Fingers crossed martinez gets a minor injury in warmup

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Not my finest top post..

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        If it happens will be your finest by a distance 😆

        Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      :O

      Wouldnt wish an injury on anyone come on now

      Open Controls
    3. HollywoodXI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Was hoping for a penalty save as an owner lol

      Open Controls
  2. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Ahh well still nice to have a Steer in the 15

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Using FT on Aubam > Sterling, will leave £1.0ITB, Whats the priority;

      Willian > mid upto £9m (intended for this to be Pulisic for WB game before season started)

      Wilson > fwd upto £7.5m

      Front 7 currently is;

      Auba, Willian, Son, Barnes
      Werner, Martial, Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      comment went awry..

      Steer will be third choice in 4-6 weeks

      Open Controls
  3. Tosa86
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    last draft WC based on fixtures:

    Guaita - Ryan
    mitchell - digne - castagne - TAA - saiss
    Son - Zaha - Rodriguez - KDB - podence/costa
    jimenez - mitrovic - DCL

    any suggestion?

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      not sure you need Ryan as sub keeper?

      Will Semedo transfer push Traore into front 3 and limit Podence minutes? don't rate Costa

      Open Controls
      1. Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        why not sure on ryan for rotation?

        semedo transfer into wolfe in which position?podence push in bench?
        why don't rate costa?

        so in this case who the best 5.5 midfielder?

        Open Controls
        1. popey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I have Ryan - both good options so just pick one and stick with them, not a fan of rotating keepers tbh as often best scores come from the tough fixtures (gw 37 foster conceded about 4 but got 9 pts due to save/pen save).

          Semedo RWB, likely means Traore plays in front three so Podence less likely to start. Diangana at WBA could be a good punt from 5.5m?

          Open Controls
    2. Tinwalker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Very similar to what im trying to do on my WC.

      Trying to shoehorn Salah in mine tho, with little success

      Open Controls
      1. Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        just now

        maybe i can replace jimmy with kane...but salah it's not reachable unless i cut KDB.

        Open Controls
    3. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Triple Everton i would change, they wont play vs ten men WBA every week. Plus you have too much invested in defence and GKs, maybe could downgrade someone (TAA -> Van Dijk maybe) and one of the GKs to get some cash. Podence/Costa could also be a 4.5 mid. That way after the WC you will have enough cash itb to make transfers without having to take many hits or you could now upgrade one of your mids (Zaha?) to a premium mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        you suggest to downgrade:
        Guaita --> Martinez
        TAA --> VVD
        podenze --> anguissa

        Not good Digne+Rodriguez+DCL?

        2.4 ItB:
        1) upgrade DCL with 10.1?
        2) upgrade zaha with 9.9?
        any suggestion?

        Open Controls
        1. skodaole2
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          If you really want to keep EVE def, i would do Digne -> Keane and then you can just do DCL -> Kane. Or not do this change and just change DCL with Werner. But not yet, you ll have more price rises during the week so keep Everton until Saturday morning, except if you want Kane, he should get a price rise soon

          Open Controls
          1. Tosa86
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            ryan - martinez
            lamptey - VVD - digne - mitchell - castagne
            zaha - son - kdb - rodriguez - anguissa
            kane - jimenez - mitrovic

            0.1 ItB.

            Open Controls
  4. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Using FT on Aubam > Sterling, will leave £1.0ITB, Whats the priority;

    Willian > mid upto £9m (intended for this to be Pulisic for WB game before season started)

    Wilson > fwd upto £7.5m

    Front 7 currently is;

    Auba, Willian, Son, Barnes
    Werner, Martial, Wilson

    Open Controls
  5. ManofKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I prepare to be proved wrong about Ollie Burke, and genuinely hope he works out what to do with a ball, by all accounts he's a nice lad with great pace, but bear in mind he wasn't considered good enough for WBA and has only managed 10 league goals in 6 years...

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gnabry wasn't considred good enough for West Brom a few seasons back 😉

      but yes agreed, can't see him keeping his place at all

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yes but Burke went to germany and flopped

        Open Controls
  6. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone else struggling to open any of the side tabs on iOS?

    Eg. If I try to open the “predicted lineups” sub-tab within the Expanded Team News tab, the tab will just minimise again. It’s been like this for a few days

    Open Controls
    1. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      They’re aware of the problem and the IT guys are on it. I understand it’s just an issue for some people on mobile.

      Open Controls
      1. Pork Pie Sausage Roll
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers. iOS has just been updated last week so it’s probably a bug related to that.

        Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Way too much hype around Everton assets at the moment. They did not flatten a poor Spurs and only romped when WBA had a red card.

    I have Digne, pondering about getting DCL but will hold to see what happens vs Palace.

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Yes early days but they have a run of good fixtures and are easy on the eye at this time , I think DCL is a must at the price but yeah can all change

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        I have Digne and DCL

        Open Controls
        1. Tosa86
          • 3 Years
          just now

          in my draft WC i'm thinking on rodriguez and digne

          Open Controls
    2. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      dont agree, i was one who backed them pre-gw1 and i think they look great with a great manager, going to be a very good season for them

      Open Controls
  8. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    OK.

    What minute does Norwood come on to block Mitchell's bench point.

    Open Controls
  9. Dr. Rog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    KdB to start at left back tonight

    Open Controls
  10. ThisPostsOnFire
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Please advise.

    I've almost cracked my WC:

    I've got A) Zaha and a 4.5 forward.

    Would you stick with that or go with:

    B) 6.5 striker & 4.5 mid

    My thinking with the 6.5 striker is:

    GW3 Wood (SOU, NEW, WBA) to Mitro GW6 (CRY, WBA, WHU) to Wilson GW9 - 14 (CHE, CRY, AVL, WBA, LEE, FUL)

    So I guess my question is:

    Will Zaha outperform that series of strikers and fixtures over that period of time?

    Open Controls
  11. jimmyabs1987
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Ok so that’s my defence gone

    Take another -4 for Egan (minus 8 total) or WC

    Open Controls
    1. ThisPostsOnFire
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Need the rest of your team for context.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.