The latest content and updates from the Scout Network

It has been a busy week in the Scout Network as content creators around the world turn their attentions to Gameweek 3.

Every week, we bring you all the updates from those enlisted in the Scout Network and Scout Academy.

This features anything you may have missed, as well as an in-depth look at one of the Scout Network’s key personnel.

Ahead of Gameweek 3, the spotlight falls on a recent addition to the network: Mini League Mate.

SCOUT NETWORK

We Are Brighton

We Are Brighton’s partnership with Fantasy Football Scout has been working wonders this season. After tipping Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) ahead of their attacking involvements in the Seagulls’ Gameweek 1 defeat to Chelsea, their key Brighton assets for Gameweek 2 were Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Adam Webster (£4.5m). The two centre-backs both kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win at Newcastle, Dunk stealing a bonus point too. There will be a new FFS Brighton article over on the We Are Brighton website ahead of every Gameweek this season.

FPLNymfria

Nymfria featured on Glen Kightley’s YouTube Channel – Everything Arsenal. She celebrated passing 4,000 subscribers on YouTube last week. Nymfria will be live again on Thursday with her Dream Team Stream, and will host the next FPL Wildcats stream, which features FPL Dave.

FPL Family

The FPL Family broke their record for most-watched live stream last weekend, which has so far been viewed over 32,000 times. They have also been recording episodes of Sam v Lee – The Points Predictor, for the FFScout YouTube channel again. Each week they each choose a defender, midfielder and forward to see which will return the most points. This season one of them will pick a team of highly owned (over 10%) players each round and the other a team of differentials (under 10%).

Ted Talks FPL

Ted has updated his fixture difficulty charts and investigated average positions of a number of key players.

El Statto

This week El Statto launched a new partnership with stats provider FPLDackel which has enabled him to update his website.

Fantasy Chat with Karam Tayser

Fantasy Chat reached a new milestone of 2,500 YouTube subscribers last week, excellent growth in its first three weeks.

FPL Take The Hit

Mick and Joff have been busy discussing whether or not to take hits this week as Wildcards loom large for the Fantasy community.

SCOUT ACADEMY

The boys at Americans Talk FPL officially joined Twitter this week. They also added a Player Spotlight section to their weekly videos to enable them to dive deeper in to their top watchlist players.

David from FPL In The Dug Out collaborated with Sam Bonfield on the role of the Dream Team in FPL, which has now had over 5,000 views. Much like American’s Talk FPL, FPL In The Dugout also launched their twitter platform.

Meanwhile FPL Talkings Points have just launched a new interactive map feature on their website so that FPL players from around the world can connect with content creators near them geographically. This map will include the content from members of the Scout Academy and the Scout Network.

Spotlight: Mini League Mate

Mini League Mate is a service that focuses on one of the most important parts of FPL: winning your Mini Leagues!

Mini League Mate gives a weekly data update on your leagues, including points scored and other key developments.

This service is divided in to two parts. Firstly the ‘Deadline Day’ mail. This is an email sent straight after the Gameweek deadline passes and ahead of kick-off in the opening fixture of the round.

The mail allows you to see exactly how each member of your Mini League has lined up for the Gameweek, including information on the most transferred-in and transferred-out options, most captained and average starting XI/formation.

At the end of the Gameweek’s final match, Mini League Mate then emails out ‘The Dossier’, a stat-packed breakdown featuring whose captain picks came off, whose did not, and how to plot through subsequent rounds.

The Dossier also contains charts and statistics such as:

Leaderboard Deep Dive

Mini-League vs the world

Points breakdown

Manager of the week

Biggest riser and faller

Best players in the league this Gameweek

Best and worst transfers made

Bandwagons

Squad value tracker

Chip tracker

Mini League template team and more

One of the great things about Mini League Mate is not everyone needs to sign up. The Deadline Day mail and The Dossier can be shared throughout the league via email, social media, messaging services. Alternatively, you can keep this detailed information to yourself.

If you have a cool tool that you’d like to share with the world, a social or video channel that you’d like to work with us to grow and monetise, some amazing tech skills you’d like to contribute, or just some great insight that you need to share, we want to hear from you!

Click here to fill out the form and we’ll be in touch.

