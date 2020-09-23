1938
Scout Network September 23

The latest content and updates from the Scout Network

It has been a busy week in the Scout Network as content creators around the world turn their attentions to Gameweek 3.

Every week, we bring you all the updates from those enlisted in the Scout Network and Scout Academy.

This features anything you may have missed, as well as an in-depth look at one of the Scout Network’s key personnel.

Ahead of Gameweek 3, the spotlight falls on a recent addition to the network: Mini League Mate.

SCOUT NETWORK

We Are Brighton 

We Are Brighton’s partnership with Fantasy Football Scout has been working wonders this season. After tipping Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) and Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) ahead of their attacking involvements in the Seagulls’ Gameweek 1 defeat to Chelsea, their key Brighton assets for Gameweek 2 were Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) and Adam Webster (£4.5m). The two centre-backs both kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win at Newcastle, Dunk stealing a bonus point too. There will be a new FFS Brighton article over on the We Are Brighton website ahead of every Gameweek this season.

FPLNymfria 

Nymfria featured on Glen Kightley’s YouTube Channel – Everything Arsenal.  She celebrated passing 4,000 subscribers on YouTube last week. Nymfria will be live again on Thursday with her Dream Team Stream, and will host the next FPL Wildcats stream, which features FPL Dave.

FPL Family 

The FPL Family broke their record for most-watched live stream last weekend, which has so far been viewed over 32,000 times. They have also been recording episodes of Sam v Lee – The Points Predictor, for the FFScout YouTube channel again. Each week they each choose a defender, midfielder and forward to see which will return the most points. This season one of them will pick a team of highly owned (over 10%) players each round and the other a team of differentials (under 10%).

Ted Talks FPL 

Ted has updated his fixture difficulty charts and investigated average positions of a number of key players

El Statto

This week El Statto launched a new partnership with stats provider FPLDackel which has enabled him to update his website.

Fantasy Chat with Karam Tayser 

Fantasy Chat reached a new milestone of 2,500 YouTube subscribers last week, excellent growth in its first three weeks.

FPL Take The Hit 

Mick and Joff have been busy discussing whether or not to take hits this week as Wildcards loom large for the Fantasy community. 

SCOUT ACADEMY

The boys at Americans Talk FPL officially joined Twitter this week. They also added a Player Spotlight section to their weekly videos to enable them to dive deeper in to their top watchlist players. 

David from FPL In The Dug Out collaborated with Sam Bonfield on the role of the Dream Team in FPL, which has now had over 5,000 views. Much like American’s Talk FPL, FPL In The Dugout also launched their twitter platform

Meanwhile FPL Talkings Points have just launched a new interactive map feature on their website so that FPL players from around the world can connect with content creators near them geographically. This map will include the content from members of the Scout Academy and the Scout Network. 

Spotlight: Mini League Mate 

Mini League Mate is a service that focuses on one of the most important parts of FPL: winning your Mini Leagues!

Mini League Mate gives a weekly data update on your leagues, including points scored and other key developments.

This service is divided in to two parts. Firstly the ‘Deadline Day’ mail. This is an email sent straight after the Gameweek deadline passes and ahead of kick-off in the opening fixture of the round. 

The mail allows you to see exactly how each member of your Mini League has lined up for the Gameweek, including information on the most transferred-in and transferred-out options, most captained and average starting XI/formation. 

At the end of the Gameweek’s final match, Mini League Mate then emails out ‘The Dossier’, a stat-packed breakdown featuring whose captain picks came off, whose did not, and how to plot through subsequent rounds.

The Dossier also contains charts and statistics such as: 

  • Leaderboard Deep Dive 
  • Mini-League vs the world 
  • Points breakdown 
  • Manager of the week 
  • Biggest riser and faller 
  • Best players in the league this Gameweek 
  • Best and worst transfers made 
  • Bandwagons 
  • Squad value tracker 
  • Chip tracker 
  • Mini League template team and more 

One of the great things about Mini League Mate is not everyone needs to sign up. The Deadline Day mail and The Dossier can be shared throughout the league via email, social media, messaging services. Alternatively, you can keep this detailed information to yourself.

1,938 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Vpan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Is Burke (SHU) an option as 4.5 mid?

    Open Controls
    1. Covid Martial
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Everyone's an option.

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He's in mine atm

      Not sure of consistent 2-3 pointers v his potential upside. Won't play every game though with their plethora of strikers

      Open Controls
  2. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    On -4.Gtg? 3.4itb.

    --McCarthy
    --TAA--Davies--WalkerPeters
    --Salah--Zaha--JRod--Son
    --Werner--Mitro--DCL.

    --Nyland--Mitchell--Justin--Bissouma.

    Thanks all.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'd play Mitchell over KWP... I think.

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Definitely

        Open Controls
  3. Goons
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Martinez (Steer)
    TAA, Saiss, Castagne (Lamptey, Mitchell)
    Zaha, KDB, Salah, Hamez (Kilch)
    DCL, Jimi, Mitro

    Cheers for any advice

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not sure I'd double up on EVE, would look at James to Zaha possibly?

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hez already got Zaha!

        Open Controls
        1. caldracula
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          oops lol

          Open Controls
      2. El Fenomeno R9
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why not,both great picks

        Open Controls
    2. Neo-Viper
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Zaha to either of the Manu asset who pops up. They looked very sharp since they came on. Zaha to Greenwood maybe tempting in the next week. Otherwise super team

      Open Controls
    3. Goons
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheer lads - could go Mitro to 4.5 Castagne to Robbo for the double up?

      Open Controls
  4. Invincibles
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    McCarthy
    James TAA Justin
    Salah KDB Son Podence
    Werner Mitro Jimi

    Took a -8 to get this team, should I activate WC?

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      What else would you do? looks ok tbh.

      Open Controls
  5. PatrickDawson1976
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Hi all,

      I play FPL DRAFT

      Harrison, Klich or Helder Costa?

      [Obviously, I don't have the 'luxury' of transferring in/out, so this will be for the forseable]

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    • Kloptimus Prime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      If Werner goes to 9.4m, the below could work. Thoughts?

      Martinez
      TAA Saiss Lamptey
      Salah KDB Rodriguez Podence
      Werner Jiminez DCL

      Bench Steer Taylor Mitchell(Ferguson) Burke

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks decent

        Open Controls
    • caldracula
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      McCarthy - Guaita
      Nyland - Steele
      Lewis - Saiss
      Auba - KDB
      Bowen - Periera
      Ings - Jimenez

      Worth a Wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. caldracula
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        McCarthy Nyalnd
        TAA Taylor Mitchell Justin Lewis
        Salah Auba Son Zaha Bowen
        Ings Mitro Davis

        Open Controls
        1. Neo-Viper
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Just do the obvious Auba to KDB and hold on to that WC for a rainy day.

          Team is decent for next 3-4weeks

          Open Controls
    • Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Most pointless tip alert

      Make sure your Wolves players are all parallel in the spine of your team. Looks optically spot on

      Same for Pool players or really any players of the same team

      Open Controls
      1. Over The Mounié
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Why do you highlight Wolves and Pool particularly?

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          Because they're due to be template if not already:

          TAA
          Salah

          Saiss/Semedo
          Podence
          Jimenez

          Maybe James and Werner
          Barnes and Castagne
          KDB and Jesus

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            49 mins ago

            Have Vinagre at 4.4, worth a few weeks i hope

            Open Controls
            1. Ser Davos
              • 5 Years
              47 mins ago

              would be good to get the status of Marcal

              May make Wolves a little less resolute too...

              Open Controls
              1. Red Red Robins
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                44 mins ago

                Im on WC mate, so waiting for news. If hes out for a few weeks hes in.

                Open Controls
    • Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      57 mins ago

      For this week.......
      Kane
      Jesus
      Who scores the most?
      Tempted by Keane, will put Werner in when Chelsea have a creative midfield.
      Already have DLC and Jimmy.
      Im leaning towards Jesus, but the Pep Roullette cant get out my head.

      Open Controls
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kane if you have KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Have KDB, and Son

          Open Controls
    • Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      Aww Spurs being so nice to Leyton Orient.
      - Paid for COVID tests
      - Spurs fans have been buying kits from their store for youth projects
      - Spurs reimbursing them 100k to cover costs of the postponed games
      - Kane bought the sponsorship rights to all their three kits and gave the advertising space to health care places

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Great stuff. I forgot Kane sponsored them in the summer, ironic they were drawn together in the Carabao and then for it to be cancelled in this manner

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          I never knew Kane sponsored them that’s class

          Open Controls
    • RED_ARMY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Who would you rather keep:
      a) Werner
      b) TAA

      Open Controls
    • Zio
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Rodriguez and DCL too much Everton in the same team?

      Open Controls
      1. HUATSHOOTER
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think is okay. As long as james assist dcl that willbe okay right? But anw i dont have everton mid/striker

        Open Controls
    • HUATSHOOTER
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mccarthy
      Taa james awb digne
      Asm kdb salah son
      Mitro werner(C)

      Subs nyland kwp rice davis
      Gtg? Or start kwp instead of asm?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.