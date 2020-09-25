Fantasy Football Scout launches Arabic language content

Just as football is undisputedly the greatest game on earth, so too Fantasy Football has become a truly global game, with FPL alone already reaching almost seven million players around the world this season.

Fantasy Football Scout has always had a global audience too, with visitors from 234 countries amongst the 4.6M+ Fantasy managers who have dropped into the site over the last 12 months.



During the last year, we’ve noticed in particular an uptick in both managers and visitors from the MENA region with countries like Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states. Whether this is due to the impending World Cup in the region, Premier League TV distribution or the success of players such as Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez isn’t clear, but what is evident from the sheer number of managers signing up is the enthusiasm to engage with the game. This is one of the reasons we’ve added a number of Arabic language partners to the Scout Network and why we’re now also running a trial to feature some Arabic-language content on Scout itself.



Whilst obviously many from the region will be perfectly able to read English, we recognise it is always preferable to browse in your first language, so in an attempt to support this growing community we’re going to be publishing a weekly article (the Scout Squad) as well as a few introductory pieces in Arabic – the first piece is here.

We need to stress this is a trial in supporting a new community and will NOT impact on the volume of English language content. Indeed, these pieces will not even appear in the main content feed, but you will be able to access the articles from the link on the main menu or by clicking here.

N.B. Commenting will be switched off on these articles initially whilst we work out the kinks, but will likely be added in the near future.

فانتازي فوتبول سكاوت يطلق محتوى فانتازي جديد باللغة العربية.

لا يخفى على أحد بأن كرة القدم بدون منازع هي أكبر رياضة في العالم، وكذلك لعبة الفانتازي أصبحت بشهرة عالمية واسعة. فانتازي بريميرليج تتخطى سبعة ملايين مدرب حول العالم في هذا الموسم.

فانتازي فوتبول سكاوت يسعى دائما للوصول إلى أكبر شريحة من المتابعين عالميا أيضاً حيث أن لدينا متابعين من 234 دولة و أكثر من 4.6 مليون مدرب فانتازي زاروا موقعنا خلال الـ 12 شهراً الماضية.

خلال العام الماضي، لاحظنا ازدياد ملحوظ في عدد المدربين وزوار الموقع من منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وخصوصا دول: مصر، الأردن، المملكة العربية السعودية ودول الخليج الأخرى. قد يكون السبب هو اقتراب قطر من استضافة كأس العالم، توزيع حقوق التلفزيون للدوري الإنجليزي أو حتى نجاح اللاعبين العرب كمحمد صلاح ورياض محرز، ولكن واضح جلياً لنا الازدياد الكبير في عدد المدربين المتحمسين والمتفاعلين مع لعبة فانتازي بريميرليج. لقد كان هذا أحد الأسباب التي جعلتنا نضم مجموعة من مقدمي المحتوى العربي في شبكة السكاوت حتى الآن.

على الرغم من أن هناك مجموعة من المدربين قادرين على قراءة المحتوى باللغة الإنجليزية بشكل كامل، نقدر أن هناك مجموعة من المدربين يفضلون تصفح وقراءة المحتوى بلغتهم الأم. ولذلك في محاولة لتلبية مطالبهم والوصول لشريحة أكبر من المدربين العرب، نعلن بإنه سنقوم بنشر مقال أسبوعي (تشكيلة السكاوت) بالإضافة إلى بعض المقالات التمهيدية باللغة العربية – المقال الأول تم نشره هنا

نريد أن نؤكد على أن هذه هي مرحلة تجريبية لدعم مجتمع الفانتازي العربي وأن هذا لن يؤثر على كمية المحتوى الإنجليزي الذي نقدمه كل أسبوع، هذا المحتوى لن يعرض بشكل مباشر في الصفحة الرئيسية، ولكن يمكنك الوصول إلى المقالات العربية من خلال رابط سيتم وضعه في القائمة الرئيسية أو بالضغط هنا

ملاحظة هامة: التعليقات على المقالات العربية ستكون مقفلة في الوقت الحالي إلى حين تجهيز قسم التعليقات ليكون متاحاً مع إصدار المقالات القادمة.

