Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 4

Fantasy Premier League managers have one more round before they can put their feet up for the international break.

A cruel Gameweek 3 has left many with more questions than answers as we prepare for Gameweek 4.

So the Fantasy community is here to help prepare you to go again, with a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:

Monday 28th September

19:50: FFS Match Day

Tuesday 29th September

7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats

13:00: FFS – Captaincy

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast

FPLH – First Podcast

Wednesday 30th September

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview

FPLW – Podcast

KingFUT – FPL Chat

Thursday 1st October

13:00: FFS – GW4 Points Prediction

16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

21:00: FPLBB – Podcast

FPLTTH – Gameweek Preview

FPLH – Second Podcast

Friday 2nd October

14:30: FFS – Team News

ATFPL – Gameweek Preview

FFF – Preview

Saturday 3rd October

7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club

10:15: LTFPL – Deadline Stream

Sunday 4th October

20:30: FPLF – Live Stream

21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

