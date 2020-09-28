441
Site Features September 28

Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 4

441 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers have one more round before they can put their feet up for the international break.

A cruel Gameweek 3 has left many with more questions than answers as we prepare for Gameweek 4.

So the Fantasy community is here to help prepare you to go again, with a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV

Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:

Monday 28th September

19:50: FFS Match Day

Tuesday 29th September

7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats

13:00: FFS – Captaincy

15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast

FPLH – First Podcast

Wednesday 30th September

15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview

FPLW – Podcast

KingFUT – FPL Chat

Thursday 1st October

13:00: FFS – GW4 Points Prediction

16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream

20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

21:00: FPLBB – Podcast

FPLTTH – Gameweek Preview

FPLH – Second Podcast

Friday 2nd October

14:30: FFS – Team News

ATFPL – Gameweek Preview

FFF – Preview

Saturday 3rd October

7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club

10:15: LTFPL – Deadline Stream

Sunday 4th October

20:30: FPLF – Live Stream

21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream

WANT TO JOIN THE SCOUT NETWORK AND PROMOTE YOUR CHANNEL?

Have you got a channel that you’d like us to feature in the 2020/21 season? Maybe you have a social account, cool tools or startling insight? If you’d like to work with Fantasy Football Scout for the coming season, let us know with this simple form.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

441 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Old and Slow
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Truly fascinating game week so far. I am glad that I picked the Man City score right... Even if I had the teams bassackwards...

    Open Controls
  2. Daithi Kavanagh
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Any1 any ideas on a transfer 4dis team thanks? Gk - pope,nyland. Def - James,Justin,digne,Mitchell,Taylor. Mid - salah,kdb,zaha,son,rodriguez. Strik - mitrovic,DCL,davis

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Downgrade Son to Soucek, upgrade Davis to Ings.

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Salah (C), TAA and Martinez tonight!
    Come on boys!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.