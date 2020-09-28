Fantasy Football TV Guide – Your Schedule for the Best Video Content for Gameweek 4

Fantasy Premier League managers have one more round before they can put their feet up for the international break.
A cruel Gameweek 3 has left many with more questions than answers as we prepare for Gameweek 4.
So the Fantasy community is here to help prepare you to go again, with a full listing of all the video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline…
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Explore the best video insights from the leading Fantasy channels:
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
Monday 28th September
19:50: FFS Match Day
Tuesday 29th September
7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats
13:00: FFS – Captaincy
15:00: LTFPL – Team Selection
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast
Wednesday 30th September
15:00: LTFPL – Gameweek Preview
Thursday 1st October
13:00: FFS – GW4 Points Prediction
16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream
20:00: LTFPL – Live Stream
21:00: FPLBB – Podcast
Friday 2nd October
14:30: FFS – Team News
Saturday 3rd October
7:30: TTFPL – 60 Second Stats
9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club
10:15: LTFPL – Deadline Stream
Sunday 4th October
20:30: FPLF – Live Stream
21:00: LTFPL – Live Stream
