Potentially late return for Rodríguez as Salah and Son get international break off

Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) and Son Heung-min (£9.0m) are two key Fantasy Premier League assets who will get some much-needed rest during the international break.

Neither Egypt nor South Korea have any competitive fixtures between now and Gameweek 5, very useful for their owners, or potential new buyers hoping to beat the price rise.

Salah’s compatriots are not involved in any action, South Korea’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is to restrict their international programme only intra-federation friendlies involving home-based players.

Salah’s Liverpool colleagues Sadio Mané (£11.9m) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£6.4m) are also missing the international break, although that is because they are currently self-isolating after positive COVID-19 tests.

An important task for Fantasy managers in the build-up to Gameweek 5 will be to monitor the travelling schedules players on international duty in other continents.

For the first time since the global pandemic began, South American players are flying to their home continent for all-important World Cup qualifiers.

Perhaps the most important of these is James Rodríguez (£7.8m), who will be in Chile playing for Colombia at 01:30 in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14.

After that big match, Everton’s in-form midfielder has to travel back to England in time to turn out for the Toffees in Saturday’s early Gameweek 5 kick-off.

Naturally, this same pressure will apply to Yerry Mina (£5.5m) while Liverpool and Brazil forwards Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) and Richarlison (£8.0m) will face the same around-the-world trip prior to the Merseyside derby.

Meanwhile, ahead of a 15:00 trip to Leicester on Saturday, two key defensive assets at Aston Villa in Emiliano Martínez (£4.6m) and Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) also face late-midweek South American World Cup qualifiers with Argentina and Brazil respectively.

While Mexico and Raúl Jiménez (£8.6m) are back in international action, their travelling schedule is much less gruelling. Both of their matches to be played before Gameweek 5 are taking place in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Australia’s fixtures have been postponed, which is good news for Mat Ryan (£4.5m) owners and a lack of matches for the USA allows Christian Pulisic (£8.3m) time to rest up for hosting Southampton in Gameweek 5.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) recently pulled out of the England squad with a minor hamstring injury and two more Premier League players could end up dropping out of Gareth Southgate’s group.

Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) and Tammy Abraham (£7.3m) have had their arrivals at the England training ground delayed in connection with a social gathering that the two players reportedly attended over the weekend. The FA are waiting for the pair to complete last-minute COVID-19 tests.

Dates below are displayed based on UK kick-off times. For example, Brazil and Colombia’s final matches of the international break are to be played on Tuesday, 13th October locally, but these both take place in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14 in the United Kingdom.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – Oct 11

– Gabon – Oct 11 Dani Ceballos – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Bernd Leno – Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Eddie Nketiah – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Thomas Partey – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13 Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Bukayo Saka – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Kieran Tierney – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – England – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Douglas Luiz – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – Oct 8 + 13

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 13 John McGinn – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Tyrone Mings – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – Oct 11

– Zimbabwe – Oct 11 Jacob Ramsey – England Under-20s – Oct 13

– England Under-20s – Oct 13 Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – Oct 9 + 12

BRIGHTON

Steven Alzate – Colombia – Oct 9 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 9 + 14 Yves Bissouma – Mali – Oct 9 + 13

– Mali – Oct 9 + 13 Aaron Connolly – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Alexis Mac Allister – Argentina – Oct 8 + 13

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 13 Jeff Molumby – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Leandro Trossard – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Joël Veltman – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Kevin Long – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Dwight McNeil – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Nick Pope – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

CHELSEA

Tammy Abraham – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Ben Chilwell – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Andreas Christensen – Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Olivier Giroud – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Kai Havertz – Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Callum Hudson-Odoi – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Reece James – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jorginho – Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 N’Golo Kanté – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Croatia – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Édouard Mendy – Senegal – Oct 9 + 13

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 13 Mason Mount – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Emerson Palmieri – Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Thiago Silva – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Timo Werner – Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – Oct 9 + 13

– Morocco – Oct 9 + 13

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Christian Benteke – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Eberechi Eze – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Wayne Hennessey – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – Oct 9 + 13

– Senegal – Oct 9 + 13 James McCarthy – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Luka Milivojević – Serbia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Serbia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – Oct 9 + 12

– Ghana – Oct 9 + 12 Wilfried Zaha – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

EVERTON

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Tom Davies – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Lucas Digne – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Abdoulaye Doucouré – Mali – Oct 9 + 13

– Mali – Oct 9 + 13 Ben Godfrey – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Anthony Gordon – England Under-20s – Oct 13

– England Under-20s – Oct 13 Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13

– Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13 Michael Keane – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jonas Lössl – Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Yerry Mina – Colombia – Oct 9 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 9 + 14 Robin Olsen – Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jordan Pickford – England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Richarlison – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Gylfi Sigurdsson – Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Iceland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 James Rodríguez – Colombia – Oct 9 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 9 + 14 João Virgínia – Portugal Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13

– Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13 Stefan Johansen – Norway – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Norway – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Neeskens Kebano – DR Congo – Oct 9 + 13

– DR Congo – Oct 9 + 13 Mario Lemina – Gabon – Oct 11

– Gabon – Oct 11 Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Serbia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Marek Rodák – Slovakia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Slovakia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jean Michaël Seri – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13 Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – Oct 9

LEEDS

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– North Macedonia – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Liam Cooper – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Mateusz Klich – Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Robin Koch – Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Germany – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Diego Llorente – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Illan Meslier – France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Rodrigo Moreno – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Kalvin Phillips – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Tyler Roberts – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

LEICESTER

Harvey Barnes – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Timothy Castagne – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Wesley Fofana – France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 James Justin – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13

– Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13 Dennis Praet – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Çağlar Söyüncü – Turkey – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Turkey – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Luke Thomas – England Under-20s – Oct 13

– England Under-20s – Oct 13 Youri Tielemans – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Cengiz Ünder – Turkey – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Turkey – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Danny Ward – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Harvey Elliott – England Under-19s

– England Under-19s Fabinho – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Roberto Firmino – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Kamil Grabara – Poland Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13

– Poland Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13 Joe Gomez – England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jordan Henderson – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Curtis Jones – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Diogo Jota – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Naby Keïta – Guinea – Oct 10 + 13

– Guinea – Oct 10 + 13 Billy Koumetio – France Under-19s

– France Under-19s Takumi Minamino – Japan – Oct 9 + 13

– Japan – Oct 9 + 13 Divock Origi – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Andrew Robertson – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Neco Williams – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Rhys Williams – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Harry Wilson – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

MAN CITY

Nathan Aké – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 João Cancelo – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Rúben Dias – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Tommy Doyle – England Under-20s – Oct 13

– England Under-20s – Oct 13 Ederson – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Eric Garcia – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – Oct 9 + 13

– Algeria – Oct 9 + 13 Nicolas Otamendi – Argentina – Oct 8 + 13

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 13 Rodri – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Bernardo Silva – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Ferran Torres – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Kyle Walker – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

MAN UNITED

Eric Bailly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13 David De Gea – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Dean Henderson – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Daniel James – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Harry Maguire – England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Anthony Martial – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Scott McTominay – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Paul Pogba – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Marcus Rashford – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Alex Telles – Brazil – Oct 9 + 14

– Brazil – Oct 9 + 14 Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Brandon Williams – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

NEWCASTLE

Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – Oct 8 + 13

– Paraguay – Oct 8 + 13 Ryan Fraser – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Emil Krafth – Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Sweden – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Northern Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Fabian Schär – Switzerland – England – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

SHEFF UTD

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Sander Berge – Norway – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Norway – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Oliver Burke – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 John Egan – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 John Fleck – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 David McGoldrick – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Aaron Ramsdale – England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13

– England Under-21s – Oct 7 + 13 Enda Stevens – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Scotland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Jan Bednarek – Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Ibrahima Diallo – France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Moussa Djenepo – Mali – Oct 9 + 13

– Mali – Oct 9 + 13 Danny Ings – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Shane Long – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Michael Obafemi – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13

– Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13 Will Smallbone – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13

– Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13 Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 James Ward-Prowse – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

SPURS

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13 Steven Bergwijn – Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Netherlands – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Ben Davies – Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Wales – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Eric Dier – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Juan Foyth – Argentina – Oct 8 + 13

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 13 Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Denmark – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Harry Kane – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Hugo Lloris – France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– France – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – Oct 8 + 13

– Argentina – Oct 8 + 13 Sergio Reguilón – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Davinson Sánchez – Colombia – Oct 9 + 14

– Colombia – Oct 9 + 14 Harry Winks – England – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

WEST BROM

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13

– Nigeria – Oct 9 + 13 Kamil Grosicki – Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13

– Republic of Ireland Under-21s – Oct 13 Callum Robinson – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

WEST HAM

Fabián Balbuena – Paraguay – Oct 8 + 13

– Paraguay – Oct 8 + 13 Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Czech Republic – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Poland – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Arthur Masuaku – DR Congo – Oct 9 + 13

– DR Congo – Oct 9 + 13 Angelo Ogbonna – Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Italy – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Republic of Ireland – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Declan Rice – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Czech Republic – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

WOLVES

Rayan Ait Nouri – France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12

– France Under-21s – Oct 8 + 12 Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13

– Ivory Coast – Oct 8 + 13 Oskar Buur – Denmark Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13

– Denmark Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13 Conor Coady – England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– England – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14

– Belgium – Oct 8 + 11 + 14 Raúl Jiménez – Mexico – Oct 7 + 13

– Mexico – Oct 7 + 13 João Moutinho – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Daniel Podence – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Pedro Neto – Portugal Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13

– Portugal Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13 Rúben Neves – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Rui Patrício – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Romain Saïss – Morocco – Oct 9 + 13

– Morocco – Oct 9 + 13 Nélson Semedo – Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14

– Portugal – Oct 7 + 11 + 14 Adama Traoré – Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13

– Spain – Oct 7 + 10 + 13 Vitinha – Portugal Under-21s – Oct 9 + 13

