Scoutcast Episode 347 – Making sense of the first four Gameweeks

Joe and Az are joined by Karam to try to make sense of a bizarre opening four Gameweeks of the Fantasy Premier League season.

With Aston Villa and West Ham United notching surprise wins against Liverpool and Leicester City respectively, the last set of fixtures were particularly odd.

Armed with Premium Members Area statistics and information, they use the international break to investigate why certain defences are performing better. Could the ‘new normal’ of this socially distanced, fan-free campaign be a factor?

Top attacks are also considered with Tottenham Hotspur’s revival as a goal-scoring force among issues picked out by Joe.

Meanwhile, Karam’s focus is on the best strikers to target. From premium picks to budget buys, there is plenty of choice.

Az ponders the merits of expensive defenders, when so many cheaper alternatives are delivering for FPL managers. His section of the Scoutcast includes a shocking fact involving the most creative defenders so far.

Elsewhere, there’s another extended ‘Rough with the Smooth’ section, as results conspire to bring joy, and certainly woe, to many in the community.

This week’s focus is firmly on the season so far and whether there are any lessons to learn for our trio. Next week’s episode will focus in more detail on Gameweek 5 transfer and captaincy plans, especially as most international fixtures will have been completed by then.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT