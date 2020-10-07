479
Scoutcast Episode 347 – Making sense of the first four Gameweeks

Joe and Az are joined by Karam to try to make sense of a bizarre opening four Gameweeks of the Fantasy Premier League season.

With Aston Villa and West Ham United notching surprise wins against Liverpool and Leicester City respectively, the last set of fixtures were particularly odd.

Armed with Premium Members Area statistics and information, they use the international break to investigate why certain defences are performing better. Could the ‘new normal’ of this socially distanced, fan-free campaign be a factor?

Top attacks are also considered with Tottenham Hotspur’s revival as a goal-scoring force among issues picked out by Joe.

Meanwhile, Karam’s focus is on the best strikers to target. From premium picks to budget buys, there is plenty of choice.

Az ponders the merits of expensive defenders, when so many cheaper alternatives are delivering for FPL managers. His section of the Scoutcast includes a shocking fact involving the most creative defenders so far.

Elsewhere, there’s another extended ‘Rough with the Smooth’ section, as results conspire to bring joy, and certainly woe, to many in the community.

This week’s focus is firmly on the season so far and whether there are any lessons to learn for our trio. Next week’s episode will focus in more detail on Gameweek 5 transfer and captaincy plans, especially as most international fixtures will have been completed by then.

  1. DRACARYS
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Jorginho or March for long term?

    Open Controls
    1. RocketMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      if jorg plays hes on pens... March does look attacking though.. its tough as Jorg was dropped 2 games ago

      Open Controls
      1. DRACARYS
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        My concern exactly. Chelsea mid seems to have a lot of options and that pen incident last match confuses even more

        Open Controls
  2. 03farmboy
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    If I use a transfer for this week will I get another next week before premier league is back?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Not sure if this is a joke? The answer is no.

      Open Controls
      1. 03farmboy
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Not a joke just didn’t no if we’d have 2 free transfer after international breaks

        Open Controls
        1. RocketMan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          no its per Gameweek, not just the week.

          Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      No we won't get

      Open Controls
  3. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Members, what are the best public tables you guys use? Looking for a few good xG, xGc, touches in the box, shots in the box, etc? Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jonty's goal imminent table is popular. Doosra also had one table which he used to post.

      Open Controls
  4. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC?

    Martinez
    Robertson • Chilwell • Saiss
    Salah • KDB • Son • James
    DCL • Maupay • Antonio
    (4.0 / KWP / Mitchell / Bissouma)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Nice. I have 9 of those in my current non WC team. I think that Midfield is ideal

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yeah it’s balanced. Want to get as much coverage on WC that I can

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          I’m dying to get Antonio

          Open Controls
    2. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      about as good as it gets

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Covers all bases I guess

      Open Controls
    4. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Not sure about so much in defense and so little up top. I like Antonio as a pick, but not for the next 3

      Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which WC draft looks better?

    A) Balanced one with 0.5ITB

    Martinez/Martin
    Robo/Chilwell/5.5/Lamptey/4.0
    Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish/4.4
    Kane/DCL/Maupay

    B) Heavy one

    Martinez/Martin
    Chilwell/Reguilon/Semedo/Ayling/4.0
    Salah/Sterling/Son/McGinn/4.4
    Kane/DCL/Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I am on sth VERY similar to your A) team - you can check below 😉

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Really like B

      Open Controls
  6. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC Team Draft #3
    Thoughts..? 🙂

    Martinez - 4.0
    Robertson - Chilwell - Saiss - KWP - Mitchell
    Salah - Son - J.Rodriguez - Zaha - Soucek
    Kane - DCL - Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      All good, can't really fault any picks.

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Very very good if your preferring Kane over KDB/Sterling

      Open Controls
      1. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        at this stage, I do.
        You can’t have them all at once.
        Kane is easily downgradeable to someone cheaper to free up funds for JRod / Zaha ➡ Sterling / KDB some day

        Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Nice and similar to mine, just would you really want to play KWP anytime soon?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        KWP is the best 4.5m defender imo

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Don’t see anything supporting that, can’t see more CSs coming, same about attacking points

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Eye test

            Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Link your team mate

            Open Controls
        2. LewanGOALski
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          same thinking here. Eventually one of Leeds fullbacks.

          He also might become WHU defender from GW8 onwards

          Open Controls
  7. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any comments regarding my wildcard team?

    Martinez | Steer
    Chilwell | Saiss | Reguilon | Dallas | KWP
    Salah | Son | Havertz | Rodriguez | Greilish
    Kane | DCL | Brewster

    The only potential issue I see is that I've got no MC attackers, but I'm ok with that until they have a striker back in the team and on form. Rodriguez and Grealish have been in my original team since gw1 and gw2 respectively, so this isn't a "points chasing" wildcard.... I activated it mainly to bring Kane, Son, Salah, Chilwell and Reguillon in.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why Havertz and Reguilon? Otherwise like the team

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Havertz may become Pulisic depending on how Chelsea line up and perform. I'm still holding on to the belief that they will start to click in their attack soon. Havertz playing as a no.10 will make runs into the box and he's shown some positive signs in his last couple of matches.

        Reguilon is a bit of a punt, but I think Spurs will allow him to get forward and he looked really solid in his first game with them. I also expect a few clean sheets as well, so he's just shaded it into the team ahead of Casgagne at the moment.

        Open Controls
  8. Holmes
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Jimenez to Antonio
    Podence to 4.5
    Ward Prowse to Son

    Should be worth a hit I guess? Low risk high reward?

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Jimenez has 3 good fixtures coming and Antonio's next 3 aren't great. I know fixtures haven't really meant much lately, but I still don't think I'd be making that move.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not sure what to expect from him after he blanked Vs "Fulham"

        Open Controls
    2. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I expect him to start firing soon (I'd be happy with 2 returns from the next 3) but if this is your only route to spurs forwards its not the worst.

      Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    On WC. Who to sell for Saiss? Lamptey or Justin?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Justin

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Justin

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Team as it stands with 1ft and 0.8m itb. What ideas would think of here? , I have been through so many, but like other peoples thoughts and opinions to.

    McCarthy
    James Saiss TAA
    Salah(c) KDB(vc) Son Hames
    DCL Mitrovic Brewster

    Nyland Podence KWP Ferguson

    Open Controls
    1. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      James to someone. Probably cheaper ( I like dallas) and then upgrade Mitro later?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I can upgrade James to Chilwell and upgrade Mitrovic to Antonio

        Open Controls
    2. RocketMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      I would get rid of mitrovic to either antonio, wilson, bamford,

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yeah agree but it can wait a week

        Open Controls
      2. RocketMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        i wouldnt bank on SHU conceding

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Looks good to save for now mate

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        23 mins ago

        My thinking to , cheers mate

        Open Controls
  11. RocketMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Heres an interesting one.. To get all my defenders playing (ie not 2 x 4.0 .. with 0.2 ITB) I can drop 3 defenders at 4.4, what do you think

    A) (mitchell + ferguson 4.0) Ayling , walker peters , chilwell (+0.2ITB)

    B) (mitchell) cooper (leeds), jermal lewis (new), jack robinson (SHU), chilwell

    what do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. RocketMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        really... I am swaying to B so that I have 5 that play... + mitchell will maybe get dropped soon

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          True dat. Just don't like the players in B I guess.

          Open Controls
          1. RocketMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            ye they are not the attacking defenders but it gives me more flexibility

            Open Controls
  12. mgilbert86
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Just did
    Wood + Sterling -> Kane + James Rod
    May have just made a kneejerk but seems like Ill be kicking myself if they haul again and burnley and city dont look right

    Open Controls
  13. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Netherlands v Mexico , yes I will be watching that

    Open Controls

