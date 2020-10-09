Meet the FPL Manager – Graeme Sumner (Gregor)

Meet the Manager is back, as Joe once again catches up with a Fantasy Premier League manager with an outstanding track record of success.

This time Joe meets Graeme Sumner, who is known by many in the Fantasy Football Scout community as Gregor.

With six top 10,000 finishes, including three within the top 1,000, Graeme is no stranger to ending a season strongly.

He also has experience of being within a whisker of winning FPL, after ending 2016/17 in 29th spot.

During this latest Meet the Manager chat, Graeme reveals his strategies for success. This includes being aggressive in pursuit of a good captaincy option, especially low-owned assets. With hat-trick heroes Santi Cazorla and Yaya Toure among his most successful captaincies in the past, Joe is obviously keen to find out who Graeme plans to hand the armband to in the coming weeks.

Joe discovers the importance of the eye test for Graeme, as well as his tactics for avoiding the growing ‘noise’ on social media and elsewhere as millions more join FPL each year.

Finally, Graeme reveals his Gameweek 5 plans, with more low-owned gems in his thought as he targets another strong finish in his already stellar career.

This chat is available as a video and podcast below. The previous Meet the Manager videos can be found here.

