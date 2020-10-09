290
Podcast October 9

Meet the FPL Manager – Graeme Sumner (Gregor)

290 Comments
Meet the Manager is back, as Joe once again catches up with a Fantasy Premier League manager with an outstanding track record of success.

This time Joe meets Graeme Sumner, who is known by many in the Fantasy Football Scout community as Gregor.

With six top 10,000 finishes, including three within the top 1,000, Graeme is no stranger to ending a season strongly.

He also has experience of being within a whisker of winning FPL, after ending 2016/17 in 29th spot.

During this latest Meet the Manager chat, Graeme reveals his strategies for success. This includes being aggressive in pursuit of a good captaincy option, especially low-owned assets. With hat-trick heroes Santi Cazorla and Yaya Toure among his most successful captaincies in the past, Joe is obviously keen to find out who Graeme plans to hand the armband to in the coming weeks.

Joe discovers the importance of the eye test for Graeme, as well as his tactics for avoiding the growing ‘noise’ on social media and elsewhere as millions more join FPL each year.

Finally, Graeme reveals his Gameweek 5 plans, with more low-owned gems in his thought as he targets another strong finish in his already stellar career.

This chat is available as a video and podcast below. The previous Meet the Manager videos can be found here.

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  1. Live Lad
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What is the best route for Son? 1 FT, 0 itb

    McCarthy
    Castagne, Saiss, TAA, Mitchell
    Salah, KDB, Mahrez
    Adams, Kane, DCL

    Subs: Steer, Soucek, Bissouma, Ferguson

    (1) Mahrez + Adams to Son + Brewster
    (2) Mahrez + Castagne to Son + Zouma/ defender till 5.0

    Thanks.

    1. AgentFern
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      1

      1. Live Lad
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks. Do you think Brewster is a good option?

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      56 mins ago

      Mahrez & TAA to Son & Robbo ? but 1 looks ok because Davis is a waste

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      1

    5. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Do you really need him if you have kane?

  2. AgentFern
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    KDB, Podence and Werner to Son, Grealish and Kane for -8?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Just move on Werner ?

  3. Whats the Huth
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who says that James has been dropped?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      He hasn’t started since he was subbed at half time but should gain confidence with Wales

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Could start the Southampton game if Azpi is earmarked for the follow games against Sevilla and Man U

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Just the uncertainty around starts made me switch to Chilwell

    4. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I ditched. Don't want that much cash in a maybe.

  4. Vikram Solanki
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    it's done - the PERFECT wildcard

    Ryan - Walton
    Saiss - Zouma - Ayling - KWP - Mitchell
    Salah - Sterling - Son - Rodriguez - Stephens
    Kane - DCL - Maupay

    1. Detritus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      47 mins ago

      Zouma rotation risk? Also wouldn't count on him to keep scoring. Apart from (maybe) that, it's very good!

      1. Vikram Solanki
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks

        on Zouma, I refer you to: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/10/07/the-emerging-case-for-zouma-and-chelseas-defence/

        but could do Zouma + Ryan --> Lamptey + Martinez

        1. Detritus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Interesting, hadnt read that. cheers

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      37 mins ago

      Only thing I'd think about is Rod to Grealish and use the money in defence. Otherwise it's what I'd WC to if I still had it

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        issue with that is I got J Rod at 7.5

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd do:
      Rodriguez > Grealish
      Ryan > Martinez
      Zouma > Chilwell

    4. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      So where is this perfect WC?

  5. Detritus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Please RMWCT lads!

    Martinez (4.0)
    Robbo Chilwell Saiss (Lamptey Mitchell)
    Salah Son Rodrigez Grealish (Bissouma)
    DCL Kane Maupay

    Any thoughts much appreciated!

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      9/10

      1. Detritus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        cheers. Lost a point for no city cover eh?

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          52 mins ago

          it’s only a transfer to bring one in 😉

        2. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          Personally would rotate Ryan with McCarthy and bring in KWP for Mitchell

          May need to down grade Maupay to Watkins or Grealish to Barkley though to get the cash ? but that would not weaken the team

          1. Detritus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            thanks very much for the thoughts, I'll have a look

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      47 mins ago

      Anything with Kane and Son is a 9+ for me

  6. HurriKane
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Who do you prefer more for next 4 gws?

    A) Son- WHU bur BHA wba (-4)

    B) Ings- che EVE avl NEW

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

    4. Dexters Laboratory
      just now

      Definitely A

  7. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    Everton are going to win the league. Convince me otherwise!

    1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Liverpool

      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Comfortable 2-0 win to the Toffees in the Merseyside derby

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      It’s Everton

    3. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nah it'll be Aston Villa. They're unbeaten too.

  8. Joey Tribbiani
    53 mins ago

    Sons ownership gone from I think 15% to 27% and 786 000 net transfers IN since GW4 started and not risen in price once...

    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Red flagged and hence price locked..

      1. Joey Tribbiani
        50 mins ago

        wasn't red flagged

        1. IRBOX ⚽
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          Pretty sure he was for a fleeting moment

          1. Hotdogs for Tea
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            47 mins ago

            if he was it was obviously in error as he didn’t actually miss a match

        2. Chrisitis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/EventsSCAndroid

          1. Joey Tribbiani
            45 mins ago

            oh I see, he was red flagged for a half a day, my bad.

        3. Jacky boy
          • 4 Years
          43 mins ago

          if red flag chances straight to available the price will be locked.
          son's red flagged changed to 25% first and then to available.
          there should be no lock in price

          1. Jacky boy
            • 4 Years
            43 mins ago

            changes*

          2. Joey Tribbiani
            40 mins ago

            yea, kinda thought so aswell and the fact that the website itself isnt showing anything at 'unlocks'

            1. Jacky boy
              • 4 Years
              37 mins ago

              he is not locked.

              1. Joey Tribbiani
                31 mins ago

                I agree with you...

  9. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Hi,
    I'm having difficulty with the RMT tool currently. I think it's because I have Nyland as a sub keeper however this player is not showing as an option in the tool (because his contract has been terminated). Has anyone identified this before?
    The only quick fix i can think of is putting in another 4.0 gk as replacement within the RMT tool.

    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      41 mins ago

      RMT is rubbish.. completely inaccurate. It’s a purely speculative tool

      1. Kip
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I have to agree with you on this one.

        Personally i’m really annoyed that they dont show any info on when they update the parameters.

  10. HaffNanner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    A. Chilwell Brewster Kane

    B. Robertson Grealish Maupay

    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  11. milanista10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    FFS League for Champions League fantasy reactivated:
    Code to join: 22SE9KSRKS05

  12. Chelsea91
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Saiss or Castagne?

  13. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    What time is the Everton v Liverpool kick off this game week? Is it every 15 minutes like last week for Liverpool 😉

    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      It's at 5 past Adrian

  14. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Reposting... Here here! Cast your votes please!

    1. SomeoneKnows
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      1) KWP vs Konsa
      2) Castagne vs Chilwell
      3) Wilson vs Maupay

      1. Chelsea91
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Kwp,Chilwell,Wilson

        I have Chilwell,Wilson and Maupay

  15. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    A) Sterling to Mane (have KDB)
    B) Sterling to Son
    C) Bruno to Son
    D) Adams to Antonio

    McCarthy Button
    TAA James Ayling CTaylor Mitchell
    KDB Sterling Bruno Soucek Bissouma
    Jimenez Adams DCL

    1. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nothing yet, wait for last day news i d say since we ll have unexpected injuries

  16. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sooooooo. Mendy is injured. Kepa is back in it! Good luck Chilwell owners!

    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      You get way more from Chilwell than cleanies...which are totally unpredictable anyway...

      1. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        25 mins ago

        Based on the 1 game against crystal palace?

        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          No based on how good he has been for Leicester, based on him being nailed on, based on Mendy not necessarily even being out, based on Chelsea looking better defensively on stats.

          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            3 goals and 3 assists last year and 0 goals plus 5 assists the year before that doesn't inspire confidence. Chelsea can look better in stats all they want. They concede silly goals on a daily basis. They had great stats last year as well. Look what happened.

      2. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        As a long term Chilwell owner when he was at Leicester, I can tell you that you don't get much more from Chilwell other than the very rare hauls.

        1. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Think you will see a different player at Chelsea imo

          1. Zim0
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            So it's a punt. You don't really know

            1. Jon Walter's Hatty
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              Neither do you, did I say I know what will happen? Your initial comment is about a keeper injury that many not even keep him out. Just a dig at Chilwell when you could just as easy slag off Pool defender owners with Adrian in goal.

              1. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                I'm going on his previous record of hauling in 1 or 2 matches and not doing much else. You're hoping he does more.

              2. Zim0
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Don't really have any love for liverpool defenders either but at least they have a record for 2 years of scoring and assisting a boatload of times.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Mendy may not have a serious injury, Azpil & Chilwell have tightened up the defence after James & Alonso we’re defensive liabilities ... and Kepa just kept a clean sheet for Spain

      Good luck without Chilwell 😉

  17. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    All of these wildcards will score 100 points... last gameweek.

    Crazy how reactionary people are and just get in the highest scorers from last week. I'm seeing Cresswell in teams when they have tot liv MCI in their next 3 games. I'm seeing midfield trios of Son, Grealish, Rodriguez - last week's power trio.

    Son and Grealish I understand because their fixtures are good and they have strong FPL pedigree, but Rodriguez I'm still not fully convinced on. 5 penalty area touches in 3 games and he has LIV sou new MUN in the next 4.

    Meanwhile, you see Chelsea with SOU mun bur SHU new in their next 5 and nobody has any of their assets anymore. I almost guarantee they will be the next bandwagon. They won 4-0 at Palace and yet for some reason nobody wants to invest in Pulisic or Havertz. Pulisic especially has the whole break to gain fitness. 8.3m. Nobody has him.

    City as well. Foden is still starting every game. He's 6.5m. City have whu shu in the two games following ARS (which could also be a big win). Would not surprise me to see the pendulum swing behind them when they score their next big win.

    Look ahead. Don't look behind!

    1. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      I agree on Rodriguez and Grealish but disagree on Chelsea and especially Pulisic.

      How Pulisic will perform is a question mark. We don't know what form he will be in when he returns, his minutes will likely be managed, he is a rotation risk competing with Abraham/Hudson-Odoi/Mount. He was on a good form post-lockdown but he also had a long run of blanks earlier last season.

      Furthermore we don't how he will fit in with Werner/Havertz etc. He performed significantly better when playing alongside Giroud instead of Abraham last season and if anything Werner's style is more similar to Abraham.

      1. Klaren
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Sorry meant to say agree on Rodriguez and Cresswell. Not much to say on Grealish anyway as he has both the fixtures and the form.

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pulisic is an unknown but a risk worth taking imo. You don't want to bring in players after they score 17 points. You want to get them in and make others chase you. If you wait for them to score 17 points before getting him in, you're too late already. The fixtures are there for Chelsea. They won 4-0 last game. They were the 2nd best team in the league last year in xG. All that Pulisic needs to prove to me is that he's fit and will start.

        I have Havertz right now, and he's going nowhere with an eye to maybe swap him for Puli. I'm even thinking about ways to get both in two weeks time.

    2. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      City have cl, screw Foden when Bilva fit plus Mahrez back in Pep's good books and Torres done ok. Chelsea look a bit pants and their attacking assets are awkard prices. If Ceesswell is in a lor of teams it will no doubt be with decebt cover for his cack fixtures

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        If Chelsea don't look pants, that means their players are scoring points and you are behind the curve already.

        1. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          why am i behind the curve? There's loads of other good options

    3. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hard not to look at the Kane/Son relationship and their fixtures.

      Bilva is back and Torres looks decent - I fear for Foden in that roulette now.

      Chelsea I agree but still maybe need to see how all their big guns fit in.

      Villa and Everton I agree to an extent - but they are free scoring right now and confident plus fixtures are decent to me. Can't see them slowing down just yet but the points will be spread out I think.

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      i think you are being a bit selective there.

      James Rod has 3 goals & 2 assists and is Everton’s talisman.

      Quite a few are bringing in Chilwell but fancy Pulisic but he hasn’t stared a game yet and we don’t quite know what is happening on the left and in attack with a Chelsea

      I will give you Cresswell 😉

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        I'm not. Rodriguez is on set pieces but not pens. His average position is not very advanced. I really don't think he's as essential as people make him out to be. Not saying he's bad. Just not deserving to be in like 90% of wildcard teams.

        Of course, if you have him already, keep him. But I don't think he'd make my wildcard team in an Everton double up with those fixtures they have.

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          James Rod is very cheap for what you get and an enabler with Son, KdB & Salah as a 4th mid and 3x6.5 up top

          What’s not to like with Salah KdB Son James Rod
          Watkins DCL Wilson ?

    5. Joey Tribbiani
      13 mins ago

      Chelsea didn't impress me at all, defensively or offensively, still watch and see.
      City will come good, they will be top 2 of goals scored.
      Rodriguez is still scaring for me, effective points against me from that Brighton game was something like 7 or 8.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Defensively, they had just 0.14 xGC vs Palace in their last game. They were the most comfortable clean sheet of the week.

        1. Joey Tribbiani
          1 min ago

          Reason they didn't impress because Palace offered nothing, I watched the game and can't remember a single chance Palace had. I can only remember Mendy catching 1 Townsend cross...
          Any other team with little more attacking threat and Chelsea arent so comfortable and fullbacks can't surf around opposition penalty area.
          That being said, yes Im looking at Chelsea, but not for next 2

    6. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I do not know if Chelsea are the next bandwagon, but getting Grealish vs Lei away, JRod who will be tired and arriving late vs Liv and Son at home (Spurs have scored 1 goal in two home games) are moves that if last GW did not take place, dont make much sense. Last week everyone was crazy about Jimenez and KDB here, now they are sold.

      It doesnt take much skill to get in a WC the highest scoring players so far but takes much more skill to get Mahrez, Auba, Mitro, Mane, Rashford now on WC and these players haul. Then everybody will get them and they will blank again. Auba is a great example. Started the season as ESSENTIAL in all teams, had a ridiculously high ownership like 45% (same with TAA) if i remember correctly. He scored some ok points, no double digits and now he has half ownership. People know he wont score only 10 goals this season, so hauls are about to take place. So why not buying him before he does and get a nice green arrow?

      I think the reason is that when you go to transfers page you see the players in points order. Not price, not chances created, not fixtures. Cresswell is there. Suddenly a player on WC cant think of a CPL defender or a Wolves defender because Creswell is in the list before them. People on WC try to squeeze as many players from the first page as possible, seldom go to the second and almost never to the third page.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        But we're not talking about FPL sheep.

        We're talking about engaged managers here on FFS. They should know better. They should be thinking deeper and trying to identify the next bandwagon.

        There's so little creativity in the wildcard teams during this international break.

  18. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hey fam

    A. Sell Podence
    B. Sell Adams
    C. Both A & B for -4

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Just B. Podence has good fixtures yet.

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers Camzy

    2. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      B to Watkins is a no brainier

    3. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  19. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Martinez (Forster)
    Robertson, Saiss, Chilwell (XXX, Mitchell)
    Salah, Son, Rodriguez, Grealish (Jorginho)
    Kane, DCL, XXX

    A) KWP + Wilson (0.5 itb)
    B) Lamptey + Maupay (0.1 itb)
    C) KWP + Maupay (0.3 itb)

    Going A enables a potential future swap of Kane + Jorginho > KDB/Sterling + Brewster if City begins hauling (assuming no drastic price rises)

    1. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

    2. Dexters Laboratory
      11 mins ago

      B) you'll be buying in Antonio by December anyone once he starts hauling

    3. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  20. Detritus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    A) Maupay
    B) Wilson

    1. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    3. Dexters Laboratory
      11 mins ago

      A

    4. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

  21. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Do you think it's too risky going with 3 defenders on WC?

    VVD, Chilwell and Dias/Reguilon
    With 2x 3.9 defenders.

    Got brewster as mid/forward bench cover

    Can downgrade richarlison to dcl to upgrade defence but I just don't like DCL!

    1. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes, especially with COVID

    2. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's stupid especially as very unlikely Reg and Dias will play all the games

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      too risky and Brewster is far from nailed ... madness I say, madness 😉

      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks. But brewster will be nailed 😀

        1. Hotdogs for Tea
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          have you ever seen him play ? 😉

    4. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      way too risky with covid around

  22. ElliotJHP
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    The Son snip snap snip snap has taken it out of me so far, dodging his points for fun.

    1FT 0.1 ITB, thinking about rolling to have more options ahead of GW6

    Martinez
    Trent Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KDB (c) Foden Barnes
    Ings DCL Jimenez

    Steer Burke Saiss James

    1. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ings Barnes to Son 6.6 striker is no brainier

      Check out gw4 and gw7. Great captiency option for Son when rest of big hitters have tough fixtures that gw

      KDB wont have it easy against arsenal. Especially if he plays deep like against leeds

      1. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        just now

        West Ham looking quite solid defensively, famously their cup final this game isn't it? Might give it a week and then see if Ings/Barnes is still the best way to do it

  23. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Walcott anyone?

    1. Dexters Laboratory
      3 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Jacky boy
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lol

    3. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Armstrong out he is prob nailed?

    4. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No brainer to get him in.

      Im going to do Salah to Theo next gw

  24. Who are all Lukakus
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    With 15.6m itb, would you do Kane + 5.0m mid or Son + 6.6m forward (Maupay, Wilson... etc?)
    I hope it stop all people choosing Kane over Son.

    1. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Son + 6.6m forward (Maupay, Wilson).
      This

      1. Detritus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Son + Wilson

    2. Who are all Lukakus
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not a Kane hater but beware that Spurs do bad against teams that drop deep. You already forget all the "omg you are making me CDM" joke on Kane when Spurs play against low block teams?

    3. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      the cool kids have all 4 of those options

    4. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son+6.6

    5. Who are all Lukakus
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      In fact it was a rhetoric question. How on earth you do Kane + cheap mid over Son + cheap forward?

  25. Detritus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Last two positions in my wildcard, mid price mids, and I can't decide from this lot:

    A) Rodriguez
    B) Foden
    C) Grealish
    D) Trossard
    E) Barnes
    F) Perreira

    Forget the rest of team, what do you think looks the best combo, form and fixtures, for the next while?

    Currently on BC....

    Cheers for any input lads

    1. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      AC all day long

      1. Detritus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        yeah? Sure Rod can keep it up? And Foden such a sweet way into man city.... Thanks for the input mate

    2. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      AC

  26. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Just noticed walcott had a double gameweek for everton and southampton
    Lol

  27. ameenkw
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who is the best option in a season long draft?

    I)ngs
    V)ardy

    1. Runaway
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vardy

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      V

