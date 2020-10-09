Football Index: The top players of the new Premier League season so far

Sponsored by Football Index

With international football taking centre stage over the next week, we thought it would be a suitable time to check on the stand-out Premier League performers in Football Index (FI) for In-Play and Match Day Dividends.

For those of you who are new to the concept, Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

Those betting with Football Index buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

In-Play and Match Day Dividends also offer a possible way to make money and give Football Index more of a Fantasy Football feel because they are based on each players’ on-pitch performance.

In-Play Dividends

In-Play Dividends are nice and simple. If a footballer you have bet on scores or assists, or your goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet, you get paid (for the first 30 days you own a share).

Match Day Dividends

Match Day Dividends are slightly different in that they are based on the underlying data that drives a lot of Fantasy games these days, such as shots, chances created and interceptions – most of which can be found in our Premium Members Area.

For example, a goal will earn a player 45 points as part of their Match Day score, whilst a red card sees them deducted 30 points.

On each day that there is a football match in any of the eligible competitions, Football Index ranks all the participating footballers by their Match Day score – and the leading players win dividends for that day.

More details are available here.

Even though domestic football is on hiatus for a fortnight, there are still In-Play and Match Day Dividends dished out in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, as seen in the above image.

It’s the Premier League that is the main focus of this article, however, as we look at how some of the star performers from the English top flight have been rewarded in Football Index in the opening month of 2020/21.

In-Play Dividends

Player In-Play Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season Harry Kane £0.66 Dominic Calvert-Lewin £0.52 Jamie Vardy £0.50 Son Heung-min £0.46 Neal Maupay £0.42 Patrick Bamford £0.40 Timothy Castagne £0.40 Mohamed Salah £0.34 Alexandre Lacazette £0.30 Andrew Robertson £0.30 Andros Townsend £0.30 Danny Ings £0.30 Helder Costa £0.30 Mateusz Klich £0.30 Reece James £0.30 Richarlison £0.30 Sadio Mane £0.30 Tyrone Mings £0.30 Wilfried Zaha £0.30

Football Index rolled out a special offer until the end of September in which In-Play Dividends were multiplied by a whopping five times for every eligible fixture.

As a result, the Premier League players who filled their boots with attacking returns in the first month of 2020/21 were amply rewarded in Football Index.

Harry Kane‘s six attacking returns in the opening three Gameweeks brought him 60p in In-Play Dividends, with his three at Old Trafford last Sunday earning him a further 6p.

With midfielders and forwards getting 2p for either a goal or orthodox assist, it doesn’t really matter whether they are finding the net themselves or setting up a teammate to score when it comes to In-Play Dividends.

The table below looks at how often Premier League players delivered a goal or assist in 2019/20 – although, as we’ve seen to a dramatic extent over the last four weeks, no two seasons are ever the same.

Player Mins per Goal or Assist Aguero 80.15 Bruno Fernandes 82.09 De Bruyne 87.99 Jesus 101.86 Salah 102.51 Mahrez 102.56 Vardy 114.19 Mane 114.31 Rashford 115.03 Martial 118.27 Ings 121.69 Son 123.15

Match Day Dividends

Goalkeepers

Player Match Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season Karl Darlow £0.03 Alisson £0.03 Emiliano Martinez £0.02 Jordan Pickford £0.02 Bernd Leno £0.02 Rui Patricio £0.01

Defenders

Player Match Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season Ben Chilwell £0.14 Michael Keane £0.14 Reece James £0.08 Gabriel Magalhaes £0.08 Ezri Konsa £0.04 Andrew Robertson £0.04

Midfielders

Player Match Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season James Rodriguez £0.28 Jack Grealish £0.14 Kevin De Bruyne £0.08 Jorginho £0.04

Forwards

Player Match Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season Son Heung-min £0.28 Mohamed Salah £0.16 Richarlison £0.08 Raul Jimenez £0.04

A player not only has to produce a stellar performance to be in with a chance of winning Match Day Dividends, they also have to beat the competition.

On match days where there are lots of fixtures across Europe, this can be a tall order – but far from impossible, as James Rodriguez proved when collecting both the Top Midfielder and Star Player accolades on Saturday.

A breakdown of his superb display against Brighton can be seen in the gallery below:









Betting on players who are in action on quieter match days, such as Monday evening, could be a good tactic with regards to Match Day Dividends: Jorginho and Kevin De Bruyne, for example, both claimed the Top Midfielder accolades on September 14th and 21st respectively, when fewer fixtures were happening elsewhere.

