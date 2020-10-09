294
Football Index October 9

Football Index: The top players of the new Premier League season so far

294 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Football Index

With international football taking centre stage over the next week, we thought it would be a suitable time to check on the stand-out Premier League performers in Football Index (FI) for In-Play and Match Day Dividends.

For those of you who are new to the concept, Football Index is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

Those betting with Football Index buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

Read our introductory guide to betting with Football Index here

In-Play and Match Day Dividends also offer a possible way to make money and give Football Index more of a Fantasy Football feel because they are based on each players’ on-pitch performance.

In-Play Dividends

In-Play Dividends are nice and simple. If a footballer you have bet on scores or assists, or your goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet, you get paid (for the first 30 days you own a share).

Match Day Dividends

Match Day Dividends are slightly different in that they are based on the underlying data that drives a lot of Fantasy games these days, such as shots, chances created and interceptions – most of which can be found in our Premium Members Area.

For example, a goal will earn a player 45 points as part of their Match Day score, whilst a red card sees them deducted 30 points.

On each day that there is a football match in any of the eligible competitions, Football Index ranks all the participating footballers by their Match Day score – and the leading players win dividends for that day.

More details are available here.

Even though domestic football is on hiatus for a fortnight, there are still In-Play and Match Day Dividends dished out in the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, as seen in the above image.

It’s the Premier League that is the main focus of this article, however, as we look at how some of the star performers from the English top flight have been rewarded in Football Index in the opening month of 2020/21.

In-Play Dividends

PlayerIn-Play Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season
Harry Kane£0.66
Dominic Calvert-Lewin£0.52
Jamie Vardy£0.50
Son Heung-min£0.46
Neal Maupay£0.42
Patrick Bamford£0.40
Timothy Castagne£0.40
Mohamed Salah£0.34
Alexandre Lacazette£0.30
Andrew Robertson£0.30
Andros Townsend£0.30
Danny Ings£0.30
Helder Costa£0.30
Mateusz Klich£0.30
Reece James£0.30
Richarlison£0.30
Sadio Mane£0.30
Tyrone Mings£0.30
Wilfried Zaha£0.30

Football Index rolled out a special offer until the end of September in which In-Play Dividends were multiplied by a whopping five times for every eligible fixture.

As a result, the Premier League players who filled their boots with attacking returns in the first month of 2020/21 were amply rewarded in Football Index.

Harry Kane‘s six attacking returns in the opening three Gameweeks brought him 60p in In-Play Dividends, with his three at Old Trafford last Sunday earning him a further 6p.

With midfielders and forwards getting 2p for either a goal or orthodox assist, it doesn’t really matter whether they are finding the net themselves or setting up a teammate to score when it comes to In-Play Dividends.

The table below looks at how often Premier League players delivered a goal or assist in 2019/20 – although, as we’ve seen to a dramatic extent over the last four weeks, no two seasons are ever the same.

PlayerMins per Goal or Assist
Aguero80.15
Bruno Fernandes82.09
De Bruyne87.99
Jesus101.86
Salah102.51
Mahrez102.56
Vardy114.19
Mane114.31
Rashford115.03
Martial118.27
Ings121.69
Son123.15

Match Day Dividends

Goalkeepers
PlayerMatch Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season
Karl Darlow£0.03
Alisson£0.03
Emiliano Martinez£0.02
Jordan Pickford£0.02
Bernd Leno£0.02
Rui Patricio£0.01
Defenders
PlayerMatch Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season
Ben Chilwell£0.14
Michael Keane£0.14
Reece James£0.08
Gabriel Magalhaes£0.08
Ezri Konsa£0.04
Andrew Robertson£0.04
Midfielders
PlayerMatch Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season
James Rodriguez£0.28
Jack Grealish£0.14
Kevin De Bruyne£0.08
Jorginho£0.04
Forwards
PlayerMatch Day Dividends in the 2020/21 Premier League Season
Son Heung-min£0.28
Mohamed Salah£0.16
Richarlison£0.08
Raul Jimenez£0.04

A player not only has to produce a stellar performance to be in with a chance of winning Match Day Dividends, they also have to beat the competition.

On match days where there are lots of fixtures across Europe, this can be a tall order – but far from impossible, as James Rodriguez proved when collecting both the Top Midfielder and Star Player accolades on Saturday.

A breakdown of his superb display against Brighton can be seen in the gallery below:

Betting on players who are in action on quieter match days, such as Monday evening, could be a good tactic with regards to Match Day Dividends: Jorginho and Kevin De Bruyne, for example, both claimed the Top Midfielder accolades on September 14th and 21st respectively, when fewer fixtures were happening elsewhere.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

294 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rotation's Alter Ego
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    New Community Article

    A look at Joe's Goals Imminent table and how successful it has been. We all know it's been pretty fantastic in the past, but how has it coped during such an unpredictable start to the season?

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/10/09/is-the-joe-leppers-goal-imminent-table-the-best-way-to-forecast-fpl-points/

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Great article!

      Open Controls
  2. slavkob
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Can you RMWCT please? Thank you

    Mendy, Button
    Chilwell, Semedo, Justin, Mitchell, Branthwaite
    Salah, Sterling, Son, JRod, Zaha
    DCL, Jimenez, Brewster

    Mendy will stay if he is fit, if not I will go for Ryan and KWP in for Mendy and Branthwaite or Mitchell. Mitchell will go out for Ferguson if PVA is back. Zaha will go out for Grealish if he blaks vs Brighton.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      And what about Justin? Probably losing his place very soon.

      Open Controls
      1. slavkob
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        KWP besides Mitchell or Ferguson should do with Chilwell and Semedo for long term, do you agree?

        Open Controls
        1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yes get KWP/Leeds defender imo

          Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yes.

          Why Zaha if you are only willing to give him one game if he blanks in it? Go with Grealish straight away instead?

          There might be a time where you want two Chelsea attackers. Go for someone else than Mendy in goal imo.

          Open Controls
  3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    The way things are going, soon DCL and Richarlison might end up being the same price.. Might be very risky given ownership and DCL's insane form but atleast for those who WC later do you think it might be tempting to get Rich instead as a differential with him being on pens? Especially for someone like me who missed the DCL train, although didn't get hurt much in terms of points as I had Wilson instead..

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'll have both plus Hamez after liverpool match. Going all in on everton triple up.

      Open Controls
      1. Martial FC
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Bold! I’m happy with Rodríguez & DCL double up

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nicenice. I'd get Grealish over him but I'd have to change formations and take hits for that so going for triple up for now

          Open Controls
          1. Martial FC
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fair. I’ll be upgrading Podence to Grealish soon. Giving me

            Son KDB Salah Grealish Hamez. Power 5!

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              Nice 🙂

              Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Richarlison has been insanely unlucky so far unless he just sucks which i don't think he does. I think he'll do really well so yes go for him if your gut tells u to.

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Very true!

        Open Controls
  4. abhirup780
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Dallas or KWP? (assuming no other LEE or SOU player)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      KWP is the less exciting but maybe also the better option to have. Still I would say Dallas.

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Dallas.

      Open Controls
    3. Martial FC
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Dallas

      Open Controls
    4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Dallas short term
      KWP long term

      Open Controls
  5. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Grealish or Barkley?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Grealish, but if Barkley is on pens, and it's a big if, he'll offer real value.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Could Grealish be on pens?

        Open Controls
        1. Martial FC
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s highly possible

          Open Controls
        2. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Maybe, but personally, I don't think it's that likely.

          He's never been our penalty taker. Stepped up last season after Wesley got injured and missed. Since then El Ghazi has scored, and Hourihane had the ball in his hand against Palace, before it was the decision was overturned.

          I think Barkley could take them on, but let's see.

          Open Controls
          1. avfc82
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Sorry, that was meant to say 'before the decision was overturned'.

            Open Controls
          2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Alright. Thank you!

            Open Controls
    2. Martial FC
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  6. Jacky boy
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    "Reguilon had a knock and we had to change him at the break but he is training at 100 per cent and he is available,"

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Thought that was me in the corner, me in the spotlight...

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Losing my Reguilon

        Open Controls
    2. Azathoth
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't worry.At his twitter account he wrote that a week is all h needs to be ready.(meaning next Wed).

      Open Controls
  7. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Saiss (Lee)
    B) Bednarek (Che)

    Open Controls
    1. Martial FC
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      A, no brainer

      Open Controls
    3. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
    4. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      A 100%

      Open Controls
    6. Sloane426
      • 1 Year
      just now

      10 years and you ask this

      Open Controls
  8. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Are any of you playing Sky Sports Fantasy Football ? If so how's your unlimited transfers team looking ? I currently on

    Patricio
    TAA, Lamptey, Mitchell
    KDB, Rodriguez, Antonio, Grealish
    Kane, Salah, DCL

    1.5m ITB for a Chelsea mid (probably Pulisic for Antonio) or to upgrade Mitchell after the favourable run of fixtures or if he gets dropped.

    Open Controls
    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep. Nice looking teams, fairly similar to mine. Not spent ages on it but two drafts at the moment, Will probably go A with Kane on pens and no mid bonuses for Son. Jimi is short term due to the fixtures for TV and him being a captain option a couple of times for them. Rodriguez or Grealish may go for Antonio in GW8 (or is it 9, numbers get messes up in Sky vs official FPL)

      A>

      Martinez
      Van Dijk / Lamptey / Dallas
      KDB / Rodriguez / Trossard / Grealish
      Kane / Salah / Jimi

      B>

      Martinez
      Van Dijk / Castagne / Dallas
      KDB / Rodriguez / Trossard / Grealish
      Son / Salah / Jimi

      Open Controls
  9. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Here's a Hypothetical and very random question, if you had to choose between your club winning the league title or you coming #1 OR in FPL, which one would you choose and why?
    I think I already know what the popular answer will be but would be interested to see what you guys think..

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
        18 mins ago

        Numero uno.

        Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Number 1, after my best start ever and with usual rubbish ORs who knows, this could be the year of the KANE

        Open Controls
        1. skodaole2
          • 7 Years
          just now

          This, if Spurs win the league I d be happy with OR 7mil

          Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        FPL OR1 but think this should be qualified with who people support (i.e. if you have seen your team win the PL)

        Open Controls
        1. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Excellent point, I'm a city fan so have been spoiled a bit in the last decade. My answer prior to that might differ from the one now 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Am a Chelsea fan... but if this question were would I rather win FPL or see England win the World Cup I would probably slide with the latter

            Open Controls
        2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Very true..
          A Leeds fan for example would give up anything to see their team lift the title

          Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      A haul from the United boys like Bruno could really mix up the fpl squads!

      Open Controls
      1. bigwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They'll also tighten up after that mauling could be future value in Def

        Open Controls
    3. Sean
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Is having soucek instead of bissouma as a 5th mid worth the 0.4m?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        For me yes 100%, the fact that West Ham have also looked is a bonus too

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          *looked good

          Open Controls
      2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        For sure if you think he will be used atleast from time to time

        Open Controls
      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        I think so, especially with players likely to miss matches due to a positive Coronavirus test.

        Open Controls
      4. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Depends what you could do with that 0.4 elsewhere. Both Bissouma and Soucek are looking good value, Soucek looking good.

        Open Controls
      5. Sean
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks all, agree soucek looks the better option as can see no use for the .4m elsewhere

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      I've decided I don't want to do a massive move or lose Havertz. Which transfer is better?

      I have 1.0m ITB and 2 FTs. I think I want to just use one.

      A) Wilson > Maupay
      B) Soucek > Barkley

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        B as it’s an upgrade I guess

        Open Controls
      2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        I wouldn't want to lose Havertz this week either, would actually considered captaining him if I had him.

        Probably B of those two

        Open Controls
      3. Catastrophe
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        B probably, A seems a little sideways although haven't checked newcastle vs. Brighton's fixtures.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Newcastle's are much worse.

          Newcastle have:
          MUN wol EVE sou CHE

          Brighton have:
          cry WBA tot BUR avl

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Hmm, good point. Although still decent chance of attacking returns against MUN, EVE, CHE, sou.

            Open Controls
          2. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Wilson has ASM!

            Open Controls
            1. Hy liverpool
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Maupay has lamptey, March Trossard actually he has a better team.

              Open Controls
      4. Big Cook Lewis Cook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        A imo.

        Open Controls
      5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Is Soucek your 8th attacker?

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          No. He's my 7th.

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Then I would say B.
            And Wilson -> Antonio after that

            Open Controls
    5. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      i have not seen one posting anywhere where someone is prepared to pay £15 to watch a match ,someone has got this badly wrong...

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        So what would we pay. 10?

        Open Controls
        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          honestly no more than £3 for me ,personally i will be glad to be able to watch soccer saturday again and watch the scores as it happens ,im not enjoying watching 10 games all weekend ,its too much ,#qualitynotquantity

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            3 quid? Yeah that's not going to happen is it. I watch three or four games a weekend, but in the US we only have to cough up $5 a month for NBC's coverage.

            Open Controls
      2. bigwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        agreed, it's too much

        Open Controls
    6. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Anything worth a hit chaps? 0 4 ITB.

      Martinez
      Digne, Chilwell, Saiss, Justin
      KDB, Salah, Fernandes, Son
      DCL, Wilson

      Working towards Fernandes, Wilson & Digne -> Rodriguez, Kane & 4.9 DEF over next 2/3 weeks. Sound like a plan?

      (Steer, Brewster, Bissouma, Mitchell)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Probably not.
        I would play Brewster over Digne or Justin.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          And yes, sounds like a plan.

          Open Controls
          1. Catastrophe
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers. Yeah will probably bench Justin i think.

            Open Controls
    7. Fit_to_drop
        35 mins ago

        On WC.

        Upto Xmas:

        Wilson, Maupay, Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Wilson - pens

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            I know Maupay is as well sorry, but prefer Wilson personally

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Tribbiani
                6 mins ago

                Antonio got pens aswell, aslong as Noble stays on the bench

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 3 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Hmm didn’t consider that. Good point

                  Open Controls
          2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            No DCL is a bit risky..

            Open Controls
            1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              just now

              NVM I thought you were going with that front 3 haha.

              If I had to pick 1 it would be Wilson although the best strategy might be Maupay for next 3 weeks and then switch to Antonio

              Open Controls
          3. Fit_to_drop
              17 mins ago

              Yeah, have DCL and Kane as my other 2. One slot left.

              Very hard choice. I like Antonio most but fixtures are curbing my enthusiasm. On current form, he/WHU could still score though.

              Open Controls
            • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Antonio won't be for that long, probably. Otherwise him.

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Won't be fit*

                Open Controls
            • skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Don’t think you need to worry about Christmas you ll probably have changed that player a lot until then. I d go with Mitro for the next few fixtures but if you want one of the three I d go with Wilson

              Open Controls
          4. Sotamendi84
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            pulisic or Jamez rodriquez (+0.5) on wc?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              James - but think Pulisic could significantly outscore him this GW and be a very cheeky captaincy punt

              Open Controls
              1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                This

                Open Controls
              2. Hy liverpool
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I don't think lamps is going to start him..

                Open Controls
            2. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              11 mins ago

              Both.

              Open Controls
            3. Evasivo
              • 10 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hamez for me

              Open Controls
            4. skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              I would wait before bringing Pul in my team. And Sou seem to have improved their defence after the Spurs game whereas Liv will have Adrian again

              Open Controls
            5. Sotamendi84
              • 4 Years
              just now

              cheers all

              Open Controls
          5. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            Everyone's commenting on the late arrival of JRodri from Internacional duty and the potential implications vs Liverpool but just realised Richarlison plays half an hour earlier than JRodri vs Peru... so both players are gonna be late arrivals... don't know exactly what to make of it tbh....

            Open Controls
            1. skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              I think Eve have the best chance after many years to have a great season so this motivation and the realistic target of beating Liv could beat some tiredness. And Liv may be very unstable in this game. Wouldn’t bring in an Eve or Liv asset this GW but won’t get rid of either James or Salah

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Yeah, just trying to figger out what possible implications can this bring to the table... if any...

                Open Controls
                1. skodaole2
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  My impression is that Klopp will try to tighten the defence and keep the full backs back, so wouldn’t be surprised by a low scoring game. If he lets TAA and Rob playing again high they could be destroyed. I expect a 1-1 that would leave both sides happy given the circumstances although I d love an Eve win

                  Open Controls
            2. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              24 mins ago

              Salah cap maybe? 🙂

              Open Controls
            3. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              23 mins ago

              Advantage Liverpool I think (Mina also returning late with Rodriguez)

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yes, good point!

                Open Controls
            4. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Don't Brazil play same day . . .Firmino and Fabinho will be home late too.

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Not that big loss for pool compared to Everton

                Open Controls
          6. Evasivo
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Worth playing Bissouma over Klich?
            Otherwise GTG?

            McCarthy
            Saiss TAA VVD
            Salah(C) KDB(vc) Trossard Klich
            DCL Ings Jimenez

            Nyland Bissouma Mitchell Bedna

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
              1. Evasivo
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                How bad are Palace right now tho?

                Open Controls
                1. Evasivo
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  And in form Brighton

                  Open Controls
                  1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Leeds are pretty good tho. And Klich on pens.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Evasivo
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Fair shout, 8ve already got Trossard in the pack but was tempted to double up given form.
                      Tho last two for Bissouma were Red Card and then Goal!

                      Open Controls
          7. THE WERNER DELUSION
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            @Miguel Sanchez Jaffa Cakes are not taxed as biscuits, please get your facts right on this important issue

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              My bad, it's all a bit confusing. Am informing myself with this piece.

              https://www.coventrytelegraph.net/whats-on/food-drink-news/jaffa-cake--cake-biscuit-13083980

              Open Controls
          8. THE WERNER DELUSION
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Also, as I'm here - you lot still think Werner 'easily' scores 20 goals this season?

            Open Controls
            1. skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Together with cup and European games I think he can

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                He obviously meant in the league.

                And I think he will

                Open Controls
                1. skodaole2
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Hehe I know, just trying to keep it funny it’s boring during the IB and I know Werner owners have been really frustrated with his returns. For me I don’t expect 20 goals, sth like 10-12 goals 5-7 assists seems more realistic, can see him being benched before big European games since there are alternatives for Lampard

                  Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yes. There are a ton of games. He'll get a bunch in cup games along with at least 10-15 in the league imo.

              Open Controls
              1. THE WERNER DELUSION
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                lol

                Open Controls
            3. Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Yup. Once Chelsea have a fit team I think they'll be very good.

              Open Controls
            4. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Maybe 14-15

              Open Controls
          9. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            What to do with this team? Mitrovic to Brewster and hope he will do crazy things in his debut for Sheffield Utd?

            Martínez
            TAA, Saïss, Lamptey
            Son, Salah, KDB, Pereira
            Ings, Mitrovic, Jimenez

            Button, Burke, Mitchell, Dunne
            2 free transfer, 0.4 million in the bank

            Open Controls
            1. skodaole2
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Jimenez + Ings -> Vardy/ Kane + Watkins/ Wilson if you can. Mitrovic our for Brewster I don’t know, are you confident SHU will beat FUL?

              Open Controls
          10. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Any ideas? Best I can come up with is:

            A) Holding -> Saiss (save FT)
            B) KDB/Davis -> Trossard/Kane
            C) VVD/Davis -> Saiss/Maupay
            D) Foden/Davis -> Jorginho/Maupay

            McCarthy
            TAA, VVD, Mitchell
            Salah, Son, KDB, Foden, Bissouma
            Jimenez, Antonio

            Steer, Bellerin, Holding, Davis
            Bank 0.9m, 2FT

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              just now

              C looks good

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.