1591
Football Index September 8

How to play Football Index and a guide to the match day and media dividends

1,591 Comments
Share

Fantasy Football Scout are joining forces with Football Index in the upcoming season.

If you’re new to Football Index, think of it as a revolutionary betting platform that works a bit like a virtual stock market.

Similar to player prices in Fantasy Premier League, the aim is to bet on the future value of the players when the price is low and then sell on when the value is high.

Now imagine you could do that sort of thing and have the opportunity to profit from FPL skills.

Well you can. It’s what happens at Football Index (FI) and Fantasy Football Scout will be dipping its toe into FI’s waters for the season.

Or, more accurately, I will. With a very modest £20 budget to work with, I’ll attempt to play the market, turn a profit and, most importantly of all, have some fun while I’m doing it.

Along the way, Scout will provide some tips on who to buy and sell while I no doubt ignore all that expertise and go for an ill-advised punt that lasts about as long as Martin Kelly’s England career.

GET STARTED WITH FOOTBALL INDEX HERE

So how do you play the game?

Put simply, you place your bet and buy shares in individual players and make/lose money based on the changing value of those shares.

Values change due to a number of factors, but like ‘real’ stock exchange shares, the key reason is popularity. The more people buy into a player, the greater his price, and vice versa. The trick, as ever, is to buy before values go up, and sell before they go down.

There are, however, many other ways to win on FI – dividends.

Many of these dividends give FI more of a Fantasy Football feel because they are based on the players’ on-pitch performance.

FI has just overhauled its dividend pay-outs and it’s not controversial to say that they are extremely generous, with a number of 100% increases in certain areas.

Dividends are awarded to owners of players who excel for their side, with bigger pay-outs for stand-out performances on major match days (10+ fixtures across Europe’s top five leagues/the Champions/Europa League and the European Championships). There are also awards for players who make it into FI’s team of the month.

All those dividends rely on the sort of match day data that drives any decent fantasy game these days, as well as the bonus point system in FPL. So a goal will earn a player 45 points as part of their dividend ranking, a red card -30 and so on. Defenders earn clean sheet points, while keepers also enjoy a raft of exclusive ways to make their mark.

One other dividend is different. And daily.

The media dividend is paid out to the player with the most mentions across a range of major media sources every single day.

Seen through the prism of the last few days, it demonstrates how Football Index works on a fundamental level.

Take the example of Lionel Messi. Talk of the pint-sized legend leaving Barca once and for all and this news has dominated the media recently, resulting in a massive jump in his price.

These things change, obviously, but the last time I checked it would cost you seven quid for a single Messi share – two pounds more than before he hit the fax machine, which is a huge rise in relation to his overall value.

And for those of you who can only think in these terms when talking about Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at just over three pounds.

Compare that to Harry Maguire. Despite being all over the media, FI‘s dividend doesn’t take bad publicity into account. It’s not a measure of infamy.

But the fallout of his recent press coverage – the Paddington Hard Stare from Southgate, being dropped from the England squad etc – has clearly spooked some owners into selling their shares in him.

The bottom line – not all news is good news with FI‘s media dividend, but it’s a daily way for a chance to win.

There’s even a set of in-play dividends to win from, with FI paying out on individual actions (goals, assists, clean sheets etc) by players for the first 30 days that you own them.

Like all the best games, the rules are fairly straightforward, but the nuances start to pile up as you become more familiar with how things can play out.

I, no doubt, will pick up on some of these nuances, and get burned by others, as I wend my merry way through a season of Football Index trading.

I hope you’ll join me for the ride.

And in the meantime, all the rules and regs can be found on FI’s excellent Academy Page here.

GET STARTED WITH FOOTBALL INDEX HERE

But don’t forget, this is gambling with real money, so always gamble responsibly: https://www.begambleaware.org/. 18+.

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,591 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dybala10
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dull question, but Egan or Saiss?

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Egan

      Open Controls
    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Can't ask that while the England game is on, already falling asleep.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Egan

      Open Controls
    4. The Sarjeant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Coady imo. Don’t think Saiss is 100% nailed.

      Open Controls
    5. GloryManUnited
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Egan and not close

      Open Controls
    6. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Talk of Marcal playing LCB, which would put Saiss under threat.

      Open Controls
  2. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Thoughts on this 15? Actually my first draft...

    McCarthy Nyland
    VVD Robertson Egan Bedna Mitchell
    Auba Salah ASM Lund Bissouma
    Werner DCL Ings

    £0.0

    Open Controls
    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not bad

      Open Controls
    2. conorbon
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Like the front 3 a lot.
      Been flirting with DCL in my draft for a while.

      Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you sure on double pool defense?

      Open Controls
  3. The Sarjeant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    When’s the new members area coming? I thought it was meant to be before the season starts?

    Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Belgium 3-1

    Kdb assist

    Open Controls
  5. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why are you all kidding yourselves you’re not going to Wildcard dead early? Just plan for the fact and then you save yourself a lot of anxiety and regret for at least a couple weeks

    Open Controls
    1. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Prefer to start with 3 benched assets and then rage WC the week after anyway thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’m watching you all do this on here, I find it funny and I’m tired of pretending that it’s not

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I was pretty sure about what I was doing last week, now I don't have a clue, even worse I'm not that bothered yet either, I might do a season where I make every single decision based on anger.

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Join me ed, it was always meant to be, think about it. Me and you. Against the FPL world. Together x

            Open Controls
    2. conorbon
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I always want to hold it but every time I blow it early like my tinder dates...

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sounds more like a Grindr date to me

        Open Controls
        1. conorbon
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          You got me!

          Open Controls
        2. conorbon
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          But seriously I will be happy if I get to week 4 with my wildcard intact.

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I got over excited and looked at what a WCGW3 draft would look like and it’s so embarrassingly better than what everyone else’s will look like based on the current template. Check it out x

            Open Controls
  6. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which is a better 5m defender?

    A) Dier

    B) Saiss / Coady

    Open Controls
    1. conorbon
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B either one

      Open Controls
  7. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who will be the next England manager?

    Open Controls
    1. Berbs
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Eddie Howe

      Open Controls
    2. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably Declan Rice

      He must have some serious dirt in the FA given how he gets picked

      Open Controls
    3. The Sarjeant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Howe?

      Open Controls
    4. conorbon
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Arsene Wenger

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Good shout.

        Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Don’t want that to happen

        Open Controls
    5. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bielsa

      Open Controls
    6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Literally anyone please

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Doesn't matter.Players not good enough

        Open Controls
    7. Amey
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Give it to Beckham. Follow the Trend of young managers... 😀

      Open Controls
    8. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Tim Sherwood.

      Open Controls
    9. St. Stephen XI
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Joey Barton

      Open Controls
    10. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Just scrap international football

      Open Controls
  8. conorbon
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which new signing do you think will be Fantasy gold this year and which do you think will be an utter flop?
    I think Werner will tear it up.
    I think James at Everton will flop.

    Open Controls
    1. zotter
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Got both atm

      Open Controls
      1. conorbon
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hahhaha so you don’t think James will flop then I’m guessing.

        Open Controls
    2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Rodrigo is going to score 20 goals+
      ASM will drop .2 and be lower than 1% ownership after week 3

      Open Controls
      1. conorbon
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rodrigo might surprise people, yeah I’m not convinced on ASM, I have him but Wilson might be the better Newcastle option long term.

        Open Controls
  9. Jonnyb40
      8 mins ago

      Davis or dier

      Open Controls
      1. zotter
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Davies for me

        Open Controls
      2. conorbon
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Davies

        Open Controls
        1. Jonnyb40
            2 mins ago

            Cheers, thats who I had but just looking opinions

            Open Controls
            1. Eastman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I have Davies

              Open Controls
            2. Jonnyb40
                just now

                Is he nailed

                Open Controls
        2. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 mins ago

          Took an early look at captaincy and West Ham and West Brom appearing in 5 of the first 8 fixtures... ouch!

          Open Controls
        3. reason17
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Hi, I haven't had a chance to catch up with transfers in the last week.

          Are there any issues with my team or any essential players missing?

          Mccarthy - Button
          TAA - Robertson - Dier - Egan - Vinagre
          Aubameyang - Son - Greenwood - ASM - Stephens
          Werner - ings - Mitrovic

          Thank you

          Open Controls
          1. zotter
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yes. Salah

            Open Controls
        4. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Struggling to stay awake, England are shite and Denmark are disgracing themselves for not having a go

          Open Controls
          1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Have a nap bro

            Open Controls
          2. Berbs
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Surprised you're watching, so many other things on tele/youtube

            Open Controls
            1. The Sarjeant
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I haven’t watched England in years, apart from at tournaments. They’re always so boring.

              Open Controls
            2. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Teletubes?

              Open Controls
          3. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I didn’t even know they were playing

            Open Controls
        5. XX SMICER XX
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Good to Go? Defence is probably alittle weak, I have £2M spare for W2 upgrades.

          Ramsdale
          BDavies, Mitchell, Lascelles
          Salah, Zaha, Son, Auba (C), ASM
          Mitrovic, Vardy

          Walton, KWP , Brewster, Shaw

          Open Controls
        6. cjk17
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Do we think Calum Wilson gets straight in the team and starts from GW1?

          Open Controls
          1. Ask Yourself
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            I do

            Open Controls
          2. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes I think so

            Open Controls
          3. zotter
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I think so yes

            Open Controls
          4. The Sarjeant
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes.

            Open Controls
        7. El Fenomeno R9
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Most nailed 4.5 defender to fill last spot?

          TAA - Doherty - KWP - xxx - Mitchell

          Open Controls
          1. zotter
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Lamptey. Or bardsley if you can bench him

            Open Controls
        8. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Was thinking about zaha, then realised it came down to:

          A) son and zaha
          B) Alli and havertz

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Havertz and no Spud is better

            Open Controls
            1. zotter
              • 11 Years
              just now

              This. Havertz and James

              Open Controls
          2. The Sarjeant
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            B all day long.

            Open Controls
          3. zotter
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Thing is not sure Havertz starts first week then has Liverpool. Mind you Zaha has palace. How about Son and James?

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Is James more likely to start than havertz?

              Open Controls
              1. zotter
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Probably. But has a golden game second week

                Open Controls
        9. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Terminator 2 just starting on ITV4.

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 10 Years
            just now

            People actually can’t watch on demand these days?

            Open Controls
        10. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          CR7 showing what world class truly is. Done it for club and country on a constant basis for years and years. 100 goals now for his country and second highest scorer in history of international football

          Open Controls
        11. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Planning Captaincies. Not a tactic I've really employed but inspired by Lateriser's sucessful "Upside Chasing" concept I thought this exercise might turn-up something... especially given the huge gains he demonstrated in having the right players when plum fixtures arrive...

          6 weeks feels like a good limit to have excellent VC cover

          1. (c) Salah (LEE) — (vc) Auba (ful)
          2. (c) Bruno (CPL) — (vc) Auba (WHM)
          3. (c) KDB (LEI) — (vc) Werner (WBA)
          4. (c) Werner (SOU) — (vc) Auba (SHU) (great week for Ings/Jimi too)
          5. (c) Vardy (AST) — (vc) Werner (CRY)
          6. (c) Salah (SHE) — (vc) KDB (whu)

          So could something like:
          Start GW1 with Salah and Auba + bench Ferndandez
          KDB in for Auba GW3
          Vardy in for Werner GW5 as part of W/C (fixture swing)

          Fitting it with other plans not too difficult.

          Open Controls
        12. The Mighty Hippo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I've given up trying to convince myself that there are any decent 4.5 defenders. How does this look without any?

          McCarthy
          TAA Dier Egan Saiss
          Salah Auba Havertz Rodriguez
          Werner Wilson

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.