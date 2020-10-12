115
Moving Target October 12

What can FPL managers expect from £4.5m budget forward Rhian Brewster?

115 Comments
One of the potentially most significant moves of the last few weeks from a Fantasy perspective involved a player who has yet to play a minute of Premier League football.

Sheffield United completed the signing of 20-year-old Rhian Brewster for a reported £23.5m at the beginning of October, with the former Liverpool striker signing a five-year deal with the Blades.

Priced up at £4.5m by Fantasy Premier League upon the game’s relaunch earlier this summer, Brewster would have likely been nothing but non-playing bench fodder had he remained on Merseyside for the rest of 2020/21.

His move to Bramall Lane likely ensures game-time, however, and he has understandably caught the eye of the Fantasy community over the last fortnight.

Already transferred in by over 100,000 FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 5, Brewster could be the bargain-bin ‘enabler’ many of us have longed for in attack.

THE HISTORY

.

Born in London at the turn of the Millennium, Brewster progressed through Chelsea’s academy system before being snapped up by Liverpool in 2015.

Promising goalscoring displays for the under-18s and under-23s edged him closer to the first-team squad but an ankle injury sustained at the beginning of 2018 effectively cost him an entire year of development, with the then-teenage striker not making his competitive Liverpool debut until September 2019.

Three cup appearances for the Reds was the sum total of Brewster’s involvement in the senior set-up before a loan move to Swansea City was agreed upon at the beginning of this calendar year and it was during his time in Wales that the young forward made huge strides, scoring 11 goals in 22 Championship and play-off appearances for the Swans.

Returning to Merseyside in the summer, Brewster caught the eye in pre-season with three goals in Liverpool’s tour of Austria.

Capped by his country at four different age levels, Brewster has yet to open his account for the England under-21s despite having made eight appearances for the Young Lions.

The Statistics

With precious little to go off from his time at Liverpool, we turn to Brewster’s half-season spell at Swansea for a closer look at his statistical output – with the obvious caveat that numbers recorded in the Championship aren’t always a reliable gauge.

The breakdown of his 11 goals in the English second tier showed the variety of his play, with two poacher’s strikes coming from inside the six-yard box and three arriving from outside the opposition area.

Compared to three other notable names who came up from the Championship last season, Brewster lags behind for most metrics.

This can be partly mitigated by considering the team he played for, however: Swansea were ranked only tenth for goal attempts in 2019/20, behind Leeds United, Brentford and Fulham for shots registered, goals scored and possession.

When we assess goal conversion rate, Brewster was the most clinical with 20.4% of his opportunities finding the back of the net.

PlayerMins per goalMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per shot on targetGoal conversion rate
Brewster168.434.347.571.220.4%
Bamford216.524.227.161.911.2%
Watkins170.433.136.985.219.4%
Mitrovic139.224.031.263.517.2%

Indeed, his 11 strikes came from an expected goals (xG) total of 7.91 – suggesting he was either very lucky or, as appears more likely from what we are about to discuss, that his finishing is a real strength.

PLAYING STYLE

Brewster is, in the words of former boss Jurgen Klopp, a “natural goalscorer”.

That sentiment was repeated by his new manager, Chris Wilder, who said upon the striker’s move to South Yorkshire:

He’s a natural goalscorer. He finishes from any aspect, whether it is in the air or whether it’s spectacular goals, free-kicks or off his shin – he has a lovely habit of scoring goals, which is crucial in the Premier League.

The compilation video of his 11 Championship goals below highlights Brewster’s predatory instincts, with the bulk of them being opportunistic, first-time strikes – a valuable quality to have in the Premier League when half a yard of space is perhaps all a forward will get.

A complete lack of assists also betrays a slightly selfish streak (in the best possible sense) and Brewster created just 11 chances in his 22 appearances for the Swans, averaging a key pass only once every 168.4 minutes; not many Premier League forwards had inferior rates to that in 2019/20.

The player himself said at the beginning of October:

I am ready to come in and show everyone what I’ve got. It is a team that creates a lot of chances, the three at the back, overlapping, they get crosses into the box and that’s my game – being in the box, finding space and one and two touch finishes. That’s what I am going to try and do, and try and score goals for Sheffield United.

THE PROSPECTS

The prospect of a playing £4.5m forward in FPL is often an irresistible one, as an on-song Mason Greenwood (£7.4m) proved towards the end of 2019/20.

With so little money needed to be spent on this ‘eighth attacker’, it opens up cash to be reinvested elsewhere on a power five in midfield or premium options at the back.

Below Patrick Bamford‘s (£5.8m) price point, there really isn’t a great deal elsewhere among budget forwards, with Callum Robinson (£5.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) about the pick of the bunch at present.

Even then, Brewster offers a saving a whole one million on those two strikers.

First, the caveats.

Sheffield United aren’t renowned for their goalscoring exploits, having found the back of the net on just one occasion so far this season. Even their hugely successful campaign in 2019/20 was predicated on a solid defence, and only four Premier League clubs scored fewer goals than the Blades.

Brewster could maybe help improve his new side’s goalscoring output (they missed over two-thirds of their big chances last season) but he will need service all the same, and the fact is that only Crystal Palace carved out fewer opportunities than Wilder’s troops in 2019/20.

Then there is the possibility of rotation.

Wilder chopped and changed his front two with frustrating regularity in 2019/20, with not one of his forwards starting more than 24 of the Blades’ 38 Premier League games.

Oli McBurnie (£5.8m) was, as Brewster is now, Sheffield United’s record signing when he moved from Swansea in August 2019 but he started just six of the Blades’ first 17 league matches last season as his integration began at a slow pace.

In McBurnie, David McGoldrick (£5.4m), the out-of-position Oliver Burke (£4.5m), Lys Mousset (£5.8m) and Billy Sharp (£5.8m), Brewster has some serious competition for his place when everyone is fit.

The good news on that front is that three of those players could potentially be unavailable in Gameweek 5: Mousset is a medium-term absentee with a toe problem and Burke and McGoldrick both picked up injuries on international duty this week.

Wilder had already pledged that Brewster would “be involved” against Fulham next weekend, although to what extent remains to be seen as the youngster needs a lot of “conditioning” work given that he has not had much competitive action of late.

Benchings are likely to happen, then, particularly in periods of fixture congestion, but this is a £4.5m forward we are talking about and minutes of any variety are a boon at that price point.

While completely unproven at the highest level and with the disclaimer that Sheffield United aren’t a free-flowing attacking side, that instinctive eye for goal we saw at Swansea earlier this year does give cause for optimism.

Before he has even kicked a ball in the Premier League, he already looks to be the pick of the options for those Fantasy managers considering a 3-5-2 or 4-4-2 set-up.

Time will tell over the coming weeks and months if he can actually become something other than an emergency substitute in FPL. If he hits the ground running ahead of the Blades’ fixture swing in Gameweek 9, it’s not an exaggeration to say that he could be the catalyst for a new ‘template’ squad.

  1. The Handsome Hunk
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    bought brewster already!

  2. Daniel Exeter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    What about Robertson and Mahrez > Chillwell and Son for a -4?

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      no

  3. Stram Dunk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Start Brewster or Podence?

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      I am likely to start Brewster.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Wolves will be more prolific.

        1. The Handsome Hunk
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Podence will likely to get max a assist likely. Overall Wolves form is down as well. Plus he will be sub around 70'

  4. Vazza
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Callum Wilson or Ollie Watkins?

    1. MarcusAurelius
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wilson definitely. Watkins has had one good game

    2. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Watkins will get more chances to finish off his one little chance. Newcastle will struggle going forward.

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        This. Compare the supply lines.

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Callum

    4. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Villa look sharp. Grealish + McGinn both on top form. Can't say the same for Newcastle. Only downside is Pens (Wilson on, Watkins not). I'd expect a goal/attacking return every other game from them both as it is — so realluy not much in it. So Watkins + 0.5m edges it for me.

  5. Vasqujg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Coup Doeil says - Nah

    Coaches always say something nice about a young kid, then send them packing. Keeping Origi and Minimino for no good reason

  6. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    I'd liken Brewster to last year's Lundstram, remembering what an unknown and unexpected asset he was. If you have Brewster now, you'd have a dilemma - if you start him, which expensive asset do you drop? Probably the best course is to have him as first sub, in the knowledge that one or more of your starters may well return from the Int break unavailable.

    Me, I'm happy to wait and see. If he scores a couple of goals in Blades' first 4 matches, Wilder will ink him onto the teamsheet and the bandwagon will be underway. I don't mind missing out on a few points and paying 4.7. More likely, he'll regularly return 1 or 2 points and owners who start him will get frustrated.

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Managers going 3-5-2(like me) will cement Brewster in the squad. Definitely he will rotate with Mid/Def according to the fixtures but that punt I am willing to take early and load up with 5 BIG midfield for foreseeable future.

    2. Saka_me_sideways
      3 mins ago

      I’ve got him in on a WC as I plan to play a 3-5-2,
      If he sits on the bench and scores 1-2 points then so be it. I think the frustration will come when he starts hauling on the bench, but I see that as a good problem to have and a bit of a win-win.

    3. Hattrick Harry
      just now

      Brewster will be in heavy rotation and thus is not suitable for regular fpl points. I'm looking elsewhere and now happy with Kane/DCL/Bamford combo.

  7. tomasjj
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I would wait five games or so before switching formation based on Brewster.
    Re-working that takes some transfers if it doesn't work.

    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't it be a straight swap for 4.5 mid with cheapest striker? So easy to switch to 352 with 2FT?

  8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Now as Kane is not fully fit who would be your captain for next GW?

    Open Controls
    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      52 mins ago

      And VC?

    2. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Salah will get lot of chances. Plus Pens will be bonus. I think he should do well.

      1. Limbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        As an Evertonian I do not agree. And as an Evertonian I do agree.

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Son with KDB vice

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Son.

  9. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who to bring in out of these 3? Currently on C

    A) Watkins
    B) Maupay
    C) Antonio

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A and B. in 3-5 weeks time Maupay/Watkins to Antonio.

      1. De Gea is GOAT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate

    2. Hot Fuzz
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Here it is again....gut feeling right?....i would punt on c same as you. You might be 3 weeks ahead of everybody else. I am going to do this next week. Antonio's numbers are mouth watering and he could be fixture proof

      1. De Gea is GOAT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        hahaha you must think im insane man. Nah not gut feeling this time. Purely eye test and stats. Maupay and Watkins do have better fixtures thought :/

        1. Hot Fuzz
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not thinking your insane at all. There are no fans and somehow fixtures don't count at this very moment. Otherwise I can't explain these silly ice hockey results. From my end I am going with c next week.

        2. Hot Fuzz
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I also think the refs are on crack ..to many to soft spot kicks given.i mean look at the Chelsea game there was nothing in it.striker passes the ball ,defender try to stop that pass ,striker uses the leg to fall over it..penalty ..?crazy.... that means the defenders are not more allowed to do anything only wait until the attacker lost the ball for good......way way to soft.imo

    3. hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      B only and then switch B to C in GWK 8/9/10

  10. tisza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Started with Brewster as thought he would move early season. like Greenwood he might need to grow into season.
    Going to be a lot wailing about people benching his points during the season 🙂
    But the option of a power 5 mid seems so strong with so many players there.
    Brewster also is an easyish upgrade to the likes of Watkins, Maupay etc if needed.

    1. hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I've had Brewster since Gwk 1 for this reason. I think he's an unbelievably good option

  11. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Do you think James will play RB this gw ?

    1. theplayer
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Highly unlikely. Won 4-0 last game without him so why change it

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      no

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think there is a chance as Azpi may be earmarked for the Sevilla and United games immediately after. Am a Reece James owner so maybe wishful thinking but am gonna risk it and play him.

  12. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Worried about benching the wrong player..

    A) Taylor (wba)
    B) Coady (lee)
    C) Justin (AVL)

    Who to bench?

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      Transfer out one for Ferguson

      1. Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Already on a (- 4) this week.

  13. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sterling captain ? Anyone ?
    Tierney is injured...

    1. Bruno Commando
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      I have Sterling and is thinking about it too. Arsenal seems to be going in the right direction though..

    2. Hattrick Harry
      44 mins ago

      Jimenez would be an excellent for this week as two Leeds CBS injured in int duty - both Cooper and his reserve Llorente are down.

      1. Rhinos
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Don't know if out yet plus Stuijck is a solid replacement and besides if Jimi can't score v Fulham there's no way I'd cap him v Leeds regardless of who's playing cb

        1. Hattrick Harry
          23 mins ago

          Last time Struijk/Koch gave up solid 4 goals and now it can be about same against wolves. Jimmy would be my choice if I had him.

          1. Rhinos
            • 7 Years
            18 mins ago

            Wolves ain't Liverpool and that was the first time they'd ever played together. Besides it's not about Leeds its about Wolves not being explosive enough to cap Jimi

    3. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      So is Sterling

    4. BurnMyBread
      36 mins ago

      Bellerin is a better option than Tierney anyway, especially with Partey coming in.

      1. BurnMyBread
        just now

        Talking about Arsenal assets after their hard fixtures. Sorry, misunderstood the OP.

    5. hewittj1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      yea, i've had it on Sterling all week tbh

  14. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    How does my WC draft no. 5887 look?

    Martinez
    Robbo Saiss Chilwell
    Salah Sterling Son JRod
    Maupay Wilson DCL

    Steer Bissouma Lamptey Mitchell

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Wilson to Watkins and keep ITB for rainy days.

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Wilson on Pens. Watkins won't be playing LIV every gameweek.

    2. Bruno Commando
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Looks fine but will recommend getting Ferguson over Mitchell.

    3. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      makes no sense to me not picking Brewster

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        For me, it's very simple. I have 3 forwards who are likely to outscore Brewster. I intend to start my 3 forwards every GW without rotation.

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Same here

        2. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          26 mins ago

          yeah but you're not on a wc. Besides we gotta bench someone and I can equally find 5 mids that'll outscore Bissouma/Soucek

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            20 mins ago

            I wouldn't get Brewster if I was on a WC. Cheapest, 3rd forward would be Watkins because Villa look like they'll create a lot more chances than Blades. If I were wrong it would be easy to downgrade Watkins to Brewster, whereas if I later wanted to lose Brewster I'd need 2FT or a hit.

            1. Rhinos
              • 7 Years
              12 mins ago

              Why would you want to sell Brewster anymore than Bissouma though? That's my point. The potential upside of Brewster makes him a no brainer wc pick imo even though I do get why you'd want 3 better strikers

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        I don't have a crystal ball to see how he will perform in his new team. Will watch first, then decide if I want to bring him in. Easy to do at 4.5M.

        1. Rhinos
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          bit pointless posting your wc if you're gonna dismiss every other opinion

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Not being dismissive, I just don't see why I should include a player that is not used to regular starts, in a completely new team on a WC. I will wait and see. And just like Andy above, I intend to start all my strikers always.

            1. Rhinos
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              this is my point though, yes I get why you want 3 better strikers but we have to bench an attacker it's part of the rules. The potential upside of Brewster is game changing and if it tanks it's no big deal as he can rot on bench

    4. Chelsea91
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Same except Grealish for James and Bissouma for Mc Carthy

  15. Rhinos
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    I'm convinced those people who don't want Brewster are looking at him in the wrong light. Oli McBurnie last season got 86pts. Not great but guess what, none of the defenders who started this season at 4.5m beat that total, not one yet we're all starting one every week and happy to do so coz it allows upgrades further up the pitch, Brewster can do the same job

    1. Hattrick Harry
      32 mins ago

      Yes, he is option in bench, not in starting 11. He will get huge amount of 1p.

      1. Rhinos
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        You don't know that you're just guessing, such a low risk gamble as can rot on bench if wrong

    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That logic depends on your formation and risks/chances

  16. Amey
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    Has anyone created something of a plan which gives you best rotation with Leicester defensively ??

    1. The Handsome Hunk
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Leeds.?

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Villa cover the tough Leicester games in 6, 9, 14 and 15

  17. tim
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Mitro to DCL for free?

    McCarthy
    Mitchell Taa Saiss Doherty
    KDB Salah Son Podence
    Werner Mitro

    Nyland Bissouma KWP Davis

    Cheers!

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Might be time to look elsewhere beyond DCL - Antonio and Watkins next time big things?

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Mitro to DCL - I would in a flash.
        Beyond DCL - why? I myself have DCL and Watkins. Antonio could be good but after GW8 maybe.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hi Tim, just wanted to say.........Arise, Sir Tim!

  18. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which option to play, James or Justin, or take a hit for Chilwell?

    A) Justin (AVL)
    B) James (SOT)
    C) Chilwell (SOT) -4

    1. Deadeye367
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would play Justin and leave the hit

    2. Sloane426
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    4. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  19. Deadeye367
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Current WC draft, what would you change?

    £0.3m ITB

    Martinez / Forster
    Robertson / Chilwell / Saiss / Dallas / Mitchell
    Salah / Son / JRod / Grealish / Bissouma
    Kane / DCL / Maupay

    I had a no Liverpool defender draft but I couldn't seem to spend the extra £2-2.5m effectively.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks great

    2. Bolton’s Wanderers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      I like it. Almost identical to mine but I’ve gone Lamptey over Dallas.

      My current thinking being if Liv defence start keeping clean sheets then Maupay -> Brewster and Chilwell -> Trent.

      Then if Kane drops off then he can become Watkins / Bamford and Grealish / JRod to Sterling/KDB.

      Nice flex to have with solid base now.

  20. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which one sounds best ?
    Assuming all fit and ready to start.

    1. Robo, 5.5 def, Hamez, Grealish, Kane 343

    2. 2x 5.5 def, Sterling, McGinn, Kane 343

    3. Robo, Saiss, Sterling, Hamez, Grealish 352

    1. Deadeye367
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 or 3 for me. Probably 1 as I think Kane is a great option for the next few weeks and I prefer the 3-4-3 set-up at the moment until I see Brewster play a bit in that SHU team.

    2. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      just now

      3

  21. Sloane426
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Trent or Rodriguez for the next 4?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trent

    2. Jässi
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trent

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like Roddy

    4. Deadeye367
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      JRod all day. If you assume 1CS for Liv in the next 4 so you are relying on attacking points. So all you need is JRod to score one more goal or two more assists than Trent which I think is a certainty.

  22. Azathoth
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Right now i have (c) Vardy (vc) KDB....keep it or vice versa?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Keep and see what happens

  23. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    In the article it says ...

    “This can be partly mitigated by considering the team he played for, however: Swansea were ranked only tenth for goal attempts in 2019/20, behind Leeds United, Brentford and Fulham for shots registered, goals scored and possession.“

    I would be interested to know what this was for the period Brewster was at Swansea because they brought in Connor Gallagher and picked up some decent form in the second half of the season (new manger and sluggish in the first half of the season) especially after lock down. In fact Swansea have the best form in the Championship since lockdown (but promoted teams obviously haven’t played this year).

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did bugger all v leeds to be fair. Pablooooooo

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      You can go and find that info and check yourself.

      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        no idea where to find it ?

        I found the article informative but not sure relating or mitigating Brewster's performance to the overall stats of Swansea for the full season when he wasn't there and the team changed style/form and were much better, is such a good idea.

  24. Jässi
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Kane, Zaha
    B) Vardy, Rodriguez

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe A until Zaha goes full nuclear troll

  25. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    On wildcard and thinking would I be better with a 5 man midfield and Brewster my eighth attacker. In these times of Corona virus might be better that all eight attackers play regularly rather than a 2 pointer 5th midfielder. Would have benching headaches and probably points left on the bench some weeks but could be worth it. Any thoughts lads.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Corona virus prefers forwards so 5 mids acceptable

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Brewster may not be any more prolific or regular a starter than a decent 5th midfielder though. As we've got to play min 3 at the back, it leaves us having to bench one of our 8 mids/fwds. Doesn't have to be a 4.5. My cheapest front 8 currently costs 5.6, the next cheapest is 7.0. The one I bench is more likely to haul than Brewster or any other 4.5, imo.

    3. Deadeye367
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I am also on WC but not looking at Brewster until he actually starts playing regularly. I have Kane/DCL/Maupay at the moment as there are so many good looking striking options, I don't want to "waste" one with someone I am probably going to bench most weeks.

    4. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If Brewster starts yes, but he obviously isn't match fit yet, untried in the PL and may not get the best of service.

      I will wait and watch for a few games.

  26. hewittj1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    My mate told me KDB limped off vs England yesterday. I'm not seeing any injury news and he's not flagged in the game. Any ideas?

    1. Rhinos
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Signalled to come off apparently. Dunno bout limping though

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looked alright to me. Had a bit of an argument with his manager, which suggested he didn't want to come off.

  27. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Get the flag off Richarlison ffs...played 20 mins for Brazil...

  28. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kane isn't fit?

    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He played last night.

      1. NULL-X-VOID
        • 6 Years
        just now

        he didn't start

