October 12

Fantasy Football TV guide: Your schedule for the best video content for Gameweek 5

With the international break nearly out of the way it’s time for Fantasy Premier League managers to get back into the swing of all things FPL.

As we prepare for Gameweek 5 the FPL community is here to help you with a full listing of video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline.

DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
Monday 12th October

13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 5

20:30: FPLG – GW4 Recap

Tuesday 13th October

07:00: TTFPL – Best Defences + Attacking Defenders

08:00: FFF – Gameweek 4 Review

13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 5

20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 5

Wednesday 14th October

13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 5

21:00: FC – Gameweek 5 Preview

Thursday 15th October

03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 5 Preview

12:00: FC – Q&A Video

13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 5

16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream Gameweek 5

20:45: FPLWC – Gameweek 5 Preview

Friday 16th October

14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 5

20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Preview

Saturday 17th October

9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 5

10:00: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Deadline Stream

10:15: FC – Gameweek 5 Deadline Stream

Sunday 18th October

20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 5 Review

