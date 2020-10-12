Fantasy Football TV guide: Your schedule for the best video content for Gameweek 5

With the international break nearly out of the way it’s time for Fantasy Premier League managers to get back into the swing of all things FPL.
As we prepare for Gameweek 5 the FPL community is here to help you with a full listing of video content you can catch between now and Saturday’s deadline.
DAY-BY-DAY FANTASY TV
- FFS = Fantasy Football Scout
- FPLF = FPL Family
- LTFPL = Let’s Talk FPL
- FPLH = FPL Hangover Podcast
- FPLW = The FPL Wire
- KF = KingFUT
- FPLBB = FPL BlackBox
- FPLNym = FPL Nymfria
- TTFPL = Ted Talks FPL
- FPLTTH = FPL Take The Hit
- ATFPL = Americans Talk FPL
- FFF = Fantasy Football Focus
- FPLG =FPL Greece
- FC = Fantasy Chat
- FPLWC = FPL Wildcats
- FPLCHI = FPL Chip Chat
Monday 12th October
13:00: FFS – Transfer Watch Gameweek 5
20:30: FPLG – GW4 Recap
Tuesday 13th October
07:00: TTFPL – Best Defences + Attacking Defenders
08:00: FFF – Gameweek 4 Review
13:00: FFS – Captaincy Gameweek 5
20:00: FFS – Scoutcast Gameweek 5
Wednesday 14th October
13:00: FFS – Team Selection Gameweek 5
21:00: FC – Gameweek 5 Preview
Thursday 15th October
03:00: ATFPL – Gameweek 5 Preview
12:00: FC – Q&A Video
13:00: FFS – Points Prediction Gameweek 5
16:30: FPLNym – Dream Team Stream Gameweek 5
20:45: FPLWC – Gameweek 5 Preview
Friday 16th October
14:30: FFS – Team News Gameweek 5
20:30: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Preview
Saturday 17th October
9:30: FFS – Breakfast Club Gameweek 5
10:00: FPLG – Gameweek 5 Deadline Stream
10:15: FC – Gameweek 5 Deadline Stream
Sunday 18th October
20:30: FPLF – Gameweek 5 Review
What can FPL managers expect from £4.5m budget forward Rhian Brewster?
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
How's the WC shaping up?
Martinez
Robbo Saiss Chilwell
Salah Son Sterling Rodriguez
DCL Maupay Wilson
Martin Bissouma KWP Mitchell .3m left itb