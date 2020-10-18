725
Scout Notes October 18

The van Dijk injury latest as Richarlison gets set for a three-match suspension

725 Comments
EVERTON 2-2 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Michael Keane (£5.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) | Sadio Mane (£11.9m), Mohamed Salah (£12.3m)
  • Assists: James Rodriguez (£7.9m), Lucas Digne (£6.1m) | Andrew Robertson (£7.0m)
  • Bonus: Digne x3, Robertson x2, Keane

A thrilling Merseyside derby brought second-half goals from Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), with points shared thanks to an injury-time winner being ruled out by VAR.

The second half was an already entertaining affair until a Richarlison (£7.9m) red card was shortly followed by the dramatic Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) goal that was controversially deemed to have had an offside in the build-up. VAR decided that Sadio Mane’s (£11.9m) arm may have strayed marginally behind the line.

It denied Liverpool the win which would have put them joint top with Everton, despite their 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa a fortnight ago. They started this march brilliantly and with a desire to rectify that. Instead, Carlo Ancelotti’s impressive Toffees eased into the match and remain undefeated.

“I’m not surprised about the reaction, that’s what I wanted to see but it’s still only a draw. But the game, the performance and the reaction, I think everybody who is with us thought today that was pretty good.” – Jurgen Klopp

VAN DIJK INJURY

Going into the match, it was difficult to know what to expect. Both sides entered proceedings with the league’s highest xG (expected goals) tallies but the previous three Goodison Park derbies had all finished 0-0. However, continuing the absurd attacking festival of recent weeks, it took less than three minutes for this streak to end.

The returning Mane put Liverpool ahead by converting a pull-back from Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), smashing into the roof of the net past Jordan Pickford (£5.0m); we are still without a goalless draw in this Premier League season.

Minutes later came a potentially season-defining incident.

A shocking tackle from Pickford felled the offside Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and whilst the goalkeeper was lucky to avoid a red card, van Dijk wasn’t so fortunate, limping off to be replaced by Joe Gomez (£5.4m). If the scan results for his knee injury come back with bad news, that will further diminish the defensive prospects of Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), who are outstanding in attack but already have to cope with the unconvincing Adrian (£4.5m) behind them in goal instead of Alisson (£6.0m).

Klopp’s comments above suggest Liverpool fans should be preparing for the worst, with beIN SPORTS reporting after the game that van Dijk could be out for up to eight months with ACL damage – but it should be stressed that this has yet to be officially confirmed.

BIG HITTERS DELIVER

Four of the five most-owned FPL players participated in the weekend’s opener. James Rodriguez (£7.9m) was the first to deliver, with a through ball to Calvert-Lewin forcing a save from the nervous Adrian. The Colombian’s resulting corner was met by a towering Michael Keane (£5.0m) header to make it 1-1.

With an ownership of over 40%, Rodriguez has scored three and assisted three during his first six league games in English football. Going into Gameweek 5, his xA (expected assists) total of 2.02 was only bettered by Harry Kane (£10.6m) and he looked dangerous again here.

In the 59th minute, his inswinging left-footed cross was met by a close-range Richarlison header that hit the post. Soon after, Rodriguez himself had a low shot that was saved by Adrian. It’s a shame for his owners that a first-half yellow card meant he only finished on four points.

On the other hand, Salah had a fairly quiet game until his goal put him on a higher seven points. An Alexander-Arnold cross was poorly cleared by Yerry Mina (£5.5m), straight to Salah who lashed it in with his left foot in the 70th minute. That was the sixth of the season for a man who still managed to emerge from Liverpool’s out-of-character shaming at Villa Park with 13 points.

Yet if Mane started at a lower price – rather than both initially costing £12.0m – there is an argument that he might be the better pick of the two. His six points here ended up being relatively disappointing, considering he was denied a late assist and therefore possible bonus points. Mane was also booked for a high foot on Lucas Digne (£6.1m).

The early opener was his fourth strike so far and he nearly replicated it after another one-two with Robertson, this time just missing the far post. Being priced similarly to penalty-taker Salah was always going to count against him but he is an interesting differential who was seemingly moved to centre-forward once Diogo Jota (£6.3m) replaced Roberto Firmino (£9.3m).

Fresh off an England debut goal that was quickly followed by two more caps, Calvert-Lewin has been deemed ‘Calvert-Lewandowski’, such is his goal-scoring form. Forgiven by many for his infamous barren spell that plagued Project Restart, he has had six price rises and will surely get more after his 80th-minute equaliser.

He rose high to meet Digne’s cross, once again showcasing his aerial dominance to bury his header into the bottom corner and score in his fifth successive league game. Everton’s next opponents are Southampton (a), Newcastle (a), Manchester United (h), Fulham (a) and Leeds (h). Perhaps they are a mixed bag but, with an affordable price and such high ownership, Calvert-Lewin has become a no-brainer pick in FPL squads.

“The second goal, we avoided pretty much all situations like this over the 90 minutes but one time we let Digne cross. I heard already when the ball was in the air from the Everton bench, ‘That’s it’, because they know he is really strong in these situations and he scores that goal. Good goal.” – Jurgen Klopp

RICHARLISON SEES RED

If it wasn’t for his late dismissal, Richarlison would have been a good alternative option for those wanting Everton coverage. Priced £0.3m more than Calvert-Lewin, rather than the initial £1m difference, he is on penalty-taking duties and his 28 penalty box touches (before Gameweek 5) had only been topped by Salah and Raheem Sterling (£11.5m).

His header was agonisingly close to putting Everton into the lead but the upcoming three-match suspension quickly ends his potential and rules him out until after the November international break. His bad challenge on Thiago’s (£6.0m) leg was a clear red card and may have caused the midfielder an injury, with Klopp saying:

When I left the pitch, Thiago told me in the red card situation with Richarlison he thinks he got injured. We will see if it’s true or not, but if the player felt like this then we need to have a look.

The match had other several injuries and knocks, with Robertson’s ankle in pain after a collision with Allan (£5.4m). He soon shrugged it off, unlike Seamus Coleman (£5.0m). The full-back was unable to partake in last week’s international duties because of a hamstring injury sustained against Brighton and it was the same problem this time, replaced by debutant Ben Godfrey (£5.0m) after 31 minutes.

FULL-BACKS GET FORWARD

Liverpool again failed to keep a clean sheet but their rampaging full-backs continue to deliver attacking points. Robertson outdid Alexander-Arnold, adding an assist to his recent goal against Arsenal. Similarly to Salah versus Mane, knowing which of these to proceed with is a tough call.

Alexander-Arnold has amassed nine shots to Robertson’s four, yet the Scot has far more touches inside the penalty box. Although Robertson bagged the assist today, Alexander-Arnold went very close with a first-half free-kick. His set-piece duties are a very important factor.

Up next for the champions are home games against Sheffield United and West Ham, before a trip to Manchester City.

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Coleman (Godfrey 31′), Keane, Mina, Digne; Allan, Doucoure (Iwobi 78′), A Gomes (Sigurdsson 72′); Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk (Gomez 11′), Robertson; Fabinho (Wijnaldum 90′), Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Firmino (Jota 78′), Mane.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Father Christmas HoHoHo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Took 2 8 point hits over the last two weeks to ensure I kept my WC for Christmas, yet seem to have chosen every player who's now injured or suspended! Given Aguero is back and Virgil is out (meaning Pool's defence is going to suffer), is it WC time?!

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I was thinking about that, but Robbo is last years TAA, so hes nice midfielder

      1. Father Christmas HoHoHo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        True, so far

    2. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      not after two -8's , just hold on in there

  2. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Son usually trolls me. Everyone has a player that they have a chequered past with. Son is mine.
    This season no different. Had him game week one. Sold then . Missed both hauls. Back in today as captain. Hopefully today my luck will change.

    1. Father Christmas HoHoHo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mine was always Christian Eriksen - NEVER scored when I had him, always did the business when I subbed him out. Good luck with Son, I have him back this week but captained Kane.

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      lol me too

    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mine was always Martial!

    4. Monklane
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Auba

    5. Bennerman
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same, the git.

      – First week had him, 2 points I think.
      – Sold him second week, he bags four goals.
      – Brought him back third week, comes off after 45 mins for one point. Furthermore, his injury is confirmed post-match so I sell him again.
      – Mourinho starts backtracking on the injury early in the week, and sure enough there he is in the starting line-up come the weeknd, and duly hauls... against my team United!

      Couldn't be more of a bitch to me.

      Yes, of course I have bought him back this week...

      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        There is comfort in knowing this. Will be thinking of you as the game unfolds. Did you captain him?

    6. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Jimenez for me.. he has never blanked 3 games in a row in FPL, yet I've owned him for a total of 10 games or so and I've only ever had a single goal from him.

      I've owned him for the last W now and still have him. He's blanking 3 in a row for the first time..

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Last 2*

  3. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Damn it I started Brewster over Podence, felt sure he'd start

    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Well Podence is not a sure start either so.

    2. nani is michael jackson
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could have big impact off the bench.

    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I made that decision too, thinking it was 50/50ish - it was a punt regarding players 11 and 12 - no biggie.

  4. CrouchDown
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    What to do with this TERRIBLE defence? 1.5M itb

    Martinez Steer

    Coleman Saiss Taylor Justin Mitchell

    Salah Sterling Son Foden Bissouma

    Werner DCL Watkins

    1. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Coleman adn mitchell to Dallas and Konsa

      1. LegendMoon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        or Lamptey

  5. nani is michael jackson
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Whao, Pickford, what the hell? Reckless is being kind.

    1. JBG
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, but Vvd was offside, so it's okey.(MU fan here btw.)

    2. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hes such a scumb*g

    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks like the kind of guy who steals bikes.

      1. nani is michael jackson
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        He has a bizarre aggressiveness for a goalkeeper. Wouldn’t want him behind me as a centre half.

        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah, reckon he has ADHD or something.

  6. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    scenes 🙂

  7. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    I got monet to get Kane, Son and Bale next week without hits. Masterplan or overkill? 😀

    1. Father Christmas HoHoHo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      2 out of 3 ain't bad...

    2. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you trying to make an impression!?!

      1. Pukkipartyy
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes 😀

  8. fr3d
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    No need for Brewster owners to panic. Still time for him to come on and get a yellow card

    1. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got 90 minute winner and 3 bps written all over it

  9. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who do people suggest as the best, most locked in 4.5 ish defs for CPL and AVL?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Konsa

      1. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That's what I figured too.

        How about CPL tho. That's the one I'm really not certain of

  10. S.Kuqi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Madness to sell Wolves assest before those two home games?

    Was thinking Jimenez & Podence -> Maupay & Hames.

    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn’t sell before Newcastle at home!

    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would only sell one of them, Podence preferably.

    3. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Newcastle and Palace are the worst possible fixtures for Wolves. They prefer Man City. I'm getting rid

    4. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks all

    5. ivantys
      1 min ago

      Keep Jimmy at least, this is the same newcastle side that made manu look good.

  11. tricpic
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    I predict a Mitrovic haul.
    My GW1 front three (Werner Adams Mitrovic) all now sold, all coming back to bite me on the arse.
    It’s been that kind of season.

    1. Tamagotchi Massacre
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They have conceded only 7 goals in 5 games, despite red cards and wobbly form

      A blank is more likely

  12. Champ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    How did Foden look yesterday anyone?

    1. Agger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      He looked like a BTEC Andres Iniesta

      1. nani is michael jackson
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahaha, amazing! Xavi with an ASBO

    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I thought ok but somewhat on the fringes of things out on the left.

    3. ivantys
      5 mins ago

      He looked the most likely scorer actually out of everyone despite playing deep.

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah, but his finishing is awful though.

        1. ivantys
          just now

          Would say he's worth having right now as none of the ones around his price looks convincing other than grealish.

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should of scored, 6.5m City attacker ultimate bargain imo

    5. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Cheers all! 🙂

  13. Atimis
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Playing Lamptey over Chilwell next week - good idea?

    1. Tcheco
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Find a way to play both imo

      When Ziyech starts, you'll want every left-sided Chelsea player

    2. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on what happens inbeween...Brighton game, Chelsea midweek game against Seville etc....

    3. nani is michael jackson
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Why not both? But Lamps looks really good. See how he gets on today (if he’s fit!)

  14. Agger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    The guy who’s 1st overall has Firmino, Praet, Neto, Saka, Aurier and double Brighton defence in his starting XI 🙁

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      how many chips played ?

      1. Agger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Only Bench Boost left

    2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guessing he ain't going to be there much longer.

    3. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good players

      1. Agger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Clearly! Ha

    4. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      That's mad.

    5. king_jackson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Three chips fone and one previous season with 4.5 mil rank

      That is a great example for patience and not panicking this year in mini leagues too

      Cream always rises to the top!

  15. ivantys
    12 mins ago

    Just realized RLC's at Fulham

    1. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      used to be a good player

  16. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    FFS pundit shock as 20 year old rookie not chosen for must-win home game ahead of seasoned reliable pros, despite having trained with and learning their unusual tactical system for a whole three days!

    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      This post has confirmed that he will come on and score

  17. Tcheco
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    For GW5:

    A. Sterling to Mane(C)
    B. Klich to Grealish
    C. Both for -4

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

    2. Champ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  18. Michelle Davin
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Brewster will def play,the question is how long..

    hoping for 30 min at least.1 goal every 10 mins and we are sorted

    1. Houldsworth Hatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agreed 100%!!!

    2. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      10 minute cameo with the winning goal would do me

  19. JBG
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Btw... Didn't Alissons injury last season hinder TAA and Robbos points? As in it had a negative effect. So wondering if VVDs injury now will have the same effect?

    1. Agger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Having VVD allows more freedom for the wingbacks because he’ll sweep up most counter attacks, Matip isn’t that good so if he plays on the left side I think Robbo suffers most

      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Guess we'll see.. TAA hasn't been that good of a pick so far.

    2. LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      with Allison coming back, the pick might now be Matip and hope for his annual goal

  20. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    You know he's coming off the bench to shin one in from a yard and they will say he has SHREDDED FULHAMS DREAMS because it's every Fulham fans dream to hold on for 1 point at SHU.

    remember the name they will say, remember the name. and we will forget the name when he doesn't score again for 12 games

  21. Hot Fuzz
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Just finished watching the man city game from yesterday.....wow was like a strong Burnley site playing a stubborn Cpl site at selhurst park.was that really city?

