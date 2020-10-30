283
Metrics October 30

Kane and Son turn the screw on dominating effective top 10k ownership

283 Comments
Share

Harry Kane (£10.9m) continues to turn the screw on his effective ownership among the top 10,000 Fantasy Premier League managers.

Following what looked like a close-call in the Gameweek 7 captaincy debate, the latest statistics from the top-level managers told a completely different story.

Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) was the winner of the latest Fantasy Football Scout captain poll for the second week in a row, his 28.9% share of the vote just 4.1 percentage points ahead of Kane’s backing.

However, just as we saw last week, there is considerably more love for the Spurs man among the top 10k.

As you can see from the pie chart above, he has made a mockery of the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll at this level, by sweeping up 58% support for the armband at this level for Gameweek 7. That is an increase of 8.4 percentage points on last round.

19.3% went for Son Heung-min (£9.5m), which means that, even though he won our captain poll, just 15.9% of top 10k managers backed Salah for the armband. Perhaps West Ham’s recent improvements in defence was a key reason for the Egyptian’s lower than expected performance in this area.

There is a much more even spread for the captaincy at an overall level, but the Spurs assets still came out on top ahead of their hosting of Brighton.

24.6% have chosen Kane as heir skipper, 21.5% went with Son and a similar portion that we saw in the top 10k trusted Salah.

Kane and Son turn the screw on dominating effective top 10k ownership

With Spurs proving more and more popular among the top 10k, the effective ownership figures for Kane and Son are approaching frightening levels.

The former boasts 146.7% ownership at this level for Gameweek 7, with Son the second-highest on 110.1%.

While West Ham’s defence has provided stern tests for their opponents in recent weeks, Salah backers will probably be pleased to see him mostly overlooked. His 81.6% effective ownership is certainly enough to cause waves if he outscores the Spurs pair.

Even after just one match, Gameweek 7 has not been kind on the defensive template among the top 10k managers.

Following a seven-point score in Gameweek 6, Romain Saïss (£5.3m) came into the latest round of fixtures as the top-scoring defender. Unsurprisingly, his ownership at this level increased accordingly, rising from the fourth-most to most-owned between the two deadlines.

However, much to the chagrin of the 35.9% of top 10k managers in possession of the Moroccan, he dropped to the bench for the Friday night meeting with Crystal Palace, losing his place to goal-scorer Rayan Aït-Nouri (£5.0m).

That event was compounded by the fact that the top 10k’s third-most fashionable defender Tyrick Mitchell (£4.2m), owned by 32.4% missed the match completely, following a knock he picked up in training.

After Liverpool failed to keep a clean sheet at home to Sheffield United last time out, the stock of their defenders continues to fall.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) slips to 24.9% ownership inside the top 10k, while Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) drops out of the top-five in this position.

Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) appears the most popular replacement for those leaving Liverpool defenders behind, the Chelsea left-back a new entry into this template at 26.4% top 10k ownership.

We have already seen that Son, Kane and Salah are fast-becoming must-owns in the top 10k, based on their ownership at this level, but Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m) is challenging the boundaries of such a status.

482,570 Fantasy managers signed the Crystal Palace man for Gameweek 7, more than any other midfielder. That means 50.3% of the top 10k now own him, handing him the fourth-highest figure in terms of effective ownership.

However, it was a poor start to such commanding ownership levels as Zaha blanked and picked up a yellow card against Wolves.

The Eagles face Leeds (home), Burnley (away), Newcastle (home) and West Bromwich Albion (away) between now and Gameweek 11 though.

Patrick Bamford‘s (£5.9m) Gameweek 6 hat-trick has also re-shaped the forwards’ template in the upper echelons.

Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and Callum Wilson (£6.5m) were the top-three most-popular forwards last time out, with the latter holding onto just 23.4% ownership.

Fast-forward to Gameweek 7 and Bamford has smashed his way into that trio, sat in 42.5% of top 10k squads.

Finally, a look at the chip usage demonstrates the credentials of the top 10k even more.

This group can no longer be referred to a selection of managers who wasted their chips early or rode their luck when doing so.

As you can see 44.1% of them are still yet to even deploy the Wildcard, let alone the Triple Captain, Free Hit or Bench Boost.

37.3% have used one chip, while no more than 13.3% are inside the top 10k on the back of using more than one.

94.4% of top 10k managers went chipless into Gameweek 7.

The Triple Captain was the most popular, but only 2% used it, mostly on Kane.

1.7% opted to use the Wildcard.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

283 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saiss & Jimmy > Cresswell and who?

    1. Ings
    2. Wener
    3. Adams
    4. Bamford
    5. Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Keep Jimmy

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Explain

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Consistent scorer who should end up with 200 points by season end

          Open Controls
        2. ...al
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Money can be exchanged for goods and services

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            But I wanted a peanut

            Open Controls
      2. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Way overpriced

        Open Controls
    2. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ingsy.

      Open Controls
    3. Please Answer Me
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why get rid of saiss

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Semedo with a farewell 8 pts. Not too bad. Zaha meanwhile staying after just 1 pt. Doesn’t feel right

    Open Controls
  3. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Saiss is currently the 5th most bought player ahead of next weekend

    Open Controls
  4. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    After debating a nothing move...I took Podence out for Boden...DOH!

    Open Controls
    1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bowen...

      Open Controls
      1. vandebeek
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Great to see someone who did the same as me! But mark my words - Bowen will outscore him!

        Open Controls
        1. Smudger’s Dirty Dozen
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Podence just hasn't been great...one week doesn't out do the previous 6 GW

          Open Controls
          1. Werner Bremen
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I don't know what you mean, Podence was great. Fantasy wise maybe not, but he was playing pretty decent.

            Open Controls
  5. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Many of the top 10k are casuals I expect they will start panic selling Saiss next week, cant wait.

    Open Controls
    1. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saiss looks to have lost his spot, poor fixtures coming too. I cant blame the ‘casuals’.

      Open Controls
    2. Hryszko
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      You expect him to keep his place?

      Open Controls
    3. Do I Not Like Orange
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm no casual but can't see much point in keeping a 5.3M substitute.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This. Hilarious comment.

        Open Controls
    4. ...al
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      5 mil risk rotation def is madness

      Open Controls
    5. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Strange post.

      Open Controls
  6. Original Pirate Material
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    How did Jimi look tonight. I missed the game.

    Open Controls
    1. wagwan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Didn't play that well but on another night he comes out of that match with two goals and an assist anyway.

      Open Controls
    2. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Terrible; glad I sold. Would much rather podence

      Open Controls
    3. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not great, but Wolves looked a lot better on the whole.

      Open Controls
    4. ...al
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hmm not too convincing but but he had a few half chances

      Rather Ings up top and Wolves at the back

      Open Controls
  7. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bruno & Rash too much Utd?

    Open Controls
    1. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Wich one if we have to choose...?

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      hope not, I got Rashford in this week to join Bruno.

      Was a good sign to see the pair rested in CL and kept for the PL games. Hope that continues.

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno too withdrawn, not certain to keep pens

      Open Controls
    4. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Prob

      It's united

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        There is always this.

        Open Controls
  8. vandebeek
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Saiss to Creswell the obvious move at that price bracket, ya?

    Open Controls
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think so. Or cheaper defender from WHU.

      Open Controls
    2. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Think I am doing Saiss to Chilwell

      Open Controls
      1. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just did this.

        Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah or chillwell

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really, no.

      Would prefer Coufal or Masuaku and save the change.

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Masuaku could be a risk if WHU change formation - plus Benrahma lurking in the background - I'm going to get Coufal

        Open Controls
  9. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Hamez to
    A. Bruno
    B. Rashford

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
        13 mins ago

        Easy A

        Open Controls
      • The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        B 100%

        Open Controls
      • MarcusAurelius
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • ...al
        • 11 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    2. Gabriel Agbonlahor
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Martinez
      TAA Chilwell Justin KWP Ferguson
      Salah Son Barkley Zaha Stephens
      Kane DCL Jimenez

      A) Zaha Jimenez ➡ Rashford Bamford +0.7

      B) Zaha TAA ➡ Bruno Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A as I wouldn’t want to lose TAA. Find a way to keep/swap for Robbo.

        Open Controls
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      What’s the consensus??Do we think Cresswell is worth the extra 0.5 over Coufal folks????

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Absolutely

        Open Controls
      2. ...al
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably

        Open Controls
      3. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably but both are good value.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Excellent thankyou chaps!!!

          Open Controls
          1. ...al
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Smoke 'em if you got 'em

            Open Controls
    4. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      How did Podence play, worth keeping?

      Open Controls
      1. fr3d
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'd get rid of all Wolves attackers

        Open Controls
      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Amazing save kept one out of corner and assist denied by a touch, best player on pitch and easy keep for me

        Open Controls
        1. Iceball
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I saw some Hazard moves from him last week. Cant see why people keep Jiminez at 8.5 but dont like Podence at 5.5!? Illusion?

          Open Controls
      3. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ok, keeping. Need to spend a lot more to get better FPL asset.

        Open Controls
      4. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I was planning to sell him after this game but it wasn't due to his performances of late as I've thought he's looked sharp every time he plays, my concern was more about minutes and maybe losing his spot. I really can't see it after tonight's performance though and although the early substitutions are annoying.

        Open Controls
        1. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Oops, didn't finish post.....'and dampen his appeal, I'll be keeping I think and reassess after Leicester'.

          Open Controls
    5. Bleh
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      What’s the sudden rush for Rashford? Sure he did will in the CL this week but it was one game? Surely Bruno is the more reliable MUN option.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Playing striker and could take the next peno

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Pens, really?

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah Bruno missed a couple

            Open Controls
            1. Bleh
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Interesting, definitely worth keeping an eye over the next few weeks. Personally I’m not desperate for any United assets for a while.

              Open Controls
      2. MarcusAurelius
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bruno is the better option without doubt

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Not clear cut, may lose pens, Telles took most corners off him too. The covid diagnosis helps Bruno, but I think his deeper role continues to hurt his value, not worth the extra points with rashford playing striker

          Open Controls
      3. ...al
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Kids meals are sugar coating the move along with a Hatty against a limp leipzig

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I brought him in. The spare change is already looking handy because it allows me to do Saiss > Chilwell.

        Open Controls
    6. Tony Martial
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Everyone planning to get rid of Kane in GW 9/10?

      To fund KDB.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        No sir

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Martial
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          No city for you then or?

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Have foden but happy to avoid for now, sterling is the one I want but not justifying price atm

            Open Controls
      2. Hart-ake
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sterling, but yeah.

        Open Controls
      3. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Form over fixtures for me.

        Open Controls
    7. Taegugk Warrior
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did saiss officialy lost his place...?

      Open Controls
      1. MarcusAurelius
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        That’s very bad English

        Open Controls
        1. Taegugk Warrior
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Thx

          Open Controls
      2. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Don't think so at all. He just played a lot of games recently, no ? But it tells you that Wolves, with european football, are gonna rotate, so their assets will be at risk sometimes. They're not that expensive so you can cope with that with a solid bench imo.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Wolves fans say so

          Open Controls
        2. Werner Bremen
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          What european football?

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Lol this

            Open Controls
        3. MarcusAurelius
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          You couldn’t be any more wrong. Wolves do have any European football this year!

          And his place was already under threat by Kilman and Marcal.. now Ait Nouri too

          Open Controls
          1. MarcusAurelius
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Don’t

            Open Controls
      3. ...al
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just one more thing...

        I do Saiss so

        Open Controls
    8. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      The most relevant stat about top 10k managers is missing. 99.9 % of top 10k managers have been among the 0.01% luckiest managers in the game.

      Open Controls
    9. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      a) -4 Trossard ----> Bowen

      b) -8 Trossard and Jimenez ---> Pulisic and Bamford

      c) Keep Trossard and Jimenez

      Open Controls
    10. Werner Bremen
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why is everybody going Rashford over Bruno? He can't be captain material, can he?

      Open Controls
      1. tafrère
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        More affordable and more hype rn.

        Open Controls
      2. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        hype hype hype All hail King Rashford!

        Open Controls
    11. tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Any chance Aurier doesn't play at all on sunday ? Will get Podence 8-pointer if it happens...

      Open Controls
    12. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      With having 3 players play on Friday night returning 9 points, puts me in a top 10k place for the first time in.....5+ years? Lol

      Open Controls
    13. F_Ivanovic
      • 5 Years
      just now

      As much as I'd love to keep Podence moving down to Soucek would allow me to move for Rashford in 2 GW's.

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.