Comparing Kane, Son and potential replacements as I plan for Spurs’ fixture swing

Fantasy Premier League managers need to start making a plan for their Tottenham Hotspur assets as their incoming fixture-swing approaches.

Leading the way with their 71 points each, Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) have been the catalysts for success during the first seven Gameweeks but that may not be true for much longer.

Many of us will be relying on Jose Mourinho’s men yet again this weekend as they travel to face an out-of-form West Bromwich Albion side – but we cannot allow ourselves to get too attached.

From Gameweek 9 it will be a case of form versus fixtures as we see Spurs run into Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool in four of the five matches between Gameweeks 10 and 13. Even though owning both Kane and Son has been almost essential in the early weeks of the season, I definitely think it is time we seriously examine the merits of keeping the pair beyond Gameweek 8.

