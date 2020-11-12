Football Index: How players can still win dividends over the international break

Sponsored by Football Index

Many managers will be putting their Fantasy feet up for the final international break of the season.

But if you’re betting on Football Index, opportunities abound even when the Premier League is enjoying some R and R.

Football Index (FI) is a kind of stock market where people use real money to bet on football.

You buy shares in individual players whose value can rise or fall depending on their performance both on and off the field.

I’m actively using FI this season with more than a nod to Fantasy Premier League (FPL), seeing which aspects of each game marry up, and which don’t.

And one that most definitely doesn’t is the international break.

It’s generally despised by FPL managers as, at best, an interruption to their season and, at worst, a chance for their key players to get tired, or injured, or lose some form. And sometimes all three.

But with FI, there are always ways to make some money thanks to their dividends system.

So this week, there are media dividends to be won every day bar Thursday. That’s a match day paying out dividends for the top players in each position across the four UEFA European Championship Qualifiers, plus star player and media pay-outs as well.

Tracking all these pay-outs can be tricky, but FI have now launched a site to help you do just that.

It should be noted that winning match day dividends involves the top European leagues – not just the EPL – so it’s that bit harder to earn extra cash from your England-based assets.

But that didn’t stop Harry Kane earning a 14p per share pay-out for his starring role in Sunday’s win for Spurs at West Brom.

Moving over to the media dividends, the Tottenham Hotspur striker earned another 5p per share for the positive coverage his performance received, with a further 2p earned the following day for a third place in the media standings.

As England captain, Kane is always going to warrant plenty of press and broadcast attention during international breaks, so he’s likely to do well across the next week or so in terms of media dividend calculations.

It’s no surprise, therefore, to note that Kane’s share price has been on the up recently, from £4.99 just over a week ago to £5.17 as this is being typed.

Tottenham’s fixtures are now stiffening, with Man City and Chelsea up next and Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester to come before Christmas.

That’s prompting mixed messages from FPL managers, with more than 60,000 buying him in and over 40,000 selling him on ahead of the November 21 visit from Pep Guardiola’s men.

But with the prospect of further dividend FI pay-outs (the Spurs striker has the chance to win those in the UEFA Europa League, as well as the Premier League), it could be worth looking at Kane, especially as his price spiked as high as £6.53 in early September.

FI has seriously ramped up the dividend system this season, which means good money is there to be made from players even without the obvious appeal of Kane.

West Ham’s Aaron Cresswell is a great example of that.

The full-back/centre-half is in the top five for points-scoring FPL defenders thanks to three clean sheets and another three assists from eight Premier League matches.

Available for 43p per share in FI, his fantastic start to the season means his value has shot up from 28p in early September and he’s also yielded 100% of his buy price in dividends over that period.

Hammers assets are mostly available for well under £1 a share, and with a great run of fixtures stretching into the distant future of 2021, now looks like being a good time to jump on the David Moyes merry-go-round.

Cresswell’s creativity and reliability – he’s played every minute of every West Ham league game thus far – marks him out, but other members of that in-form squad are well worth a look too.

Sign up to Football Index today and take advantage of their seven-day £500 money-back guarantee. T&Cs available on https://trade.footballindex.co.uk/moneybackguarantee/.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

