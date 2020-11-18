My FPL Gameweek 9 transfer plans and whether I’ll be keeping or selling Salah

Three-time top 5k finisher Az reveals his current Gameweek 9 plans in his latest Pro Pundits column.

So after my article last week, I’m back to give my thoughts about the, quite frankly, chaotic international break and what it means for my own team going forward.

I’m writing this on Tuesday evening and I currently have three “flags” in my team: Ben Chilwell (£6.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Tyrick Mitchell (£4.1m). This could all change in the next few days but I’m feeling quite lucky, as I know plenty of managers have the likes of Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and even Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and are sweating on their fitness and availability for the weekend.

It’s a difficult time, and if you’ve made early moves, don’t beat yourself up. While it is generally advisable to wait as long as possible to gather as much information as you can, sometimes price fluctuations mean that you have to take a risk to avoid being “locked out” of the moves that you want to make.

In the October international break, I made some early moves that made me a tidy profit of £0.6m on my team value. Okay, it meant that I had to play the Wildcard the same week when issues started to arise, but I still think that it was an acceptable risk for that kind of team value. It was only the late injury to Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) that really forced my hand, and without that, I’d probably still have it in my pocket.

Those without Wildcards or even Free Hits need to factor this into their decision making, but as always, sometimes the early moves can pay off and set you up nicely for the weeks ahead. I cannot say I wouldn’t have moved early to dump the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Callum Wilson (£6.6m), Mitchell or Danny Ings (£8.3m), who we are all fairly sure aren’t going to make miraculous recoveries for the next Gameweek.

Armed with only one free transfer this week, I have shown patience over the international break. In my previous article, I talked up the upcoming potential of the likes of De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes (£10.6m) but have yet to make an official move for either player.

Salah’s fitness status is weighing on my mind.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT