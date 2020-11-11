Kane, Fernandes or De Bruyne: Which premium FPL asset to own for Gameweek 9

Happy International Break everyone. Are you feeling glad that it’s here, with the opportunity to rest and recuperate from all the madness? Or are you longing for more football to sink your teeth into?

I feel as though Gameweeks 9 and 10 are crucial weeks in all of our seasons. Looking at the Season Ticker, there’s some huge swings in terms of difficulty, Manchester City soaring to the top with, debatably, the three best home games imaginable from both an attacking and defensive perspective.

Manchester United also emerge from a difficult run of games to host West Brom – before facing three out of four games away from home where they have, up until now at least, looked better than under the lights of Old Trafford.

Tottenham on the other hand sink to the bottom of the ticker, with Wolves also set to face three tough teams – and a local derby against in-form Villa to boot.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT