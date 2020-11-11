455
Pro Pundit Teams November 11

Kane, Fernandes or De Bruyne: Which premium FPL asset to own for Gameweek 9

455 Comments
Share

Happy International Break everyone. Are you feeling glad that it’s here, with the opportunity to rest and recuperate from all the madness? Or are you longing for more football to sink your teeth into?

I feel as though Gameweeks 9 and 10 are crucial weeks in all of our seasons. Looking at the Season Ticker, there’s some huge swings in terms of difficulty, Manchester City soaring to the top with, debatably, the three best home games imaginable from both an attacking and defensive perspective. 

Manchester United also emerge from a difficult run of games to host West Brom – before facing three out of four games away from home where they have, up until now at least, looked better than under the lights of Old Trafford.

Tottenham on the other hand sink to the bottom of the ticker, with Wolves also set to face three tough teams – and a local derby against in-form Villa to boot. 

How Man City’s key FPL assets fared ahead of Spurs’ fixture swing

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

455 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ewangri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Hi all, could do with some input:

    1) Coufal & Fernandes
    2) Cancelo & Rashford
    3) Robertson & Zaha

    Any preference?

    Open Controls
    1. marcos11
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Coufal and Fernandes

        Open Controls
        1. ewangri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Thank you

          Open Controls
      • Aztec Kamara
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        1.
        1&2 are close but Bruno is the most likely to do serious damage so that swings it for me.

        Open Controls
      • Blitzar
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          1

          Open Controls
      • FPL Kaka
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Does the Liverpool defensive crisis make Salah any worse captaincy option?

        Open Controls
        1. ewangri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          I don't think so, his defensive duties are probably the least of the front 3, and I imagine Fabinho & Thiago being back can only be a good thing.

          Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          No he still has pens & amount of touches in box.

          Open Controls
        3. Brehmeren
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          Maybe better, because they'll concede more (less bps for the defs) and need to score more.

          Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Which one?
        A. Rashford Zaha
        B. Ziyech Zaha
        C. Bruno Barkley (-4)
        D. KDB Soucek (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          B but not that keen on any of the combos being honest

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            No WC so managing funds and limit hits ... theoretically they all have fine fixtures and it is basically replacing Son and Zaha. I am set on A at the moment.

            Open Controls
        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Keeping or selling Kane & Son?

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            Keeping Kane GW9 and selling Son; Kane > Vardy GW10

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Like the thinking, might give them a couple more games as still unsure which is a keeper.

              Open Controls
        3. Blitzar
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            I like A. I have a strange feeling about Rashy going on a scoring streak.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ta mate, nice one

              Open Controls
        4. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Crazy to C either Grealish or DCL?

          Play safe Salah C

          Martinez
          Coufal, Chilwell, Robbo
          Grealish, Salah, Zaha, Son
          DCL, Kane, Bamford

          Forster, Zouma, Lamptey, Podence

          1FT .5

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Not crazy at all. Similar to me, with no Bruno I am considering Werner or Chilwell (new), Salah (LEI), DCL (ful) or Grealish (BHA).

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Need a differential C to climb, the usual big hitters are lowly owned.

              Open Controls
        5. PaulParker
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Need a TAA replacement

          Have chilwell, Mitchell, kilman & KWP

          ideas welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Cancelo PVA Creswell Telles

            Open Controls
          2. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Castagne, Cancelo, and Cresswell.

            Open Controls
          3. Shineonme
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Creswell

            Open Controls
        6. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Current team:
          McCarthy, Nyland
          Zouma, Cancelo, Saiss, KWP, Justin
          Salah, Sterling, Son, Podence, Soucek
          Kane, Jimenez, Davis

          Would you...
          1) Activate WC during the break
          2) Activate WC after the break (ahead of gw10 fixtures swing)
          3) Hold out using the WC for longer

          Open Controls
          1. AuFeld
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Activate now.

            Open Controls
          2. polis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Not sure you need to WC. A couple of the Wolves assets out and you're in decent shape.

            Open Controls
          3. Voodoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Activate now.

            Open Controls
        7. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Thinking about a WC.

          What is the best combination?

          A Ziyech, Barkley, DCL
          B Ziyech, Grealish, Bamford

          Open Controls
          1. polis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            The one with Ziyech

            Open Controls
          2. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            57 mins ago

            Ziyech,Barkley,Bamford & use the extra £ elsewhere

            Open Controls
            1. FPLMACKEM
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              52 mins ago

              Id have no Everton cover by doing that as im taking out Rodriguez for Ziyech

              Open Controls
          3. Blandiblub
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        8. Blitzar
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Which trio will outscore the other in the next 5 Gameweeks:
            A) Kane, Rashford, Chilwell
            VS
            B) Vardy, Bruno, Reece James

            Thanks in advance for your suggestions !

            Open Controls
            1. polis
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              5 weeks?! No one can answer that. Takes one haul and it'll flip between.

              Open Controls
              1. Blitzar
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Next 3 GW's then ?!

                  Open Controls
              2. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Don't know about 5 weeks but I would fancy Vardy Rashford Chilwell if possible

                Open Controls
                1. Blitzar
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Ahh that's interesting. Never thought of that. Why not KDB ? Just ur thoughts on it ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      I am going for Jesus Cancelo for MCI run ... he will get into my team GW13 replacing Rashford. But that's still far away.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Blitzar
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Ty. Appreciate your response mate.

                          Open Controls
                2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Good evening all!! Any Wolves fans around?? Any possibility that Saiss may come back into the reckoning for the Southampton game?? Should I start him and hope for the best? Or get rid? Have Ayling and Lewis on the bench to come in and nether will probably get more than 1 point, in fact after the last two gameweeks I’d consider a point for Ayling a form of success!! Haha

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nunoooooooooo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Personally I have a feeling Saiss will play over kilman next game but it’s just a feeling. If you have other fires I would risk is personally, but if not I would get rid as the fixture swing doesn’t help his case regardless. Hope this helps? Wolves fan btw!

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Hello mate thankyou for your response I really appreciate it!! I’m happy to start him and risk it this game for sure coz I’m going to be replacing him with Dias next gameweek and they are away at Spurs this game week so not need to rush it as I’ve already done Wilson to Watkins and have Rashford still a concern too, thanks for that mate I hope your feeling comes true!! With a nice clean sheet too!! Haha

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        No worries! Hope it helped. And you and me both mate hoping for that CS! Good luck!

                        Open Controls
                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          Cheers mate!! Best of luck
                          Too!!

                          Open Controls
                3. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  Need my 2nd wildcard a.s.a.p

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    No I don't, giving me headache 😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. Hakim Ziyech
                      • 1 Year
                      40 mins ago

                      I have taken about a hundred plus hits this season already 😆

                      maybe I don’t need it after all

                      Open Controls
                      1. Magic Zico
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        36 mins ago

                        I did too but it's fun and so far all brought me green arrows so I have an alibi 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hakim Ziyech
                          • 1 Year
                          18 mins ago

                          Linked team suggests otherwise or are we talking about the zico style” team...


                          Guess we know what I am talking about... hehehe 😆

                          Open Controls
                          1. Magic Zico
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            just now

                            First few GWs was disaster, chasing points and hits did not work but from GW5 taking hits have been fine giving green arrows. Probably need to stop now 🙂

                            Open Controls
                4. Fit_to_drop
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Any reason not to do Saiss to Cresswell now? He’s not involved with England. Amazingly. Considering A.Maitland Niles is.

                  Any other risk. Apart from Covid?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Shineonme
                    • 4 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    I did 2 days ago.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Blitzar
                      20 mins ago

                      Do it.

                      Open Controls
                    • Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Solid move imo

                      Open Controls
                  3. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    57 mins ago

                    Which looks best?
                    GW 9= Son and Saiss ➡️ Bruno and N.Williams -8 GW 10 ➡️ Kane and Bowen ➡️ Adams and KDB
                    GW 9 nothing GW 10 Son Saiss Bowen ➡️ KDB Soucek Justin -8
                    GW 9 Kane ➡️ Richarlison -4 GW 10 Saiss Son ➡️ KDB Laporte -4 GW 11 Bowen ➡️ Jota/Foden for free

                    0FT .5 ITB

                    Martinez
                    Chillwell Saïss Targett Lamptey Mitchell
                    Salah Son Grealish Bowen Burke
                    DCL Kane Vardy.

                    Thanks all.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Voodoo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      What about DCL to Watkins and Son to Fernandes, then the following week swap Fernandes to KDB.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        Loool I just brought in DCL so not sure though it does look good

                        Thank you

                        Open Controls
                        1. FC Hakkebøf
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Definetely keep DCL

                          Open Controls
                    2. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      The last one out of those

                      Open Controls
                    3. JURGENAUT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 mins ago

                      Third option from those

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Thanks both hoping yous wouldn’t say that though hahaha

                        Open Controls
                    4. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Very confusing setup

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        1 min ago

                        Yeah it is my bad

                        Open Controls
                    5. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Don’t think any of those are worth a -8 personally. Sorry! So last one for me

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tony Martial
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Thanks nuno!

                        Open Controls
                  4. tbhogal
                    • 11 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Got 2 freebies team needs fixing, please help guys! Torn between getting Ziyech and Bruno. Do I do A or B ?

                    A) Foden > Ziyech + Saiss > Coufal
                    B) Son > Bruno + Saiss > Coufal

                    Martinez (Steer)
                    Chilwell, Robbo, Lamptey (Saiss, Mitchell)
                    Podence, Salah, Son, Grealish (Foden)
                    Bamford, DCL, Kane..

                    Open Controls
                    1. Voodoo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      You need to get Foden out. Maybe to a 4.5 and then upgrade another midfielder?

                      Open Controls
                      1. tbhogal
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        And then get Bruno ?

                        Open Controls
                    2. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      B for me. I am giving Foden one last chance before he gets the boot!

                      Open Controls
                  5. Viper
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    I have a confession to make.

                    I'm saving my WC for Gw 16 and I'm not even entirely sure why. Something to do with double gameweeks but I really don't know if it's something worth saving for 😆

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      I think people put too much thought into DGW.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Hakim Ziyech
                      • 1 Year
                      2 mins ago

                      It’s ok my son. Say 10 Hail Marys & your wildcard won’t be needed

                      Open Controls
                    3. The Knights Template
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      I'm saving mine up until the last moment so I can bring it out and savour it when nobody else has one ala my sister with her Easter eggs when we were kids.

                      Open Controls
                  6. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 3 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    Best combo going forward?

                    A) Werner, Ziyech, Cancelo/Dias (3-4-3)
                    B) Fernandes, Ziyech, Lewis (3-5-2)
                    C) Vardy, Ziyech, KWP/Coufal (3-4-3)
                    D) Bamford, Sterling, Cancelo (3-4-2)

                    Rest of defence: Robertson, Chilwell, Lamptey

                    Lewis + Lamptey rotate very well.

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      Option D is 3-4-3 obviously

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tony Martial
                      • 1 Year
                      30 mins ago

                      D easy almost

                      Open Controls
                    3. JURGENAUT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      29 mins ago

                      D

                      Open Controls
                    4. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      28 mins ago

                      Hard to say without seeing the rest of your team but C out of those with Coufal for me...

                      Open Controls
                    5. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Rest of team

                      Martinez Forster
                      Robertson Chilwell Lamptey 3.9
                      Salah KDB Grealish
                      DCL Watkins

                      + Brewster / 4.5 mid depending on formation

                      Open Controls
                      1. J to the T
                        • 3 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        B for me

                        Open Controls
                      2. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Now I’ve seen your team and KDB in it I would definitely say C or B. Both are solid! GL

                        Open Controls
                      3. FC Hakkebøf
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Thanks guys. It's impossible to pick for me rn :/

                        Open Controls
                  7. Nunoooooooooo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Hi guys. Can anyone recommend a good tool to compare team rotation pairings? Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 7 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Pliers?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        ...rotates well with Chaka Demus I hear... 😉

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bruce Lee
                        • 2 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        That job needs a spanner

                        Open Controls
                        1. Nunoooooooooo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          You’re looking at him!! 😀

                          Open Controls
                    2. Bruce Lee
                      • 2 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Fixture ticker?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers Bruce but I’m looking for a tool that you can compare two teams fixtures comparatively or which shows best team pairings over coming weeks. Ticker doesn’t do that I don’t believe??

                        Open Controls
                    3. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      FFFIX member's area ... sorry mod not sure whether it's prohibited mentioning here?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Nunoooooooooo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers buddy! Will check it out. Appreciate your help!

                        Open Controls
                  8. Bruce Lee
                    • 2 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    Will these players not have to quarantine after these international games?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      No clubs will let them go if that is the case, or is it?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Klaren
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Clubs don’t have a say in it but they don’t need to quarantine anyway.

                        Open Controls
                    2. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      They don't except in Danmark, which is why the likes of Pierre Emil and other key players didn't play vs Sweden

                      Open Controls
                  9. Gentle_Turks
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Anyone know if Cancelo is normally first choice for Portugal?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gentle_Turks
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Don't worry, I found the answer.

                      Open Controls
                  10. J to the T
                    • 3 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Which is better on WC

                    1) Chilwell and Ziyech 352 formation
                    2) Rotation of Coufal/Lamptey and Vardy 343 formation

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    2. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      1

                      Open Controls
                  11. dshv
                    • 3 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Son to zyiech now or give son a chance against city ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Nunoooooooooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      I would

                      Open Controls
                  12. Mr. Mystic
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    TAA & Foden -> Coufal & Bruno for -8?

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.