Scout Notes November 10

Watkins making strong case for Villa double-up with in-form Grealish

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa

  • Goals: Ollie Watkins x2 (£6.0m)
  • Own goals: Bukayo Saka (£5.3m)
  • Assists: Matt Targett (£4.5m), Ross Barkley (£6.0m), Jack Grealish (£7.4m)
  • Bonus points: Watkins x3, Targett x2, Barkley x1

THE GREAL DEAL

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) has firmly established himself in the current template for success among Fantasy Premier League managers after yet another attacking return against Arsenal.

Following a Gameweek 8 assist, the Aston Villa midfielder has involved himself in 10 of his team’s 18 goals this season (55.6%) and averaged 8.6 points per game in 2020/21.

The England international does not look like letting up either, running the show in Villa’s impressive 3-0 win at Arsenal, who came into Sunday evening’s clash with the Premier League’s best defensive record.

As is usually the case with this all-action midfield asset, Grealish could easily have left the Emirates Stadium with a third double-figure haul of the season as he assisted a John McGinn (£5.5m) goal ruled out for offside against Ross Barkley (£6.0m) in the first period before seeing his second-half penalty box effort cleared off the line by Kieran Tierney (£5.4m).

Unsurprisingly, Fantasy managers are taking note of Grealish’s excellent displays, and ability to convert them into points, increasing the pressure on non-owners.

He came into Gameweek 8 in 57.9% of squads inside the top 10,000 worldwide rankings, only Son Heung-min (87.1%), Harry Kane (86.7%) and Mohamed Salah (65.3%) owned by more at that level.

With Brighton (home), West Ham (away), Newcastle (home), Wolves (away), Burnley (home), West Bromwich Albion (away) and Crystal Palace (home) the next seven teams to face Aston Villa, it is certainly not too late to exploit Grealish’s favourable form and fixtures, his price already rising to £7.5m as of Tuesday morning.

1.21 GIGA-WATS

The kind nature of Aston Villa’s fixtures, as well as their ability to score goals, certainly justifies anyone looking at a double-up on their attacking assets.

Even better, there is a seriously viable candidate to join Grealish in our squads right now, Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) registering a 13-point haul at Arsenal thanks to a brace and maximum bonus.

Those goals took the former Exeter City and Brentford forward to seven attacking returns for the season, all of them coming in Villa’s last five matches, an average of 8.6 points per game.

Crucially, the timing of Watkins’ form and fixtures could be perfect for anyone in need of replacing Callum Wilson (£6.6m), should his hamstring injury prove to be a long-term one. We are likely to find out more about it on the other side of the international break.

And while Bamford may be one to consider as another alternative Wilson replacement, Watkins might even find himself as the go-to option for anyone concerned about Leeds’ fixtures, as they face Arsenal (home), Everton (away), Chelsea (away) and West Ham (home) in the next four. Over the last four Gameweeks, Bamford has scored 28 points to Watkins’ 24, so the two players are largely tracking at the same level of output but the latter has better fixtures by far.

BARK AND BITE

Watkins is not the only kindly-priced option to pair with Grealish though, as Barkley added his third attacking return of the last five Gameweeks against Arsenal.

During that time, he has averaged 5.8 points per game and, ahead of Gameweek 9, he was pushed into a more advanced role against Arsenal.

Dean Smith has mostly favoured 4-3-3 since the turn of the year as he sought to shore up last season’s defensive problems.

However, in recent weeks the Villa manager has begun lining his troops up in more of a 4-2-3-1, asking McGinn and Douglas Luiz (£4.9m) to sit slightly deeper and affording Barkley a number 10 role.

SAFE HANDS?

A first clean sheet since Gameweek 5 was welcome news for the 26.8% invested in Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) although Villa’s clean sheet potential for their kind run of fixtures is still arguably up in the air.

Smith’s men were fortunate not to concede at Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) spurning a golden chance at the back post, which he headed over in the first half.

Then, in the second half, Rob Holding (£4.4m) was afforded too much time to get on the end of Gabriel‘s (£5.1m) cross. Had offensive players been given the chance to attack that space, they might well have scored.

Remember, of course, Villa’s upcoming opponents Brighton have blanked in just one match this season and West Ham have found the net against Liverpool, Manchester City and Spurs.

Arsenal XI (3-4-2-1): Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Saka, Elneny, Partey (Ceballos 46′), Bellerín; Aubameyang, Willian (Pépé 65′); Lacazette (Nketiah 65′).

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; McGinn, D Luiz; Grealish, Barkley, Trézéguet (El Ghazi 88′); Watkins.

How Man City’s key FPL assets fared ahead of Spurs’ fixture swing

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  Flair
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Has Azpi been called up for Spain? Surely James gets the start against Newcastle.

    Gregor
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      No he hasn’t, would fancy James to start though given his England suspension.

      Flair
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        39 mins ago

        Hope so, his offensive ability is valuable against a parked bus. Lampard's been talking about his linkup with Ziyech so I hope he looks to continue that. Newcastle w/o Wilson is surely a guaranteed CS.

        Gregor
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          20 mins ago

          I’m currently doubled up on the Chelsea defence so I hope so too!

  Hang on to your Hotspurs?
    Gregor
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son remain the highest scoring players in in the game so far this season with the inevitable high levels of ownership that come along with that (currently at 45.4% and 58.9% respectively), but with Spurs fixtures now taking a turn for the worse, is it time to move these players on and invest our funds elsewhere?

    I’ll be looking to keep both players for the home game against Manchester City and hoping for an open game with City needing a win to climb up the table and potentially then leaving some spaces at the back that could be exploited. It is actually arguable that these sort of games suit Spurs more than games against sides that play a low block like the one we saw against West Brom who defended deeply and played 5 at the back. Mourinho is the maestro of counter attacking football and Kane and Son do look to be perfectly suited to that with the way they have been playing this season. However, come gameweek 10, I’ll be seriously considering moving at least one, if not both of them on and these are the players i’d be looking at:

    Manchester City attackers - City’s fixtures from gameweek 10 read BUR, FUL, mun, WBA, sou, NEW and those home fixtures in particular just look to good to resist, I think at least one of Aguero, De Bruyne, Jesus or Sterling have to be coming in here.

    Another Liverpool midfielder - I presume most of us will already have Salah but now could be a good time to double up on the Liverpool midfield with Sadie Mané in great form this season and Diogo Jota also emerging as a potential bargain at just £6.5m.

    An Aston Villa attacker or 2 - I’m already onto this with Grealish and Watkins in my side. The upcoming fixtures are great and both players look like nailed on 90 minute men for a Villa side that has largely impressed this season.

    Bruno Fernandes - Would probably want to move before gameweek 9 if you’re plumping for Fernandes as United play West Brom at Old Trafford next, though it’s in the away games where the Portuguese has excelled this season with double digit returns in each of his 3 games away from home this season.

    Ziyech - Another one I’ve got already thankfully but if you haven’t then I’d strongly recommend it. The Moroccon has been outstanding so far for Chelsea with double digit returns in both starts so far and currently coming in at a cool £1.3m less than team mate Timo Werner, although Werner does now have pens and therefore also worthy of consideration.

    Antonio - I had planned to bring the West Ham striker in for gameweek 8 before he was ruled out with a hamstring injury. It does sound like he won’t be out for long though so if he does make his return after the international break then I may take another look at him for gameweek 10.

    So, what do you reckon? Hang onto your Hotspurs or ship the Spurs strikeforce and if so, which players will you be looking to get on for the coming gameweeks?

    Flair
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Not for me. That fixture list is absolutely horrifying. City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Palace, Liverpool, Leicester and Wolves. Add to the fact that Spurs have needed late winners against Burnley, West Brom and Brighton and it begins to look very concerning for them. Counter attacking or not, I believe they'll struggle. Jumping off at with both at 45.4% and 58.9% ownership is an excellent opportunity to jump up the ranks.

      We've seen enough to indicate the cheap forward bracket is the one to target this season - DCL, Antonio, Watkins, Bamford, Adams and Wilson all looking excellent value. The former three will be my strikeforce from GW3.

      City's fixtures are incredible. Seriously, take a look at them, up until GW22. One of Cancelo/Dias is prime opportunity for me, the defense has looked strong and the fixtures scream clean sheets. I also feel like taking the risk of Sterling-KDB-Mane midfield with Rodriguez as the 4th midfielder, taking the gamble on City returning to form with excellent fixtures and a fit striker. Looking forward to the next few weeks!

      Gregor
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        42 mins ago

        Nice one, I’m looking at having those three strikers too and then one of KDB or Sterling for the plum City fixtures.

      Flair
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        41 mins ago

        *from GW10

    LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I’m staying away from city options, a midfield of Bruno, Salah, Jota, Grealish and maybe Ziyech easily keeps up with the city options plus no pep roulette , unsure on Antonio but Watkins at that price and with those fixtures could be golden

      Gregor
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        43 mins ago

        Brave, it could pay off and that is a good midfield but we’ve seen what City can do in the favourable home fixtures so you might be needing a big couch!

        LegendMoon
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Unless you get kdb, sterling and or Jesus/Aguero you are just as likely to miss out though, I’m fed up with pep, might look at the defense though at least there’s a litttle more stability there this season

          Hart-ake
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Cancelo/Dias look great options for this upcoming run.

    Major League Shocker
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      Nice post Gregor! A certain "fox in the box" might be feeling slighted here...

      Flynny
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Keeping Kane and son for city and hoping for an open game.

        Then I'm set for kane and son to kdb and vardy - 4.

        Will give me a front 7 of

        Salah kdb grealish ziyech
        Vardy dcl Watkins

        Vardy has 3 or 4 great fixtures coming up....

      Gregor
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers MLS. Yeah, I actually haven’t given him much thought this season due to the pretty poor underlying stats, but I probably should be!

    wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Some spare thougths.I think we must first watch Tottenham-ManCity game and then in gw10 to decide which players to sell and buy.I want to go into gw10 and have the option to transfer in not 1 but 2 ManCity players.We must not also forget possible injury/covid cases during the Champions League/Europa games during the midweek.
      I try to find a descent forward to replace Kane and i think that for this gw there are not so many good options as i already have Werner and Dcl.A downgrade to a fit Antonio and an upgrade in the midfield is an option.When you downgrade a player like Kane though the one that you will bring in must have good fixtures and be on form and the same for the midfielder you upgrade.
      Ziyech is the one who is on form and has good fixtures(except Tottenham next) and i want to get him in this gw and upgrade Son to Kdb/Sterling in next gw.I am still not convinced from ManUtd but the main reason i am not getting Fernandes is the money issue.
      Probably everyone will have Kdb/Sterling in gw10 but the thing is how many will also have Jesus/Aguero.Is Vardy though for gw10 a better pick than Jesus/Aguero?I am thinking to get him in either for Kane(if i still own him)either for Werner.In gw11 when ManCity has Fulham at home i could do Vardy->Jesus.At that point we will also have more information on Aguero's return and have the advantage to decide between Jesus and Aguero.

    Hart-ake
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Kane will continue to deliver over those games, but it's just whether a cheap striker like Antonio or Watkins can match him (or come close to matching him), allowing you to upgrade your midfield and get Sterling/KDB in. It does seem like a safe bet that, say, a Sterling and Antonio would outscore Kane and a 6-6.5 mid during this upcoming period.

      For my own team, strongly considering just getting Ziyech in for Son this week. I think he can get points whatever the fixtures may be.

    Jam0sh
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Contemplating whether to keep Kane on wildcard or not. Son is gone on wildcard for me.

  Bury94
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Bottomed..

    Looking at Cancelo as my TAA replacement, reckon he'll keep his place? Mendy might be back soon

    Miguel Sanchez
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Replied on previous page

    United20
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I feel like Pep rotates too much. Laporte seems nailed.

    CONNERS
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Pep was singing Cancelo's praises after the last game. Very unlikely he'll be dropped.

    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      The same concern I have. Undecided between Cancelo and Coufal

    Bury94
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Thanks all, think I'm gonna go for it. Looks like TAA might drop tonight as well so I'm tempted to pull the trigger

    Gregor
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      Reckon I’d get Dias you know, the games will be coming thick and fast soon and he’s probably less likely to get rotated than Cancelo and Laporte still doesn’t seem fully fit.

  United20
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Hopefully this team will get me to 100k.

    Martinez
    Chilwell Coufal Coady
    Grealish KDB Bruno Ziyech Salah
    DCL Bamford

    Steer KWP Dallas Brewster

    Thoughts?

    Bury94
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Can't see too much wrong with that. Midfield is perfect

      United20
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Had to get Robbo out to fund that midfield which I was very hesitant about. Hopefully he doesn't haul as his fixtures are appealing

    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Looks good, probably downgrade Coady to 4.5 at some point

  b91jh
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Does it worth a wildcard? Main objectives are removing spurs duo and get City assets, as well as taking out Johnstone, but City's form are worrying.

    Original squad: (0 ft as I brought in Chilwell as an early transfer)

    Johnstone* (Button)
    Cresswell Chilwell KWP (Justin Mitchell*)
    Salah Grealish Son Zaha (Reed*)
    Jimenez* Kane DCL

    Probable wc squad:

    Martinez (Button)
    Cresswell Chilwell Cancelo (KWP Struijk)
    Salah KDB Grealish Ziyech Rashford
    DCL Watkins (Brewster)

    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      For me, I can't see enough transfers in your current team to warrant a WC.

  Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which one to pick?
    1. Cancelo - Stats and fixtures look great but some doubt about how nailed he is with Mendy due back and Pep roulette
    2. Coufal - Looks steady at 4.5 with potential assists and bps. Use the saving funds on attack.

    1.5itb 2ft
    Martinez Peacock
    Chilwell Taylor Justin Ayling TAA
    Grealish Salah Son Rodriguez Bissouma
    DCL Kane Vassilev

    HaffNanner
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think Cancelo is worth the punt. You have adequate cover if he doesn't start the odd week

  waltzingmatildas
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A) soucek and Werner
    B) grealish and Watkins

    Prefer B, but means going 3 budget strikers so not as much flexibility

    LegendMoon
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m with you on b,

  GE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Have 2FT, Bamford -> Watkins?

    waltzingmatildas
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Don't like that. Anything else?

  Apwilkin
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Podence and Son to Ziyech and KDB this week (-4)?
      Or just Podence to Ziyech? Son to KDB next?

      waltzingmatildas
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just one I reckon

    Covid Martial
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'd love grealish but I've got my quota of villa players already. These truly are strange times.

      Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        My Villa contingent is largely empty . . but weirdly I can't bring myself to get Grealish because I dislike the guy too much. LOL.

        tafrère
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Why dislike him ? He's played really well.

          Pumpy Pro
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Just because he plays well doesn't mean you can't dislike him 😆

    Il Capitano
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        1FT 1.6m ITB WC available

        McCarthy (Button)
        Chilwell Zouma Taylor (Justin Mitchell)
        Salah Son Sterling ASM (Bissouma)
        Werner DCL Watkins

        Go Spursless with Son to Bruno (C)? ASM is the biggest issue with the above IMO, but no mid up to 6.9m really interests me

        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          Take a punt on Jota?

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Barnes might be a good pick at 6.9m given Leicester's fixtures.
          Jota if you're willing to have player who is not nailed. Great potential.

      Flair
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Am I ignoring the fantastic striker with 1 blank in 7 with Rich, Rodriguez and Digne supplying the bullets against the worst team in the league? Is DCL the obvious option, hmm.

        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          55 mins ago

          Long may it continue...

          One of the very few decisions that have worked for me.

        popcoin
          • 8 Years
          55 mins ago

          my captain

        Nanoelektronicar
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          Cheks ... DCL bus captain, Salah VC

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I am considering him along with Grealish and Ziyech as a differential captain as a Bruno non-owner.

      deanchatt
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour ago

        Robertson for Cancelo to free up some funds - good move? Wait a Gw?

        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wait

        popcoin
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          wait, unless funds are needed this gw

      slavkob
        • 3 Years
        54 mins ago

        Planning this team in gw10-11

        Mendy, 4.0
        Cancelo, Chilwell, Justin, Coufal, Targett
        Salah, Sterling, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish
        DCL, Watkins, Brewster

        Thoughts ?

        Concrete
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A long way off

      Me Spurs
        • 2 Years
        54 mins ago

        I’m eyeing up gw10 move of Kane son Bowen out for bamford fernandes kdb

      SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Still early days during in, anyway how good is these moves over the course of two gameweeks..

        Son and Kane to Werner and Bruno this week for -4
        Ziyech and robbo to kdb and 4.3m defender for -4 the following week

        Have chilwell kwp Dallas lamptey as other defenders..

        Need suggestion guys..

        Concrete
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I not sure they’re worth hits

      NABIL - 1 season 1der
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Would love to have the likes of Bruno, KDB and Ziyech in my team, but not willing to lose my differential picks in Barkley and Soucek.

        Salah and Grealish are indispensable. Son I think will score well vs City.

        Tough times

        Collie01
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I'm in a similar boat on WC at the moment. Too many good options in midfield to chose from. I really want Salah, Son, Bruno, Grealish, KdB, Ziyech and Jota. Not to mention the likes of Soucek who is great value. Really difficult to know which ones to leave out.

      Crashjct
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Hi everyone.

        I’m considering going Son/Zaha to Fernandes/Ziyech for a -4. Is it worth taking a -4 for these changes?

        Concrete
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Long term potentially

      AD2110
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        Any news on Wilson injury? Contemplating transferring to Watkins

        OrmskirkFC
          • 8 Years
          just now

          News is coming in this morning, and looks positive. I'm going to hold onto him. I wouldn't expect him to be ready for Chelsea, even though the reports do suggest he may be. If he can play starting with Palace then it's a great run.

      Concrete
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Creswell. Or Coufal?

        Crashjct
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Coufal

        Corgzzzz
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Im a life long West Ham fan ( 59 years ) and struggling to believe these defensive stats, which is why im going Coufal even though my FPL head says Cresswell, but I just dont want 5.1 defender on my team when we turn back to type.....

          dbeck
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Interesting, are you seeing any signs you’ll revert back to type? Would you put villa def above yours?

            Open Controls
            Corgzzzz
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I would be worried that Ogbonna came off injured, as he has been immense, and I didnt like the pressure Fulham put us under after he went off..........I wont get Creswel as I have Chillwell and Cancello as my 5.5m def, and swapping Dallas out for Coufal feels like a easy transfer.

          tafrère
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            If you're not looking for clean sheets picking a West Ham defender then you should chose Cresswell then. Who has much more chances of getting attacking returns.

      DandyDon
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        Would you transfer out Pulisic or Son for Fernandes for a -4 this week? Have Kane.

        Seanigula
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Pulisic of course, he’s always injured

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          If you can wait for Pulisic news this week, wait for it!

      dbeck
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        What’s then general strength of your 11th man, just trying to gauge if I can get by with mine or does it need addressing?

        I play 352 mainly with lookman as my 11th guy, Brewster is also there but hardly looks promising.

        Catastrophe
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Should be OK so long as he doesn't get any more pens

          dbeck
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Stat wise and eye test he looks ok, but son to ziyech gives me cash to do Brewster to Watkins (and play over lookman). But feel I should be focusing on getting son to KDB

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          11th man as in the 7th attacker? If that, then it is Watkins with Bissouma as my first sub.
          If it is the weakest player, I'd say it's one of Konsa, Coufal or KWP.

        waltzingmatildas
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          343 with soucek as fourth mid. Might change that up

      JollyGoodYellows
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        Anyone else worried Werner won't start vs Newcastle if he plays 2 or 3 of the Germany games? Frank said he was due a rest and surely it'll be Newcastle rather than Spurs the week after.

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          He might get rested in the CL game following the Newcastle as well. That's a better game to rest him than Newcastle

          JollyGoodYellows
            • 1 Year
            just now

            So you'd keep him rather than take him out nearer the end of the international break?

      Cech's Magic Hat
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Is it too much of a risk to bring in Cancelo for TAA if I'm currently stuck with non-playing subs?

        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yep

        WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeah. He might play most of the games but there will be times when he will be rotated. You either need to have subs coming in be ready to field 10 that week.

      waltzingmatildas
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        A) son and Kane to kdb and Werner/jesus/kun
        B) son, Kane, bissouma to kdb, grealish, watkins

        Mccarthy button
        Chilwell James ayling Taylor mitchell
        Mané Bruno son soucek bissouma
        DCL Kane Bamford

      Bavarian
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Martinez-Steer
        Robertson-Coufal-Taylor-Kilman-Mitchell
        Salah-Son-Grealish-Zaha-Bissouma
        Kane-DCL-Jimenez

        Jimenez and Son to:
        A-Vardy-Ziyech
        B-Richarlison-Fernandes
        C-Werner-J.Rodriguez
        D-Other (have 1M itb)

        waltzingmatildas
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          If you go kdb how much will you have?

          Bavarian
            • 2 Years
            just now

            if i made Son to KDB , i will have -1.2 itb

      Aaa
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Would anyone wildcard this? 0ft and 0itb

        Mendy/Button
        TAA/KWP/Taylor/Kilman/Mitchell
        Salah/Son/Grealish/Zaha/Burke
        Kane/Werner/Watkins

      • Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Looking for suggestions to improve this team. Only 3 players that I would want are Bamford, Ziyech and Cancelo but can't have them all, right?

        Martinez (Steele)
        Chilwell Lamptey Kilman (Mitchell Struijk)
        Salah KDB Bruno Grealish Soucek
        Kane DCL (Brewster)

        1 FT 0 ITB

