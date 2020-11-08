525
Scout Notes November 8

‘Form versus fixtures’ poser for Son and Kane’s owners after late Spurs win

WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

  • Goals: Harry Kane (£11.0m)
  • Assists: Matt Doherty (£5.8m)
  • Bonus: Kane, Doherty x3, Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) x1

Harry Kane’s (£11.0m) owners will remember his late header that briefly sent Tottenham Hotspur top of the table but it was an otherwise forgettable match at the Hawthorns that had looked destined for 0-0 mediocrity.

Spurs were unconvincing in this Sunday lunchtime clash – a combination of tiredness from their midweek Europa League trip to Bulgaria and a resilient West Brom who were unlucky to have a point cruelly snatched away.

Reflecting on the game, Jose Mourinho said:

It was one of those matches with all the ingredients to lose a couple of points – difficult opponents, they want to stop you, they analyse you, they see where you are strong, they try to close every possible door, and they did it.

Kane was quiet but all he needed was an 88th-minute cross by Matt Doherty (£5.8m), rising to head the Irishman’s delivery home.

That was the England striker’s eighth goal from as many matches against the Baggies and his 150th Premier League strike overall, maintaining Spurs’ 100% away record.

KANE IS ABLE

Over two million FPL managers captained Kane this week, no doubt expecting another haul after Spurs’ previous three away wins produced a combined 12-3 score. But things were much tougher here against a side fighting to escape the relegation zone.

For all the comments about Kane essentially playing as a midfielder, he still provides the goals to go alongside his new-found creativity. The two assists of last season have already been eclipsed by eight this time and he entered the weekend with a number of chances created (14) and big chances created (9) far higher than the next best from a forward.

Similar to how Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) acts like a false nine for Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Sadio Mane (£12.0m) to play as two forwards, Kane was seemingly sitting deep for a Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Gareth Bale (£9.5m) strike force. Yet it is the England captain who takes home the points, while Son disappointed many by not continuing his streak of double-digit away hauls.

SON STOPS SHINING

Clearly, it isn’t maintainable to get 24, 18 or 11 points every time but Son missed a huge chance in the first half. Put through by Tanguy Ndombele (£5.9m), Son seemed hesitant to pull the trigger as West Brom defenders sprinted back to catch up. He eventually dug out a shot but it missed.

A second successive blank will concern his 60% ownership, especially considering the fixture swing that now awaits Jose Mourinho’s side.

Their first six games after the international break include meetings with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City. In a classic FPL debate about form versus fixtures, what will the many who have doubled up on both Kane and Son do about this difficult run? Particularly when premium assets at Manchester City and Manchester United are about to begin a kind run.

Neither player is at fault, as they sit atop the FPL game as highest scorers so far. They have accumulated 15 goals and 10 assists between them from only eight matches – truly phenomenal numbers. In a crazy season which has produced huge shocks, great comebacks, many goals and little sense, perhaps it is too logical to assume that Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) or Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) are the way forward.

The team news was headlined by Bale starting his first league match since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid. Against Brighton, he came off the bench to score a late winner – such drama is becoming a habit in recent weeks, replacing the heavy wins of before – and was deemed ready to form a fearsome front three alongside Kane and Son. In truth, he was ineffective, almost reaching a cross early in the second half but producing nothing else.

REGUILON CONTINUES TO ATTACK

Only left-back Sergio Reguilon (£5.6m) was providing any attacking threat as the match dragged on. Long-range shots in the 59th minute were saved and then blazed over, with a later effort being blocked into the path of Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m). Had the substitute scored, it would have been Reguilon’s third assist from five league appearances.

In addition to a clean sheet, Reguilon certainly passed the eye test – crossing for Carlos Vinicius’ (£7.0m) low left-footed shot that produced a wonderful save from Sam Johnstone (£4.5m). And yet it was Doherty on the other flank who provided Kane’s assist.

The £15m signing from Wolves was initially heavily-backed by the FPL community but has gradually been abandoned, dropping twice in price because he had registered no attacking returns and was rotated twice with Serge Aurier (£5.2m).

WINLESS BAGGIES

In his programme notes, the under-pressure Slaven Bilic demanded that his players be “more streetwise, more mature and dirty in the game”. He got what he asked for, with West Brom arguably the better side for most of the match.

The Baggies boss said after full-time:

My message to the players was that this has to be our standard now. We have to perform like this in every minute of every game as a minimum. It’s really difficult to take confidence from a defeat because the best way to get confidence is to win games and climb up the league. But you can also get confidence from performances and today was an example of that.

Bilic was forced into making changes to his side after Matheus Pereira (£5.9m) and Branislav Ivanovic (£4.5m) tested positive for coronavirus. He used this opportunity to switch systems, going for a 5-4-1 wing-back formation with the returning Kyle Bartley (£4.5m) and Dara O’Shea (£4.3m) featuring at centre-half.

Karlan Grant (£5.9m) somehow missed a free header from six yards after a brilliant Darnell Furlong (£4.5m) cross, before a teasing Callum Robinson (£5.5m) delivery dropped over Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and was headed off the line by Eric Dier (£4.9m). The second half saw Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) hit the post from distance and Furlong’s header force an acrobatic save from Lloris.

However, they are still without a win. Apart from back-up goalkeeper David Button (£4.0m), no West Brom player has ownership above 2%. Their players are relatively untouched but, if looking for a differential, it might be worth considering that their next home games are against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Leeds.

The Baggies have been better at the back of late than they have going forward and Johnstone is one of the cheapest starting goalkeepers out there, sitting third for saves among top-flight shot-stoppers.

Given Aston Villa’s favourable schedule, Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m) will, however, remain the go-to option for many.

West Bromwich Albion XI (5-4-1): Johnstone; Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, O’Shea, Townsend; Krovinovic, Livermore (Edwards 89′), Gallagher, Robinson (Diangana 67′); Grant (Phillips 84′).

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Ndombele (Lo Celso 64′), Sissoko (Carlos Vinicius 79′); Bale (Lucas Moura 78′), Son, Kane.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Sheeno
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bamford, Watkins or Adams? Battle of the budget forwards

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Adams for me

    2. Aubaaaaa
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Given the fixtures, I think Watkins.

    3. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Watkins
      I'm considering ditching bamford for Watkins who is also on pens

    4. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Watkins for sure

    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      You might be able to throw Antonio in there come GW9

    6. The Big Fella
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Throw Antonio into there too

    7. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Watkins but I already have Bamford though

  2. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Werner or Calvert-Lewin??

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      DCL. Werner is the odd rotation risk and even when he plays he may be shifted to LW.

    2. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dcl

    3. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Werner, on pens and better player.

  3. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    A) Watkins and Chilwell
    B) DCL and Cancelo

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

    2. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      DCL and Chill lol but the $$$

      1. BenDavies
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        I wish I could do that! Of the two options, what do you prefer?

        1. Yankee Toffee
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A

  4. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    McCarthy 4.0
    TAA* Chilwell Zouma Justin 4.0
    Salah Son Zaha Soucek Burke
    Kane Jiménez Wilson

    A. Wildcard this GW rather than 10 (losing one of Son or Kane a week early)

    B. Burke + TAA > Grealish and a 5.5 defender -4 (and no Bruno for GW9)

    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Or just TAA > someone (so as not to play Justin away to Liverpool) and no hit

  5. MikeS
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    A. Kane to Watkins
    B. Bamford to Watkins?

    Both spurs and leeds have crap fixtures..

    1. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would be hesitant for either. Kane in form and Leeds don’t change for anyone

      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        True.. plus arsenal are crap so bamford could score. But then Watkins fixtures too good to ignore? Tough one.. would you do son to ziyech instead?

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Watkins blanked v SHU, FUL and LEE but scored 5 of his 6 goals v LIV and ARS. I would keep Kane and Bamford for now.

      1. MikeS
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks guys.. I have steer and Martinez and grealish so would be for a hit too. I won't do it now.. ziyech in for son ft?

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This.

  6. Yankee Toffee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Only have 4.5 for a def and full up on Villa. Suggestions? Cheers

    1. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Coufal or Masuaku. Prefer the latter- due.

    2. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      KWP is who I'm going for

    3. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      One of these:
      Saints, WHam, Burnley
      Probably not great fixtures for any tho

      Is Nico Williams an option with TAA out?

    4. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Coufal, KWP, Kilman

    5. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cheers all

  7. Bookkeeper
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    I wouldn't ditch Son just yet. His goal scoring record against City is decent.

    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      His two hauls this season have come against teams playing insanely high lines. No one plays a higher line than City. I think he's borderline captain material.

      1. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        you know when Son is playing well, his first touch and pass accuracy give it away. It's why i didn't select for captain last two GW. Keen to see him play for Korea soon to see if he looks sharp.

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Line wasn't that high today.

  8. MASTER ROSHI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Which 2 of these would you pick on a WC?

    A) Bamford
    B) Watkins
    C) Adams
    D) Antonio
    E) Wilson
    F) Maupay

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B D

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      AB but i'd prob have Vardy and DCL before any of them.

      1. MASTER ROSHI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I have DCL but trying to keep a money midfield of Salah KDB Ziyech Bruno so I need some cheaper FWDs

    3. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      A and D

    4. Honourvolley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      AB, AD if fit

    5. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ab

  9. Niho992
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thinking to do Salah to Jota on WC in GW 10 and afford Sterling for Burnley and Fulham at home.

    I would do Sterling to Salah in GW 12 again

    Thoughts?

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Madness. Absolutely no guarantee to Jota starting another game.

  10. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Only way of getting united asset is getting rid of Son (Bruno) or Zaha (Rashford), either of these moves worth?

    Open Controls
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I think the latter could be good, nice differential too

  11. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anybody tempted by Kyle Walker as a replacement for Trent, nobody mentions him as a decent option

    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I don't think he's worth 6.1 personally.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Liability at all times.

  12. fcsaltyballs
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who are people keeping if they have both:

    1. Kane
    2. Son
    3. Both

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Both for now. Will get rid for City players in GW10

    2. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Will keep Kane and ship son for KDB

    3. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      3

    4. lugs
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      probably both, i have other more pressing issues than selling players that have served me so well up to now

    5. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Both

    6. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Son

    7. Mile Plankton
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1.
      Probably Son -> KDB

  13. King Henrik
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kanes next 3 fixtures... City Chelsea and Arsenal.

    Anyone going to Vardy?

    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      Yes, although I may wait one more week.

    2. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      i wouldn't sell Kane, form over fixtures.

    3. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      None of those teams are excellent defensively so I'm in no rush to sell.

    4. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      All poor defenses. Spurs struggle against defensive teams.

      1. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        they just not a creative side, neither Brighton or West played defensive, they were the more attacking teams.

        1. Royal5
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Spirs could've won 6-0 against West Ham.

          1. Bookkeeper
            • 3 Years
            just now

            i'm not claiming Spurs struggle against defensive side. I'm saying they not creating enough.

  14. Catsandhats
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I should know this - but, I have just made 6 transfers (had 2FT, did a -8 first, then another -8) So -16 in total, I was suppose to acquaints my wildcard, but now when I go to press it it’s says I need to make more transfers?? I’m just trying to wipe off the -16!

    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just make more transfers and select wildcard

      1. Catsandhats
        • 4 Years
        just now

        And that removes the previous -16 as well?

    2. JJO
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Think you should just ake 1 more and then activate WC

    3. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      All hits will be wiped

  15. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Jesus at 9.3 at risk of rotation??

    1. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not really. They need a striker.

  16. Garam MOSALAH
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Will you WC this team ? Have 2FTs

    McCarthy Nyland*
    TAA* Justin Taylor* Mitchell* Branthwaite
    Salah Son* Barnes* Podence* Bissouma
    Kane* Wilson* DCL

    * inj/rotation risk/poor fixtures

  17. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Rodriguez gonna drop? Against Fulham (a) next game?

  18. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Kane and Foden to Bamford and Bruno
    B) Saiss and Foden to Grealish and Balbuena/Kilman
    A means Bruno captain vs WBA but lose Kane...
    B sort out Saiss problem but no Bruno

  19. Bruce Lee
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son (c), Vardy and Bellrin... today could've been better

    Yesterday was class so can't complain

  20. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trent/Son/Wilson to Chilwell/Ziyech/Jesus??

    -8 madness??

    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I like the Chilly and Ziyech moves

      Not sure about Jesus... is he nailed?

      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I don’t have Calvert-Lewis but just tempted by the following 3 matches..

        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I'd go Vardy if possible

          I'm struggling to stay in the top 2m so take what I say with a grain of salt

    2. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I am looking at DCL to Jesus potentially around GW12/13.

    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes, losing Son in a 8 point hit is madness for me

  21. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Stuck on which is the better pairing.

    a. Kane + Ziyech
    or
    b. Werner + Son

    Leaning towards the latter tbh.

    1. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why not a double up with ASM and Wilson?

      A

      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        haha, probably should have 😉

        I'm not likely to captain Kane any time soon. Still think I should keep him?

        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't write him off completely

          I have Son and plan to keep as I have good C options in the next few weeks at least

          Son loves a game vs City
          Chelsea will be tough
          Arsenal is a derby so who knows

          Just reviewing the fixtures... I may take Son out for a bit

      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Fraser & Wilson

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering Hames + Jimenez + Kane > Bruno + Werner + Richarlison for -4.

      Leaves 0.5m ITB for Saiss upgrade to Cancelo GW10.

  22. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any thoughts here?
    McCarthy
    James/Targett/Pva
    Salah/Grealish/Son/Trossard
    Kane/Werner/Dcl

    Steer McCarthy/Coufal/Douglas
    1ft 1.3itb

    a)Son->Fernandes/Ziyech
    b)Kane+Son->Fernandes/Ziyech+Martial/Jesus
    c)Son+Trossard->Ziyech +Rodriguez
    d)Kane+Trossard->Antonio/Wilson+Fernandes

  23. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many price rises do we think Jota have over the IB?
    Not the easiest block of three games v Lei, Bri & Wol... Looks particuarly intriguing as an option in GW12 v Ful, which is the same week that Zaha's fixtures turn.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just 1

    2. Royal5
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1 max. Looked lost today.

  24. Spg76
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah (c) against Leicester. PL is a penalty fest!

  25. Shake n Bake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Jimenez > Watkins for a -4???

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      what transfer have you done already?

  26. waldo666
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Cheered so hard for that McGinn goal, just cruel.

  27. Mile Plankton
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Saiss to dropp tonight?

