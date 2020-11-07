Mee boosts Burnley clean sheet potential as Welbeck assumes Maupay’s role

Brighton 0-0 Burnley

Goals: None

None Assists: None

None Bonus points: Joël Veltman x3 (£4.3m), Nick Pope x2 (£5.4m), Charlie Taylor x2 (£4.5m)

YOU’LL NEVER FIND ANOTHER LIKE MEE-E-EE

Ben Mee‘s (£4.9m) return from injury has boosted the clean sheet potential of Burnley’s key defensive Fantasy Premier League assets.

The centre-back made his first appearance of the campaign in the Clarets’ 0-0 draw with Brighton, riding his luck through an early slip before going on to provide a solid presence at the back alongside James Tarkowski (£5.4m).

While Sean Dyche’s men are struggling to light up performances going forward, their defensive displays are becoming increasingly encouraging once more.

After shelling out seven goals in their first three matches of the season, Burnley have now conceded once or fewer three of their last four.

During that time, they have kept out an admittedly poor West Bromwich Albion side, stifled an in-form Tottenham outfit and now, with the help of Mee, consigned Brighton to their first blank of the season.

“The nature of how we’ve had to go through the Premier League, we’ve had to defend very well, which we did tonight, diligently, and we’ve had to try and create when we could. We’ve looked, Chelsea game aside, strong in our shape and our diligence defensively, and we have found chances.” – Sean Dyche

ECONOMIES OF POPE

Burnley’s steady defensive improvements continue to boost the points potential for goalkeeper Nick Pope (£5.4m).

Still owned by 10.8% of Fantasy managers, he displayed his all-round ability to pull in returns from multiple angles in the draw with Brighton.

For the third time in four matches, he earned an additional save point, having made three stops, while his total of five bonus in that time is more than any other Burnley asset has managed all season.

Meanwhile, despite his price hike for 2020/21, even at £5.4m Pope is still offering the best value among his colleagues this season.

A total of 5.4 points per million spent is the highest among Clarets, enough to keep him ahead of Taylor on 4.9.

However, Pope will have to work hard to compete with the likes of Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) and Emiliano Martínez (£4.8m) in this category.

His value for the season currently ranks sixth-best among goalkeepers, with Southampton’s and Aston Villa’s shot-stoppers leading the way on 7.3 and 7.1 respectively.

DAT GUY

Despite Brighton failing to score for the first time this season, there were glimpses of potential in a full debut for Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

It was the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker’s first start for the Seagulls and he shouldered the responsibility for the Seagulls’ goal threat on the night.

“(Welbeck) is in good shape. He’s only been with us a short time but he has impressed. He’s been stronger and stronger every day.” – Graham Potter

Linking well with former England colleague Adam Lallana (£6.2m), Welbeck’s chances were not necessarily clear cut, but, at the very least, it is interesting to note that he became the focus for Brighton’s attacks, even with Neal Maupay (£6.5m) back in the team after his unexplained Gameweek 7 absence.

But the fact that Welbeck clearly outperformed Maupay is worth keeping an eye on for the Frenchman’s 4.9% ownership.

POTTER ROULETTE

Graham Potter’s team selections continue to perplex Fantasy managers, who watched Mat Ryan (£4.5m) come straight back into the team following his baffling absence at Spurs.

After 58,728 sales and sat on the bench of another half a million managers, the Australian picked up his first clean sheet since Gameweek 2.

“I felt that he deserved a breather. He’s played a lot of football last two or three years. He’s an important player for us so the thought was to use him tonight.” – Graham Potter

Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) was the latest Seagull to go missing, revealed to have suffered a thigh injury in the build-up to Gameweek 8.

“It’s an adductor and we are hopeful that maybe the other side of the international break he could be available. He only did it a day ago so we need to give it a bit of time to see how it settles down. The initial diagnosis is quite positive.” – Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-5-2): Ryan; Webster, White, Veltman (Jahanbakhsh 83′); Burn, Lallana, Bissouma, Groß; Maupay, Welbeck (Connolly 86′).

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; A Barnes (Rodriguez 70′), Wood (Vydra 83′).

