248
Scout Notes November 8

Fernandes stakes captaincy claim ahead of Gameweek 9 meeting with West Brom

248 Comments
Share

Everton 1-3 Manchester United

  • Goals: Bernard (£5.8m)| Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) x2, Edinson Cavani (£8.0m)
  • Assists: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m)| Luke Shaw (£4.9m), Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Fernandes
  • Bonus: Fernandes x3, Bernard x2, Shaw x1

Fancy a Bruno?

The football spotlight may currently be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – though this win will have helped – but the FPL gaze is fixed firmly on the round of games following the international break.

Bruno Fernandes (£10.5m) staked his claim for the Gameweek 9 armband with two goals and an assist at Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

The midfielder’s first was a well-placed header, which he planted past Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) after Everton failed to track Fernandes’ run into the box.

The Portuguese maestro was attempting to assist Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) for United’s second goal with an exquisite chipped cross from inside the box.

Rashford barely missed the ball as he attempted to make contact but Bruno’s cross touched off the far post before rolling into the Everton net.

Fernandes’ attempted assist which ended up being his second goal in Gameweek 8

“I don’t care if Marcus [Rashford] touched it a little bit it can be his goal, it is no problem for me. Most important for me, as a number 10, is serving my team-mates.” – Bruno Fernandes

The icing on the cake for Fernandes owners came in the game’s final passage of play. As Everton searched for an equaliser deep into injury time, United managed to stage a last-gasp counter-attack.

Fernandes, unsurprisingly at the heart of the move, found substitute Edinson Cavani (£8.0m), who slotted past Pickford from close range.

The Portugal man has had a hand in 15 Premier League goals in his 10 away matches in the competition (10 goals, five assists). That’s the most goal involvements a player has had in their first 10 games on the road in the league.

While West Brom do visit Old Trafford in Gameweek 9, a home game against leaky opposition is unlikely to waver the confidence of Fernandes owners and investors.

Sticky spell

Everton have now lost three games in a row, having begun the season with four straight wins.

It is undoubtedly a sticky patch of form for the Toffees, though Carlo Ancelotti’s men may have the fixtures to play themselves back into form.

After a trip to Fulham in Gameweek 9, Everton take on Leeds at home before another away day at Burnley.

It is the immediate visit to Craven Cottage which puts a captaincy focus on Everton attackers, though Ancelotti’s admission that “we are really bad at the moment” does not fill one with confidence.

The Toffees scored against Manchester United with their only shot on target, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) eventually awarded an assist for his flick-on which allowed Bernard to convert.

The striker’s headed flick came from a launched Pickford ball upfield, with United’s well-scrutinised backline failing to deal with a relatively simple situation.

Everton’s lack of penetration for the rest of the game, after that 20th minute goal, further highlighted their issues in attack.

James Rodriguez (£7.9m) made his return from injury at Goodison Park, lasting 79 minutes. The Colombian failed to get a shot off or create a chance in the tie.

Rodriguez passed fit to start as Sigurdsson returns to the Everton side for Saints clash 1

However, Calvert-Lewin was at the end of an Everton move begun by Rodriguez after five minutes.

The midfielder’s trademark crossfield pass found Digne, who made a run down the line to allow Bernard to cut inside. His cross found the head of Calvert-Lewin, whose effort hit the stanchion behind De Gea’s goal.

Apart from that early moment of attacking intent and the goal, Everton failed to really trouble David de Gea (£5.4m).

Richarlison (£7.8m) will be back to bolster Everton’s attack in Gameweek 9, though both the forward and Rodriguez face long-haul trips over the international break.

On the Brazilian, Ancelotti said before the match:

“It is impossible to replace Richarlison. There is no player in the world like Richarlison. So we have to replace him with another player with different quality. We have to change a little bit our style of play without Richarlison, but the defeat [against Newcastle] was not because Richarlison was not there. It was because we did not play well. Simple.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Gunnar be sore

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was visibly frustrated in his post-match interview with BT Sport, endearing himself to FPL managers across the globe by having a pop at the fixture schedulers.

The Manchester United boss fumed:

“We were set up to fail. The kick-off time set us up to fail. We have been to Turkey, played loads of games this season already, we got back Thursday morning and we are playing Saturday lunchtime, it’s an absolute shambles. Players this season, in these times, a pandemic, mentally and physically it’s draining.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Luke Shaw (£4.9m) – who assisted Fernandes’ header – appears to be the biggest casualty of United’s fixture glut, while Rashford owners will need to keep an eye on the attacker’s status ahead of Gameweek 9.

“Luke has a hamstring (injury). That might be a long one. Rashford, I think he’s struggling. It looked like (a shoulder injury).” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood (£7.2m), meanwhile, was ruled out through illness.

Pick your battles

For the 7.3% of FPL bosses who own Pickford, having a playing second goalkeeper now seems a necessity.

The England net-minder got himself into bother again in Gameweek 8, dropping a Juan Mata (£5.8m) free-kick before combining with Michael Keane (£5.1m) to effectively take Harry Maguire (£5.4m) out.

The VAR ruled that the collision did not warrant a penalty, though it’s undoubtedly another mark in the copybook against Pickford.

Ahead of kick-off at Goodison Park, Ancelotti said of his goalkeeper selection:

“I consider the goalkeeper a player, so it can be rotated as other positions on the pitch. Robin Olsen (£4.5m) did well against Newcastle and I hope Jordan Pickford can do the same today.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Of his team’s display and current form, the Everton manager explained:

“The problem was that after we scored we were not able to defend well, and they took advantage. They were able to score easily. We said before the game we had to defend better and we did not defend good enough. We were slow at the back, we have to improve. I hope that after the international break we will back in a different shape. It is not only a problem of the defenders, it is all of the team. I know how to manage difficulties, every year you have them. We can start again after the break, we are really bad at the moment but we started well.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman; Sigurdsson (Iwobi 66′), Allan, Doucouré; Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Rodriguez (Tosun 79′).

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw (Tuanzebe 66′), Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, B Fernandes, Mata (Pogba 81′); Martial (Cavani 81′).

PREMIUM MEMBERS ANALYSIS

PREMIUM MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

248 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KneejerkJoe
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    A: Sterling, KDB, Dias, Werner and rotate Soucek/Kilman/Justin

    B: Sterling, Son, Kane, Dias, Cancelo (Bench Kilman and Soucek most weeks)

    C: Sterling, Bruno, Werner, Dias, Cancelo (Bench Kilman and Soucek most weeks)

    (Brewster Also benched in all teams.)

    Open Controls
    1. PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like the double city no spurs differential. (C)

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        *double city defence

        Open Controls
        1. KneejerkJoe
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Thank. Also like double City defence, and can Captain Bruno gw9. But this team is hardest to get and will cost me -4.

          Not sure no Spurs will be a diff going forward, seems everyone selling?

          Open Controls
          1. DK_13
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            What's your present team? Your link in the description is an old one.

            Open Controls
    3. DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      C looks really strong to me, but personally would rather have KDB

      Open Controls
    4. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Err... Roll a die?

      Too many factors here to call

      Open Controls
    5. KneejerkJoe
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks guys! It's the team from gw10 onwards, and C is -4, forgot to mention that.

      Cant get KDB instead of Sterling as already got him. Han switch later tho.

      Rest og team: Martinez, Chillwell, Lamptey, Salah, Grealish, DCL

      Open Controls
    6. Latetotheparty
        5 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    7. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      So what is up with that possibly mistakenly given Calvert-Lewin assist yesterday?
      I know I am a non-owner, but every damn angle, in every slow-motion picture & by using pause & play it shows Lindelöf heading the ball - not Calvert-Lewin.

      If the match report on Premier Leagues official website does not recognize Calvert-Lewin assisting Bernard:
      https://www.premierleague.com/match/58970

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        Obviously a Premier League assist is not the same as an assist in FPL, but still..

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        The guy who made the decision owns Calvert-Lewin. Its that simple. Corruption.

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          That kinda ruins the game a bit then.
          Guess it is like VAR - not all can be objective, and Calvert-Lewin just got 3 extra points because he was near the ball.

          Open Controls
          1. Fernando Torres
            • 9 Years
            16 mins ago

            Deserved points for Calvert Lewindowski

            Open Controls
            1. Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Yeah. Every Guy with long curly hair should get some points now and then. Would most def buy Fellaini then if he should ever return.

              Open Controls
      3. JJO
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        They just always gift few assist per season to highly owned players

        Open Controls
      4. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        There is an unwritten rule in FPL that if a high ownership player is involved in a dubious assist, they will give it. I don't know what the 'high ownership' threshold is though (I reckon it is 10% or more).

        Open Controls
    8. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Sam sold Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        22 mins ago

        Sam?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          Sam Bonfield

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            literally who?

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              https://twitter.com/FPLFamily

              Open Controls
      2. DantheManinaPan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Why...

        Open Controls
    9. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Oh no, 14 days without fpl! If my players are fit for next gw I could save a transfer?

      Martínez
      TAA, Chilwell, Lamptey
      Son, Salah, Fernandes, Grealish
      Wilson, Bamford, Jiménez

      Button, Burke, Mitchell, Dunne
      1 free transfer, 1.2 million in the bank

      Open Controls
      1. Top Dog
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        I would be tempted to get a 4th playing defender e.g Coufal/KWP.

        Open Controls
        1. fc_skrald
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks. Yes might be the right thing to do. I normally only have the cheapest bench players, and I will likely continue this way. Only once this season one of my 11 starting players failed to get minutes...

          Open Controls
    10. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Mitrovic in last 4 matches: 4 big chances gotten, 4 big chances missed

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I sold him last week - worried about his two assists, but it feels better now...

        Open Controls
      2. JJO
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        To be fair dont know which big chance he missed yesterday

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          The chance to take that penalty 😉

          Open Controls
          1. JJO
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Haha yeah that could be it

            Open Controls
    11. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Best Mitchell replacement (4.1)?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Could be fit after the break, I’d keep

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Yeah I am keeping mostly but looking at possible replacements in case he loses his place.

          My team is exact same as yours except Dallas lol

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Wow really!

            Open Controls
        2. PogBruno
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Do you think he would get into the first team?

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Could possibly play at RB

            Open Controls
    12. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Foden ➡️ Grealish no brainer for GW9?

      Have Wilson too but if he's not fit will take a hit for Bam or Antonio.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 mins ago

        Unless he starts and hauls today

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          I hope that happens *fingers crossed*

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            I'd still take him out I guess, Grealish looks unreal value atm

            Open Controls
            1. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yes I agree with that. Not owning Grealish is going to be painful imo.

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                .2 off Foden to him next GW, real shame

                Open Controls
                1. Karan14
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Hit?

                  Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yep. Grealish is so dangerous for 90mins each week, you can pretty much set and forget him for the time being.

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Agreed he looks close to being essential. Delivering points on par with the premium guys.

          Open Controls
      3. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Grealish has form + fixtures + eye test + stats + talisman status +/- pens going for him, while Foden has far too many caveats, with the worst two being rotation and his finishing. No brainer for me, even if Foden explodes today and Grealish blanks vs Arsenal (a good defence)

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agreed mate. I think I'm convinced I'll make the move to Grealish. Cheers!

          Open Controls
      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah get jack! Could even Captain for a few if the form stays

        Open Controls
    13. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      There has been so many false dawns by Man Utd this season, that I'm not sure what to do about Man Utd v WBA game. I'd like to bring Bruno in (for Son) but I'm scared that Utd will end up losing the game 1-0 whilst playing like a Sunday league team AGAIN.

      Same goes for City attackers as well. I'd actually like to see a prolonged period where they look like there usual brilliant attacking selves and are creating a host of chances each game before I rip up my side to fit in KDB/Kun/Sterling or whoever.

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think the game is the opposite. Getting in players with a proven track record and good fixtures.
        If I get them after they look good, how will I ever move up the ranks?

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        GW2 vs Palace: fitness issues
        GW4 vs Spurs: they were in the game before Martial's red
        GWs 6 and 7: Chelsea and Arsenal are good defences, and both sacrificed attacking intent (see Chelsea's goal tally in other games) to stifle Man U by parking the bus
        Istanbul: crap. Utter crap. But can be attributed to a bad day, which teams have

        It's the Turkey performance that scares me the most, tbh... But I'll still cap Bruno. Felt like a one-off

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Think you are being a bit kind to Utd RE: the Spurs game. We were awful even before Martial sending off. But admittedly I'm sure the scoreline would have been a wee bit closer without 10 men.

          Arsenal was another stinker of a game where you are painting over some cracks there.

          I need to have a good think over what to do about getting Bruno. I still feel another of 'those' performances could be round the corner

          Open Controls
      3. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Feel the same, and West Ham + saints could be quite tricky games

        Open Controls
    14. Evasivo
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      What's the deal with Wilson yesterday, unlucky to score, poor form individually or as a team?

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Team were poor, barely had a sniff

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        From what I saw on MOTD, Newcastle weren't at the races at all yesterday.

        I'd be keeping if I owned, and not buying if I didn't own him.

        Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gotta keep patience with these cheap strikers they won't delivery every week and we shouldn't expect them too also.

        Open Controls
      4. Evasivo
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks both, much appreciated

        Open Controls
    15. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I really don't know what to expect from City-LFC game but am predicting a score draw. What's your feeling?

      Open Controls
      1. abhirup780
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        0-0 (had a nightmare)

        Open Controls
      2. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        2-1

        Open Controls
      3. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        1-1 (Foden, Salah)

        Open Controls
      4. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        1-2

        Open Controls
    16. ElliotJHP
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Draft one, Robertson/Raul a better duo than Dias/Jesus going forward right?

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        only because Jesus is a rotation worry

        Open Controls
      2. thegaffer82
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Dias and someone other than Jesus (or Raul) is the best from those.

        Open Controls
    17. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Was considering WC over the IB but team looks decent apart from tough fixtures for the Spurs boys and wanting some City in. What you think? Only 1FT and 0itb.

      McCarthy
      Chilwell, Cresswell, Saiss
      Salah, Ziyech, Rodríguez, Son, Grealish
      Kane, DCL
      (Nyland, Justin, Davis, Mitchell)

      Open Controls
    18. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Morning. Does anyone know why Hamez Rod was subbed off...?? Was he injured or poor ??

      Open Controls
      1. THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Poor I believe

        Open Controls
    19. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kicking myself for bringing in Fornals over Ziyech, was looking too far ahead, bringing in Fornals means I can afford Bruno and KDB in the upcoming weeks

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Chelseas fixtures dont look very good IMO from an attacking point of view....am still waiting

        Open Controls
    20. andres
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Those still with the WC and planning to use it now, this gw or the next one?

      Tempted to pull the trigger now but int break puts me off a bit..

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.