Scout Notes November 8

Leeds defence in danger of achieving FPL ‘whipping boy’ status once more

574 Comments
Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United

  • Goals: Scott Dann (£4.4m), Eberechi Eze (£5.8m), Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) | Patrick Bamford (£6.0m)
  • Own goals: Hélder Costa (£5.7m)
  • Assists: Eze, Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) | Mateusz Klich (£5.6m)
  • Bonus points: Eze x3, Ayew x2, Bamford x1

WHIPPING FORECAST

Fantasy Premier League managers are likely to start targetting the Leeds United defence again when searching for attacking returns after another heavy defeat.

The Whites were beaten 4-1 by Crystal Palace in Gameweek 8, the second time in as many Premier League matches that they conceded four times.

That is the sort of form they displayed in the opening weeks, as Marcelo Bielsa’s men gave up seven goals in the first two matches of the campaign.

After a period of defensive improvement, in which they conceded just 0.5 goals per game against Sheffield United, Manchester City, Wolves and Aston Villa, Leeds have looked rather exposed in both of their last two outings.

There was an element of fortune about some of Crystal Palace’s goals, although their pace on the counter played a part in the build-up of each.

Scott Dann (£4.4m) nodded home a corner supplied by Eberechi Eze (£5.8m), who netted a direct free-kick won from his own determined running before Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) got into too much space in the corner before his cross was bizarrely turned into the Leeds net by Hélder Costa (£5.7m).

While there is unlikely to be Fantasy interest in Arsenal attackers for Gameweek 9, Leeds face trips to Everton and Chelsea in the following two rounds, two sides with plenty of talent in the midfield and forward positions.

DALLAS COWBOY

While Leeds’ defensive credentials are slowly declining, Fantasy managers may still be intrigued by the role of Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) in Bielsa’s side.

The Whites manager rolled out his famed 3-3-3-1 formation for the first time this season as he took his side to Crystal Palace. 

That featured Luke Ayling (£4.5m) on the right-hand side of a back-three with Liam Cooper (£4.4m) and Robin Koch (£4.5m) which, arguably restricted his ability to get forward and be involved in attacking play compared to when he is afforded a right full-back role.

By contrast, Dallas was afforded a spot on the right-hand side of central midfield which, accordingly, led to the FPL defender having a greater involvement higher up the pitch.

Meanwhile, there was a noteworthy start for £4.0m FPL defender Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) in that central midfield trio.

How long his run in the team can realistically last largely depends on the fitness of Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) and, now, that of Jamie Shackleton (£4.8m), who sustained a muscle injury in training this week. Both of those players will have the opportunity for recovery over the international break, of course.

TICKING ALONG

Owned by 33.5% and 29% respectively, this game’s popular options Bamford and Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) both highlighted they were fully capable of ticking along.

Leeds’ first-choice centre-forward came away with a seven-point score but it could have been even more were it not for a rather contentious VAR call ruling out a first-half goal.

Finding the net courtesy of a Klich knockdown, Bamford is still yet to blank away from home in 2020/21, averaging 9.8 points per game on the road this season.

Meanwhile, Zaha’s assist may have been a little less than his owners wanted from Palace finding the net four times but it helps extend his positive start to the season.

Ahead of facing Burnley (away), Newcastle (home) and West Bromwich Albion (away) between now and Gameweek 11, the out-of-position midfielder has seven attacking returns to his name. It took him 23 Gameweeks to string together that many last season.

Anyone looking for a differential in the Palace attack for those favourable fixtures could consider Eze who offers a budget price as well as a role in corners and direct free-kicks, those helping him score 13 points in Gameweek 8.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Riedewald (McCarthy 77′), A Townsend (Schlupp 71′); Zaha, Ayew (Benteke 85′).

Leeds United XI (3-3-3-1): Meslier; Cooper, Koch, Ayling; Alioski, Struijk (Roberts 71′), Dallas; Harrison, Klich, Costa (Raphinha 46′); Bamford.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  1. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Does today’s game have any barring on which out of Kane/Son you’re going to sell?

    Open Controls
    1. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If spurs look good I’ll likely sell neither.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        57 mins ago

        Same here

        Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Only have Son and he's staying even if he blanks.

      Open Controls
    3. Mac90
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Son first. I need myself some Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. ZeBestee
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Will see how the game puns out, but Bruno is most likely going to replace Son.

      Open Controls
    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Personally I don't own Kane, but of the two, Son would be the one I'd sell first (which I'm doing), as Kane on pens. If Kane starts playing deeper with Bale starting or Bale starts soaking up the points, then that would certainly force my hand to sell.

      Open Controls
  2. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Does everyone in the game have Kane captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Only 150k of top 10k somehow.

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        150%.

        Open Controls
      2. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        huh

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Couldn’t have botched that up any more lol 150% EO in top 10k so lots of non-captainers.

          Open Controls
    2. mookie
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I don't own him.

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not everyone. Lots of Son(c) and Salah(c) about. But Kane is the most popular pick.

      Open Controls
    4. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I've gone for Son

      Open Controls
    5. COK3Y5MURF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      There are dumb posts and then there's this

      Open Controls
      1. Vazza
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Haha!!

          Open Controls
      2. Das Boot
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Salah (C). No excuses. I got the Friday deadline e-mail and didn't act on it in time. Woulda chosen Kane otherwise

        Open Controls
      3. Mac90
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Son.

        Open Controls
    6. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      No Ivanovic or Pereira? Oh dear.

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Covid-19 strikes again

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          A strong case in favor for waiting until 2 seconds before the GW9 deadline to make moves

          Open Controls
    7. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      When do you predict Sheffield United and Burnley will make their first win?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Burnley vs Palace
        Sheffield vs WBA

        Open Controls
        1. wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          I agree with that Mr Holmes but maybe SheUtd surprise us all and win West Ham.

          Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        When they face WBA

        Open Controls
    8. Vazza
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Repost

        McCarthy (Fodder)
        Robbo Zouma Bellerin (Fodder x2)
        JRod Son Salah Grealish (Bissouma)
        Kane DCL Jimenez

        WC to this ? =>

        Martinez (Fodder)
        Chilwell Lamptey Bellerin (Lewis, Fodder)
        KDB Bruno Son Salah Grealish
        Bamford DCL (Brewster)...

        Open Controls
        1. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          No

          Open Controls
        2. Mac90
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          If I were you, I'd prolly do:

          Son --> Bruno
          Kane --> Bamford or Antonio maybe

          Others seems to be alright

          Open Controls
      • Mac90
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Prolly getting Sterling instead of KDB GW 10. Memories of having KDB and reading people's comments about him playing CDM / playing so deep still haunts me a bit

        Open Controls
        1. Brosstan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Memories of him hauling haunt me more

          Open Controls
          1. Mac90
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            haha last season post covid? I remember number 4 OR captained KDB. Won the league if I'm not mistaken

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          For some reason I would be more comfortable missing out a Sterling haul then Kevin's haul.

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            The difference in ownership

            Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Pep's been using a #10 more and more this season

          Open Controls
      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        No self respecting football club should have that starting 11 in the PL.

        Open Controls
      • Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Son(c) but will like a kane blank here

        Open Controls
        1. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Not happening my friend. Who will assist him?

          Open Controls
          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            56 mins ago

            Ndombele

            Open Controls
            1. ZeBestee
              • 6 Years
              55 mins ago

              Ndombele normally assists the assister.

              Open Controls
      • Good Times
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        With the multitude of midfielders available, would you keep Kane over son?

        Open Controls
        1. Mac90
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
        2. ZeBestee
          • 6 Years
          57 mins ago

          Yes. Think Kane is the safest pick in terms of min and points u can have.

          Open Controls
        3. Das Boot
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          Why would you want only 1 is the real question. Both are the highest points scorers in the game and with Bale there to make Spurs even more dynamic there output could actually increase.

          Open Controls
          1. Good Times
            • 7 Years
            54 mins ago

            Because it's about points to be gained. Spurs have difficult fixtures coming up as compared to say united, Chelsea and city.

            Open Controls
          2. Mac90
            • 7 Years
            52 mins ago

            that's a good point. But Spurs dropped in performance offensively, statistically, apparently. Fixture not great too.

            Spurs attack is in decline. Make this a hot topic

            Open Controls
      • Arteta
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Who would you back to get more points today - Harry or Sonny?

        Open Controls
        1. JGP
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            sonnny

            Open Controls
          • Holmes
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Son due to CS points

            Open Controls
          • Mac90
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Sonny. Away games

            Open Controls
          • KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Kane

            Open Controls
          • camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I'm hoping Son (c) and iv Kane. And Reguilon.

            Open Controls
          • Coys96
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Kane as against a low block

            Open Controls
        2. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Rip Linda O’brien

          Open Controls
        3. Coys96
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          59% EO for Kane at my rank. 72% for Son.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            What the hell?!

            Open Controls
            1. Coys96
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Ikr... 3.2m tho

              Open Controls
          2. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            140% and 107% for me. I’m on 200% and 100% so let’s go Kane.

            Open Controls
          3. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            If you want to finish within the top 500k this season you should still rely on the EOs of the higher ranks. "Rank Tier EO" is absolutely meaningless long term.

            Open Controls
        4. Sterling Malory
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Thinking of rolling my FT here, unless injuries or any suggestions for either Son or Kane?

          Martinez
          Chillwell Cresswell KWP
          Salah Son Bruno Grealish
          DCL Kane Bamford
          P-F Lamptey Stephens Mitchell

          Open Controls
        5. camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          PVA worth a punt over nxt few fixtures?
          Had him two seasons ago and did quiet well towards end of that season.

          Open Controls
          1. Gylfi feet got no rhythm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            57 mins ago

            There may also be a case for taking a punt on van Aanholt who has really made his mark after returning to the Palace team.

            He actually finished this game top for shots in the box as well as efforts on target, his first-half persistence earning him a Fantasy assist.

            Open Controls
          2. ZeBestee
            • 6 Years
            56 mins ago

            Yes. Thinking of bringing him in for Dallas. Next 3 + his attacking threats could be really nice.

            Open Controls
          3. Coys96
            • 3 Years
            55 mins ago

            Yes I really like him. However, changing defenders around frequently isn't the most effective way of using your transfers, imo.

            Open Controls
            1. camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              51 mins ago

              Havnt taken a hit yet this season and mostly roll a transfer so have two to play with.

              Reguilon v City next.. would be nice to swap out for PVA v BUR/NEW/WBA

              Open Controls
          4. beric
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            51 mins ago

            Yeah definitely. Just dont think i can do the defensive transfer, too much to do up tol

            Open Controls
        6. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Has Kane scored yet?

          Open Controls
        7. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          2 minutes in and no goals, disappointing

          Open Controls
        8. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I wonder what minute Kane will complete his hat-trick. 30?

          Open Controls
        9. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Wtf Son??

          Open Controls
        10. afsr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          How was Bowen yesterday? Keep or sell to Fornals/Soucek?

          Open Controls

