Scout Notes November 9

Bowen and Fornals disappoint as Benrahma emerges at West Ham

WEST HAM 1-0 FULHAM

  • Goals: Tomas Souček (£4.9m)
  • Assists: Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m)
  • Penalty saves: Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m)
  • Penalty misses: Ademola Lookman (£5.0m)
  • Bonus points: Fabianski x3, Vladimir Coufal x2 (£4.5m), Soucek x1

TAKE A BOWEN

Most of West Ham’s attacking assets disappointed in their first match of an appealing fixture run as they beat Fulham 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Fantasy Premier League managers have been waiting for the Gameweek 8 fixture swing for some time, even a Michail Antonio (£6.2m) injury not putting off a wave of investment.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) and Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) picked up roughly 150,000 new owners between them but neither one particularly impressed even against Fulham’s poor defence.

Of the two, it was Bowen who came the closest to an attacking return, his powerful first-half effort from the edge of the box deflected and turned over by Alphonse Areola (£4.5m).

After that, the former Hull man did rack up a few more shots on goal, almost all of them from outside of the box. And, apart from his speculative efforts, Bowen struggled to get into the game.

The local press has somewhat critical of his performances recently, highlighting that they have been on the decline since the Gameweek 4 3-0 win at Leicester.

Meanwhile, the closest Fornals’ came to an attacking return was in the first half when he got round the back of left-back Antonee Robinson (£4.4m) and his cross was deflected into the path of Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) who fired a close-range effort straight at Areola.

Neither player was allowed to finish the game either, replaced by Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m) and Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) in the 72nd minute.

While Bowen and Fornals’ owners are certainly likely to hold these assets for a plum Gameweek 9 trip to Sheffield United, who are still without a clean sheet this season, the fact that they looked so poor even against Fulham may be enough to put off further investment despite the favourable fixtures. 

“I think it says a lot about the players, it is a change. We are not going to try and be flakey to lose the game, we are going to stick at it and try to not lose. I wouldn’t say it was ugly, we dominated the ball in the opening ten or 15 minutes we had chances but the last 20 we tried too. What we didn’t have was the ability to beat somebody until (after the substitutions).” – David Moyes

LATE D-RAHMA

However, it was not all doom and gloom for West Ham’s attackers against Fulham.

Tomas Souček (£4.9m) finally delivered on his positive underlying statistics and got his first goal of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the midfielder’s penalty area presence characterised his latest performance, putting him in the right place at the right time to slot past Areola in the closing stages.

Those looking to invest in West Ham’s fixtures should also have Benrahma on their minds too, as it was his persistent determination that breathed new life into the Hammers in the last 20 minutes – and he got the assist for the winner too.

Admittedly, it was Benrahma who gave away a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Tom Cairney (£5.3m) but Moyes did not seem concerned about that at full-time.

All things considered, such a display may convince him to start Benrahma against Sheffield United, which could see one of Bowen or Fornals drop out of the side, although it is hard to predict that with any degree of certainty. Either way, Benrahma’s emergence is sure to be a little frustrating for Fantasy managers assessing who the most nailed-on starters in the West Ham midfield are outside of Souček.

“(Asked about Benrahma’s impact): I hope you have seen Fornals and Bowen’s class as well in recent weeks so we have got really good competition in those positions. Saïd is a really good player, I have had lots of players from the Championship that I don’t expect too much from too quickly. He had an impact in both boxes but thankfully it went well for us.” – David Moyes

HAMMER BLOW

There was mixed news for West Ham’s defensive potential in their 1-0 win over Fulham.

A third clean sheet of the season was, of course, welcome news for the 120,000+ managers who signed Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m), who was unfortunate not to come away with attacking returns on Saturday.

Fabian Balbuena (£4.4m) and Haller both saw efforts either saved or hit the crossbar from Cresswell’s corners in the opening exchange, and the left centre-back also had an effort denied by Areola too.

It was Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) who top-scored among the FPL defenders though, taking home two bonus points for eight points. He now has 25 from five appearances now, averaging five points per game.

A reason for those extras against Fulham seems to have been his persistence in the cross, although the quality of his delivery did not live up to Cresswell’s, something even Moyes inferred at full-time.

“One small thing, I think our crossing tonight was terrible and our ability to get into positions like that, we didn’t do well enough. We either overhit it or hit the font man and that was one aspect but we thought we would have more of the ball, it panned out that way later in the game and we didn’t quite pass the ball well through the lines enough.” – David Moyes

As for long-term clean sheet potential, it was somewhat alarming to witness West Ham’s game management in the closing stages, especially after going 1-0 up.

They struggled to handle the driving runs of substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£5.9m) and looked likely to concede under Fulham’s attacking pressure. Of course, they would have done were it not for the fortuitous circumstances of Ademola Lookman‘s (£5.0m) awful penalty.

Meanwhile, Moyes will now be sweating on the fitness of Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m), who picked up a muscle injury in the second half and has been the ever-present lynchpin in West Ham’s defence and could be missed sorely if his absence proves to be a long-term one.

“We’re a little bit worried about Angelo. Because it was a challenge in the box where I don’t think the player should have made the challenge on the goalkeeper and it has opened his groin up a bit so we’ll get him scanned and see what the outcome is.” – David Moyes

West Ham United XI (3-4-2-1): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna (Diop 63′), Balbuena; Masuaku, Souček, Rice, Coufal; Fornals (Benrahma 72′), Bowen (Lanzini 72′); Haller.

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; A Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; Reed, Zambo Anguissa (Cavaleiro 90+3′); Lookman, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid (Loftus-Cheek 83′); Mitrović.

  1. C_G
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Pick one!

    A) Kane ---> Werner
    B) Son ---> Ziyech
    C) Podence ---> McGinn

    Rest of team

    Martinez Steer

    Chilwell Zouma Lamptey Justin Mitchell

    Podence Salah JRod Jorginho

    Vardy DCL

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Son to Ziyech. Kane seems better than Son and Ziyech better than Werner

    2. Latetotheparty
        15 mins ago

        B

      • @FPLMason
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

    3. Feanor
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      I'm getting in Ziyech for Podence, and with my other FT it's either Bamford or Wakins for Wilson.

      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I’m doing Ziyech and Watkins for podence and Wilson too.

    4. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      What to do here with 2FT
      and 1.5 ITB ?
      Gauita
      Lamptey/Reguilon/Chilwell
      Salah/Son/Zaha /Grealish
      Kane/DCL/Bamford
      Forster. Semedo /Bissouma/Dunne

      1. Tshelby
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Nice team

      2. Nunoooooooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Just Son ➡️ Bruno and save 1FT? Rest looks solid!

    5. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      What would you say about:

      Son to Bruno this week,
      followed by Kane Hamez Mitchell to Bamford KDB Cancelo -4 the week after?

      2FTs, 1.6ITB

      Martinez
      Robo/Reguilon/Chilwell
      Salah/Son/Hamez/Grealish
      Kane/DCL/Bamford

      Martin/Kilman/Mitchell/Stephens

    6. The Mandalorian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      How many FPL points do you think Ziyech will score this season?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        42 mins ago

        200

        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 mins ago

          Let's not get carried away. Considering he did not start any of the first 6 matches, 200 points would be a pace of 6.25 points per match for the remaining 32 (starting with GW7).

          For comparison, KDB averaged 6.6 points per match last season if you divide by 38 matches (7.2 for the 35 he appeared in), while equalling the league record for assists and being on pens for part of the season.

          1. Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            just now

            250 then?

      2. BoleynWin
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Around 180-210, a lot will depend on how Chelsea progress in the Champions league and rotation.

        This is the way.

    7. Tshelby
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Currently made this WC team:

      Martinez
      Konsa, Coufal, Chilwell, Cancelo, KWP
      Ziyech, Salah, Grealish, Bruno, Soucek
      DCL, Bamford, Jesus

      Now I'm thinking about getting KdB in instead of Grealish and lose Jesus. Thoughts?

      1. Black Knights
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Guess kdb and Watkins instead of Grealish and Jesus isn’t affordable? If not, I’d leave as is.

        1. Tshelby
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Not with also Cancelo

      2. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Nice team, got plenty of time to make changes especially if injuries/ quarantine issues arise

    8. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      G2G barring injuries?

      Martinez
      Chilwell Saiss Lamptey
      (S)alah Son Ziyech Grealish
      Kane DCL Watkins

      Foden Dallas Mitchell Forster 0.3 ITB 0 FT

      1. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Saiss?

        1. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Dallas off the bench - not worth a hit to take Saiss out surely?

          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Not worth a hit no

            1. DannyDrinkVodka
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              not even exact cash for Cancelo? 😉

              1. Rhodes your boat
                • 4 Years
                just now

                If you want to don’t do it yet, do it closer to the deadline

    9. jamiejoe
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      With Jimenez flying to Australia to play 3 games for Mexico...

      Time for a rest until he finds his mojo again?

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yes, sold him myself lately.

      2. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Think he’ll be a good option at some stage but Wolves not quite clicking and that doesn’t help his case either. Dropped him last week myself for vardy

      3. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        I hadn't realised he was off that far. I was going to hang on for SOU game, but I might use him as cash cow to bring in Grealish or Ziyech now for a hit.

      4. Radzio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        16 mins ago

        They play in Austria, lol

        1. jamiejoe
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Nah, bbc radio 5 live said they were flying to Oz.

          Let me check.

          1. Radzio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mexico_national_football_team_schedule_and_results#2020
            Hope this is enough for you

          2. jamiejoe
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            My bad.... Looks like you are right.

            So with Jimenez playing in Austria for Mexico, could he get his mojo back?

            1. Radzio
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              I really hope so!

            2. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              just now

              🙂 Depends if the mojo is cheaper in Austria rather than Oz

      5. BoleynWin
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I’ve shipped him & Kane for Vardy & Jesus. With the fixture swing it was a no brained for me.

        Also, they play in Stadion Weiner which is Austria so a little closer to home than Australia.

      6. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Aussie land you say? Was going to transfer following Sou, but based on this, I doubt I'll keep

      7. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        If I were Elon Musk Id use the SpaceX rocket to launch Jimmy and Barnes into outer space...

        those two are gone from my team forever

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Pretty sure you wouldn't play a fantasy game if you were Elon Musk 😉

    10. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Thoughts here 1FT 0.0itb

      Martinez
      Chilwell lamptey balbuena Mitchell
      Salah sterling son
      Vardy Werner dcl

      Forster soucek Burke dunne

      1. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        You've got no wiggle room with cash, so I'd probably save a FT.

    11. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      So big boys want 5 subs again which clearly gives them advantage over teams with lesser budgets.

      Funny how they only used 3 subs between them in City - Liverpool game.

      Hope this will not be introduced.

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        I agree that it is unfair in their favour but the argument they they didn't make a sub isn't really a strong one. They can't predict the injury- Maybe he would have subbed Trent in an easier game earlier in the season but ran out of subs

        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          Exactly, the number of subs used in that match is not directly relevant.

          If either side had scored a goal in the 83rd minute for instance, one would have brought on a defender or two, and the other an attacker or two.

        2. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Its pretty clear that in big games they want to field strongest XI possible and not really worried about their players wellbeing.

          They want 5 subs for games against Fulham's Burnley's and WBA's of this world so they can start with second string team but should things go wrong be able to sub in 5 key players to get the job done - and that's in my view is wrong.

          If it was about players health they'd be using 3 subs in each game regardless of opposition.

          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Agree
            Hopefully it won't pass through

      2. The Count of Monte Cristo
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Also, with regards to CL / EL, obviously you'd want the english sides to do well but if other teams in Europe have players who are rested more then it does slightly help them.

      3. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I'd have agreed with you at the start of the season but it's not just the bigger clubs now, 11 clubs out of the 14 required voted for the return of 5 subs last time iirc, I think the congested fixtures are definitely leading to more injuries so anything to alleviate that should help all clubs.

    12. wilson007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      WC:

      McCarthy Steer
      XXX Cancelo Coufal Kilman Branthwaite
      Salah KDB XXX Ziyech Grealish
      XXX Antonio(!) Brewster

      A) Robbo, Son, DCL
      B) Chilwell, Bruno, DCL
      C) Robbo, Bruno, Bamford

      Any other changes?

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

    13. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Best Jimi replacement?

      Can't get Watkins - Have Grealish, Martinez and annoyingly, Steer

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Richa

        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Even with DCL already?

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Ah probably not then. Antonio if fit?

      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 mins ago

        Hard to look past bamford

      3. Pegboy
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bamford or Antonio

        1. TimoTime
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I'm leaning towards Anotonio at the moment due to fixtures, just concerned we won't hear much about the injury for a while

    14. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Epic rally going on in the markets right now on the news of a 90% success rate on phase 3 testing of a vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech.

      The bull has been set lose.

    15. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      On WC, best combo?
      A. Mendy + Targett
      B. Martinez + Bellerin

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 4 Years
        just now

        B

    16. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      McCarthy
      Chilwell / Lamptey / Justin
      Salah / Son / Grealish / Zaha
      Kane / Werner / DCL

      Forster / Saiss / Mitchell / Stephens

      Son & Saiss -> Fernandes & Kilman (-4)?

      Thanks

      1. Lucky Z
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        No extra 0.2 for Coufal? Or 0.1 for Balbuena.

        Open Controls
        1. JURGENAUT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          Exact funds unfortunately.

      2. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not sure if it’s worth a hit

    17. ZimZalabim
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Current WC Team.

      Martinez
      Chilwell Coufal Lamptey
      Salah Kdb Bruno Grealish Ziyech
      Bamford DCL

      Brewster, Lewis, Bernardo

      Thoughts ? Defence too weak ?

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        30 mins ago

        Great team, defence is fine

        1. Rhodes your boat
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          If I was on wc this is very similar to what I would go for

          1. ZimZalabim
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            cheers been debating Vardy or Bruno and Watkins or Bamford

            Currently on these two ideally Id want Antonio alongside DCL. Also Vardy would allow Cancelo in for Lamptey

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Vardy...nice pick...(c) material vs Fulham and prob gives you another 4.5m def

              1. ZimZalabim
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I thought I had finally decided on Bruno over Vardy but now youve re opened the debate in my head lol

                Ya the extra 0.5 allows either a Lamptey upgrade or a 4.5 over the 3.9 fodder and move Lewis down to 5th def.

      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Nice. I like it.

        I have Chilwell, Lamptey, Justin, Taylor + Dunne

        You need another def I reckon

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Cheers, I could downgrade DCL to Antonio if fit or Watkins and then get Cancelo in for Bernardo. drop Lewis to the bench or get someone else for him as well, Lamptey and Coufal have a decent rotation short to mid term.

          The other option is to get Vardy in instead of Bruno in 3-4-3, but I think Bruno is probably a better option what do you think ?

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Justin of City also have nice fixtures coming up and Taylor of burnley should do ok now that Mee is fit again. Lots of value in 4.5m def range.

            I prefer Vardy over Bruno due to saving in price(it gives you another 4.5m def)

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              or if you want Bruno then get Watkins over DCL

              1. ZimZalabim
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Cheers for the feedback

                Will have to think about this some more.

                1. Christina.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I also think if Leic score then Vardy will be heavily involved, more so than say Bruno.

      3. payetisgod
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        not worried about ditching spurs altogether? Is a great team though has everyone i want!

        As you seem to be a trend setter rather than a follower ha maybe ditch DCL for watkins after the fulham game if he doesnt perform with the full strength Everton squad back!

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I am some what worried about selling both Kane and Son will have to sell one at the very least which would be son, but cant have everyone even though Im trying hard with this team lol.

          I will be bringing DCL in for the first time so will have no value tied up and my plan would be to sell him after 3 weeks max, I dont think I would sell him right after Fulham unless Antonio would be fit gw 10, but lets see now if I go budget strikers and add more money in def. A few key decisions yet to be decided.

          Thanks for replying

    18. Notorjus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Ziyech & Jesus
      or
      Mahrez & Werner

      Will have KDB and Cancelo too

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        A

      2. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        just now

        A

    19. JurgenRodgers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Debating a -8

      Steer TAA Trossard

      4.0 Chilwell Grealish

      Y or N?

      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That Steer transfer is really bugging me. Id just do TAA to chilly for now

    20. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Tough decision... would you take Vardy or Bruno on a WC right now?

      1. JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Bruno without a doubt

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I would go Bruno if you plan to cap him GW9 or Vardy if you plan to cap him in GW10. Think they will score similar in the medium term either way if you take out the captaincy factor.

    21. Roman9SK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      McCarthy - Target Killman Justin Cancello Coufal - KDB Salah Grealish Bruno Riedewald - Kane Watkins Bamford
      0.0in bank
      What do you think? What can I upgrade?

      1. payetisgod
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Looks pretty good to me tbh!

        Was going to say try get a soton defender (as that crazily seems to be my rank killer each week) but seen you've got McCarthy.

        Very jealous of your time!

        Interesting to know, have you not owned son all season or have you recently shipped?

    22. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Which two should fill the blanks??

      Salah - Ziyech - Grealish - XXX - XXX

      A) Bruno & JWP
      B) KDB & Soucek
      C) better combo up to £16.4m

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        B seems good

    23. payetisgod
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hi everyone,

      This has more than likely be asked amongst the 1000s of comments but was just wandering for the many who have the kane/Son double up what are your thought process for the next few game weeks?

      With the likes of Bruno, Ziyech, KDB (fixtures more so than form) looking hot are people swapping out or with them both being held so highly is it better to just weather the potentially bad fixtures.

      Personally i think the Chelsea and Arsenal fixtures flatter to deceive and I expect/hope for goals. So I am on the fence of holding on!

      Are people getting rid of both? Freeing up a lot of cash
      Getting ride of one?
      Or just holding strong!

      Appreciate your thoughts and thanks!

    24. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      What is the most exciting game you can think of that ended 1-0?

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Tough to recall

        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Win vs West Ham last year... they missed so many chances and Snodgrass goal ruled out last minute was so funny 🙂

    25. Farns Foxes
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Any body know Why does Saiss not play after a really good start
      Need to get rid if he doesn’t get a start

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Kilman has impressed at LCB and Saiss was never really a natural at LWB

      2. Nunoooooooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Killman is playing well and Nuno likes a settled team. Saiss just unlucky he got posted to LWB to fill for injuries and now first choice options are available for that spot so he’s on the bench unfortunately...

      3. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I wouldn't be surprised if Saiss starts the next match

      4. jk_footyfan
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Wolves back3 was solid with Kilman (even though Saiss was not at all comfortable with forced LWB role).

    26. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Help appreciated chaps - 1 FT, 2.5 ITB.

      Martinez
      Chillwell, Zouma, Justin
      Salah, Son, Fernandes, Barkley
      Kane, DCL, Bamford

      (Steer, Kilman, Bissouma, Mitchell)

      Considering:

      A) Barkley -> Grealish/Rodriguez/Ziyech/Jota
      B) Mitchell -> Vestergaard/Coufal

      Cheers.

    27. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gone Villa mad - Konsa, Grealish now Watkins to replace the injured Wilson. Those fixtures!!

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Plenty regretting picking Steer in their teams now

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yup

    28. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Does this team need a WC?

      McCarthy (Steer)
      Robbo Dier Chilwell (Mitchell Douglas)
      Son Salah Barnes Grealish (Bissouma)
      Werner Vardy Mitrovic

      0ft, 0itb, WC intact

      1. jk_footyfan
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        No

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ok, cheers.

    29. Tsparkes10
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solid jump from 3m to 2.3m this week... Vardy scoring the 2nd pen would’ve been great but defence was on fire :). Now time for a break and saving my ft, goodluck all

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        That Vardy pen miss was rough. Absolutely gutted by it.

        1. Tsparkes10
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yup, first pen missed in his last 11 or so I believe 🙁 only just brought him in aswell haha

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Same.

    30. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Now it may sounds funny but what are your thoughts on Watkins vs Vardy?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Depends if you have Grealish. Leicester have good fixtures after the Pool game.

      2. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Targeting Vardy after pool, but want both ideally

    31. Shaw Manc Redemption
      • 4 Years
      just now

      WC this week or next?
      What's the verdict?
      Open Controls

