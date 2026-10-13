Scout Picks - Bus Team

FPL Gameweek 7 early Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

13 October 2026 80 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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With dust settling on Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), thoughts turn to Gameweek 7 with the early Scout Picks – or ‘bus team’.

The final picks will come on Friday and will be shaped by Scout Squad nominations, team news from the pre-match press conferences, and nine midweek European ties involving English clubs. There could be a few twists to come yet with the weekly selection.

In the meantime, this early draft offers an insight into the players and teams who are under consideration.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An £83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 7 FIXTURES

Using our free-to-all ticker, here is the Gameweek 7 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL notes: Szoboszlai injury latest, Haaland again + Doku impact

We’ve had several ‘bankers’ go belly-up this season. Manchester United lost to Hull City in Gameweek 1. Manchester City could only squeak a 1-0 win at home to Coventry City in Gameweek 3, when many managers used their Triple Captain. Gameweek 4 was a double whammy, with Chelsea and Liverpool held to draws by Hull and Fulham. Coventry then played pantomime villains away to much-fancied Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 5.

These are all reminders that there are no givens in the Premier League. Nevertheless, if you’re on a Free Hit (which is what the Scout Picks is) in Gameweek 7, then surely you’re tempted by a Man City triple-up.

Ipswich Town have battled gamely this season, with three wins out of six a testament to that. But they’re also still without a clean sheet, second-bottom for expected goals conceded (xGC, 10.79), and in the bottom six for actual goals conceded (12).

City, consequently, are streets ahead of any other team for projected goals in Gameweek 7:

So, then, two, maybe even three City attackers could come into the reckoning for Scout Picks duty. Midweek minutes and niggles (the Cityzens host PSG less than 72 hours before Gameweek 7) will no doubt come into reckoning but for now, Erling Haaland (£15.6m) is a shoo-in.

Who joins him? Jeremy Doku‘s (£7.4m) superb cameo on Sunday puts him in the conversation. Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) is Mr 90 Minutes, with five returns under his belt – all against lower-table fodder. Then there’s Rayan Cherki (£7.8m), who has been involved in more chances (28 – 14 shots, 14 created) than any of his teammates.

The Gameweek 6 benching of Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) might be enough for us to play safe with Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), should we opt for a City defensive representative. He’s no low-ceiling Ederson; no Premier League goalkeeper has more save points (six)!

Away from the league leaders, you can bet that joint-top-scoring FPL picks Pascal Gross (£6.0m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.1m) are going to be widely backed by the Scout Squad contingent, barring any unpleasant surprises against Kauno Žalgiris on Thursday. It’s the A23 derby this weekend, and opponents Crystal Palace have the worst xGC total in the league (12.80). How they weren’t two or three goals down on Sunday, before somehow beating Forest 3-1, is a mystery.

Speaking of the Tricky Trees, they’re the only Premier League team yet to score a home goal in 2026/27. Expect the marauding Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) or the cut-price Ezri Konsa (£4.6m) to get a look-in.

IN CONTENTION

FPL notes: Rayan OOP, clinical Chelsea, Kluivert + Kroupi injury latest

The attackers of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool face potentially trickier tests this weekend.

Opponents Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Brentford – who are all at home – are top-half material for both fewest goals conceded and xGC:

There’s plenty of discussion to be had about the merits of Cole Palmer (£9.7m), Joao Pedro (£7.8m), Morgan Rogers (£7.9m), Bukayo Saka (£9.6m), Bruno Fernandes (£11.9m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and, if fit, Alexander Isak (£9.0m) this week, then. None seem ‘essential’, although it’s particularly hard to resist the lure of a Europe-free Chelsea side who hit five in Gameweek 6.

There are arguably as many appealing mid-price options this week.

It’s 18th v 16th in the xGC table on Saturday as an erratic Newcastle United entertain Aston Villa. Both sides’ last three matches have featured a combined 25 goals! Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) has hauled in his last two home fixtures and could get a look-in, while Johan Manzambi (£5.9m) and Nicolas Jackson (£6.6m) have delivered the goods in each of the last two Gameweeks. It’s a small sample, but Manzambi has racked up an impressive 11 shots since his Gameweek 5 full debut:

At the opposite end of the country, Bournemouth and Sunderland have just one clean sheet between them. Marcus Tavernier (£6.1m) and Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m) are both potentially on penalties, as well as boasting set-piece duties.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.6m), among the top four midfielders for shots (19) and chances created (15) this season, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) meanwhile get to face Chelsea and Man Utd sides without a single shut-out between them in 2026/27. Based on the sorry show we saw on Saturday, might we even consider Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m)?

At the back, we’ve already got the defences of City, Arsenal and Brighton covered in our ‘bus team’ – so where next?

The clean sheet odds suggest Tottenham Hotspur should be in our thoughts:

Spurs, surprisingly, have allowed fewer big chances (seven) than any other team over the last five Gameweeks.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Is Savinho about to become a good FPL asset at Spurs? 2

Spurs have been less convincing going forward this season, but they do rank second on the Gameweek 7 projected goals front. Savio (£6.5m) was lively against United, and he’s joint-third among all FPL midfielders for chances created (11) since his Gameweek 3 debut.

Fulham are up there in the projected goals/clean sheets stakes too but, sitting in 20th, do we trust them? Especially against a Hull City side defeated just once – and unluckily so – in the opening six Gameweeks. David Affengruber (£4.5m) has his DefCons, and Josh King (£5.6m) continues to see chances, but there are more convincing picks out there at present.

GAMEWEEK 7 EARLY SCOUT PICKS

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

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80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Looking to get Palmer and Rodgers to go with Pedro but really don't fancy Chelsea away at Everton. Moyes won't give them a sniff. Doesn't seem like a good entry point as Zoph used to say.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Who?

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    2. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Moyes not relinquishing the Mary Jane?

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  2. MetallicaJack93
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Do I need de cuyper or any pressing changes?

    BB7 1ft 0itb

    Raya Kinsky
    Tark Hall Silva Konsa Kadioglu
    Saka Rogers Tav Barnes Gross
    Haaland Pedro Barry

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    1. The Tonberry
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Don't think you need De Cuyper. You have Kad for Brighton defensive coverage for their next game and you'd likely bench your Brighton defender for the City and Pool games anyway, so it's not worth the transfer IMO

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      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        de Cuyper can surely get attacking returns against both City and Pool if still OOP

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  3. The Tonberry
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Have to bench 1 for next week:

    A - MGW (will be lining up with 2 Arsenal defenders)
    B - Barnes
    C - Barry

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    1. Holmes
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A. NFO attack not clicking

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      1. MMN
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Could have easily had 3-4 goal involvements yesterday but yes not quite Barry esque with 5 big chances.

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        1. Holmes
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yeah, thats why. If they cant bury one out of 5-6 decent chances, they are unlikely to get anything against Arsenal defense with fewer chances.

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      2. The Tonberry
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        I thought Forest created a lot against Palace and were quite unlucky. Though I am leaning towards benching MGW, as Chelsea will definitely concede and Newcastle have a home game - it just feels as if Barnes is due a double digit score soon

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    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      A if you have two Arsenal defenders starting and want to play most optimally IMO

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  4. FPL Sham
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Finally got Haaland in, using a bench boost to cover the pain of the -8!

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    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      😀

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  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 hours ago

    Cherki rising tonight is so annoying, why can't people wait until the PSG game! I have exact cash for the move but wary of Foden if Cherki played the full UCL game

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Damn, looking at getting him to. But Bruno £ enough to cover the rise

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    2. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Just get Cherki now you have my permission.

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    3. tommo-uk-
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Be interesting to know what % of people buying Cherki are new accounts chasing single GW points. Surely most active managers are waiting until midweek games finishing before making moves.

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      1. Funkyav
        • 17 Years
        8 mins ago

        11 million plus players, id say 10% or less play the game seriously

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  6. George James
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Play one for GW7?

    A) Hall

    B) Gibbs-White

    C) Muharemović

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      B

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  7. George James
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Bench one for GW7?

    A) Hall

    B) Gibbs-White

    C) Muharemović

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

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      1. Gazwaz80
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        😀

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Obviously Hall. Newcastle are trash .

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  8. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Subs still not completed?

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    1. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah - what's going on?? No update from FF.

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      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Happens every week now: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/10/13/why-havent-the-fpl-auto-subs-been-processed-yet

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        1. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          The auto-subs don't happen till later.
          But the scores have now been confirmed (though rather later than usual.).

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      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        It's been like this all season, Opta updates are possible until the next day to rectify errors in bps etc.

        So the actual update starts at 9am and clears mid morning on your final Gw rank, autosubs, mini leagues etc.

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        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Ah ok. I've got big Bobby Thomas ready and waiting..

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      3. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Came here for the same reason

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      7 mins ago

      every other site has updated but somehow FPL still hasnt, this should be all updated before 9am really

      sometimes FPL is so amateur

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  9. FantasyTony
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Worth doing Mbeumo > Cherki

    Feels a little sideways but Cherki appears to be going from strength to strength.

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    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Might be fine for this GW but Foden will be back from suspension

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    2. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Cherki isn't even nailed. Competing with foden who was suspended

      With documents and ndiaye also there foden won't be playing right wing like before

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      1. FantasyTony
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Have you seen him play though? He's been unreal.

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        1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          This.

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      2. Holmes
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        do you have any documents?

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        1. FPL Sham
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Proper mint is that Documents, what a player.

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      3. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Foden is done. There was an interview with Foden in People magazine a few years ago and he said his partner is constantly nagging him to make more babies. He's been fatigued for years.

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        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Maresca did seem to like him a bit based on prior comments

          Did start basically every game apart from Coventry where he might have been rested for the UCL game a few days later

          Interesting to see post red card and the new signings but do think he will get some starts going forwards

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    3. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I was toying with Bruno > Cherki

      But now seeing that he might be nailed is making me think twice.

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      1. Ignasi M
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Keep Bruni. He will score versus Fulham to shut up the doubters. That's how he operates.

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        1. estheblessed
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          I keep holding on to Bruno waiting for that moment but he hasn't delivered. It's Leeds away next....

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        2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          He played Fulham 4 weeks ago... and didn't score.

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      2. FPL Sham
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Make the move. I just did Bruno, MGW and Juan Riquelme Angulo to Haaland, Groß and Baleba -8. I wanted to keep Angulo but Barry at base price I might regret letting go.

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  10. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Thoughts about Hall -> Vuskovic for free? Thinking he could be nice set and forget option although some tough fixtures coming. Or am I mad to still ignore De Cuyper 😀

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    1. FantasyTony
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I think you should be going for DuCuyper with Vuskovic if you want to double up on a Brighton defense.

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    2. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Getting De Cuyper will end your suffering!

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  11. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Haaland Triple Captain?

    If not TC now... Then when would be better?

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      If he will still be motivated to give 100% after all that is said about him and his team these days.

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      1. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        He seemed ok against Liverpool!

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      2. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        This narrative has already been proven false vs Lpool. City more motivated than ever

        Us vs the world narrative does wonders for a team

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        1. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I wonder what "us vs Bromley" narrative does to a team?

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          1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Doesn't matter. Haaland plays Ipswich this weekend

            whether he plays Bromley, Northampton or Torquay next season makes no difference to how City play right now.

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        2. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          27 mins ago

          You have to wonder if some people on here even watch football

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    2. Ignasi M
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Pedro, home vs Ipswich

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      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Missed this from my list. GW18 is in the busy December period, Welbeck could start that midweek game.

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    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Options to consider with TC:

      GW7 Haaland v Ipswich (H)
      GW10 Saka v Hull (H)
      GW14 Bruno v Coventry (H)
      GW16 Haaland v Hull (H)

      There are also midweek European/domestic cup/league fixtures to factor into the decision.

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I don’t get targeting the promoted teams none of them are in the bottom six?

        All have solid defences & great counter attacking.

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    4. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yeah they are gonna win 6-0.

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  12. Absolutely Muñozed
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    MGW to Cherki??

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    1. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Of course.

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  13. b91jh
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Current Team (*planned hit if decide not to WC)

    Pickford (Rushworth)
    Cala Gabriel De Cuyper (Muha Thomas)
    MGW Rogers Barnes Manzambi Belloumi*
    Haaland* JP (DCL)

    Potential WC Team

    Raya (4.0)
    Cala Vuskovic De Cuyper Hall (Muha)
    Rogers Cherki Belloumi (MGW Janelt)
    Haaland JP Jackson

    Which one to go? May leave WC until GW10 if not to pull the trigger.

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    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wouldn't WC, first team is good even with a hit

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    2. FPL Sham
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      You'd still have Hall on a WC after last night?

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  14. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Gone for this team, went a bit punty, but I kinda sorta really like it?!

    Trafford (Palmer)

    Konsa, Calafiori, Vuskovic (Muharemovic, Hall)

    Bruno Guimaraes, Cole Palmer, Rogers, Gross, Enzo Fernandez

    Haaland, Joao Pedro (Nicolas Jackson).

    Bench boost active as well.

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  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    First stab at Free Hit folks!!

    Raya
    Gabriel Vuskovic De Cuyper
    Saka Savio Cherki Doku Gross
    Haaland JP
    Sub- 4-0 Mendy Thomas 4.5

    Any thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone

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    1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Kudus over Savio if you’re dead set on Spurs

      I’d prefer Gvardiol over Vuskovic and don’t like the Doku pick

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      1. #1 Arne Engels Fan
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        if Carrick still at United I’d consider tripling up on Leeds too

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Haha could be gold mate!!!

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      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers for your advice mate!!! Yeah I do actually have another draft with Gvardial over Vuskovic and Rogers in place of Doku

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  16. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Auto subs still not updated ?
    I’ve got nothing to gain from it
    But on quite a high rank 12,713
    So possibly less affected than those lower down
    The big one will probably be Pedro or De Cuyper coming in for Szoboszlai
    He’s possibly less owned around my rank

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    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      It's been the same for 5 gws bro

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    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      Players' scores have just gone from Provisional to Confirmed .
      Auto-subs should be done later this morning.

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  17. Kroenius
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Should I BB with this squad after an GW6 WC with 2 FT,1,9 ITB. This was the plan but Coventry lookin good has spread some doubt in my head
    Verbruggen/Leno
    Silva/Konsa/Van Hecke/Thiaw/Guéhi
    Bruno F/King/Barnes/GroB/Manzambi
    Haaland/JP/Barry
    Should I do Bruno -> Saka/Palmer/Rogers

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  18. Djerbil
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Bigger upside transfer?

    A) Ode -> Semenyo
    B) Mykolenko -> Gvardiol

    Thanks

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    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      After Gvard benching there is too much uncertainty

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  19. terranullius
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    If you were wildcarding in GW7, who’d be your top three picks?

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